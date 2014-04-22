Apr 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 21, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aishwarya Overseas LOC CRISIL A4+ 110 Assigned Ammarun Foundries BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Ammarun Foundries Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Ammarun Foundries Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Credit Ammarun Foundries Supplier Line of CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Credit BC Power Controls Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 95 Assigned BC Power Controls Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Purchase BC Power Controls Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned BGH Exim Ltd LOC# CRISIL A2+ 700 Notice of Withdrawal #Interchangeable with bank guarantee; also interchangeable with buyer's credit of up to Rs.100 million Bhushan Oil & Fats Pvt. Ltd. Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Bird Machines Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Bird Machines Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Birla Corporation Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Devashish Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Dhanashree Electronics Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 80 Assigned Loan Fac Dhanashree Electronics Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 85.6 Assigned Dhanashree Electronics Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 14.4 Assigned ECL Finance Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 31000 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue CRISIL A1+ 40000 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd ST Principal CRISIL PP-MLD 5000 Reaffirmed Protected Market A1+r Linked Debentures Karnataka Roadlines Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5.1 Reaffirmed Keshodwala Foods Packing Credit CRISIL A4 300 Reaffirmed M S Ship Breaking Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 130 Reaffirmed Madras Engineering Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 11 Reaffirmed Madras Engineering Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed Madras Engineering Industries Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Packing Credit# # Includes sublimit of Rs.100 million for export invoice financing, Rs.100 million for import invoice financing, Rs.50 million for bonds and guarantees, Rs.30 million for overdraft, Rs.50 million for short-term loans, and Rs.100 million for import letter of credit, and USD1.95 million for financial guarantee /standby letter of credit (trade) Madras Engineering Industries Pvt Ltd Supplier Line of CRISIL A3 10 Assigned Credit Mahant Overseas Packing Credit CRISIL A4 120 Assigned Mahendra Roadlines Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Model Tanners (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 66 Reaffirmed Munjal Showa Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 60 Reaffirmed Munjal Showa Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Munjal Showa Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 435 Reaffirmed Organic Coatings Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Organic Coatings Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ P.C. Jain and Company BG CRISIL A4+ 115 Reaffirmed Point Perfect Transcription Services BG CRISIL A4+ 2.1 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Point Perfect Transcription Services Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned India Pvt Ltd Rajashree Spintex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Rajashree Spintex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Sarathy Autocars Inventory Funding CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Fac Shital Fibres Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Shree Refrigerations Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Spectra Motors Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 60 Assigned Spectra Motors Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned V. N. V. Builders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed V.S. Transports LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Vidal Health TPA Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 200 Notice of Withdrawal Vision Products Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 30* Assigned * Includes sub limit of Rs.15Million of Buyers Credit LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adgaonkar Saraf Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 135 Assigned Adgaonkar Saraf Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 15 Assigned Loan Fac Aishwarya Overseas Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 105 Assigned Loan Fac Aishwarya Overseas CC CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned Ammarun Foundries Open CC CRISIL BB- 115 Reaffirmed Ammarun Foundries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 17.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ammarun Foundries Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 91.5 Assigned API Ispat & Powertech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 235 Reaffirmed API Ispat & Powertech Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 65 Reaffirmed API Ispat & Powertech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 637.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Aradhana Distributors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B Aradhana Distributors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 6.4 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Aradhana Distributors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 1.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B Aran Motors CC CRISIL B 65 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Aran Motors LT Loan CRISIL B 33 Upgraded from CRISIL B- BC Power Controls Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Loan Fac BC Power Controls Ltd CC CRISIL BB 25 Assigned BGH Exim Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 300 Notice of Withdrawal *Interchangeable with pre-shipment credit in foreign currency/bills discounting/overdraft;also interchangeable with non-fund-based limits BGH Exim Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 500 Withdrawal Loan Fac Bhushan Oil & Fats Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B Bhushan Oil & Fats Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 175 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Bhushan Oil & Fats Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL B+ 35 Upgraded from CRISIL B Bhushan Oil & Fats Pvt. Ltd. WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B Bindu Food Processors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Bindu Food Processors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 32.5 Reaffirmed Bindu Food Processors Pvt Ltd WC Loan CRISIL D 9.7 Reaffirmed Bird Machines Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 25 Assigned Bird Machines Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 15 Assigned Loan Fac Bird Machines Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Birla Corporation Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed Braj Mining Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Chimanlal Fein Paper Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 210 Reaffirmed Chimanlal Fein Paper Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Devashish Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed Devashish Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Devashish Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Dhanashree Electronics Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned ECL Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 11950 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 14800 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 1200 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 9300 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Principal CRISIL PP-MLD 11900 Reaffirmed Protected Equity AA-r Linked Debentures ECL Finance Ltd Principal CRISIL PP-MLD 350 Reaffirmed Protected AA-r Commodity Linked Debentures Hanuman Rice Traders CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B Hanuman Rice Traders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 6 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Hanuman Rice Traders SME Credit CRISIL D 2.