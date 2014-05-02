May 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 30, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A Infrastructure Ltd. BG CRISIL A4+ 105 Reaffirmed
A Infrastructure Ltd. LOC CRISIL A4+ 345 Reaffirmed
A Infrastructure Ltd. Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 33 Reaffirmed
Alok Masterbatches Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 50 Assigned
Alpha Carbonless Paper Manufacturing LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Co.P.Ltd.
Amber Enterprises (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 700 Assigned
Amber Enterprises (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 102.5 Assigned
Amber Enterprises (India) Pvt Ltd Sales Bill CRISIL A2+ 235 Assigned
Discounting
Amrit Trading Company Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed
Aquamall Water Solutions Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 20 Reaffirmed
Aquamall Water Solutions Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1+ 150 Reaffirmed
^Interchangeable with bank guarantee of Rs.50million
Asian Oilfield Services Ltd. LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed
Asian Oilfield Services Ltd. Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed
Asian Oilfield Services Ltd. Standby LOC CRISIL A4+ 380 Reaffirmed
Chem Process Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 100 Assigned
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 600 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A1+ 1520 Reaffirmed
Forbes & Co. Ltd LOC# CRISIL A1+ 805 Reaffirmed
# Interchangeable with bank guarantee up to Rs.255 million;
with buyer's credit and bank guarantee up to Rs.550 million
Hartex Rubber Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 5 Reaffirmed
Hartex Rubber Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed
Himachal Wire Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned
Himachal Wire Industries Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned
Hi Tech Leather Garments Bangalore PvtExport Packing CRISIL D 70 Downgraded
Ltd Credit from CRISIL
A4
Hi Tech Leather Garments Bangalore PvtForeign Bill CRISIL D 60 Downgraded
Ltd Discounting from CRISIL
A4
Hi Tech Leather Garments Bangalore PvtForeign LOC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded
Ltd from CRISIL
A4
ICICI Securities Ltd ST Debt (Reduced CRISIL A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed
from Rs. 8.5
Billion)
Indo Autotech Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 Assigned
Indo Autotech Ltd Capex LOC CRISIL A2 486.4 Assigned
Indo Autotech Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 356.4 Assigned
Indo Autotech Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A2 110 Assigned
Foreign Currency
Indsil Energy and Electrochemicals LtdLOC CRISIL A2 408 Reaffirmed
Indsil Energy and Electrochemicals LtdLOC Bill CRISIL A2 55 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese Ltd BG CRISIL A2 22 Reaffirmed
Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 329.8 Reaffirmed
Joonktollee Tea & Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1 Reaffirmed
Joonktollee Tea & Industries Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A3+ 40.1 Reaffirmed
Kulkarni And Sahu Buildcon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed
Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 6200 Continues to
be on Rating
Watch with
Negative
Implications
Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A1 16630 Continues to
be on Rating
Watch with
Negative
Implications
Leo Timber Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Assigned
Nitai Chandra Saha BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Nitai Chandra Saha Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 0.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
NKB Extrusions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4
Plastiblends India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 36 Assigned
Prabhat Steel Traders Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 900 Reaffirmed
Premier Marine Foods Bill Purchase - CRISIL A4 280 Reaffirmed
Discounting Fac
Premier Marine Foods Packing Credit CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed
Punjab Lighting Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Puri Constructions Ltd BG CRISIL A3 506.4 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Raghu Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 750 Assigned
S. A. Infra BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Sai Power Constructions BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Sankrail Agro Poultries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.8 Assigned
Sankrail Agro Poultries Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 17.1 Assigned
Loan Fac
