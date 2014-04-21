Apr 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 17, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aaray Global Resources Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 170 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Best Colour Solutions India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Chandrika Dairy Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Dhruv Globals Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Dhruv Globals Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 210 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Dhruv Globals Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 90 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A4 Dhruv Globals Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Securities Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 4100 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Securities Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Emco Pressmaster Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Emco Pressmaster Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed G B Springs Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed * Fully Interchangeable with Letter of Credit G-One Agro Products Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 180 Reaffirmed Graphtech Exim Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Graphtech Exim Pvt. Ltd. Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 41 Reaffirmed Loan Fac H Dipak & Co. Post Shipment CRISIL A2+ 3100 Reaffirmed Credit* *Interchangeable with packing credit in foreign currency to the extent of Rs.744.0 million. H Dipak & Co. Post Shipment CRISIL A2+ 1200 Reaffirmed Credit@ @Interchangeable with packing credit in foreign currency to the extent of Rs.288.0 million. H Dipak & Co. Post Shipment CRISIL A2+ 750 Reaffirmed Credit# #Interchangeable with packing credit in foreign currency to the extent of Rs.187.5 million. H Dipak & Co. Post Shipment CRISIL A2+ 400 Reaffirmed Credit^ ^Interchangeable with packing credit in foreign currency to the extent of Rs.100.0 million. H Dipak & Co. Post Shipment CRISIL A2+ 800 Reaffirmed Credit## ##Interchangeable with packing credit in foreign currency to the extent of Rs.192.0 million. J.C.Brothers Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 200 Reaffirmed M.K.Engineering BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed M/S R. B. Chavan BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Megha Plast Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Ramco International Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Discounting Ramco International Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 115 Reaffirmed RKD Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1150 Reaffirmed Shree Ram Sponge and Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Upgraded from CRISIL B Shreeyash Engineers BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Shri Om Impex Foreign CRISIL A4 90 Assigned Discounting Bill Purchase Shri Siddhi Kumar Infrastructure Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Ltd Shri Siddhi Kumar Infrastructure Pvt Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Ltd Silpa Projects and Infrastructure IndiBG CRISIL A4 400 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sri Luxmi Tulasi Agro Paper Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 9 Reaffirmed Sri Luxmi Tulasi Agro Paper Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 135 Reaffirmed Sri Vaishnavi Spintex (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3.2 Reaffirmed Sri Vaishnavi Spintex (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10.6 Reaffirmed Uday Vijay Steel Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.4 Reaffirmed Uday Vijay Steel Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 9.1 Reaffirmed Vijas Digital (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 6 Reaffirmed Webcot LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Webcot BG CRISIL A4+ 3.5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aaray Global Resources Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Ambit Securities Broking Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Ambit Securities Broking Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 110 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Avani Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL D 491 Reaffirmed Avani Textiles Ltd TL CRISIL D 630 Reaffirmed Best Colour Solutions India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 60.3 Reaffirmed Best Colour Solutions India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Best Colour Solutions India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 24.3 Assigned Loan Fac Bhatpara Municipality Bond CRISIL BB 300 Assigned Brahmaputra Paper Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Brahmaputra Paper Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 84 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Brahmaputra Paper Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 1 Reaffirmed Chandrika Dairy Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 130 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Chandrika Dairy Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 23 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Chandrika Dairy Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 24.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Chandrika Dairy Industries Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 37.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Darjeeling Cements Ltd CC CRISIL C 40 Upgraded from CRISIL D Darjeeling Cements Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 4.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Darjeeling Cements Ltd TL CRISIL C 25 Upgraded from CRISIL D Dhruv Globals Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Dhruv Globals Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 45 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL B+ Dhruv Globals Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 120 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 7150 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 1200 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 1500 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Securities Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 8700 Reaffirmed Emco Pressmaster Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B Futura Techpark Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BB+ 1000 Assigned G B Springs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed G-One Agro Products Ltd CC CRISIL BB 240 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- G-One Agro Products Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 88.1 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Graphtech Exim Pvt. Ltd. Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 29 Reaffirmed H.M. Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Assigned H.M. Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 40 Assigned Holy Faith Builders and Developers PvtLT Loan CRISIL D 30 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL BB+ Holy Faith Builders and Developers PvtProposed LT Bk CRISIL D 60 Downgraded Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ J.C.Brothers Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed JSR Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 90 Upgraded from CRISIL D Krishna Autocomp Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 63.9 Assigned Loan Fac M.K.Engineering CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed M/S R. B. Chavan Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Loan Fac M/S R. B. Chavan CC CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned Mangal Chand Pawan Kumar CC CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed Mangal Chand Pawan Kumar Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Megha Plast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Mercuryminds Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 3.8 Reaffirmed Mercuryminds Technologies Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 3.5 Reaffirmed Mercuryminds Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 22.7 Assigned Loan Fac Regal Transcore Laminations Pvt. Ltd. Bill Discounting CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Regal Transcore Laminations Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL D 87.5 Reaffirmed Regal Transcore Laminations Pvt. Ltd. LOC CRISIL D 110 Reaffirmed Rivaa Exports Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Rivaa Exports Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 106 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rivaa Exports Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 26.8 Reaffirmed RKD Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 590 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- RKD Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 160 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- RKD Construction Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB- Shree Ram Sponge and Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 140 Upgraded from CRISIL B Shree Ram Sponge and Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Shreeyash Engineers TL CRISIL BB- 7.8 Assigned Shreeyash Engineers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 33.2 Assigned Loan Fac Shreeyash Engineers CC CRISIL BB- 54 Assigned Shri Om Impex Packing Credit CRISIL B 30 Assigned Shri Siddhi Kumar Infrastructure Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 130 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL BB Shri Siddhi Kumar Infrastructure Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 89 Downgraded Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Silpa Projects and Infrastructure IndiCC CRISIL B- 70 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd CRISIL C Silpa Projects and Infrastructure IndiProposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 70 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd Loan Fac CRISIL C Silpa Projects and Infrastructure IndiStandby Line of CRISIL B- 30 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd Credit CRISIL C Silpa Projects and Infrastructure IndiTL CRISIL B- 3 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd CRISIL C Silpa Projects and Infrastructure IndiWC Demand Loan CRISIL B- 170 Assigned Pvt Ltd Sri Luxmi Tulasi Agro Paper Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 207 Reaffirmed Sri Luxmi Tulasi Agro Paper Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 426.5 Reaffirmed Sri Vaishnavi Spintex (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 70 Downgraded from CRISIL B Sri Vaishnavi Spintex (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 176.2 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Udasee Stampings Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Udasee Stampings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 72.5 Reaffirmed Udasee Stampings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 90 Reaffirmed Uday Vijay Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 52 Reaffirmed Uday Vijay Steel Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 23.9 Assigned Vijas Digital (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Vijas Digital (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 31.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vijas Digital (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 42.2 Reaffirmed Webcot TL CRISIL BB 15.8 Assigned Webcot Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 55.7 Assigned Loan Fac Webcot CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)