Apr 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 28, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambattur Clothing Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Ambattur Clothing Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 300 Reaffirmed Credit Ambattur Clothing Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 130 Reaffirmed Batlivala & Karani Securities India PvBG CRISIL A3+ 370 Reaffirmed Ltd Bharat Electrical Contractors & BG CRISIL A3+ 1000 Reaffirmed Manufacturers Pvt Ltd Bharat Electrical Contractors & LOC CRISIL A3+ 210 Reaffirmed Manufacturers Pvt Ltd Celon Laboratories Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Dalkan Ship Breaking Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 450 Reaffirmed Dinman Polypacks Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Assigned G.S. Auto International Ltd BG* CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with Indian letter of credit and foreign letter of credit G.S. Auto International Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed G.S. Automotives Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 7.5 Reaffirmed Gopal Snacks Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Assigned Himachal Wire Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed K T Quality Control Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 15 Assigned K T Quality Control Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4 19.5 Assigned *Fully inter-changeable with buyers credit KL Hi-tech Secure Print Ltd BG * CRISIL A3+ 70 - KL Hi-tech Secure Print Ltd Cheque Discounting CRISIL A3+ 2.5 - KL Hi-tech Secure Print Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 - Krans Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed M/s. L. G. Chaudhary BG CRISIL A4+ 185 - Mukand Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned National Wine & Spirits BG CRISIL A3 22.5 Reaffirmed NEOSPARK Drugs and Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1 Reaffirmed NEOSPARK Drugs and Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Novartis Energy Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned OCM India Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 400 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Paras Steel Corporation LOC CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Pidilite Industries Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed * interchangeable with short term loans, buyers credit and packing credit in foreign currency(PCFC) Pidilite Industries Ltd ST Loan@ CRISIL A1+ 1320 Reaffirmed -@interchangeable with pre-shipment credit (PC), post-shipment credit (PSC), standby letter of credit (SBLC),bill discounting, overdraft (OD), letter of credit and buyers credit. Radha Rani Wire Product LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reassigned Ratna Sagar Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2 30 Reaffirmed Sangameshwar Coffee Estates Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Assigned Sankar Prasad Rice Mill BG CRISIL A4 3.1 Assigned Shree Samtainath Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Shree Samtainath Enterprises Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Sri Chandra Moulishvar Spinning Mills BG CRISIL A4 0.9 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd T.O. Ittoop & Associates BG CRISIL A4 65 Assigned Track India Pvt. Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 250 Assigned Unique Industrial Handlers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 600 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Unique Industrial Handlers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Universal Power Transformer Pvt Ltd BG% CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed %Interchangeable with letter of credit up to Rs.60.00 million Universal Power Transformer Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Discounting# #Fully interchangeable with inland bill discounting Universal Power Transformer Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Vijaykumar & Co LOC CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Yashmun Engineers Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Yashmun Engineers Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Sales CC CRISIL B- 30 Assigned Aditya Sales TL CRISIL B- 90 Assigned Bhagwan Precision Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 20 Downgraded from CRISIL B Bhagwan Precision Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 54 Downgraded from CRISIL B Bharat Electrical Contractors & CC CRISIL BBB 350 Reaffirmed Manufacturers Pvt Ltd Bharat Electrical Contractors & Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Manufacturers Pvt Ltd Credit Celon Laboratories Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 490 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- *Includes sublimit of working capital in foreign currency - FCNR (B) up to Rs.450.0 million and letter of credit up to Rs.50.0 million. Celon Laboratories Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 207.5 Downgraded Loan Fac# from CRISIL BBB- #Includes a sublimit of working capital demand loan of Rs.40.0 million and export packing credit /packing credit in foreign currency of Rs.40.0 million. Celon Organics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Celon Organics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 110 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Chamunda Rolling Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 25 Reaffirmed Chamunda Rolling Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Chamunda Rolling Mill Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B- 3.5 Reaffirmed Credit Chamunda Rolling Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 22.5 Reaffirmed Dalkan Ship Breaking Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Dinman Polypacks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 85 Assigned Dinman Polypacks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 107.5 Assigned G.S. Auto International Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 270 Reaffirmed G.S. Auto International Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB- 240 Reaffirmed G.S. Auto International Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed G.S. Automotives Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 37.5 Reaffirmed G.S. Automotives Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 33.4 Reaffirmed Gopal Snacks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 11.