Apr 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 16, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Annapurna Earcanal Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Notice of Withdrawal Annapurna Earcanal Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 45 Notice of Withdrawal Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A2+ 20 Assigned Discounting Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 25 Assigned Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2+ 10 Assigned Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 5 Assigned Bhati Associates Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 27.3 Reaffirmed Bhati Associates Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 11.2 Reaffirmed Bihar Raffia Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 183 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ C.C.Construction BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Ch. Veeraraghavulu Construction Pvt LtBG CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed East India Holdings Pvt. Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Everest Flavours Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 200 Assigned Gautam Stainless Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Inox Renewables Ltd BG CRISIL A2 150 Reaffirmed Inyati Footwears Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 15 Reaffirmed Inyati Footwears Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 15 Reaffirmed M.B. Laminators BG CRISIL A4+ 0.7 Reaffirmed M.M. Brothers BG CRISIL A4+ 125 Suspended M.M. Brothers LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended Magnum Clothing Pvt. Ltd. Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac** **Packing credit and foreign bill discounting are fully interchangeable both ways. Magnum Clothing Pvt. Ltd. LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Magnum Clothing Pvt. Ltd. Packing Credit** CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed **Packing credit and foreign bill discounting are fully interchangeable both ways. Magnum Clothing Pvt. Ltd. Post Shipment CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Credit* *Advance against duty drawback Mahavir Die Casters Pvt. Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 70 Reaffirmed Mahavir Die Casters Pvt. Ltd Purchase Bill CRISIL A3 90 Reaffirmed Discounting Maheshwari Multiple Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed Maithon Power Ltd CP CRISIL A1 200 Withdrawal Mehta Pharmaceutical Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed Mehta Pharmaceutical Industries Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Mehta Pharmaceutical Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Mehta Pharmaceutical Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed NGP Industries Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 15 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 NGP Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 NK Power and Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Oswal Castings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 140 Reaffirmed Platinum Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 14 Assigned Saranya Electronics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Sainor Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Seaward Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended Seaward Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended St.Peter & Paul Seafood Exports Pvt. Foreign CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Ltd. Documentary Bills Purchase St.Peter & Paul Seafood Exports Pvt. Packing Credit CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Ltd. St.Peter & Paul Seafood Exports Pvt. Proposed Packing CRISIL A4 100 Assigned Ltd. Credit Suraj Pulses BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Universal Technocast BG CRISIL A4+ 1.8 Reaffirmed Venktashwar Enterprises BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambattur Developers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Ambattur Developers Pvt Ltd External CRISIL BB- 360 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Ambattur Developers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 701.1 Reaffirmed Andhra Ginning Lane Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B Andhra Ginning Lane Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B Annapurna Earcanal Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Notice of Withdrawal Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd CC CRISIL A- 8 Assigned Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd TL CRISIL A- 32 Assigned Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A- 70 Assigned Credit Bhati Associates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 48.8 Reaffirmed Bhati Associates Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL BB- 12.7 Reaffirmed Bhati Associates Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Bihar Raffia Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 220 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Bihar Raffia Industries Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 31.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB C.C.Construction CC CRISIL B- 35 Upgraded from CRISIL C C.C.Construction Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 15 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL C Ch. Veeraraghavulu Construction Pvt LtCC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Diamond India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1750 Suspended DSP BlackRock Mutual Fund DSP BlackRock CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed Liquidity Fund East India Holdings Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed East India Holdings Pvt. