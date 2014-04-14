Apr 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 11, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Balaji Polytex Industry Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Banmore Foam Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed
Bhabani Pigments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 3 Reaffirmed
Bhabani Pigments Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 80 Reaffirmed
Craft Int-Decor Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 55 Reaffirmed
D. D. Enterprises (Pune) BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned
Dhoot Developers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 280 Downgraded
from CRISIL A3
Dhoot Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 720 Assigned
Loan Fac
Jindal Poly Films Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed
Jindal Poly Films Ltd Capex LOC CRISIL A1+ 800 Reaffirmed
Jindal Poly Films Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1+ 1250 Reaffirmed
**Comprises letter of credit and bank guarantees, which are interchangeable
Jindal Poly Films Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A1+ 450 Reaffirmed
K N International Ltd BG CRISIL A4 350 Reaffirmed
KSE Ltd Cash Management CRISIL A2 15 Reaffirmed
Service
KSE Ltd Deposit Cum Demand CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed
Loan$
KSE Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL A2 60 Assigned
Kusumgar Corporates Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed
Kusumgar Corporates Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 75 Reaffirmed
M&G Impex (India) Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed
Discounting
M&G Impex (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Maity Poultries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.6 Reaffirmed
NCC Ltd CP CRISIL A4+ 1250 Reaffirmed
NCC Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 65000 Reaffirmed
NCC Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5000 Reaffirmed
NCC Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A4+ 2000 Reaffirmed
Neon Laboratories Ltd BG@ CRISIL A3 60 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
@ Fully interchangeable to letter of credit.
Neon Laboratories Ltd LOC# CRISIL A3 40 Assigned
# Includes sub-limit of Rs.35 Million of Buyer's credit and duly interchangeable to bank
guarantee.
P N International BG CRISIL A2 5 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3+
P N International Bill Purchase CRISIL A2 10 Upgraded from
Discounting Fac CRISIL A3+
P N International Export Packing CRISIL A2 50 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL A3+
P N International LOC CRISIL A2 30 Assigned
Precision Equipments (Chennai) Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4 300 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Precision Equipments (Chennai) Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A4 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Precision Operations Systems (India) BG CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Sankrail Agro Poultries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.8 Reaffirmed
Sant Bhagatram Ginning & Pressing Inventory Funding CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned
Fac
Shor Shot India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed
Shor Shot India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Shree Krishna Rolling Mills (Jaipur ) BG CRISIL A3 40 Downgraded
Ltd from CRISIL
A3+
Shree Krishna Rolling Mills (Jaipur ) Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 5 Downgraded
Ltd from CRISIL
A3+
Shree Krishna Rolling Mills (Jaipur ) Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3 60 Downgraded
Ltd from CRISIL
A3+
Shree Paras Nath Overseas Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Sumo Metallic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 15 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Sumo Metallic Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 110.4 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Tamil Naadu Edible Oils Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed
Terai Tea Co. Ltd. BG CRISIL A3 6 Reaffirmed
Terai Tea Co. Ltd. Bill Purchase CRISIL A3 17 Reaffirmed
Discounting Fac
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aastha Developers Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 200 Assigned
Adhya Himalayan Water CC CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed
Adhya Himalayan Water Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Aizant Drug Research Solutions Pvt LtdBuyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed
Aizant Drug Research Solutions Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed
Aizant Drug Research Solutions Pvt LtdLT Loan CRISIL BB 155 Reaffirmed
Apotex PharmaChem India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL BBB+ 320 Watch Negative
Foreign Currency
Ashtavinayak Associates CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Balaji Polytex Industry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 500 Reaffirmed
Balaji Polytex Industry Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 900 Reaffirmed
Banmore Foam Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Banmore Foam Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL B 15 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
* oneway interchangeable with CC
Banmore Foam Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 5 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Banmore Foam Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B-
Banmore Foam Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 5 Assigned
Beehive Educational Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL C 12 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Beehive Educational Society TL CRISIL C 98 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Bhabani Pigments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 125 Reaffirmed
Bhabani Pigments Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 35 Assigned
