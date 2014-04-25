Apr 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 23, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aadya Motor Company (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 120 Assigned Ch. Veerraju & B. Venkateswara Rao LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Consul Consolidated P Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Consul Consolidated P Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Consul Consolidated P Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 130 Assigned Excel Industries Ltd. Channel Financing CRISIL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed Excel Industries Ltd. Inland Guarantees CRISIL A2+ 35 Reaffirmed Excel Industries Ltd. Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A2+ 390 Reaffirmed Excel Industries Ltd. Overdraft Fac CRISIL A2+ 10 Reaffirmed Excel Industries Ltd. Supplier Bill CRISIL A2+ 100 Assigned Discounting Excel Industries Ltd. ST Loan CRISIL A2+ 100 Assigned eZONE Security Solutions (India) Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Ltd Indica Conveyors Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Indica Conveyors Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed KL Hi-tech Secure Print Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed KL Hi-tech Secure Print Ltd Cheque Discounting CRISIL A3+ 2.5 Reaffirmed KL Hi-tech Secure Print Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Lomex India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 210 Reaffirmed Megatech Power Equipments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 72.5 Reaffirmed Renfro India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed Renfro India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed Credit Renfro India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed Renfro India Pvt Ltd LOC$ CRISIL A3 45 Reaffirmed $ Fully Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Suman Forwarding Agency Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Super Sales India Ltd BG CRISIL A3 3 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Super Sales India Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A3 75 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.V.R.N.Hotels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 450 Reaffirmed Aadya Motor Company (India) Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL B 200 Assigned Atul Resorts & Hospitality India Pvt TL CRISIL BB- 800 Reaffirmed Ltd Ch. Veerraju & B. Venkateswara Rao CC CRISIL B- 40 Reaffirmed Consul Consolidated P Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Assigned Consul Consolidated P Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 240 Assigned Loan Fac Corey Organics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Reaffirmed Corey Organics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 55.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Corey Organics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 19.5 Reaffirmed Excel Industries Ltd. CC* CRISIL A- 650 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with export packing credit, foreign bills discounting and inland bills discounting Excel Industries Ltd. Rupee TL CRISIL A- 200 Assigned eZONE Security Solutions (India) Pvt CC CRISIL BB 74 Reaffirmed Ltd eZONE Security Solutions (India) Pvt Standby Line of CRISIL BB 6 Reaffirmed Ltd Credit Indica Conveyors Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Indica Conveyors Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Indica Conveyors Ltd TL CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed KL Hi-tech Secure Print Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed KL Hi-tech Secure Print Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 57.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Knack Packaging Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned #Includes sub-limit of Rs.20 million for bank guarantee for buyer's credit, and Rs.20 million for inland letters of credit Knack Packaging Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 133 Assigned Kodarma Chemical Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Assigned Kodarma Chemical Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 45.5 Assigned Lomex India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed M/s. Gajiwala Sarees CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned M/s. Gajiwala Sarees Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Loan Fac Megatech Power Equipments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 112.5 Reaffirmed MJ & Sons Distilliery & Breweries Pvt CC CRISIL D 68.6 Reaffirmed Ltd MJ & Sons Distilliery & Breweries Pvt LT Loan CRISIL D 221.4 Reaffirmed Ltd Nagarwala Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Nagarwala Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Loan Fac Nirmaan RMBS Trust - Series V - 2014 Series A1 PTCs CRISIL AAA (SO)2850.1 Assigned Nirmaan RMBS Trust - Series V - 2014 Series A2 PTCs CRISIL AAA (SO)118.8 Assigned Renfro India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 45 Reaffirmed Renfro India Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed # Fully Interchangeable with Export Packing Credit Renfro India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Credit* * Interchangeable with cash credit to the extent of Rs. 50 million, overdraft facility to the extent of Rs. 50 million, letter of credit to the extent of Rs. 70 million and buyers credit limit to the extent of Rs. 70 million Renfro India Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 248 Reaffirmed Renfro India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 167 Assigned Select Motors CC CRISIL BB- 82.5 Reaffirmed Select Motors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 7.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shabina Exports Export Packing CRISIL D 150 Reaffirmed Credit Shabina Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Purchase Shabina Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 46.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shabina Foods Foreign Bill CRISIL D 30 Downgraded Purchase from CRISIL A4 Shabina Foods Inland Guarantees CRISIL D 10.6 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Shabina Foods Packing Credit CRISIL D 75 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Shabina Foods TL CRISIL D 110 Downgraded from CRISIL B Sir Aurthor Cotton Modern Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB- 169.3 Reaffirmed Sir Aurthor Cotton Modern Rice Mill TL CRISIL BB- 0.7 Reaffirmed Suman Forwarding Agency Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 19.7 Assigned Suman Forwarding Agency Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 25.3 Assigned Loan Fac Suman Forwarding Agency Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned Super Sales India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 376.7 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Super Sales India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 324.9 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ VAL Nirman Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 38.5 Assigned Loan Fac VAL Nirman Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 61.5 Assigned Weld Fuse Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Weld Fuse Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 190 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.