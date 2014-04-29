Apr 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 28, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ambattur Clothing Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed
Ambattur Clothing Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 300 Reaffirmed
Credit
Ambattur Clothing Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 130 Reaffirmed
Batlivala & Karani Securities India PvBG CRISIL A3+ 370 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Bharat Electrical Contractors & BG CRISIL A3+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Manufacturers Pvt Ltd
Bharat Electrical Contractors & LOC CRISIL A3+ 210 Reaffirmed
Manufacturers Pvt Ltd
Celon Laboratories Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL A3
Dalkan Ship Breaking Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 450 Reaffirmed
Dinman Polypacks Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Assigned
G.S. Auto International Ltd BG* CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed
*Fully interchangeable with Indian letter of credit and foreign letter of credit
G.S. Auto International Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed
G.S. Automotives Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 7.5 Reaffirmed
Gopal Snacks Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Assigned
Himachal Wire Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed
K T Quality Control Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 15 Assigned
K T Quality Control Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4 19.5 Assigned
*Fully inter-changeable with buyers credit
KL Hi-tech Secure Print Ltd BG * CRISIL A3+ 70 -
KL Hi-tech Secure Print Ltd Cheque Discounting CRISIL A3+ 2.5 -
KL Hi-tech Secure Print Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 -
Krans Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed
M/s. L. G. Chaudhary BG CRISIL A4+ 185 -
Mukand Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned
National Wine & Spirits BG CRISIL A3 22.5 Reaffirmed
NEOSPARK Drugs and Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1 Reaffirmed
NEOSPARK Drugs and Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed
Novartis Energy Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned
OCM India Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 400 Downgraded
from CRISIL A2
Paras Steel Corporation LOC CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed
Pidilite Industries Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed
* interchangeable with short term loans, buyers credit and packing credit in foreign
currency(PCFC)
Pidilite Industries Ltd ST Loan@ CRISIL A1+ 1320 Reaffirmed
-@interchangeable with pre-shipment credit (PC), post-shipment credit (PSC), standby letter of
credit (SBLC),bill discounting, overdraft (OD), letter of credit and buyers credit.
Radha Rani Wire Product LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reassigned
Ratna Sagar Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2 30 Reaffirmed
Sangameshwar Coffee Estates Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Assigned
Sankar Prasad Rice Mill BG CRISIL A4 3.1 Assigned
Shree Samtainath Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
Shree Samtainath Enterprises Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
Sri Chandra Moulishvar Spinning Mills BG CRISIL A4 0.9 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
T.O. Ittoop & Associates BG CRISIL A4 65 Assigned
Track India Pvt. Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 250 Assigned
Unique Industrial Handlers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 600 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
Unique Industrial Handlers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
Universal Power Transformer Pvt Ltd BG% CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed
%Interchangeable with letter of credit up to Rs.60.00 million
Universal Power Transformer Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Discounting#
#Fully interchangeable with inland bill discounting
Universal Power Transformer Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Vijaykumar & Co LOC CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed
Yashmun Engineers Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
Yashmun Engineers Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aditya Sales CC CRISIL B- 30 Assigned
Aditya Sales TL CRISIL B- 90 Assigned
Bhagwan Precision Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Bhagwan Precision Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 54 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Bharat Electrical Contractors & CC CRISIL BBB 350 Reaffirmed
Manufacturers Pvt Ltd
Bharat Electrical Contractors & Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed
Manufacturers Pvt Ltd Credit
Celon Laboratories Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 490 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
*Includes sublimit of working capital in foreign currency - FCNR (B) up to Rs.450.0 million and
letter of credit up to Rs.50.0 million.
Celon Laboratories Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 207.5 Downgraded
Loan Fac# from CRISIL
BBB-
#Includes a sublimit of working capital demand loan of Rs.40.0 million and export packing credit
/packing credit in foreign currency of Rs.40.0 million.
