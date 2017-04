Apr 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 14, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apollo Pipes Ltd BG* CRISIL A3+ 80 Reaffirmed *One way interchangeable with letter of credit Apollo Pipes Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 155 Reaffirmed Arupadai Arulmurugan Spinners Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 16.5 Reaffirmed Best Foods Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 209.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bhagwati Lacto Vegetarian Exports Pvt LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Ltd Chaudhary Nursing Home Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 47.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Ghiya Extrusions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Assigned Ghiya Extrusions Pvt Ltd Export Performance CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Assigned Guarantee Gujarat Containers Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed HI-Point Services (India) Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned Jetair Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 122 Reaffirmed JSM Proteins Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed JSM Proteins Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed Metal Gems BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Metal Gems LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Metalman Auto Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Metalman Auto Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Metalman Auto Pvt Ltd Vendor Financing CRISIL A3+ 140 Assigned Navbharat Insulation & Engg. Co. BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Navbharat Insulation & Engg. Co. LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Pall India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Sagar Industries And Distilleries Pvt Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 160 Reaffirmed Ltd Saint-Gobain Glass India Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Shakun Polymers Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed Shakun Polymers Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Shree Sai Calnates India P. Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed SVM Nonwovens Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Tej Hi-Tech Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed VHB Life Sciences Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Upgraded from CRISIL D VHB Life Sciences Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 150 Upgraded from CRISIL D LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apollo Pipes Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 260 Reaffirmed Apollo Pipes Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 46.5 Assigned Apollo Pipes Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 8.5 Assigned Loan Fac Arupadai Arulmurugan Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed Arupadai Arulmurugan Spinners Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 23.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Arupadai Arulmurugan Spinners Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 89.7 Assigned Best Foods Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 15000* Reaffirmed *Includes sub-limit of Rs.8000 million for Export Packing Credit, and sub-limit of Rs.2250 million for Foreign Bill Purchase (Non-Letter of Credit) Best Foods Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 1000 Reaffirmed Credit Best Foods Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 632.8 Reaffirmed Bhagwati Lacto Vegetarian Exports Pvt CC** CRISIL BB- 3000 Reaffirmed Ltd **Out of total Bhagwati Lacto Vegetarian Exports Pvt Corporate Loan CRISIL BB- 400 Reaffirmed Ltd Bhagwati Lacto Vegetarian Exports Pvt TL CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Ltd Bhagwati Lacto Vegetarian Exports Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac Chaudhary Nursing Home Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 96.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Clear Polyplast India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 128 Reaffirmed Clear Polyplast India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 18.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Clear Polyplast India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 53.9 Reaffirmed FCS Software Solutions Ltd. CC CRISIL B 90 Assigned Ghiya Extrusions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Ghiya Extrusions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 72 Assigned Loan Fac Ghiya Extrusions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90* Assigned * Includes a sub-limit of 60.0 Million of buyers credit/ letter of credit Goverdhan Cottex TL CRISIL B 15 Assigned Goverdhan Cottex CC CRISIL B 45 Assigned Goverdhan Cottex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 40 Assigned Loan Fac Gujarat Containers Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Gujarat Containers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Loan Fac Hasthshilp Designer Crete Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 2.2 Assigned Loan Fac Hasthshilp Designer Crete Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 317.8 Assigned HDFC Mutual Fund HDFC Income Fund CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed HDFC Mutual Fund HDFC High Interest CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed Fund HDFC Mutual Fund HDFC Income Fund CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed HDFC Mutual Fund HDFC High Interest CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed Fund HI-Point Services (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Assigned Jetair Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 93 Reaffirmed Jetair Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 585 Reaffirmed Loan Fac JM Financial Mutual Fund JM High Liquidity CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed Fund JM Financial Mutual Fund JM Money Manager CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed Fund Super Plus Plan JM Financial Mutual Fund JM Money Manager CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed Fund - Super Plan JSM Proteins Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 85 Reaffirmed Mahabir Techno Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 250 Reaffirmed Mahabir Techno Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Metal Gems CC CRISIL BB+ 170 Reaffirmed Metal Gems Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Metalman Auto Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Metalman Auto Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Metalman Auto Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 300 Assigned Navbharat Insulation & Engg. Co. CC CRISIL B- 33.5 Reaffirmed Sagar Industries And Distilleries Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 150 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL B Saint-Gobain Glass India Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL AA 3250 Notice of loan * Withdrawal *interchangeable with non-fund based facilities Satkar Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Shakun Polymers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 270 Reaffirmed Shakun Polymers Ltd Credit Limit Under CRISIL BBB 14 Reaffirmed Gold Card Shakun Polymers Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 87.5 Reaffirmed Shree Datta Shetkari Sahakari Sakhar CC CRISIL BB+ 1250 Reaffirmed Karkhana Ltd Shree Datta Shetkari Sahakari Sakhar Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 114 Reaffirmed Karkhana Ltd Loan Fac Shree Datta Shetkari Sahakari Sakhar TL CRISIL BB+ 136 Assigned Karkhana Ltd Shree Sai Calnates India P. Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed Shree Sai Calnates India P. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 33.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Sai Calnates India P. Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 24.6 Assigned Sri Krishna Agro Industries CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Sri Krishna Agro Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Suruchi Processors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Suruchi Processors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 22.1 Assigned SVM Nonwovens Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Assigned Loan Fac SVM Nonwovens Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 120 Assigned SVM Nonwovens Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 15 Assigned Swapna Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 140 Reaffirmed Swapna Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 49 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 26000 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 2500 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+ 10300 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 27920 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 21280 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tej Hi-Tech Composite WC Limit*CRISIL B+ 69 Reaffirmed *Comprising of packing credit, post-shipment and FBOP VHB Life Sciences Ltd CC CRISIL B- 320 Upgraded from CRISIL D VHB Life Sciences Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 525 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D VHB Medisciences Ltd BG CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed VHB Medisciences Ltd CC CRISIL D 138.4 Reaffirmed VHB Medisciences Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL D 60 Reaffirmed VHB Medisciences Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 54.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac VHB Medisciences Ltd TL CRISIL D 475.2 Reaffirmed VHB Medisciences Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 161.6 Reaffirmed VHB Medisciences Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 370 Assigned Zycus Infotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 127 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 