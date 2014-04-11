Apr 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 10, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agro Tech Foods Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Agro Tech Foods Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 320 Reaffirmed Amara Raja Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed Amara Raja Infra Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with bank guarantee APS Hydro Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Arya Vaidya Sala, Kottakkal BG CRISIL A1+ 8 Reaffirmed Arya Vaidya Sala, Kottakkal Bill Purchase CRISIL A1+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Best Roadways Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Assigned C I Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed Fermenta Biotech Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed Fermenta Biotech Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Fermenta Biotech Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A3+ 60 Reaffirmed Credit Fermenta Biotech Ltd Pre Shipment Fac CRISIL A3+ 60 Reaffirmed Ganesh Multiplex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 65 Reaffirmed Geecy Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 213 Reaffirmed H. K. Timbers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 87.5 Assigned Indian Minerals & Granite Company BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Indian Minerals & Granite Company Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 44 Reaffirmed Credit Indian Minerals & Granite Company Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 32.5 Reaffirmed Discounting Integrated Enterprises (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A2 150 Reaffirmed Iraki Trading Company LOC CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Jai Shree Balaji Fats & Oils Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 75 Reaffirmed Mohan Brothers (Drinks) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2 Reaffirmed MTAR Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 850 Reaffirmed MTAR Technologies Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 150 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL D MTAR Technologies Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Upgraded from CRISIL D MTAR Technologies Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4 50 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL D Namdhari Food International Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 535 Reaffirmed Credit P Ramesh BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Polisetty Somasundaram Packing Credit# CRISIL A2 3000 Reaffirmed #Includes sub limit of bill discounting of up to Rs.100 million Rama Phosphates Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 450 Reaffirmed Rashi Peripherals Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 300 Reaffirmed Sahney Commutators Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 70 Reaffirmed Siddhi Vinayak Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Siddhi Vinayak Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 135 Reaffirmed Sintercom India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Sintercom India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Sintercom India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Sintercom India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Sneha Marketing BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Sneha Marketing LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed South Ganga Waters Technologies Pvt LtLOC CRISIL A4 12 Reaffirmed Sree Raghavendra Enterprises BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Sree Raghavendra Enterprises Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Credit Sree Raghavendra Enterprises Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Discounting Sri Mahalakshmi Investments Packing Credit# CRISIL A2 960 Reaffirmed #Includes sub limit of cash credit up to Rs.30 Million Suncity Strips & Tubes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 230 Reaffirmed Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd CP CRISIL A1+(SO) 10000 Enhanced from Rs.7.5 Billion Tarun Enterprise LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Vasavi Lubricants Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agro Tech Foods Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 1500 Reaffirmed Amara Raja Infra Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed APS Hydro Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Loan Fac APS Hydro Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Arya Vaidya Sala, Kottakkal CC CRISIL A+ 100 Reaffirmed Arya Vaidya Sala, Kottakkal Foreign Currency TLCRISIL A+ 35.6 Reaffirmed Arya Vaidya Sala, Kottakkal Overdraft Fac CRISIL A+ 29.3 Reaffirmed Arya Vaidya Sala, Kottakkal Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 105.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Best Roadways Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB- 180 Assigned Best Roadways Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 120 Assigned Loan Fac Best Roadways Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 132.5 Assigned Bharat Ginning Factory CC CRISIL B 85 Reaffirmed Binjusaria Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed Binjusaria Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed C I Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 55 Reaffirmed C I Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 5 Reaffirmed Credit C I Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 31 Reaffirmed Loan Fac C I Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 6 Reaffirmed Credit Chadalavada Infratech Ltd BG CRISIL D 930 Reaffirmed Chadalavada Infratech Ltd CC CRISIL D 220 Reaffirmed Chadalavada Infratech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 227.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Chadalavada Infratech Ltd TL CRISIL D 422.7 Assigned Fermenta Biotech Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 130 Reaffirmed Fermenta Biotech Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 136 Reaffirmed Fermenta Biotech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 69 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Geecy Engineering Pvt Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL BBB- 107 Reaffirmed Gramaudyogik Shikshan Mandal TL CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed H. K. Timbers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned HAQ Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed Indian Minerals & Granite Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 8.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Integrated Enterprises (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 300 Reaffirmed Iraki Trading Company CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed KGA Investments TL CRISIL B- 960 Downgraded from CRISIL B Khedaria Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Khedaria Ispat Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Kotak Securities Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+r 500 Reaffirmed Mohan Brothers (Drinks) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 160 Reaffirmed MTAR Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 250 Upgraded from CRISIL D MTAR Technologies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 90 Upgraded from CRISIL D Namdhari Food International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 115 Downgraded from CRISIL B Namdhari Food International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 157.6 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B OB Infrastructure Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B-(SO) 944.4 Notice of Loan Fac Withdrawal OB Infrastructure Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B-(SO) 3441.8 Notice of Withdrawal OB Infrastructure Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB (SO) Reaffirmed P Ramesh CC CRISIL C 30 Reaffirmed P Ramesh Standby Line of CRISIL C 4 Reaffirmed Credit Polisetty Somasundaram CC* CRISIL BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with packing credit of up to Rs.20 million Rama Phosphates Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 700 Reaffirmed Rama Phosphates Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 12 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rama Phosphates Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 38 Reaffirmed Rashi Peripherals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 420* Reaffirmed * Partly Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee/Letter of Credit Rashi Peripherals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 550 Reaffirmed Rashi Peripherals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 632 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rural Institute of Social and EconomicLT Loan CRISIL D 208 Reaffirmed Empowerment Rural Institute of Social and EconomicOverdraft Fac CRISIL D 12 Assigned Empowerment Sahney Commutators Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 77 Reaffirmed Sahney Commutators Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 53 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Saravana Selvarathnam Retail Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 600 Reaffirmed Saravana Selvarathnam Retail Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 455 Reaffirmed Saravana Selvarathnam Retail Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 235 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Siddhi Vinayak Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Sintercom India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Sintercom India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 270 Reaffirmed Sneha Marketing CC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Sneha Marketing Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac South Ganga Waters Technologies Pvt LtBuyer Credit Limit CRISIL B- 128.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D South Ganga Waters Technologies Pvt LtCC CRISIL B- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL D South Ganga Waters Technologies Pvt LtProposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 66.4 Assigned Loan Fac South Ganga Waters Technologies Pvt LtLT Loan CRISIL B- 63.1 Assigned Sree Raghavendra Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 4.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Mahalakshmi Investments Packing Credit CRISIL BBB+ 30 Reaffirmed Suncity Strips & Tubes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 245 Reaffirmed Suncity Strips & Tubes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+(SO) 7500 Reaffirmed Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+(SO) 7500 Reaffirmed Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd Buyer Credit Limit*CRISIL AA+(SO) 2500 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with letter of undertaking Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd Letter of Comfort CRISIL AA+(SO) 8900 Reaffirmed Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd LOC CRISIL AA+(SO) 10000 Reaffirmed Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd LOC* CRISIL AA+(SO) 5000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with letter of undertaking Tarun Enterprise CC CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed Tarun Enterprise Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac TCG Urban Infrastructure Holdings Pvt TL CRISIL BB+ 216 Reaffirmed Ltd Uma Gold India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 120 Assigned Vasavi Lubricants Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 72.5 Reaffirmed Vasavi Lubricants Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)