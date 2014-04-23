Apr 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 22, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Airvision India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 14.5 Suspended Airvision India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Suspended Angelique International Ltd CP CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed Angelique International Ltd BG CRISIL A1 10750 Reaffirmed Angelique International Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A1 310 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Angelique International Ltd Bills Receivable CRISIL A1 1200 Reaffirmed Discounting Angelique International Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 1410 Reaffirmed Angelique International Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1 70 Reaffirmed Angelique International Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A1 2440 Reaffirmed Angelique International Ltd Proposed Bill CRISIL A1 40 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Angelique International Ltd Proposed Packing CRISIL A1 10 Assigned Credit Belliss India Ltd. LOC CRISIL A4 40 Suspended Dhoot Infrastructure Projects Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Dhoot Infrastructure Projects Ltd Rent CRISIL A4+ 49 Reaffirmed Securitisation loan Euro India Fresh Foods Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Gwalior Alcobrew Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Gwalior Alcobrew Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A3+ 60 Reaffirmed H. R. Polycoats Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed Janam Diamonds Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 14.8 Reaffirmed Forward Janam Diamonds Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed Credit Janam Diamonds Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 140 Assigned Credit* * Includes sublimit of Rs.70 million of export packing credit Jassar Dental Medical Education HealthBG CRISIL A4 48 Suspended Foundation Karan Construction Company Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned Karan Construction Company Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned NCC Ltd BG CRISIL D 65000 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ NCC Ltd LOC CRISIL D 5000 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ NCC Ltd ST Loan CRISIL D 2000 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ NCC Ltd CP CRISIL D 1250 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Magna Electro Castings Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed Magna Electro Castings Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Magna Electro Castings Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Magnum Export Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Magnum Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 210 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Model Echoes Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed R.L Foods Packing Credit CRISIL A4 150 Suspended Renfro India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed Renfro India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed Credit Renfro India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed Renfro India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 45 # Reaffirmed # Fully Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Rishabh Instruments Pvt. Ltd. LOC CRISIL A3+ 15 Reaffirmed Samak Dhoot Resorts And Spa Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Shivangi Metal Industries Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4+ 215 Reaffirmed Southern Gold Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Sri Luxmi Tulasi Agro Paper Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 9 Reaffirmed Sri Luxmi Tulasi Agro Paper Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 270 Reaffirmed Sumesh Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Trade India Corporation BG CRISIL A4 15 Suspended Trade India Corporation Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Loan Fac V.S. Timber Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned V.S. Timber Industries Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 190 Assigned Wadia Body builders BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Airvision India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 90 Suspended Amrit Bottlers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 240 Reaffirmed Amrit Bottlers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 18.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Amrit Bottlers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 260 Reaffirmed Angelique International Ltd CC CRISIL A 220 Reaffirmed Angelique International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 100 Assigned Loan Fac Ashutosh Foods CC* CRISIL B 240 Suspended *interchangeable with Packing Credit Ashutosh Foods Proposed LT Bk Fac CRISIL B 60 Suspended B2B Connections Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Suspended Balaji Springs Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Balaji Springs Pvt. Ltd. Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 2 Assigned Credit Balaji Springs Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Balaji Springs Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 28 Assigned Loan Fac Belliss India Ltd. CC CRISIL B 40 Suspended BLDE Association CC CRISIL B+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL D BLDE Association Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 170 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D BLDE Association TL CRISIL B+ 310 Upgraded from CRISIL D Bommidala Sreeram Agro Traders Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB 180 Reaffirmed Bommidala Sreeram Agro Traders Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bommidala Sreeram Agro Traders Pvt LtdTL CRISIL BB 55 Reaffirmed Brilliant Bio Pharma Ltd BG CRISIL D 45 Reaffirmed Brilliant Bio Pharma Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Reaffirmed Brilliant Bio Pharma Ltd LOC CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Brilliant Bio Pharma Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Brilliant Bio Pharma Ltd TL CRISIL D 255 Reaffirmed CIMS Hospital Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 25 Reaffirmed CIMS Hospital Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 275 Assigned Dhoot Infrastructure Projects Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 651 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Euro India Fresh Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 117.5 Reaffirmed Euro India Fresh Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 83.