Celon Organics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Celon Organics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 110 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BBB-
Chamunda Rolling Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 25 Reaffirmed
Chamunda Rolling Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Chamunda Rolling Mill Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B- 3.5 Reaffirmed
Credit
Chamunda Rolling Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 22.5 Reaffirmed
Dalkan Ship Breaking Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed
Dinman Polypacks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 85 Assigned
Dinman Polypacks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 107.5 Assigned
G.S. Auto International Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 270 Reaffirmed
G.S. Auto International Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB- 240 Reaffirmed
G.S. Auto International Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed
G.S. Automotives Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 37.5 Reaffirmed
G.S. Automotives Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 33.4 Reaffirmed
Gopal Snacks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 11.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Gopal Snacks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 202.9 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Hansraj Steels CC CRISIL BB 125 Reaffirmed
Hansraj Steels Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Himachal Wire Industries Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed
* Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit
Jai Amba Jee Synthetics CC CRISIL B- 60 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
K T Quality Control Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 25.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
K T Quality Control Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Assigned
Kerala State Co-operative AgriculturalOverdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 1000 Reaffirmed
and Rural Development Bank Ltd
Khushi Exim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 140 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
KL Hi-tech Secure Print Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 60 -
KL Hi-tech Secure Print Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 17.5 -
Loan Fac
Krans Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 65 Reaffirmed
Krans Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 74.5 Reaffirmed
Krishna Global Industries TL CRISIL B+ 49.5 Assigned
Krishna Global Industries CC CRISIL B+ 52.5 Assigned
Krishna Global Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 28 Assigned
Loan Fac
M/s. L. G. Chaudhary CC CRISIL BB+ 15 -
M/s. L. G. Chaudhary Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 25 -
Loan Fac
M/s. L. G. Chaudhary Proposed BG CRISIL BB+ 25 -
Mahesh Dyeing and Printing Mills Pvt Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned
Ltd
Mahesh Dyeing and Printing Mills Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 32.5 Assigned
Ltd
Mahesh Dyeing and Printing Mills Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 37.5 Assigned
Ltd Loan Fac
Mukand Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned
Mukand Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 130 Assigned
National Wine & Spirits CC CRISIL BBB- 75 Reaffirmed
Nav Nirman Sewa Samiti TL CRISIL B- 175 Assigned
NEOSPARK Drugs and Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 110 Reaffirmed
NEOSPARK Drugs and Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 2.7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
NEOSPARK Drugs and Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 9 Reaffirmed
New City Wines CC CRISIL BBB- 75 Reaffirmed
Novartis Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned
OCM India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 250 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
OCM India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 90.4 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BBB+
OCM India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 59.6 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
Paras Steel Corporation CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed
Pidilite Industries Ltd CC^ CRISIL AA+ 1600 Reaffirmed
^ interchangeable with Working capital demand loan(WCDL)
Prince Housing and Hospitality Pvt LtdTL CRISIL BB 65 Assigned
Radha Rani Wire Product CC CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Radha Rani Wire Product LT Loan CRISIL BB- 1.6 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Radha Rani Wire Product Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 31.4 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B
Ramesh Zaveri & Co CC CRISIL B+ 210 Reaffirmed
Ratna Sagar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed
Refulgent Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55 Assigned
Samrat Feed Mills CC CRISIL BBB- 130 Assigned
Sangameshwar Coffee Estates Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 8.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sangameshwar Coffee Estates Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 50 Assigned
* Rs 10.0 Million sublimit of packing credit
Sankar Prasad Rice Mill TL CRISIL B+ 6.9 Assigned
Sankar Prasad Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sankar Prasad Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned
Shree Cement Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed
Shree Samtainath Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 32.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Shree Samtainath Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 37.5 Assigned
Sri Balaji's Ginning & Pressing FactorTL CRISIL B 11.5 Assigned
Sri Balaji's Ginning & Pressing FactorCC CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Sri Balaji's Ginning & Pressing FactorProposed LT Bk CRISIL B 38.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sri Chandra Moulishvar Spinning Mills CC CRISIL B+ 100 Upgraded from
Pvt Ltd CRISIL B
Sri Chandra Moulishvar Spinning Mills LT Loan CRISIL B+ 70 Upgraded from
Pvt Ltd CRISIL B
Sri Chandra Moulishvar Spinning Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 7.5 Upgraded from
Pvt Ltd Loan Fac CRISIL B
Sri Santhoshima Parboiled Modern Rice CC CRISIL B 75 Reaffirmed
Mill
Sri Santhoshima Parboiled Modern Rice LT Loan CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed
Mill
Sri Santhoshima Parboiled Modern Rice Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed
Mill Loan Fac
T.O. Ittoop & Associates CC CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned
Track India Pvt. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 160 Assigned
Loan Fac
Track India Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Assigned
Unique Industrial Handlers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Unique Industrial Handlers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 47.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Unique Industrial Handlers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 22.5 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BBB
Universal Power Transformer Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B- 120 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
*Includes a sub-limit of Rs.30.00 million for export packing credit and Rs.30.00 million for
foreign bill discounting/inland bill discounting
Universal Power Transformer Pvt Ltd LOC$ CRISIL B- 30 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
$Interchangeable with cash credit up to Rs.30.00 million and interchangeable with bank guarantee
for Rs.12.50 million
Universal Power Transformer Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 660 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B
Vijaykumar & Co CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed
Yashmun Engineers Ltd CC CRISIL BB 25 Assigned
Yashmun Engineers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 17.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