Senco Gold Impex Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 60 Reaffirmed
Senco Gold Impex Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A2 350 Reaffirmed
Shamshree Lifesciences Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Shivalaya Construction Company Pvt LtdBG* CRISIL A4 700 Reaffirmed
* Includes sub-limit of letter of credit Rs.100 million
SMS International Beverages Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL A4 1 Assigned
Shree Sidhbali Ispat Ltd LOC CRISIL D 22.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4
Supreme Electrocast Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 70 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4
Specific Alloys Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 45 Assigned
Sufi Structural Tubes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
Sujata Computers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
Thoppil Constructions BG CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed
Vibhor Vaibhav Infrahome Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 16.5 Assigned
Vipul Chemicals (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed
Virendra & Co. LOC CRISIL A4+ 430 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A Infrastructure Ltd. CC CRISIL BB- 357 Reaffirmed
A Infrastructure Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 185.9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
A Infrastructure Ltd. Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 14 Reaffirmed
Credit
A Infrastructure Ltd. TL CRISIL BB- 112.6 Reaffirmed
A Infrastructure Ltd. WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed
Acme Housing India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 250 Reaffirmed
Alok Masterbatches Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 250 Reaffirmed
Alok Masterbatches Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 74.5 Reaffirmed
Alpha Carbonless Paper Manufacturing CC CRISIL BB+ 140 Outlook
Co.P.Ltd. revised from
Positive and
rating
reaffirmed
Alpha Carbonless Paper Manufacturing Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 0.4 Outlook
Co.P.Ltd. Loan Fac revised from
Positive
and rating
reaffirmed
Alpha Carbonless Paper Manufacturing Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 20 Outlook
Co.P.Ltd. Credit revised from
Positive
and rating
reaffirmed
Alpha Carbonless Paper Manufacturing TL CRISIL BB+ 70.3 Outlook
Co.P.Ltd. revised from
Positive
and rating
reaffirmed
Amber Enterprises (India) Pvt Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL A- 650 Assigned
Amber Enterprises (India) Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A- 200 Assigned
Amber Enterprises (India) Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A- 250 Assigned
Amber Enterprises (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 605.4 Assigned
Amber Enterprises (India) Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A- 150 Assigned
Amber Enterprises (India) Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL A- 538.8 Assigned
Amber Enterprises (India) Pvt Ltd External CRISIL A- 135.9 Assigned
Commercial
Borrowings
Amber Enterprises (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 375 Assigned
Amrit Trading Company CC CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed
Aquamall Water Solutions Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA- 330 Reaffirmed
Aquamall Water Solutions Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL AA- 10 Reaffirmed
Limits
Asian Oilfield Services Ltd. CC CRISIL BB+ 250 Outlook
revised from
Negative
and rating
reaffirmed
Biogenex Life Sciences Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 21.6 Assigned
Biogenex Life Sciences Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 128.4 Assigned
Loan Fac
Chem Process Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 5 Assigned
Chem Process Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 35 Assigned
Chem Process Systems Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 160 Assigned
Discounting
Cucku Agro Inc. CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned
ECL Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 11950 Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 14800 Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 1200 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 7000 Reaffirmed
ETC Agro Processing (India) Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BB- 1100 Reaffirmed
ETC Agro Processing (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
ETC Agro Processing (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed
Fariyas Hotels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Assigned
Fariyas Hotels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 170 Assigned
Forbes & Co. Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 370 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with packing credit and working capital loans.
