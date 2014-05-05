May 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 2, 2014 (Part II). COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Lily Realty Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BB 18500 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Maharani Innovative Paints Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BBB 265 Assigned MTAB Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed MTAB Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 71.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac MTAB Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 3.8 Reaffirmed Olympus Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 390 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Power Finance Corporation Ltd CC^ CRISIL AAA 75000 Reaffirmed ^Limit for working capital'Working capital demand loan/Overdraft facility/Cash Credit/Line of credit/Bank guarantee. Limit includes long-term and short-term facilities. Total working capital borrowings not to exceed board-approved limit of Rs.75.0 billion Power Finance Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL AAA 170050 Reaffirmed Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT Borrowing CRISIL AAA 390000 Assigned Programme* *Borrowing programme for 2014-15 (refers to financial year, April 1 to March 31); the long term borrowing programme and short term borrowing programme are interchangeable. The long term borrowing programme includes Tax Free Bonds under Section 10 of the Income Tax Act 1961. Power Finance Corporation Ltd Subordinated NCD CRISIL AAA 100000 Reaffirmed Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT Borrowing CRISIL AAA 530000 Reaffirmed Programme Power Finance Corporation Ltd Bonds CRISIL AAA 1053341.8 Reaffirmed Rabi Engineering Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Rajindra Prasad Parmod Kumar Jain Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 7.5 Assigned Ramji Acro Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Ramji Acro Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 9 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Ramji Acro Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 91 Assigned Sarathy Coffee Curing Works CC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Sarathy Coffee Curing Works Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 23.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shambhavi Realty Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BB- 1850 Outlook Revised from Stable Shree Padmavati Rice Pulse and Oil CC CRISIL BB- 85.8 Reaffirmed Mills Shree Padmavati Rice Pulse and Oil TL CRISIL BB- 16.2 Reaffirmed Mills SKM Steels Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed SKM Steels Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BBB- 2750 Reaffirmed Sreedevi Infraconstructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Surface Graphics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 35 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Surface Graphics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Surface Graphics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 77.1 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Surface Graphics Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB 38.9 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Tajshree Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Tajshree Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Unique Plywoods Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 75 Assigned Loan Fac Unique Plywoods Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned Vishal Paper Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Vishal Paper Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 53 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vishal Paper Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 27 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.