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B Hanuman Rice Traders TL CRISIL D 16.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B Hybro Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Hybro Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hybro Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 9.5 Reaffirmed Kamdhenu Realities Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Loan Fac Kamdhenu Realities TL CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Karnataka Roadlines Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 350 Reaffirmed M S Ship Breaking Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Loan Fac M S Ship Breaking Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL B+ 60* Assigned *Includes sublimit of Cash Credit of Rs. 60.0 Million Madhya Pradesh Agro Food Industries LtCC CRISIL BBB- 140 Suspended Madras Engineering Industries Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BBB- 25.4 Reaffirmed Madras Engineering Industries Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 170 Reaffirmed * Includes sublimit of Rs.120 million for inland bills discounting, Rs.30 million for export packing credit, and Rs.40 million for foreign bill discounting. Madras Engineering Industries Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 301.3 Reaffirmed Madras Engineering Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 510.4 Reaffirmed Mahant Overseas CC CRISIL B+ 200 Assigned Mahant Overseas Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30.5 Assigned Loan Fac Mahant Overseas TL CRISIL B+ 14.5 Assigned Mahendra Roadlines Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 110 Reaffirmed Mirra and Mirra Industries LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 160 Suspended Mirra and Mirra Industries Open CC CRISIL BBB- 17.5 Suspended Mirra and Mirra Industries Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 17.5 Suspended Mirra and Mirra Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 55 Suspended Loan Fac Mittals Infotech CC CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended Model Tanners (India) Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed Discounting Model Tanners (India) Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed Model Tanners (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 264 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Munjal Showa Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 285 Reaffirmed *interchangeable with bank overdraft Munjal Showa Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 700 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Organic Coatings Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Organic Coatings Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 107 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Organic Coatings Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned P.C. Jain and Company Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed P.C. Jain and Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac P.S. Seth Sons Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Point Perfect Transcription Services TL CRISIL BB- 61.2 Assigned India Pvt Ltd R R Civiltech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 200 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Rajashree Spintex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Rajashree Spintex Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 150.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Rajashree Spintex Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB 7.3 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Rangali Agro India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Downgraded from CRISIL B Rangali Agro India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 200 Downgraded from CRISIL B Sai Hemaja Aerobricks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 250 Downgraded from CRISIL B Samak Dhoot Resorts and Spa Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 180 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Samak Dhoot Resorts and Spa Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 320 Assigned Sarathy Autocars CC CRISIL BB 245 Reaffirmed Sarathy Autocars Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sarathy Autocars TL CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed SDR Polymers Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting** CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed **Fully interchangeable with packing credit SDR Polymers Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL D 35 Reaffirmed *Cheque Purchase SDR Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed SDR Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 26 Reaffirmed Shital Fibres Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 700 Reaffirmed Shital Fibres Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 370 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Shital Fibres Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 110 Assigned Shree Refrigerations Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Shree Refrigerations Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 26.5 Reaffirmed Spectra Motors Ltd WC TL CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Spectra Motors Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 337.5 Assigned Spectra Motors Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 547.5 Assigned Touchstone CC CRISIL B+ 32 Assigned Upasana Colonisers & Resorts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 145 Assigned Loan Fac Upasana Colonisers & Resorts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 55 Assigned V. N. V. Builders Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed V.S. Transports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Loan Fac V.S. Transports CC CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Vidal Health TPA Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Notice of Withdrawal Vision Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 11.3 Assigned Vision Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20.7 Assigned Loan Fac Vision Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 38# Assigned #Includes sub limit of Rs.12 Million of Packing Credit cum Foreign Bill Purchase/ Foreign Bill Discounting. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)