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Gopal Snacks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 202.9 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Hansraj Steels CC CRISIL BB 125 Reaffirmed Hansraj Steels Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Himachal Wire Industries Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit Jai Amba Jee Synthetics CC CRISIL B- 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B K T Quality Control Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 25.5 Assigned Loan Fac K T Quality Control Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Assigned Kerala State Co-operative AgriculturalOverdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 1000 Reaffirmed and Rural Development Bank Ltd Khushi Exim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 140 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- KL Hi-tech Secure Print Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 60 - KL Hi-tech Secure Print Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 17.5 - Loan Fac Krans Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 65 Reaffirmed Krans Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 74.5 Reaffirmed Krishna Global Industries TL CRISIL B+ 49.5 Assigned Krishna Global Industries CC CRISIL B+ 52.5 Assigned Krishna Global Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 28 Assigned Loan Fac M/s. L. G. Chaudhary CC CRISIL BB+ 15 - M/s. L. G. Chaudhary Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 25 - Loan Fac M/s. L. G. Chaudhary Proposed BG CRISIL BB+ 25 - Mahesh Dyeing and Printing Mills Pvt Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Ltd Mahesh Dyeing and Printing Mills Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 32.5 Assigned Ltd Mahesh Dyeing and Printing Mills Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 37.5 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac Mukand Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Mukand Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 130 Assigned National Wine & Spirits CC CRISIL BBB- 75 Reaffirmed Nav Nirman Sewa Samiti TL CRISIL B- 175 Assigned NEOSPARK Drugs and Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 110 Reaffirmed NEOSPARK Drugs and Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 2.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac NEOSPARK Drugs and Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 9 Reaffirmed New City Wines CC CRISIL BBB- 75 Reaffirmed Novartis Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned OCM India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 250 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ OCM India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 90.4 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB+ OCM India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 59.6 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Paras Steel Corporation CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Pidilite Industries Ltd CC^ CRISIL AA+ 1600 Reaffirmed ^ interchangeable with Working capital demand loan(WCDL) Prince Housing and Hospitality Pvt LtdTL CRISIL BB 65 Assigned Radha Rani Wire Product CC CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B Radha Rani Wire Product LT Loan CRISIL BB- 1.6 Upgraded from CRISIL B Radha Rani Wire Product Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 31.4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Ramesh Zaveri & Co CC CRISIL B+ 210 Reaffirmed Ratna Sagar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed Refulgent Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55 Assigned Samrat Feed Mills CC CRISIL BBB- 130 Assigned Sangameshwar Coffee Estates Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 8.5 Assigned Loan Fac Sangameshwar Coffee Estates Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 50 Assigned * Rs 10.0 Million sublimit of packing credit Sankar Prasad Rice Mill TL CRISIL B+ 6.9 Assigned Sankar Prasad Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Loan Fac Sankar Prasad Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned Shree Cement Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed Shree Samtainath Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 32.5 Assigned Loan Fac Shree Samtainath Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 37.5 Assigned Sri Balaji's Ginning & Pressing FactorTL CRISIL B 11.5 Assigned Sri Balaji's Ginning & Pressing FactorCC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Sri Balaji's Ginning & Pressing FactorProposed LT Bk CRISIL B 38.5 Assigned Loan Fac Sri Chandra Moulishvar Spinning Mills CC CRISIL B+ 100 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd CRISIL B Sri Chandra Moulishvar Spinning Mills LT Loan CRISIL B+ 70 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd CRISIL B Sri Chandra Moulishvar Spinning Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 7.5 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd Loan Fac CRISIL B Sri Santhoshima Parboiled Modern Rice CC CRISIL B 75 Reaffirmed Mill Sri Santhoshima Parboiled Modern Rice LT Loan CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Mill Sri Santhoshima Parboiled Modern Rice Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Mill Loan Fac T.O. Ittoop & Associates CC CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Track India Pvt. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 160 Assigned Loan Fac Track India Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Assigned Unique Industrial Handlers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Unique Industrial Handlers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 47.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Unique Industrial Handlers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 22.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB Universal Power Transformer Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B- 120 Downgraded from CRISIL B *Includes a sub-limit of Rs.30.00 million for export packing credit and Rs.30.00 million for foreign bill discounting/inland bill discounting Universal Power Transformer Pvt Ltd LOC$ CRISIL B- 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B $Interchangeable with cash credit up to Rs.30.00 million and interchangeable with bank guarantee for Rs.12.50 million Universal Power Transformer Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 660 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Vijaykumar & Co CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Yashmun Engineers Ltd CC CRISIL BB 25 Assigned Yashmun Engineers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 17.5 Assigned Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.