Bhabani Pigments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 7 Assigned
Loan Fac
Coromandel Agro Products and Oils Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Assigned
Craft Int-Decor Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed
D. D. Enterprises (Pune) CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned
Dipti Builders Universal Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 180 Assigned
Jindal Poly Films Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 950 Downgraded
from CRISIL
AA-
* Includes cash credit, working capital demand loan, packing credit, all of which are
interchangeable
Jindal Poly Films Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A+ 150 Downgraded
Purchase from CRISIL
Discounting AA-
Jindal Poly Films Ltd Proposed Bill CRISIL A+ 100 Downgraded
Discounting Fac from CRISIL
AA-
Jindal Poly Films Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 2500 Downgraded
from CRISIL
AA-
K N International Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 10 Reaffirmed
K N International Ltd TL CRISIL B- 190 Assigned
KSE Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 450 Reaffirmed
*Includes sublimit of Buyers credit Rs. 215 Million Letter of credit of Rs.215 Million, Bank
Guarantee of Rs.20 Million, bill discounting of Rs.150 Million
KSE Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Kumarpur Agro Poultries Ltd CC CRISIL B- 26.4 Reaffirmed
Kumarpur Agro Poultries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 40.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Kumarpur Agro Poultries Ltd TL CRISIL B- 33.2 Assigned
Kusumgar Corporates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 175 Reaffirmed
Kusumgar Corporates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 168.6 Assigned
Kusumgar Corporates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 6.1 Assigned
Loan Fac
M&G Impex (India) Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed
Credit
M&G Impex (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 60 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Mahidhara Projects Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Fac
Maity Poultries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 36.7 Reaffirmed
Maity Poultries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 81.7 Reaffirmed
NCC Ltd NCD CRISIL BB+ 1500 Reaffirmed
NCC Ltd NCD CRISIL BB+ 1200 Reaffirmed
NCC Ltd Advance Against CRISIL BB+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Retention Money
NCC Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 20000 Reaffirmed
Neon Laboratories Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 750 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
*Includes sub-limit of Rs.20 Million of Export packing credit and Export bill discounting.
Neon Laboratories Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 71.4 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Neon Laboratories Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 48.6 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
P N International CC CRISIL BBB+ 20 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
Pattabi Enterprises CC CRISIL B 41 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Pattabi Enterprises Export Packing CRISIL B 4 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL B-
Pattabi Enterprises Rupee TL CRISIL B 46.8 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Poojitha Parboiled Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB- 80 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Poojitha Parboiled Rice Mill TL CRISIL BB- 10 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Precision Equipments (Chennai) Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B+ 110 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Precision Equipments (Chennai) Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 39 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB-
Precision Equipments (Chennai) Pvt LtdWC TL CRISIL B+ 101 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Precision Operations Systems (India) CC CRISIL B+ 60 Downgraded
Pvt Ltd from CRISIL
BB-
Rhizome Distilleries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 170 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sankrail Agro Poultries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 49.6 Reaffirmed
Sankrail Agro Poultries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 17.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sankrail Agro Poultries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 160 Assigned
Sant Bhagatram Ginning & Pressing Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned
Fac
Sant Bhagatram Ginning & Pressing CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned
Shor Shot India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting^ CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed
^Fully interchangeable with Packing Credit
Shor Shot India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shree Anukul Knitting Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned
Shree Krishna Rolling Mills (Jaipur ) CC CRISIL BBB- 190 Downgraded
Ltd from CRISIL
BBB
Shree Krishna Rolling Mills (Jaipur ) LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 12 Downgraded
Ltd from CRISIL
BBB
Shree Krishna Rolling Mills (Jaipur ) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned
Ltd Loan Fac
Shree Mahalaxmi Roller Flour Mills CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned
Shree Paras Nath Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed
Siddhi Property Developers Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL D 130 Reaffirmed
Sumo Metallic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 105 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Sumo Metallic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 24.9 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Tamil Naadu Edible Oils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed
Terai Tea Co. Ltd. CC CRISIL BBB- 152.6 Reaffirmed
Terai Tea Co. Ltd. TL CRISIL BBB- 49 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
