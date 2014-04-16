Apr 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 15, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amara Raja Batteries Ltd BG^ CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed ^Fully interchangeable with each other Amara Raja Batteries Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed ^Fully interchangeable with each other Arafat Gate Imports And Exports Pvt Export Packing CRISIL D 40 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A4 Bombay Fancy Store BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Bombay Fancy Store Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned CCS Computers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed CCS Computers Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Dr. B. L. Kapur Memorial Hospital BG CRISIL A3 100 Assigned Everest Ply & Veneers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Assigned Indian Farmers Fertilisers Co-oper. ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 61790 Assigned Ltd Indian Farmers Fertilisers Co-oper. Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 14760 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac Indian Farmers Fertilisers Co-oper. Overdraft Fac CRISIL A1+ 96850 Assigned Ltd Indian Farmers Fertilisers Co-oper. LOC & BG** CRISIL A1+ 51600 Assigned Ltd ** Rs.28.39 billion is Interchangeable with Buyers Credit Indian Farmers Fertilisers Co-oper. CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Ltd ING Vysya Bank Ltd CDs CRISIL A1+ 80000 Reaffirmed Kailash Hospitals Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 Assigned Kaveri Polymers BG CRISIL A4+ 170 Reaffirmed Medi Pharma Drug House LOC CRISIL A4+ 375 Reaffirmed Megha Engineering & Infrastructures BG CRISIL A3 2000 Reaffirmed Megha Engineering & Infrastructures LOC & BG CRISIL A3 41950 Reaffirmed Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 4300 Assigned Loan Fac Rajindra Prasad Parmod Kumar Jain LOC CRISIL A4 77.5 Reaffirmed Ralson (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 170 Reaffirmed Reddy And Reddy Imports And Exports BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Shreyas Relay Systems Ltd BG CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed Shri Harikrishna Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Solid Ply Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 160 Assigned Sunraj Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Sunraj Ceramic Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 9.6 Reaffirmed Tamra Dhatu Udyog Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL A3 160 Reaffirmed Tamra Dhatu Udyog Pvt. Ltd. LOC CRISIL A3 885 Reaffirmed The Fertilisers And Chemicals BG CRISIL A4+ 520.6 Reaffirmed Travancore Ltd. The Fertilisers And Chemicals LOC CRISIL A4+ 3450.6 Reaffirmed Travancore Ltd. Tirupati Veneers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 170 Assigned Versatile Polytech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1.5 Reaffirmed Versatile Polytech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ING Vysya Bank Ltd FD FAAA Reaffirmed Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd FD FAA- 500 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adesh Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 45 Reaffirmed Adesh Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Assigned Loan Fac Amara Raja Batteries Ltd CC* CRISIL AA+ 100 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with working capital demand loan and export credit Arafat Gate Imports And Exports Pvt CC CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Arafat Gate Imports And Exports Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 6.6 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Bhartia Distributors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Bigjo's India Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Assigned Bigjo's India Ltd TL CRISIL D 20 Assigned Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund Birla Sun Life CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed Income Plus Fund Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund Birla Sun Life CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed Cash Manager Fund Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund Birla Sun Life CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed Savings Fund Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund Birla Sun Life ST CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed Fund Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund Birla Sun Life CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed Ultra ST Fund Bombay Fancy Store CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned CCS Computers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BB CCS Computers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 180 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Dr. B. L. Kapur Memorial Hospital TL CRISIL BBB- 1001 Assigned Dr. B. L. Kapur Memorial Hospital Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 299 Assigned Loan Fac Dr. B. L. Kapur Memorial Hospital Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned Dr. B. L. Kapur Memorial Hospital CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Assigned Everest Ply & Veneers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 8.1 Assigned Everest Ply & Veneers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 16.9 Assigned Loan Fac Everest Ply & Veneers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Grover Metalloys Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Grover Metalloys Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 140 Assigned Loan Fac Hoshiarpur Roller Flour Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 87.6 Reaffirmed Indian Farmers Fertilisers Co-operativCC*^ CRISIL AA- 55000 Assigned Ltd * Out of Rs.13.5 billion of Indian Overseas Bank limit of Rs.2000 Million, Rs.4700 Million, and Rs.340 Million is earmarked to DBS