Forbes & Co. Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL AA- 516.1 Reaffirmed
Limits
Forbes & Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 556.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Forbes & Co. Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 372.6 Reaffirmed
Glomore Constructions TL CRISIL BB- 250 Reaffirmed
Go-Green Construction Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned
Go-Green Construction Solutions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 135 Assigned
Gokul Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 17.5 Assigned
Gokul Fabrics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 34.3 Assigned
Guptaji Brothers Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 10 Assigned
Guptaji Brothers Rice Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 40 Assigned
Hartex Rubber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 130 Reaffirmed
Hartex Tubes Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 70 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with packing credit to the extent of
Rs.5.0 Million and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.1.0 Million
Hi Tech Leather Garments Bangalore PvtLT Loan CRISIL D 15.1 Downgraded
Ltd from CRISIL B
Himachal Wire Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 3.6 Assigned
Himachal Wire Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1.4 Assigned
Loan Fac
Himachal Wire Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Assigned
Hotel Vaibhav Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 50 Assigned
Loan Fac
ICICI Prudential Banking & PSU Debt ICICI Prudential CRISIL AAAmfs Assigned
Fund Banking & PSU Debt
Fund
ICICI Securities Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 500 Reaffirmed
ICICI Securities Ltd PS CRISIL AAA 750 Reaffirmed
ICICI Securities Ltd Bond CRISIL AAA 500 Withdrawal
Indo Autotech Ltd FCNR Loan CRISIL BBB+ 9.9 Assigned
Indo Autotech Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 165.6 Assigned
Indo Autotech Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 385 Assigned
Indo Autotech Ltd External CRISIL BBB+ 526.7 Assigned
Commercial
Borrowings
Indsil Energy and Electrochemicals LtdCC CRISIL BBB+ 321.5 Reaffirmed
Indsil Energy and Electrochemicals LtdExport Packing CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed
Credit
Indsil Energy and Electrochemicals LtdLT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed
Indsil Energy and Electrochemicals LtdProposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB+ 61.3 Reaffirmed
Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed
Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 180 Reaffirmed
Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed
Credit
Joonktollee Tea & Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 320 Reaffirmed
Joonktollee Tea & Industries Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 35.4 Reaffirmed
Joonktollee Tea & Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 403.5 Reaffirmed
Kamla Oleo Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 220 Assigned
*Fully interchangeable with letter of credit
Kamla Oleo Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 30 Assigned
Kulkarni And Sahu Buildcon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed
Kulkarni And Sahu Buildcon Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed
Credit
Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd BG * CRISIL A+ @ 1514
*Interchangeable with the following facilities subject to fund-based
facility sub-limits of Rs.0.3 billion: 1) financial guarantee/standby
letter of credit of Rs.0.27 billion 2) Short-term loan of Rs.0.20 billion
3) Overdraft of Rs.0.30 billion
Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd BG ** CRISIL A+ @ 3109
**Interchangeable with the following facilities subject to fund-based
facility sub-limits of Rs.0.3 billion: 1) Short-term loan of
Rs.0.20 billion 2) Overdraft of Rs.0.30 billion.
Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd BG *** CRISIL A+ @ 1100
***This is a working capital facility, which is interchangeable with the
following facilities subject to sub limits of: 1) Bank guarantee
of Rs.1.10 billion 2) Open-ended guarantee of Rs.0.65 billion
3) Working capital loan of Rs.1.10 billion with an overdraft sublimit
of Rs.0.05 billion 4) Import documentary credit of Rs.1.10 billion
5) Import deferred payment credit and buyer's credit of Rs.1.10 billion.
Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A+ @ 4000
Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd CC # CRISIL A+ @ 300
#Interchangeable with bank guarantee.
Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac ^ CRISIL A+ @ 250
^Interchangeable with non-fund-based facilities.
Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ @ 977
Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A+ @ 920
Leo Timber Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 38.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Leo Timber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 31.5 Assigned
Life Style Properties Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
Life Style Properties Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
Loan Fac
M. K. Proteins Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 130 Assigned
*Fully interchangeable with letter of credit
Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd. TL CRISIL AA 500 Assigned
Madhur Overseas CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned
Malabar Crystals and Diamonds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned
Malabar Gold Palace Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Assigned
Malabar Jewels & Gems Pvt.Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 130 Assigned;
Suspension
revoked
Mantena Infra CC CRISIL BB- 70 Placed on
(Notice of Notice of
Withdrawal) Withdrawal
Mayka Syntex CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned
Mogals Educational and Charitable Trust LT Loan CRISIL BB 170 Assigned
Mogals Educational and Charitable Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 10 Assigned
National Insurance Co. Ltd Financial Strength AAA Reaffirmed
Rating
Neptune Laminates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned
Neptune Laminates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 44 Assigned
Nitai Chandra Saha CC CRISIL B- 25 Downgraded
from
CRISIL B
NKB Extrusions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B-
NKB Extrusions Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL D 8.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B-
NKB Extrusions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 91.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B-
Plastiblends India Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 210 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with packing credit, buyers credit, post shipment
credit in foreign currency, working capital demand loan, Export Bill discounting
Plastiblends India Ltd Packing Credit** CRISIL A+ 700 Reaffirmed
** Interchangeable with cash credit, export bill discounting, buyers credit,
packing credit in foreign currency and letter of credit
Plastiblends India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 14 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Prabhat Steel Traders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB
Prakasam Milk Producers Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Assigned
Punjab Lighting Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 95 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BB-
Punjab Lighting Industries Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 3 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BB-
Puri Constructions Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 693.6 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL
BB
Raghu Infra Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 400 Assigned
Raghunath Traders CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned
Rialto Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 170 Reaffirmed
Rialto Enterprises Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed
RMV Resort & Hotels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 250 Reaffirmed
S. A. Infra CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed
Sai Point Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 105 Reaffirmed
Sai Point Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed
Sai Power Constructions CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed
Sai Power Constructions Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 2.5 Reaffirmed
Sankrail Agro Poultries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 49.6 Assigned
Sankrail Agro Poultries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 160 Assigned
Senco Gold Impex Pvt Ltd CC ^ CRISIL BBB+ 90 Assigned
^ Fully convertible to Packing Credit
Senco Gold Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 100 Assigned
Loan Fac
Senco Gold Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1800 Reaffirmed
Shamshree Lifesciences Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed
Shamshree Lifesciences Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 11.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shamshree Lifesciences Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 92.5 Reaffirmed
Shivalaya Construction Company Pvt LtdCC CRISIL C 100 Reaffirmed
Shree Sidhbali Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL D 200 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B-
Shree Sidhbali Ispat Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 142 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B-
Shree Sidhbali Ispat Ltd TL CRISIL D 1000.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B-
Shree Sidhbali Ispat Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 235 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B-
Shweta Print-Pack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 189 Assigned
Shweta Print-Pack Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 31 Assigned
SMS International Beverages Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL B 60 Assigned
SMS International Beverages Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B 15 Assigned
Specific Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned
Loan Fac
Specific Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned
Sufi Structural Tubes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 50 Assigned
Sujata Computers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 95 Assigned
Sumeru Developers CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Sumeru Developers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Assigned
Loan Fac
Supreme Electrocast Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 155 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B-
The Sobana Offset Printers BG CRISIL D 6 Reaffirmed
The Sobana Offset Printers Bill Discounting CRISIL D 0.5 Reaffirmed
The Sobana Offset Printers CC CRISIL D 6 Reaffirmed
The Sobana Offset Printers TL CRISIL D 57.5 Reaffirmed
Thoppil Constructions CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed
Tiara Jewels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Assigned
Tiara Jewels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned
Loan Fac
Vibhor Vaibhav Infrahome Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 980 Assigned
Vibhor Vaibhav Infrahome Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned
Loan Fac
Vijaya Lakshmi Ginning and Pressing Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1 Assigned
Company Loan Fac
Vijaya Lakshmi Ginning and Pressing CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned
Company
Vijaya Lakshmi Ginning and Pressing LT Loan CRISIL B+ 34 Assigned
Company
Vipul Chemicals (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Outlook
revised
from
Positive
and rating
reaffirmed
Vipul Chemicals (India) Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 7.3 Outlook
Credit revised
from
Positive
and rating
reaffirmed
Vipul Chemicals (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 81.5 Outlook
Revised
from
Positive
and rating
reaffirmed
Virendra & Co. CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed
Vision Freight Solutions India Ltd CC CRISIL BB 65 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
