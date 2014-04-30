Apr 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 29, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alpha G:Corp Development Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 300 Reaffirmed Asian Pre-Lam Industries Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4 95 Assigned Asphalt India Corporation BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Au Financiers (India) Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 1300 Reaffirmed Au Financiers (India) Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1 3000 Reaffirmed Baliga Fishnets BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Baliga Fishnets LOC CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Bhushan Automobiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.8 Assigned Biogenetic Drugs Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Coast To Coast Designs Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Coast To Coast Designs Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned under LOC Diamond TMT & Procon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Doctor Pack India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 12 Assigned Doctor Pack India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Assigned Farida Prime Tannery Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 135 Reaffirmed Credit Farida Prime Tannery Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 95* Reaffirmed Discounting *Non Letter of credit Farida Prime Tannery Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Farida Prime Tannery Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Credit Farida Prime Tannery Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 20# Reaffirmed Discounting #Letter of Credit Hi-Mac Castings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5.1 Reaffirmed Hi-Mac Castings Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 8.2 Reaffirmed Hi-Mac Castings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Debt* CRISIL A1+ 58000 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 21950 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 8050 Reaffirmed Koya & Company Construction Ltd BG* CRISIL A4+ 1450 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with Letter of credit up to Rs. 700 Million Lakshmi Steel Rolling Mills Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 14 Reaffirmed Forward Lakshmi Steel Rolling Mills LOC CRISIL A4+ 700 Reaffirmed M. Sambandam & Sons LOC CRISIL A4 6 Assigned Navdeep Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed Navdeep Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 8 Reaffirmed Priyadarshini Sahakari Soot Girni Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed PSR Elecon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 200 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ PSR Elecon Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Pumarth Commodities Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Pumarth Credit and Capital Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned R. S. Foils Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 21 Assigned R.C. Jewellers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed R.C. Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 660 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rashi Granite Exports India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Rashi Granite Exports India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Redstone Granito Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Redstone Granito Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 35 Assigned Reflex Technologies Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4 55 Assigned * interchangeable with bank guarantee of Rs.55.0 Million. SB International LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Assigned S T P Ltd BG CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 S T P Ltd LOC CRISIL D 130 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Shree Sai Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Shri Thangam Spinners India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Silver Proteins Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Sri Manjubashini Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Sri Tools Industries Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 62.8 Assigned Foreign Currency Tranter India Pvt. Ltd. LOC & BG* CRISIL A1+(SO) 300 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable amount Vishal Paper Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Western Carriers (India) Ltd. BG CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alpha G:Corp Development Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 1975 Reaffirmed Alpha G:Corp Development Pvt Ltd Proposed Long- CRISIL BBB+ 725 Reaffirmed Term Bk Loan Fac Aryan Residency Ltd TL CRISIL B- 120 Reaffirmed Ashwani Kumar and Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 62 Reaffirmed Ashwani Kumar and Company Pvt Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL B+ 22.1 Reaffirmed Discounting Loan Asian Pre-Lam Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 47.3 Assigned Asian Pre-Lam Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 27.7 Assigned Loan Fac Asian Pre-Lam Industries Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B- 80 Assigned *Fully Interchangeable with Letter of Credit Asphalt India Corporation CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Au Financiers (India) Ltd NCDs CRISIL A 8300 Reaffirmed Au Financiers (India) Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL A 1900 Reaffirmed Bonds Au Financiers (India) Ltd NCDs# CRISIL A 500 Reaffirmed # With put/call options exercisable after every six months in the first year and thereafter every quarter up to the 30th month from the date of allotment Au Financiers (India) Ltd NCDs* CRISIL A 500 Reaffirmed *With put/call options exercisable after 91 days and thereafter every quarter up to the 27th month from the date of allotment Au Financiers (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A 300 Reaffirmed Au Financiers (India) Ltd CC CRISIL A 7928.2 Reaffirmed Au Financiers (India) Ltd LT Loan* CRISIL A 10085.4 Reaffirmed *Includes Rs.300 million of subordinated term-loan Au Financiers (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 86.