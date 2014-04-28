Apr 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 25, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accra Pac (India) Pvt Ltd LOC * CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee of Rs.5.0 million Aviohelitronics Infosystems Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Aviohelitronics Infosystems Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Bharat Integrated Technical Services BG CRISIL A4 110 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Bhopal Sanchi Highways Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 104.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Champ Energy Ventures Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Champ Energy Ventures Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Dadiji Steels Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Dadiji Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Dadiji Steels Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 12 Reaffirmed Credit Dhaval Agri Exports Packing Credit * CRISIL A4 390 Reaffirmed *Includes Sublimit of Rs.110.0 Million against receivables Dosch Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL 2.5 Placed on A4+(Notice of Notice of Withdrawal) Withdrawal Dosch Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL 15 Placed on Credit A4+(Notice of Notice of Withdrawal) Withdrawal Dosch Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL 17.5 Placed on A4+(Notice of Notice of Withdrawal) Withdrawal Dembla Timber Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 165 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Essen Deinki LOC CRISIL A4+ 16 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 FG Glass Industries Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed FG Glass Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed I Vetrivel Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed IIFL Realty Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed IIFL Wealth Management Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed India Infoline Commodities Ltd. ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed India Infoline Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Jaypee Projects Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Jaypee Projects Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kailash Healthcare Ltd BG CRISIL A2 20 Assigned Konstelec Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 300 Reaffirmed M/s. L. G. Chaudhary BG CRISIL A4+ 155 Reaffirmed N. N. Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Overseas Health Care Pvt Ltd LOC * CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed * 100% interchangeability from Letter of Credit to Bank Guarantee Paulose George Construction Company PvBG CRISIL A4+ 190 Reaffirmed Ltd Piyush Overseas Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.3 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Piyush Overseas Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 30 Upgraded from Credit ^ CRISIL A4 ^ Fully interchangeable with foreign bills purchase limit Piyush Overseas Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 29.7 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Puneet Iron and Steel Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned S S S Fibre Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.5 Reaffirmed SB International LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Shambhulal A Shah & Co Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Shiva Metalloys International Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Singhania & Sons Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 22.5 Reaffirmed Sports Infratech Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Super Infratech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 80 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 5.2 Reaffirmed Forward TCNS Ltd Foreign Demand CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Bill Purchase TCNS Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 55 Reaffirmed Tega Industries (Sez) Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1 200 Assigned Thomas and Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Vamshi Rubber Ltd BG* CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with letter of credit Vijai Electricals Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 14272.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Vijai Electricals Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 4430.1 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Vital Laboratories Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 70 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A4+ Vital Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 210 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accra Pac (India) Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed ^Fully interchangeable with export packing credit of Rs.5.0 million Accra Pac (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 25 Reaffirmed Anupam Synthetics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Anupam Synthetics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 61 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Anupam Synthetics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 4 Reaffirmed Avani Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL D 630 - Avani Textiles Ltd TL CRISIL D 491 - Aviohelitronics Infosystems Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Aviohelitronics Infosystems Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Aviohelitronics Infosystems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 105 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bharat Infra Cement Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Assigned Bharat Infra Cement Ltd TL CRISIL D 50 Assigned Bharat Integrated Technical Services CC CRISIL C 45 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL B Bharat Integrated Technical Services Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 45 Downgraded Pvt Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL B Bhopal Sanchi Highways Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 2.8 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB Bhopal Sanchi Highways Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 1272.7 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Capitol Hill Hotels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 450 Reaffirmed Champ Energy Ventures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Chemi Enterprise LOC*# CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned *includes sub-limit of cash credit of Rs.30 Million #includes sub-limit of Buyer's credit of Rs.35 Million Chemi Enterprise Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 140 Assigned Loan Fac Dadiji Steels Ltd CC - Book Debt CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Dadiji Steels Ltd CC-Stock CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Dadiji Steels Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 1.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dadiji Steels Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 82.1 Reaffirmed Dhaval Agri Exports CC $ CRISIL B+ 110 Reaffirmed $Includes Sublimit of Rs.160.0 Million for packing credit, Rs.25.0 Million for Letter of Credit, Rs.30.0 Million for Bank Guarantee Dhaval Agri Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dhaval Agri Exports TL CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Dosch Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 5 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Dosch Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 110 Placed on Loan Fac Notice of Withdrawal Essen Deinki CC * CRISIL BB- 55 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ *Additional one-way interchangeability of Rs.7 million from non-fund based facilities to fund-based facilities. Essen Deinki Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Essen Deinki TL CRISIL BB- 10 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ FG Glass Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed FG Glass Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 78 Reaffirmed Loan Fac FG Glass Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 32 Reaffirmed Ganpati Roller Flour Mills CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Haritha Fertilisers Ltd CC CRISIL B 350 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Hiranandani Group entities Lease Rental CRISIL AA 0.4 Reaffirmed Discounting Loan I Vetrivel Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac IIFL Realty Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed India Infoline Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac India Infoline Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Jaypee Projects Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 500 Assigned JM Financial Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 1500 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 3000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jyoti Hospital Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Jyoti Hospital Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 32.5 Reaffirmed Jyoti Hospital Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 55 Reaffirmed Jyoti Hospital Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 136.8 Reaffirmed Kailash Healthcare Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 37.8 Assigned Kailash Healthcare Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 542.2 Assigned Loan Fac Kailash Healthcare Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 200 Assigned Konstelec Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Konstelec Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 21.6 Reaffirmed Lidco Projects (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned M/s. L. G. Chaudhary CC CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed N. N. Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed N. N. Ispat Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac* CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs.5.0 Million N. N. Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 12 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nishant Marketing LOC & BG* CRISIL B 50 Assigned * Rs. 35 Millions is interchangeable with Cash Credit Limit Overseas Health Care Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 165 Reaffirmed Overseas Health Care Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed Credit Pashupatinath Distributors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 53.5 Assigned Pashupatinath Distributors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 20.5 Assigned Paulose George Construction Company PvCC CRISIL BB 60 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL BB- Paulose George Construction Company PvProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 100 Upgraded from Ltd Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Pawan Castings (Meghalaya) Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed Pawan Castings (Meghalaya) Pvt. Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Piyush Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B Pravara Medical Trust TL CRISIL BB 200 Assigned Prayas Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 90 Reaffirmed Puneet Iron and Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned R. P. Printers TL CRISIL B 40 Assigned R. P. Printers CC CRISIL B 14 Assigned R. P. Printers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 36 Assigned Loan Fac Raghukul Cottex and Processing Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Raghukul Cottex and Processing Pvt LtdRupee TL CRISIL B+ 26 Reaffirmed Raghvendra Ginning & Pressing Factory CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Rayfam Enterprises Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL B- 50 Assigned Rayfam Enterprises Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 10 Assigned Rayfam Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B- 40 Assigned S S S Fibre Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed S S S Fibre Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 81.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac S S S Fibre Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 54 Reaffirmed Saraswati Cotton Ginning & Agro CC CRISIL D 58 Downgraded Industries Pvt Ltd from CRISIL B+ Saraswati Cotton Ginning & Agro Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 32 Downgraded Industries Pvt Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Saraswati Cotton Ginning & Agro TL CRISIL D 12 Downgraded Industries Pvt Ltd from CRISIL B+ SB International CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Shambhulal A Shah & Co CC CRISIL BB- 410 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Shambhulal A Shah & Co Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 45 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Shambhulal A Shah & Co WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Shiva Metalloys International Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 110 Reaffirmed Shiva Metalloys International Ltd LOC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Singhania & Sons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Singhania & Sons Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 210 Reaffirmed Purchase ^# ^ Includes sub-limit of Rs.175.0 million for export packing credit # Fully interchangeable with foreign bill purchase discounting and up to Rs.25 million can be drawn for cash credit Singhania & Sons Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Skylark Hatcheries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 350 Assigned Skylark Hatcheries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 150 Assigned Sports Infratech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 130 Downgraded from CRISIL B Sports Infratech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 10 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Super Infratech Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B 49 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Super Infratech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 19 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Super Infratech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 12 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Suresh Textiles CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Suresh Textiles Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Loan Fac Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 406 Reaffirmed Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 713 Reaffirmed Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 25.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac TCNS Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed TCNS Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed Credit Tega Industries (Sez) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 600 Assigned Tega Industries (Sez) Ltd Proposed CC Limit* CRISIL A 200 Assigned *Interchangeable with export packing credit The Green Environment Services TL CRISIL BBB- 181.5 Assigned Co-Operative Society Ltd Thomas and Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Trivik Hotels And Resorts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Loan Fac Trivik Hotels And Resorts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Vajram Estates Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Vajram Estates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned Loan Fac Vamshi Rubber Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Vijai Electricals Ltd CC CRISIL BB 4860 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Vijai Electricals Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL BB 639.3 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Vijai Electricals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 2346.1 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Vijai Electricals Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 19.7 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Vijai Electricals Ltd TL* CRISIL BB 1788.8 Upgraded from CRISIL B- * Priority Debt Vijai Electricals Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB 843.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Vital Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 320 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Vital Laboratories Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 180 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Vital Laboratories Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 110 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 