May 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 5, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aakash Overseas Corporation LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Aspen International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 570 Assigned Automat Irrigation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Automat Irrigation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Celebi Ground Handling Delhi Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 600 Reaffirmed Dinesh Trading Company LOC CRISIL A4+ 290 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Finance Company Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 9562.5 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 70000 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd ST NCD CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Kalinga Allied Industries Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Credit M.D. Inducto Cast Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Mahesh Extrusions Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Mahesh Extrusions Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 55 Upgraded from CRISIL D Peacemoon Traders Packing Credit CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed Rohtas Fastners Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd ST Debt Programme@*CRISIL A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed @Includes short-term bank borrowing including bank guarantees; total short-term bank borrowing and borrowing under the rated short-term debt programme not t Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 25000 Reaffirmed Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 100000 Reaffirmed Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd Bills Discounting CRISIL A2 100 Downgraded (BD)$ from CRISIL A2+ $ Fully interchangeable with overdraft facility Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd LOC (LC)# CRISIL A2 250 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ # Fully interchangeable with BC and EPC/PCFC up to Rs.100 Million Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd BG (BG) CRISIL A2 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd LC & BG## CRISIL A2 80 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ ## Fully interchangeable LC &BG Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 367.9 Downgraded Loan Fac@ from CRISIL A2+ @ Includes foreign exchange treasury limit of Rs.367.9 Million; derivative treasury limit of Rs.40 Million; and intraday cash management service limit of Rs Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A2 1050 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd ST Loan#^ CRISIL A2 350 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ #^Fully interchangeable with BC and BG up to Rs.50 Millio Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd ST Loan@# CRISIL A2 500 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ @#Interchangeable with LC (up to Rs.150 Million); fully interchangeable with BG for BC purpose, EPC and operating overdraft account; interchangeable with BD Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd ST Loan#$ CRISIL A2 200 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ #$Interchangeable with LC, BC, FBD, FBP, EPC, PCFC, PSCFC and PID Sheth Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 180 Assigned Varda Spinning and Weaving Mills Pvt Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Ltd Credit LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aakash Overseas Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 74 Assigned Loan Fac Aakash Overseas Corporation CC CRISIL BB 46 Assigned Akshar Skywards Construction Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 200 Assigned Loan Fac Aspen International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 22 Assigned Aspen International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 7 Assigned Loan Fac Aspen International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Assigned Automat Irrigation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed Automat Irrigation Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed Celebi Ground Handling Delhi Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 750 Reaffirmed D.N. Homes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Dinesh Trading Company CC CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed Ganga Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 65 Reaffirmed Ganga Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 7.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ganga Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 97.1 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd CC CRISIL AA 49000 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 142911.5Reaffirmed Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 74025.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 93000 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA 5000 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Bonds CRISIL AA 10000 Reaffirmed Jayshri Ginning and Spinning Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Upgraded from CRISIL B Jayshri Ginning and Spinning Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 100 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Kalinga Allied Industries CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Likhita Process Industries CC CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Likhita Process Industries Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned M.D. Inducto Cast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B M.D. Inducto Cast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 80 Upgraded from CRISIL B Mahesh Extrusions Ltd CC CRISIL B- 59 Upgraded from CRISIL D Mahesh Extrusions Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 1.9 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Mahesh Extrusions Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B- 14.2 Upgraded from CRISIL D Nirbhai Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 157 Reaffirmed Nirbhai Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 23 Reaffirmed Prakruti Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Prakruti Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 22.9 Assigned PVSRSN Enterprise Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed PVSRSN Enterprise Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Reaffirmed PVSRSN Enterprise Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed PVSRSN Enterprise Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Rohtas Fastners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Rohtas Fastners Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 35 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Rohtas Fastners Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 25 Assigned Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd LT Borrowing CRISIL AAA 320000 Assigned Programme^* ^Total incremental long-term bank borrowing, and borrowing under the rated long-term bonds programme, not to exceed Rs.320.0 billion at any point in time during 2014-15 (refers to financial year, April 1 to March 31). *The total borrowings under long-term borrowing programme, short-term debt programme, and lower tier II bonds shall not to exceed Rs.3700 billion at any point in time during 2014-15 Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd Lower Tier II CRISIL AAA 50000 Reaffirmed Bonds Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 506000 Reaffirmed Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd NCD Programme CRISIL AAA 90000 Reaffirmed Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd LT Borrowing CRISIL AAA 1570000 Reaffirmed Programme Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd TFB Programme CRISIL AAA 2250 Reaffirmed Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd TB Programme CRISIL AAA 2750 Reaffirmed Sachin Finecot Fibers CC CRISIL B+ 67.1 Upgraded from CRISIL B Sachin Finecot Fibers TL CRISIL B+ 21.9 Upgraded from CRISIL B Sarthak Creation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Sarthak Creation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 250 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Sarthak Creation Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 117.9 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Sarthak Creation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Sarthak Creation Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 273.8 Assigned Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd CC (CC) CRISIL BBB+ 1900 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 300 Downgraded from CRISIL A- *Fully interchangeable with short-term loan; interchangeable with drawee bill discounting up to Rs.100 Million Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd CC ** CRISIL BBB+ 200 Downgraded from CRISIL A- **Sub-limit LC (Rs.200 Million) and BG (Rs.80 Million); non-fund based limits 100 per cent interchangeable Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd CC *** CRISIL BBB+ 500 Downgraded from CRISIL A- ***Sub-limit working capital demand loan (WCDL; Rs.250.0 Million) fully interchangeable with LC/buyer's credit (BC), sub-limit BG (Rs.200.00 Million); sub-limit letter of credit bill discounting (Rs.50 Million) Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd CC * CRISIL BBB+ 250 Downgraded from CRISIL A- *Fully interchangeable with short-term loan; interchangeable with drawee bill discounting up to Rs.100 Million Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL BBB+ 450 Downgraded from CRISIL A- ^ Fully interchangeable with LC, BC, BG, foreign bill discounting (FBD), foreign fill purchase (FBP), export packing credit(EPC), packing credit in foreign currency (PCFC), post-shipment credit in foreign currency (PSCFC), and purchase invoice discounting(PID) Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd CC ^^ CRISIL BBB+ 200 Downgraded from CRISIL A- ^^ Fully interchangeable with WCDL and BC Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 56.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency CRISIL BBB+ 511.8 Downgraded TL from CRISIL A- Sheth Construction Co. CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned U G Constructions Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned Vansh Nimay Infraprojects Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 162.1 Reaffirmed Varda Spinning and Weaving Mills Pvt CC CRISIL BB 100 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL BB- Varda Spinning and Weaving Mills Pvt LT Loan CRISIL BB 34.5 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL BB- Varda Spinning and Weaving Mills Pvt TL CRISIL BB 20.5 Assigned Ltd Vishal Coaters Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Vishal Coaters Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vishal Coaters Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)