Apr 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 16, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Annapurna Earcanal Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Notice of
Withdrawal
Annapurna Earcanal Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 45 Notice of
Withdrawal
Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A2+ 20 Assigned
Discounting
Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 25 Assigned
Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2+ 10 Assigned
Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 5 Assigned
Bhati Associates Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 27.3 Reaffirmed
Bhati Associates Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 11.2 Reaffirmed
Bihar Raffia Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 183 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
C.C.Construction BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Ch. Veeraraghavulu Construction Pvt LtBG CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed
East India Holdings Pvt. Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed
Everest Flavours Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 200 Assigned
Gautam Stainless Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
Inox Renewables Ltd BG CRISIL A2 150 Reaffirmed
Inyati Footwears Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 15 Reaffirmed
Inyati Footwears Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 15 Reaffirmed
M.B. Laminators BG CRISIL A4+ 0.7 Reaffirmed
M.M. Brothers BG CRISIL A4+ 125 Suspended
M.M. Brothers LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended
Magnum Clothing Pvt. Ltd. Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed
Discounting Fac**
**Packing credit and foreign bill discounting are fully interchangeable both ways.
Magnum Clothing Pvt. Ltd. LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Magnum Clothing Pvt. Ltd. Packing Credit** CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
**Packing credit and foreign bill discounting are fully interchangeable both ways.
Magnum Clothing Pvt. Ltd. Post Shipment CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
Credit*
*Advance against duty drawback
Mahavir Die Casters Pvt. Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 70 Reaffirmed
Mahavir Die Casters Pvt. Ltd Purchase Bill CRISIL A3 90 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Maheshwari Multiple Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed
Maithon Power Ltd CP CRISIL A1 200 Withdrawal
Mehta Pharmaceutical Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed
Mehta Pharmaceutical Industries Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed
Mehta Pharmaceutical Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed
Mehta Pharmaceutical Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
NGP Industries Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 15 Downgraded
from CRISIL A3
NGP Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Downgraded
from CRISIL A3
NK Power and Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Oswal Castings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 140 Reaffirmed
Platinum Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 14 Assigned
Saranya Electronics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Sainor Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended
Seaward Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended
Seaward Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended
St.Peter & Paul Seafood Exports Pvt. Foreign CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Ltd. Documentary Bills
Purchase
St.Peter & Paul Seafood Exports Pvt. Packing Credit CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed
Ltd.
St.Peter & Paul Seafood Exports Pvt. Proposed Packing CRISIL A4 100 Assigned
Ltd. Credit
Suraj Pulses BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Universal Technocast BG CRISIL A4+ 1.8 Reaffirmed
Venktashwar Enterprises BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ambattur Developers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed
Ambattur Developers Pvt Ltd External CRISIL BB- 360 Reaffirmed
Commercial
Borrowings
Ambattur Developers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 701.1 Reaffirmed
Andhra Ginning Lane Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Andhra Ginning Lane Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Annapurna Earcanal Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Notice of
Withdrawal
Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd CC CRISIL A- 8 Assigned
Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd TL CRISIL A- 32 Assigned
Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A- 70 Assigned
Credit
Bhati Associates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 48.8 Reaffirmed
Bhati Associates Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL BB- 12.7 Reaffirmed
Bhati Associates Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned
Bihar Raffia Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 220 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Bihar Raffia Industries Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 31.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
C.C.Construction CC CRISIL B- 35 Upgraded from
CRISIL C
C.C.Construction Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 15 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL C
Ch. Veeraraghavulu Construction Pvt LtCC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed
Diamond India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1750 Suspended
DSP BlackRock Mutual Fund DSP BlackRock CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed
Liquidity Fund
East India Holdings Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed
East India Holdings Pvt. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
FN Infrastructures Pvt Ltd Project Loan CRISIL B 32 Reaffirmed
FN Infrastructures Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 18 Assigned
Loan Fac
G. K. E. Medical Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 69 Reaffirmed
Gautam Stainless Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed
Gautam Stainless Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1.6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Gautam Stainless Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed
Govaan Steels Pvt Limtied CC CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed
Govaan Steels Pvt Limtied LOC CRISIL D 200 Reaffirmed
Govaan Steels Pvt Limtied LT Loan CRISIL D 150 Reaffirmed
