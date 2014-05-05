May 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 2, 2014 (Part I). COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aquatech Systems (Asia) Pvt Ltd BG# CRISIL A3+ 1350 Reaffirmed # includes sublimit of letter of credit of upto Rs 120 million Aquatech Systems (Asia) Pvt Ltd BG$ CRISIL A3+ 660 Reaffirmed $ Includes sublimit of letter of credit of upto Rs 250 million Aquatech Systems (Asia) Pvt Ltd Letter of Comfort CRISIL A3+ 85 Reaffirmed Bhorosha Rice Mill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.6 Reaffirmed HMA Food Export Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Isagro (Asia) Agrochemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed Kamad Giri Steel Pvt. Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned KBR Infratech Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 740 Reaffirmed KBR Infratech Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 8.8 Reaffirmed Khatuco Export India Pvt. Ltd. Standby LOC CRISIL A4 7.5 Assigned Khatuco Export India Pvt. Ltd. Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 60 Assigned Discounting Kothari Agritech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 420 Reaffirmed Maharani Innovative Paints Pvt. Ltd. LOC CRISIL A3+ 90 Assigned Mandakini Coal Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A2 630 Watch Negative MTAB Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed MTAB Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Power Finance Corporation Ltd ST Borrowing CRISIL A1+ 50000 Assigned programme* *Borrowing programme for 2014-15 (refers to financial year, April 1 to March 31); the long term borrowing programme and short term borrowing programme are interchangeable. The long term borrowing programme includes Tax Free Bonds under Section 10 of the Income Tax Act 1961. Power Finance Corporation Ltd ST Borrowing CRISIL A1+ 34350 Reaffirmed Programme Rabi Engineering Works Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Rajindra Prasad Parmod Kumar Jain LOC CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Sarathy Coffee Curing Works Export Packing CRISIL A4 17 Reaffirmed Credit Sarathy Coffee Curing Works Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Discounting SKM Steels Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL A3 1400 Reaffirmed Sreedevi Infraconstructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed Surface Graphics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed Transitions LOC CRISIL A4 125 Reaffirmed Unique Plywoods Pvt. Ltd. Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned Vishal Paper Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accurate Education & Research Society CC CRISIL BB+ 360 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Accurate Education & Research Society TL CRISIL BB+ 221 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Aquatech Systems (Asia) Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 340 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with foreign bill purchase/foreign bill discounting and export packing credit Aquatech Systems (Asia) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 338 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Aquatech Systems (Asia) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 17 Reaffirmed Aquatech Systems (Asia) Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB 150 Assigned Bhorosha Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 70 Reaffirmed Bhorosha Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B- 0.4 Reaffirmed BRD Securities Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 200 Assigned CMJ Breweries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 500 Reaffirmed CMJ Breweries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 284.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac CMJ Breweries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 1236.3 Assigned DWS Money Plus Fund DWS Money Plus FundCRISIL AAAmfs Notice of Withdrawal G. A. Industries CC CRISIL B- 70 Assigned Good Luck Publishers Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Good Luck Publishers Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 8.7 Reaffirmed HMA Food Export Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B *Sublimit of FLC of Rs.37.2 Millio HMA Food Export Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 42.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B HMA Food Export Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 39.2 Upgraded from CRISIL B Isagro (Asia) Agrochemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 335 Reaffirmed Isagro (Asia) Agrochemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jiwan Textile TL CRISIL B 5 Assigned Jiwan Textile CC CRISIL B 47.5 Assigned Jiwan Textile Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 27.5 Assigned Loan Fac Kamad Giri Steel Pvt. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Assigned Loan Fac Kamad Giri Steel Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned KBR Infratech Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed KBR Infratech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 21.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac KBR Infratech Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Khatuco Export India Pvt. Ltd. Export Packing CRISIL B+ 11 Assigned Credit Kothari Agritech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 300 Reaffirmed Kothari Agritech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 110 Reaffirmed (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)