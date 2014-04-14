Apr 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 11, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Balaji Polytex Industry Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Banmore Foam Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Bhabani Pigments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 3 Reaffirmed Bhabani Pigments Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 80 Reaffirmed Craft Int-Decor Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 55 Reaffirmed D. D. Enterprises (Pune) BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Dhoot Developers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 280 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Dhoot Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 720 Assigned Loan Fac Jindal Poly Films Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed Jindal Poly Films Ltd Capex LOC CRISIL A1+ 800 Reaffirmed Jindal Poly Films Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1+ 1250 Reaffirmed **Comprises letter of credit and bank guarantees, which are interchangeable Jindal Poly Films Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A1+ 450 Reaffirmed K N International Ltd BG CRISIL A4 350 Reaffirmed KSE Ltd Cash Management CRISIL A2 15 Reaffirmed Service KSE Ltd Deposit Cum Demand CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed Loan$ KSE Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL A2 60 Assigned Kusumgar Corporates Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Kusumgar Corporates Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 75 Reaffirmed M&G Impex (India) Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed Discounting M&G Impex (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Maity Poultries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.6 Reaffirmed NCC Ltd CP CRISIL A4+ 1250 Reaffirmed NCC Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 65000 Reaffirmed NCC Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5000 Reaffirmed NCC Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A4+ 2000 Reaffirmed Neon Laboratories Ltd BG@ CRISIL A3 60 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ @ Fully interchangeable to letter of credit. Neon Laboratories Ltd LOC# CRISIL A3 40 Assigned # Includes sub-limit of Rs.35 Million of Buyer's credit and duly interchangeable to bank guarantee. P N International BG CRISIL A2 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ P N International Bill Purchase CRISIL A2 10 Upgraded from Discounting Fac CRISIL A3+ P N International Export Packing CRISIL A2 50 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A3+ P N International LOC CRISIL A2 30 Assigned Precision Equipments (Chennai) Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4 300 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Precision Equipments (Chennai) Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A4 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Precision Operations Systems (India) BG CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sankrail Agro Poultries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.8 Reaffirmed Sant Bhagatram Ginning & Pressing Inventory Funding CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned Fac Shor Shot India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Shor Shot India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Shree Krishna Rolling Mills (Jaipur ) BG CRISIL A3 40 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL A3+ Shree Krishna Rolling Mills (Jaipur ) Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 5 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL A3+ Shree Krishna Rolling Mills (Jaipur ) Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3 60 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL A3+ Shree Paras Nath Overseas Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Sumo Metallic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 15 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Sumo Metallic Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 110.4 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Tamil Naadu Edible Oils Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Terai Tea Co. Ltd. BG CRISIL A3 6 Reaffirmed Terai Tea Co. Ltd. Bill Purchase CRISIL A3 17 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aastha Developers Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 200 Assigned Adhya Himalayan Water CC CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Adhya Himalayan Water Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Aizant Drug Research Solutions Pvt LtdBuyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed Aizant Drug Research Solutions Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Aizant Drug Research Solutions Pvt LtdLT Loan CRISIL BB 155 Reaffirmed Apotex PharmaChem India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL BBB+ 320 Watch Negative Foreign Currency Ashtavinayak Associates CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Balaji Polytex Industry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 500 Reaffirmed Balaji Polytex Industry Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 900 Reaffirmed Banmore Foam Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Banmore Foam Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL B 15 Upgraded from CRISIL B- * oneway interchangeable with CC Banmore Foam Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 5 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Banmore Foam Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Banmore Foam Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 5 Assigned Beehive Educational Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL C 12 Upgraded from CRISIL D Beehive Educational Society TL CRISIL C 98 Upgraded from CRISIL D Bhabani Pigments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 125 Reaffirmed Bhabani Pigments Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 35 Assigned Bhabani Pigments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 7 Assigned Loan Fac Coromandel Agro Products and Oils Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Assigned Craft Int-Decor Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed D. D. Enterprises (Pune) CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Dipti Builders Universal Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 180 Assigned Jindal Poly Films Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 950 Downgraded from CRISIL AA- * Includes cash credit, working capital demand loan, packing credit, all of which are interchangeable Jindal Poly Films Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A+ 150 Downgraded Purchase from CRISIL Discounting AA- Jindal Poly Films Ltd Proposed Bill CRISIL A+ 100 Downgraded Discounting Fac from CRISIL AA- Jindal Poly Films Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 2500 Downgraded from CRISIL AA- K N International Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 10 Reaffirmed K N International Ltd TL CRISIL B- 190 Assigned KSE Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 450 Reaffirmed *Includes sublimit of Buyers credit Rs. 215 Million Letter of credit of Rs.215 Million, Bank Guarantee of Rs.20 Million, bill discounting of Rs.150 Million KSE Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 5 Assigned Loan Fac Kumarpur Agro Poultries Ltd CC CRISIL B- 26.4 Reaffirmed Kumarpur Agro Poultries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 40.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kumarpur Agro Poultries Ltd TL CRISIL B- 33.2 Assigned Kusumgar Corporates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 175 Reaffirmed Kusumgar Corporates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 168.6 Assigned Kusumgar Corporates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 6.1 Assigned Loan Fac M&G Impex (India) Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed Credit M&G Impex (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Mahidhara Projects Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Fac Maity Poultries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 36.7 Reaffirmed Maity Poultries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 81.7 Reaffirmed NCC Ltd NCD CRISIL BB+ 1500 Reaffirmed NCC Ltd NCD CRISIL BB+ 1200 Reaffirmed NCC Ltd Advance Against CRISIL BB+ 1000 Reaffirmed Retention Money NCC Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 20000 Reaffirmed Neon Laboratories Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 750 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ *Includes sub-limit of Rs.20 Million of Export packing credit and Export bill discounting. Neon Laboratories Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 71.4 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Neon Laboratories Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 48.6 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ P N International CC CRISIL BBB+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Pattabi Enterprises CC CRISIL B 41 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Pattabi Enterprises Export Packing CRISIL B 4 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL B- Pattabi Enterprises Rupee TL CRISIL B 46.8 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Poojitha Parboiled Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB- 80 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Poojitha Parboiled Rice Mill TL CRISIL BB- 10 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Precision Equipments (Chennai) Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B+ 110 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Precision Equipments (Chennai) Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 39 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Precision Equipments (Chennai) Pvt LtdWC TL CRISIL B+ 101 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Precision Operations Systems (India) CC CRISIL B+ 60 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL BB- Rhizome Distilleries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 170 Assigned Loan Fac Sankrail Agro Poultries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 49.6 Reaffirmed Sankrail Agro Poultries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 17.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sankrail Agro Poultries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 160 Assigned Sant Bhagatram Ginning & Pressing Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned Fac Sant Bhagatram Ginning & Pressing CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Shor Shot India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting^ CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed ^Fully interchangeable with Packing Credit Shor Shot India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Anukul Knitting Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Shree Krishna Rolling Mills (Jaipur ) CC CRISIL BBB- 190 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL BBB Shree Krishna Rolling Mills (Jaipur ) LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 12 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL BBB Shree Krishna Rolling Mills (Jaipur ) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac Shree Mahalaxmi Roller Flour Mills CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Shree Paras Nath Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Siddhi Property Developers Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL D 130 Reaffirmed Sumo Metallic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 105 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Sumo Metallic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 24.9 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Tamil Naadu Edible Oils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Terai Tea Co. Ltd. CC CRISIL BBB- 152.6 Reaffirmed Terai Tea Co. Ltd. TL CRISIL BBB- 49 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 