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Baliga Fishnets Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 22.5 Reaffirmed Baliga Fishnets TL CRISIL BBB 34.2 Reaffirmed Bhartiya Samruddhi Finance Ltd Subordinate Bond CRISIL D 750 Withdrawal Bhartiya Samruddhi Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL D 1236 Reaffirmed Bhushan Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 3.2 Assigned Loan Fac Bhushan Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Biogenetic Drugs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Suspended Biogenetic Drugs Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 10 Suspended Coast To Coast Designs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Diamond TMT & Procon Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 80 Assigned Diamond TMT & Procon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Assigned Doctor Pack India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 47.5 Assigned DWS Treasury Fund - Investment Plan DWS Treasury Fund CRISIL AAAmfs - Assigned - Investment Plan Granite Zone India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Granite Zone India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Haryana Jewellers (P) Ltd. CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Hi-Mac Castings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Hi-Mac Castings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 54.7 Reaffirmed J.M.D. Corporation Of India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 150 Assigned Loan Fac K.F. Milk Foods Pvt Ltd. TL CRISIL B 80 Assigned K.F. Milk Foods Pvt Ltd. CC CRISIL B 6 Assigned K.F. Milk Foods Pvt Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 64 Assigned Loan Fac Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA+ 20000 Assigned Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 157730 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 8000 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+ 32000 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 35000 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 49130 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Nifty-Linked CRISIL PP-MLD 7090 Reaffirmed Debentures AA+r Koya & Company Construction Ltd CC CRISIL BB 170 Reaffirmed Koya & Company Construction Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 71.5 Reaffirmed Koya & Company Construction Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 8.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lakshmi Steel Rolling Mills CC CRISIL BB- 85 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Steel Rolling Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 41 Reaffirmed Loan Fac M. Sambandam & Sons WC TL CRISIL B+ 12.3 Assigned M. Sambandam & Sons Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned M. Sambandam & Sons Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 71.7 Assigned Loan Fac M. Sambandam & Sons Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned M. Sambandam & Sons CC* CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned * fully interchangeable with packing credit M/S M.S Engineering BG CRISIL D 15 Reaffirmed M/S M.S Engineering CC CRISIL D 54.4 Reaffirmed Makhwan Metal Trading Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 150 Assigned Loan Fac Navdeep Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 47 Reaffirmed Navdeep Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Navdeep Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 4.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Priyadarshini Sahakari Soot Girni Ltd CC CRISIL B- 150 Reaffirmed Priyadarshini Sahakari Soot Girni Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Priyadarshini Sahakari Soot Girni Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B- 20 Reaffirmed Priyadarshini Sahakari Soot Girni Ltd TL CRISIL B- 200 Reaffirmed PSR Elecon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- R. S. Foils Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 39 Assigned R. S. Foils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 170 Assigned R.C. Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 280 Reaffirmed R.C. Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rashi Granite Exports India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 50 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB Rashi Granite Exports India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Redstone Granito Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 300 Assigned Redstone Granito Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 90 Assigned Loan Fac Redstone Granito Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 200 Assigned Reflex Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Assigned S T P Ltd CC CRISIL D 200 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Sandeep Agro Foods Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Sandeep Agro Foods CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Sandeep Agro Foods Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Loan Fac Satchidananda Agrotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 79.5 Assigned Satchidananda Agrotech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 51.6 Assigned Loan Fac Satchidananda Agrotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 65 Assigned Satchidananda Agrotech Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL D 3.9 Assigned SB International CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Shree Sai Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Shree Sai Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shri Thangam Spinners India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 75 Reaffirmed Shri Thangam Spinners India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed Shri Thangam Spinners India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Silver Proteins Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Sri Hanuman Constructions CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Sri Hanuman Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Loan Fac Sri Manjubashini Chemicals Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 10.5 Assigned Credit Sri Manjubashini Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 109.5 Assigned Loan Fac Sri Manjubashini Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Assigned Sri Tools Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Loan Fac Starburst Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned Swasti Power Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 318.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Swasti Power Ltd TL CRISIL B 841.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Tranter India Pvt. Ltd. Export Packing CRISIL AA+(SO)@200 Credit Tranter India Pvt. Ltd. WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA+(SO)@207 V. P. M. Sankar and Son CC CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed V. P. M. Sankar and Son LT Loan CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Vishal Coaters Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Upgraded from CRISIL B Vishal Coaters Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 6.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Vishal Coaters Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 88.8 Upgraded from CRISIL B Vishal Paper Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Vishal Paper Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vishal Paper Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed Western Carriers (India) Ltd. CC CRISIL BB+ 330 Upgraded from CRISIL BB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 