Bank Ltd, Royal Bank of Scotland and New India Coop Bank Ltd, Mumbai respectively;^ Out of Rs.5 billion of Punjab National Bank limit of Rs.2500 Million and Rs.1100 Million is earmarked to Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank Limited and West Bengal state cooperative bank limited respectively Indian Farmers Fertilisers Co-oper. LT Debt Programme CRISIL AA- 4000 Reaffirmed Ltd ING Vysya Bank Ltd Lower Tier II CRISIL AA 14000 Reaffirmed Bonds ING Vysya Bank Ltd Upper Tier II BondsCRISIL AA 2000 Reaffirmed ING Vysya Bank Ltd Tier I Perpetual CRISIL AA 4000 Reaffirmed Bonds Kailash Hospitals Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 35 Assigned Kailash Hospitals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 15 Assigned Kalyaneswary Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 125 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Kalyaneswary Metals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 25 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Kaveri Polymers CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Kaveri Polymers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 19.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kaveri Polymers TL CRISIL BB- 10.7 Assigned Kavya Buildcon Pvt. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 350 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 680 Reaffirmed Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd Mortgage Loan Fac CRISIL A+ 100 Reaffirmed Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A+ 40 Reaffirmed Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 203.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 976.1 Reaffirmed Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 1000 Reaffirmed Love Kush Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Love Kush Foods Pvt Ltd Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B 160 Reaffirmed M/s Anjaneya Rice Industries CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned M/s Anjaneya Rice Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Medi Pharma Drug House CC CRISIL BB+ 375 Reaffirmed Megha Engineering & Infrastructures CC CRISIL BBB- 1450 Reaffirmed Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed Loan Fac NKB Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 180 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ NKB Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 420 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Perfect Retreads Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 330 Reaffirmed Purushottam Narayan Gadgil Saraf & CC CRISIL BBB+ 400 Reaffirmed Jewellers Ralson (India) Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 405 Reaffirmed Ralson (India) Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 400 Reaffirmed Reddy And Reddy Imports And Exports CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed SDR Polymers Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed SDR Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 35 Reaffirmed SDR Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 37.5 Reaffirmed SDR Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 35 Reaffirmed SDR Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 27.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Ganesh Fats Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 290 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with letter of credit Shreyas Relay Systems Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed Shri Harikrishna Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 250 Reaffirmed Shri Harikrishna Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Shri Harikrishna Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shri Harikrishna Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 210 Reaffirmed Solid Ply Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Loan Fac Solid Ply Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Spictex Coton Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 300 Reaffirmed Spictex Coton Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Spictex Coton Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 125 Reaffirmed Spictex Coton Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Sai Krishna Educational Society Secured Overdraft CRISIL D 12 Reaffirmed Fac Sri Sai Krishna Educational Society TL CRISIL D 63 Reaffirmed Sumit Wool Processors CC# CRISIL B+ 170 Upgraded from CRISIL B #includes sub limit for LC of Rs.75 million Sumit Wool Processors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Sumit Wool Processors TL CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B Sunraj Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Sunraj Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 58 Assigned Sunraj Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Loan Fac Swami Praga Nand Ji Edu. Society TL CRISIL D 60 Assigned Tamra Dhatu Udyog Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BBB- 750 Reaffirmed Tamra Dhatu Udyog Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL BBB- 313.8 Reaffirmed The Fertilisers And Chemicals CC CRISIL BB- 6500 Reaffirmed Travancore Ltd. Tirupati Veneers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned Loan Fac Tirupati Veneers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned Ujjain Packaging Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 45.7 Assigned Ujjain Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Ujjain Packaging Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2.1 Assigned Loan Fac Versatile Polytech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed Versatile Polytech Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Versatile Polytech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Versatile Polytech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 13.5 Assigned Windar Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned Windar Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 410 Assigned Yardi Prabhu Consultants & Valuers PvtProposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 