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Euro India Fresh Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 144 Assigned Gwalior Alcobrew Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 130 Reaffirmed Gwalior Alcobrew Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 510 Reaffirmed H. R. Polycoats Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 81.6 Reaffirmed H. R. Polycoats Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 6.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac H. R. Polycoats Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 106.5 Reaffirmed International Coil Ltd. BG CRISIL D 200 Reaffirmed International Coil Ltd. CC CRISIL D 200 Reaffirmed International Coil Ltd. LOC & BG CRISIL D 130 Reaffirmed International Coil Ltd. TL CRISIL D 96 Reaffirmed Janam Diamonds Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Credit Janam Diamonds Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 25 Assigned Credit Janam Diamonds Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10.2 Assigned Loan Fac Jassar Dental Medical Education HealthOverdraft Fac CRISIL B 100 Suspended Foundation Jassar Dental Medical Education HealthRupee TL CRISIL B 101.3 Suspended Foundation Jayachandra Bearings (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 130 Reaffirmed Jayachandra Bearings (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jayachandra Bearings (India) Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Credit Karan Construction Company CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Magna Electro Castings Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50* Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with PC/PCFC Magna Electro Castings Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 85 Reaffirmed Magna Electro Castings Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 25.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Magna Electro Castings Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50** Assigned **Fully interchangeable with packing credit, foreign bill purchase and foreign bill negotiation Maxivision Laser Centre Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Maxivision Laser Centre Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 115.1 Reaffirmed Model Echoes Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB 37.5 Reaffirmed Discounting Model Echoes Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB 17.5 Reaffirmed Model Echoes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 15 Assigned Loan Fac Modern Distropolis Ltd TL CRISIL B 25 Assigned Modern Distropolis Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Assigned Modern Distropolis Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Assigned Loan Fac Narayan Trading Company BG CRISIL D 5 Suspended Narayan Trading Company CC CRISIL D 415 Suspended Narayan Trading Company LOC CRISIL D 200 Suspended Narayan Trading Company Packing Credit CRISIL D 185 Suspended NCC Ltd Advance Against CRISIL D 1000 Downgraded Retention Money from CRISIL BB+ NCC Ltd CC CRISIL D 20000 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ NCC Ltd NCD CRISIL D 1500 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ NCC Ltd NCD CRISIL D 1200 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Noble Industries CC CRISIL D 60 Suspended Noble Industries LOC CRISIL D 50 Suspended Noble Industries TL CRISIL D 25 Suspended Quality Rice Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 180 Reaffirmed Quality Rice Exports Pvt Ltd Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B+ 70 Assigned R.L Foods CC CRISIL B 100 Suspended Radhe Cotton CC CRISIL B 75 Assigned Radhe Cotton TL CRISIL B 16.6 Assigned Ramchandra Dahyabhai Narrow Fab Pvt LtCC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Renfro India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 45 Reaffirmed Renfro India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 90 * Reaffirmed * Fully Interchangeable with Export Packing Credit Renfro India Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 118 Reaffirmed Renfro India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 167 Reaffirmed Rishabh Instruments Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed Rishabh Instruments Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL BBB 28 Reaffirmed Samak Dhoot Resorts And Spa Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 480 Reaffirmed Samaleswari Education Trust Rupee TL CRISIL B- 178 Reaffirmed Shakti Plastic Industries CC CRISIL D 20 Suspended Shakti Plastic Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 15 Suspended Loan Fac Shakti Plastic Industries TL CRISIL D 30 Suspended Shimla Education & Research Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 63.1 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Shimla Education & Research Society TL CRISIL B 141.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Shimla Education & Research Society WC Demand Loan CRISIL B 5.4 Assigned Shivangi Metal Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed Shivangi Metal Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 6.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shivangi Metal Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 6 Reaffirmed Southern Gold Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 300 Reaffirmed Sri Luxmi Tulasi Agro Paper Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 207 Reaffirmed Sri Luxmi Tulasi Agro Paper Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 526.5 Reaffirmed Sri Venkata Padma Traders CC CRISIL B+ 69 Upgraded from CRISIL B Sri Venkata Padma Traders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 28.1 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Sri Venkata Padma Traders TL CRISIL B+ 2.9 Upgraded from CRISIL B Sumesh Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B Tapan Multiventures (Automobile CC CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned Division) Tapan Multiventures (Automobile TL CRISIL B+ 22.5 Assigned Division) Tata Capital Forex Ltd CC CRISIL AA 600 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Forex Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 150 Assigned Loan Fac Trade India Corporation CC CRISIL B- 49.2 Suspended Trade India Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 10.8 Suspended Loan Fac Trump Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 95 * Assigned *Fully inter-changeable with letter of credit V.S. Timber Industries CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Vijayasri Organics Ltd BG CRISIL D 2.5 Reaffirmed Vijayasri Organics Ltd CC CRISIL D 280 Reaffirmed Vijayasri Organics Ltd LOC CRISIL D 200 Reaffirmed Vijayasri Organics Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 117.5 Reaffirmed VNR Homes Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 61.6 Assigned VNR Homes Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 8.4 Assigned VNR Homes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 80 Assigned Loan Fac Vyanktesh Corrugators Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 62.5 Reaffirmed Wadia Body builders CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)