Govaan Steels Pvt Limtied Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 71.4 Assigned
ING Mutual Fund ING Treasury CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed
Advantage Fund
ING Mutual Fund ING Liquid Fund CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed
Inox Renewables Ltd External CRISIL BBB+ 5000 Reaffirmed
Commercial
Borrowings
Inox Renewables Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 3250 Reaffirmed
Inox Renewables Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 100 Assigned
Loan Fac
Inyati Footwears Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed
Inyati Footwears Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed
Credit
Inyati Footwears Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 30 Assigned
Loan Fac
Jai Ambe Quality Sugar CC CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned
Jakharia Fabric Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Jakharia Fabric Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 49.7 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B
Jakharia Fabric Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 104.9 Assigned
Kush Proteins Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 95 Assigned
Kush Proteins Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned
Loan Fac
M.B. Laminators CC CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed
M.B. Laminators Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 36.6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
M.B. Laminators Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 2.7 Reaffirmed
M.M. Brothers CC CRISIL BB- 10 Suspended
Magnum Clothing Pvt. Ltd. LT Loan CRISIL B- 8.2 Reaffirmed
Mahavir Die Casters Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 230 Reaffirmed
Mahavir Die Casters Pvt. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Maheshwari Multiple Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed
Maheshwari Multiple Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 12 Reaffirmed
Maheshwari Multiple Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 36 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Maithon Power Ltd FB Fac* CRISIL A+ 6250 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with Non fund based limits to the extent Rs.3250 Million
Maithon Power Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 36276 Assigned
Maithon Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 3324 Assigned
Loan Fac
Maithon Power Ltd Non FBL CRISIL A+ 650 Assigned
Mehta Pharmaceutical Industries CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed
Mehta Pharmaceutical Industries Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 5 Reaffirmed
Mehta Pharmaceutical Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 42 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
MVR Raw & Boiled Rice Mill CC CRISIL B 35 Suspended
MVR Raw & Boiled Rice Mill LT Loan CRISIL B 15 Suspended
MVR Raw & Boiled Rice Mill Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 40 Suspended
N.S.N. Reddy & Others CC CRISIL BB- 90 Suspended
N.S.N. Reddy & Others Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 10 Suspended
NGP Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 35 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
NGP Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 20 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BBB-
NK Power and Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 29.5 Reaffirmed
Oswal Castings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed
Oswal Castings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 195 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
P.S.M. Rice Industry CC CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended
P.S.M. Rice Industry SME Credit CRISIL B+ 2.5 Suspended
P.S.M. Rice Industry TL CRISIL B+ 9.5 Suspended
PCH Telecom (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 20 Suspended
PCH Telecom (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 370 Suspended
PCH Telecom (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 30 Suspended
PCH Telecom (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 130 Suspended
Platinum Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 71.5 Assigned
Platinum Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned
Prayas Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Sainor Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Suspended
Sainor Laboratories Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 5.6 Suspended
Saranya Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Seaward Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 7.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Seaward Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 12.5 Suspended
Shinde Developers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 450 Reaffirmed
Shinde Developers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Reaffirmed
Shinde Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 61.6 Reaffirmed
Shinde Developers Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 50 Assigned
Shiv Prasad Dairy Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed
Shiv Prasad Dairy Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 185 Assigned
Sri P.V.N. Raw & Boiled Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 42.5 Suspended
Sri P.V.N. Raw & Boiled Rice Mill LT Loan CRISIL B+ 11.6 Suspended
Sri P.V.N. Raw & Boiled Rice Mill SME Credit CRISIL B+ 2.5 Suspended
St.Peter & Paul Seafood Exports Pvt. LT Loan CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed
Ltd.
Sumit Woods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 120 Assigned
Supran Exim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed
Supran Exim Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed
Credit
Supran Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Suraj Pulses CC CRISIL B 120 Assigned
Ultra Trust TL CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed
Universal Technocast CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed
Universal Technocast TL CRISIL BB 48.2 Reaffirmed
Vahini Poultries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Vahini Poultries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned
Vardhman Industrial Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Suspended
Venktashwar Enterprises TL CRISIL B- 120 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Wacker Chemie India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A 155 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)