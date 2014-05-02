May 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 30, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A Infrastructure Ltd. BG CRISIL A4+ 105 Reaffirmed A Infrastructure Ltd. LOC CRISIL A4+ 345 Reaffirmed A Infrastructure Ltd. Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 33 Reaffirmed Alok Masterbatches Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 50 Assigned Alpha Carbonless Paper Manufacturing LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Co.P.Ltd. Amber Enterprises (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 700 Assigned Amber Enterprises (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 102.5 Assigned Amber Enterprises (India) Pvt Ltd Sales Bill CRISIL A2+ 235 Assigned Discounting Amrit Trading Company Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Aquamall Water Solutions Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 20 Reaffirmed Aquamall Water Solutions Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1+ 150 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with bank guarantee of Rs.50million Asian Oilfield Services Ltd. LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Asian Oilfield Services Ltd. Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Asian Oilfield Services Ltd. Standby LOC CRISIL A4+ 380 Reaffirmed Chem Process Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 100 Assigned Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 600 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A1+ 1520 Reaffirmed Forbes & Co. Ltd LOC# CRISIL A1+ 805 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with bank guarantee up to Rs.255 million; with buyer's credit and bank guarantee up to Rs.550 million Hartex Rubber Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 5 Reaffirmed Hartex Rubber Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed Himachal Wire Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned Himachal Wire Industries Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Hi Tech Leather Garments Bangalore PvtExport Packing CRISIL D 70 Downgraded Ltd Credit from CRISIL A4 Hi Tech Leather Garments Bangalore PvtForeign Bill CRISIL D 60 Downgraded Ltd Discounting from CRISIL A4 Hi Tech Leather Garments Bangalore PvtForeign LOC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL A4 ICICI Securities Ltd ST Debt (Reduced CRISIL A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed from Rs. 8.5 Billion) Indo Autotech Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 Assigned Indo Autotech Ltd Capex LOC CRISIL A2 486.4 Assigned Indo Autotech Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 356.4 Assigned Indo Autotech Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A2 110 Assigned Foreign Currency Indsil Energy and Electrochemicals LtdLOC CRISIL A2 408 Reaffirmed Indsil Energy and Electrochemicals LtdLOC Bill CRISIL A2 55 Reaffirmed Discounting Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese Ltd BG CRISIL A2 22 Reaffirmed Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 329.8 Reaffirmed Joonktollee Tea & Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1 Reaffirmed Joonktollee Tea & Industries Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A3+ 40.1 Reaffirmed Kulkarni And Sahu Buildcon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 6200 Continues to be on Rating Watch with Negative Implications Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A1 16630 Continues to be on Rating Watch with Negative Implications Leo Timber Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Nitai Chandra Saha BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Nitai Chandra Saha Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 0.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac NKB Extrusions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Plastiblends India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 36 Assigned Prabhat Steel Traders Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 900 Reaffirmed Premier Marine Foods Bill Purchase - CRISIL A4 280 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Premier Marine Foods Packing Credit CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed Punjab Lighting Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Puri Constructions Ltd BG CRISIL A3 506.4 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Raghu Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 750 Assigned S. A. Infra BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Sai Power Constructions BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Sankrail Agro Poultries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.8 Assigned Sankrail Agro Poultries Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 17.1 Assigned Loan Fac Senco Gold Impex Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 60 Reaffirmed Senco Gold Impex Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A2 350 Reaffirmed Shamshree Lifesciences Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Shivalaya Construction Company Pvt LtdBG* CRISIL A4 700 Reaffirmed * Includes sub-limit of letter of credit Rs.100 million SMS International Beverages Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL A4 1 Assigned Shree Sidhbali Ispat Ltd LOC CRISIL D 22.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Supreme Electrocast Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 70 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Specific Alloys Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 45 Assigned Sufi Structural Tubes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Sujata Computers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Thoppil Constructions BG CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Vibhor Vaibhav Infrahome Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 16.5 Assigned Vipul Chemicals (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Virendra & Co. LOC CRISIL A4+ 430 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A Infrastructure Ltd. CC CRISIL BB- 357 Reaffirmed A Infrastructure Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 185.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac A Infrastructure Ltd. Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 14 Reaffirmed Credit A Infrastructure Ltd. TL CRISIL BB- 112.6 Reaffirmed A Infrastructure Ltd. WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Acme Housing India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 250 Reaffirmed Alok Masterbatches Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 250 Reaffirmed Alok Masterbatches Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 74.5 Reaffirmed Alpha Carbonless Paper Manufacturing CC CRISIL BB+ 140 Outlook Co.P.Ltd. revised from Positive and rating reaffirmed Alpha Carbonless Paper Manufacturing Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 0.4 Outlook Co.P.Ltd. Loan Fac revised from Positive and rating reaffirmed Alpha Carbonless Paper Manufacturing Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 20 Outlook Co.P.Ltd. Credit revised from Positive and rating reaffirmed Alpha Carbonless Paper Manufacturing TL CRISIL BB+ 70.3 Outlook Co.P.Ltd. revised from Positive and rating reaffirmed Amber Enterprises (India) Pvt Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL A- 650 Assigned Amber Enterprises (India) Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A- 200 Assigned Amber Enterprises (India) Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A- 250 Assigned Amber Enterprises (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 605.4 Assigned Amber Enterprises (India) Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A- 150 Assigned Amber Enterprises (India) Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL A- 538.8 Assigned Amber Enterprises (India) Pvt Ltd External CRISIL A- 135.9 Assigned Commercial Borrowings Amber Enterprises (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 375 Assigned Amrit Trading Company CC CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Aquamall Water Solutions Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA- 330 Reaffirmed Aquamall Water Solutions Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL AA- 10 Reaffirmed Limits Asian Oilfield Services Ltd. CC CRISIL BB+ 250 Outlook revised from Negative and rating reaffirmed Biogenex Life Sciences Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 21.6 Assigned Biogenex Life Sciences Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 128.4 Assigned Loan Fac Chem Process Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 5 Assigned Chem Process Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 35 Assigned Chem Process Systems Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 160 Assigned Discounting Cucku Agro Inc. CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned ECL Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 11950 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 14800 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 1200 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 7000 Reaffirmed ETC Agro Processing (India) Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BB- 1100 Reaffirmed ETC Agro Processing (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac ETC Agro Processing (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed Fariyas Hotels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Assigned Fariyas Hotels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 170 Assigned Forbes & Co. Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 370 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with packing credit and working capital loans. Forbes & Co. Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL AA- 516.1 Reaffirmed Limits Forbes & Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 556.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Forbes & Co. Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 372.6 Reaffirmed Glomore Constructions TL CRISIL BB- 250 Reaffirmed Go-Green Construction Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Go-Green Construction Solutions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 135 Assigned Gokul Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 17.5 Assigned Gokul Fabrics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 34.3 Assigned Guptaji Brothers Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 10 Assigned Guptaji Brothers Rice Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 40 Assigned Hartex Rubber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 130 Reaffirmed Hartex Tubes Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 70 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with packing credit to the extent of Rs.5.0 Million and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.1.0 Million Hi Tech Leather Garments Bangalore PvtLT Loan CRISIL D 15.1 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL B Himachal Wire Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 3.6 Assigned Himachal Wire Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1.4 Assigned Loan Fac Himachal Wire Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Assigned Hotel Vaibhav Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 50 Assigned Loan Fac ICICI Prudential Banking & PSU Debt ICICI Prudential CRISIL AAAmfs Assigned Fund Banking & PSU Debt Fund ICICI Securities Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 500 Reaffirmed ICICI Securities Ltd PS CRISIL AAA 750 Reaffirmed ICICI Securities Ltd Bond CRISIL AAA 500 Withdrawal Indo Autotech Ltd FCNR Loan CRISIL BBB+ 9.9 Assigned Indo Autotech Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 165.6 Assigned Indo Autotech Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 385 Assigned Indo Autotech Ltd External CRISIL BBB+ 526.7 Assigned Commercial Borrowings Indsil Energy and Electrochemicals LtdCC CRISIL BBB+ 321.5 Reaffirmed Indsil Energy and Electrochemicals LtdExport Packing CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Credit Indsil Energy and Electrochemicals LtdLT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Indsil Energy and Electrochemicals LtdProposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB+ 61.3 Reaffirmed Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 180 Reaffirmed Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Credit Joonktollee Tea & Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 320 Reaffirmed Joonktollee Tea & Industries Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 35.4 Reaffirmed Joonktollee Tea & Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 403.5 Reaffirmed Kamla Oleo Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 220 Assigned *Fully interchangeable with letter of credit Kamla Oleo Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 30 Assigned Kulkarni And Sahu Buildcon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed Kulkarni And Sahu Buildcon Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed Credit Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd BG * CRISIL A+ @ 1514 *Interchangeable with the following facilities subject to fund-based facility sub-limits of Rs.0.3 billion: 1) financial guarantee/standby letter of credit of Rs.0.27 billion 2) Short-term loan of Rs.0.20 billion 3) Overdraft of Rs.0.30 billion Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd BG ** CRISIL A+ @ 3109 **Interchangeable with the following facilities subject to fund-based facility sub-limits of Rs.0.3 billion: 1) Short-term loan of Rs.0.20 billion 2) Overdraft of Rs.0.30 billion. Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd BG *** CRISIL A+ @ 1100 ***This is a working capital facility, which is interchangeable with the following facilities subject to sub limits of: 1) Bank guarantee of Rs.1.10 billion 2) Open-ended guarantee of Rs.0.65 billion 3) Working capital loan of Rs.1.10 billion with an overdraft sublimit of Rs.0.05 billion 4) Import documentary credit of Rs.1.10 billion 5) Import deferred payment credit and buyer's credit of Rs.1.10 billion. Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A+ @ 4000 Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd CC # CRISIL A+ @ 300 #Interchangeable with bank guarantee. Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac ^ CRISIL A+ @ 250 ^Interchangeable with non-fund-based facilities. Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ @ 977 Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A+ @ 920 Leo Timber Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 38.5 Assigned Loan Fac Leo Timber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 31.5 Assigned Life Style Properties Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Life Style Properties Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Loan Fac M. K. Proteins Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 130 Assigned *Fully interchangeable with letter of credit Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd. TL CRISIL AA 500 Assigned Madhur Overseas CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned Malabar Crystals and Diamonds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned Malabar Gold Palace Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Assigned Malabar Jewels & Gems Pvt.Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 130 Assigned; Suspension revoked Mantena Infra CC CRISIL BB- 70 Placed on (Notice of Notice of Withdrawal) Withdrawal Mayka Syntex CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Mogals Educational and Charitable Trust LT Loan CRISIL BB 170 Assigned Mogals Educational and Charitable Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 10 Assigned National Insurance Co. Ltd Financial Strength AAA Reaffirmed Rating Neptune Laminates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Neptune Laminates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 44 Assigned Nitai Chandra Saha CC CRISIL B- 25 Downgraded from CRISIL B NKB Extrusions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL B- NKB Extrusions Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL D 8.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B- NKB Extrusions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 91.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Plastiblends India Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 210 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with packing credit, buyers credit, post shipment credit in foreign currency, working capital demand loan, Export Bill discounting Plastiblends India Ltd Packing Credit** CRISIL A+ 700 Reaffirmed ** Interchangeable with cash credit, export bill discounting, buyers credit, packing credit in foreign currency and letter of credit Plastiblends India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 14 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Prabhat Steel Traders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Prakasam Milk Producers Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Assigned Punjab Lighting Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 95 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Punjab Lighting Industries Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 3 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Puri Constructions Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 693.6 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Raghu Infra Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 400 Assigned Raghunath Traders CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned Rialto Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 170 Reaffirmed Rialto Enterprises Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed RMV Resort & Hotels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 250 Reaffirmed S. A. Infra CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Sai Point Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 105 Reaffirmed Sai Point Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Sai Power Constructions CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Sai Power Constructions Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Sankrail Agro Poultries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 49.6 Assigned Sankrail Agro Poultries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 160 Assigned Senco Gold Impex Pvt Ltd CC ^ CRISIL BBB+ 90 Assigned ^ Fully convertible to Packing Credit Senco Gold Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 100 Assigned Loan Fac Senco Gold Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1800 Reaffirmed Shamshree Lifesciences Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Shamshree Lifesciences Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 11.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shamshree Lifesciences Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 92.5 Reaffirmed Shivalaya Construction Company Pvt LtdCC CRISIL C 100 Reaffirmed Shree Sidhbali Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL D 200 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Shree Sidhbali Ispat Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 142 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Shree Sidhbali Ispat Ltd TL CRISIL D 1000.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Shree Sidhbali Ispat Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 235 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Shweta Print-Pack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 189 Assigned Shweta Print-Pack Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 31 Assigned SMS International Beverages Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL B 60 Assigned SMS International Beverages Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B 15 Assigned Specific Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Loan Fac Specific Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned Sufi Structural Tubes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 50 Assigned Sujata Computers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 95 Assigned Sumeru Developers CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Sumeru Developers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Assigned Loan Fac Supreme Electrocast Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 155 Downgraded from CRISIL B- The Sobana Offset Printers BG CRISIL D 6 Reaffirmed The Sobana Offset Printers Bill Discounting CRISIL D 0.5 Reaffirmed The Sobana Offset Printers CC CRISIL D 6 Reaffirmed The Sobana Offset Printers TL CRISIL D 57.5 Reaffirmed Thoppil Constructions CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Tiara Jewels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Assigned Tiara Jewels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Loan Fac Vibhor Vaibhav Infrahome Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 980 Assigned Vibhor Vaibhav Infrahome Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Loan Fac Vijaya Lakshmi Ginning and Pressing Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1 Assigned Company Loan Fac Vijaya Lakshmi Ginning and Pressing CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Company Vijaya Lakshmi Ginning and Pressing LT Loan CRISIL B+ 34 Assigned Company Vipul Chemicals (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Outlook revised from Positive and rating reaffirmed Vipul Chemicals (India) Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 7.3 Outlook Credit revised from Positive and rating reaffirmed Vipul Chemicals (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 81.5 Outlook Revised from Positive and rating reaffirmed Virendra & Co. CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Vision Freight Solutions India Ltd CC CRISIL BB 65 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 