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Loan Fac FN Infrastructures Pvt Ltd Project Loan CRISIL B 32 Reaffirmed FN Infrastructures Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 18 Assigned Loan Fac G. K. E. Medical Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 69 Reaffirmed Gautam Stainless Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed Gautam Stainless Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gautam Stainless Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Govaan Steels Pvt Limtied CC CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed Govaan Steels Pvt Limtied LOC CRISIL D 200 Reaffirmed Govaan Steels Pvt Limtied LT Loan CRISIL D 150 Reaffirmed Govaan Steels Pvt Limtied Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 71.4 Assigned ING Mutual Fund ING Treasury CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed Advantage Fund ING Mutual Fund ING Liquid Fund CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed Inox Renewables Ltd External CRISIL BBB+ 5000 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Inox Renewables Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 3250 Reaffirmed Inox Renewables Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 100 Assigned Loan Fac Inyati Footwears Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed Inyati Footwears Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed Credit Inyati Footwears Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 30 Assigned Loan Fac Jai Ambe Quality Sugar CC CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned Jakharia Fabric Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B Jakharia Fabric Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 49.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Jakharia Fabric Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 104.9 Assigned Kush Proteins Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 95 Assigned Kush Proteins Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Loan Fac M.B. Laminators CC CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed M.B. Laminators Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 36.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac M.B. Laminators Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 2.7 Reaffirmed M.M. Brothers CC CRISIL BB- 10 Suspended Magnum Clothing Pvt. Ltd. LT Loan CRISIL B- 8.2 Reaffirmed Mahavir Die Casters Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 230 Reaffirmed Mahavir Die Casters Pvt. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Maheshwari Multiple Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Maheshwari Multiple Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 12 Reaffirmed Maheshwari Multiple Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 36 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Maithon Power Ltd FB Fac* CRISIL A+ 6250 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Non fund based limits to the extent Rs.3250 Million Maithon Power Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 36276 Assigned Maithon Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 3324 Assigned Loan Fac Maithon Power Ltd Non FBL CRISIL A+ 650 Assigned Mehta Pharmaceutical Industries CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Mehta Pharmaceutical Industries Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 5 Reaffirmed Mehta Pharmaceutical Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 42 Reaffirmed Loan Fac MVR Raw & Boiled Rice Mill CC CRISIL B 35 Suspended MVR Raw & Boiled Rice Mill LT Loan CRISIL B 15 Suspended MVR Raw & Boiled Rice Mill Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 40 Suspended N.S.N. Reddy & Others CC CRISIL BB- 90 Suspended N.S.N. Reddy & Others Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 10 Suspended NGP Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 35 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- NGP Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 20 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- NK Power and Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 29.5 Reaffirmed Oswal Castings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed Oswal Castings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 195 Reaffirmed Loan Fac P.S.M. Rice Industry CC CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended P.S.M. Rice Industry SME Credit CRISIL B+ 2.5 Suspended P.S.M. Rice Industry TL CRISIL B+ 9.5 Suspended PCH Telecom (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 20 Suspended PCH Telecom (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 370 Suspended PCH Telecom (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 30 Suspended PCH Telecom (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 130 Suspended Platinum Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 71.5 Assigned Platinum Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Prayas Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Sainor Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Suspended Sainor Laboratories Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 5.6 Suspended Saranya Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Seaward Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 7.5 Suspended Loan Fac Seaward Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 12.5 Suspended Shinde Developers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 450 Reaffirmed Shinde Developers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Reaffirmed Shinde Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 61.6 Reaffirmed Shinde Developers Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 50 Assigned Shiv Prasad Dairy Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Shiv Prasad Dairy Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 185 Assigned Sri P.V.N. Raw & Boiled Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 42.5 Suspended Sri P.V.N. Raw & Boiled Rice Mill LT Loan CRISIL B+ 11.6 Suspended Sri P.V.N. Raw & Boiled Rice Mill SME Credit CRISIL B+ 2.5 Suspended St.Peter & Paul Seafood Exports Pvt. LT Loan CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Ltd. Sumit Woods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 120 Assigned Supran Exim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Supran Exim Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed Credit Supran Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Suraj Pulses CC CRISIL B 120 Assigned Ultra Trust TL CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Universal Technocast CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Universal Technocast TL CRISIL BB 48.2 Reaffirmed Vahini Poultries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Vahini Poultries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Vardhman Industrial Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Suspended Venktashwar Enterprises TL CRISIL B- 120 Downgraded from CRISIL B Wacker Chemie India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A 155 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.