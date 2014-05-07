May 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 6, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ananda Rice Mill Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 1.2 Assigned Arora Yarn Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Bella Jewelry Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 75 Reaffirmed Discounting* *Includes sublimit of direct bills of Rs.60 million, sublimit of packing credit of Rs.44 million, and gold loan of Rs.14 million Bella Jewelry Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 24.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Chemfab Alkalis Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 130 Reaffirmed Chemfab Alkalis Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 55 Reaffirmed Combitic Global Caplet Pvt. Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Digi Drives Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 24 Reaffirmed Digi Drives Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25.5 Reaffirmed Jayshri Impex Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed JM Financial Institutional Securities CP CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Ltd JM Financial Services Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 11000 Reaffirmed JM Financial Services Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed JM Financial Services Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 1092.5 Assigned Loan Fac Kesri Oil Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 350 Reaffirmed Kishan Agro Products BG CRISIL A4 1.5 Assigned Novelty Reddy And Reddy Motors Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Parekh Integrated Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 110 Reaffirmed Parekh Integrated Services Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 75 Reaffirmed Parekh Integrated Services Pvt Ltd LOC Bill CRISIL A2 288.5 Reaffirmed Discounting Parekh Integrated Services Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac* CRISIL A2 60 Reaffirmed * Overdraft facility is against Fixed Deposit Parekh Integrated Services Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac# CRISIL A2 96.5 Reaffirmed #Specific overdraft facility Pesca Marine Products Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Loan Fac Pesca Marine Products Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Credit Pesca Marine Products Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned Discounting Raghuveer Metal Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Rajat Infra Developers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 70 Assigned Rashi Peripherals Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 550 Reaffirmed Rashi Peripherals Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3+ 122 Reaffirmed Royal Impex (India) Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Spice Retail Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3+ 2050 Assigned *Includes sublimit of Rs.100 million bill discounting facility Spice Retail Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A3+ 1450 Assigned Srinath Builders and Housing Co Pvt LtBG CRISIL A4+ 490 Reaffirmed Transport Corporation of India Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 443.7 Reaffirmed Usha Impex LOC CRISIL A4 240 Reaffirmed Velloils Lubricant And Petrochem Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Velloils Lubricant And Petrochem Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ananda Rice Mill TL CRISIL B 5.2 Assigned Ananda Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 32.1 Assigned Loan Fac Ananda Rice Mill CC CRISIL B 41.5 Assigned Arora Yarn Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed Arora Yarn Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B 3 Reaffirmed Credit Arora Yarn Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 15.6 Reaffirmed Ceasan Glass Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 80 Reaffirmed Ceasan Glass Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 190 Reaffirmed Chemfab Alkalis Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Chemfab Alkalis Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 450 Reaffirmed Chemfab Alkalis Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Digi Drives Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 15 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Digi Drives Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 60.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Fireworks Productions CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Gian Jyoti Educational Society TL CRISIL B- 175 Upgraded from CRISIL D Jalaram Agro Industries CC CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned Jaynil Enterprises TL CRISIL B 122.5 Assigned Jayshri Impex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 3.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jayshri Impex TL CRISIL BB 96.4 Reaffirmed JM Financial Services Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 1347.5 Reaffirmed Kapu Gems Export Packing CRISIL A- 850 Reaffirmed Credit Kapu Gems Post Shipment CRISIL A- 600 Reaffirmed Credit Kapu Gems Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 550 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kesri Oil Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Kishan Agro Products TL CRISIL B+ 3.6 Assigned Kishan Agro Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 29.9 Assigned Loan Fac Kishan Agro Products CC CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned Magbro Healthcare Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed Magbro Healthcare Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 26.2 Reaffirmed Magbro Healthcare Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 13.8 Reaffirmed Manku Agro Tech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Mann Residency Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Mann Residency Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 87 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mann Residency Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 280 Assigned Microscan Computers Pvt Ltd BG -- 230 Withdrawal Microscan Computers Pvt Ltd TL -- 95 Withdrawal Microscan Computers Pvt Ltd CC -- 25 Withdrawal Microscan Computers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Microscan Computers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 25 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Microscan Computers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 195 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Nanibala Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Nanibala Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Novelty Reddy And Reddy Motors Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B+ 95 Reaffirmed Parekh Integrated Services Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL BBB+ 120 Reaffirmed ^ Rs.50 million of working capital demand loan as sub-limit Patil and Company BG CRISIL D 150 Reaffirmed Patil and Company CC CRISIL D 80 Reaffirmed Premier Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 75 Reaffirmed Premier Agro Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed Radhe Shyam Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Radhe Shyam Cotton Industries TL CRISIL B 14.5 Assigned Raghuveer Metal Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Rajat Infra Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 100 Assigned Loan Fac Rajat Infra Developers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Rashi Peripherals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1110 Reaffirmed Rashi Peripherals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 120 Assigned Loan Fac Reddy And Reddy Automobiles CC CRISIL B+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B Roop Ram Educare Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Roop Ram Educare Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 147 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Roop Ram Educare Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 30 Assigned Royal Impex (India) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 22.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Royal Impex (India) TL CRISIL BB 77.5 Assigned Shri Ram Cotton & Oil Mills CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Shri Siddarameshwar Education Trust LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 35 Reaffirmed Shri Siddarameshwar Education Trust Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed Srinath Builders and Housing Co Pvt LtCC CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed Srinath Builders and Housing Co Pvt LtCorporate Loan CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Srinath Builders and Housing Co Pvt LtProposed BG CRISIL BB 2 Reaffirmed Srinath Builders and Housing Co Pvt LtStandby Line of CRISIL BB 18 Assigned Credit Transport Corporation of India Ltd BG CRISIL AA- 150 Reaffirmed Transport Corporation of India Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 2500 Reaffirmed Transport Corporation of India Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA- 1495 Reaffirmed Transport Corporation of India Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 1011.3 Assigned Usha Impex CC CRISIL B+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B Vastram India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Vee Kay Enterprises CC CRISIL B 67.5 Assigned Vee Kay Enterprises TL CRISIL B 15.4 Assigned Velloils Lubricant And Petrochem Ltd TL CRISIL B 10.7 Assigned Velloils Lubricant And Petrochem Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 39.3 Assigned Loan Fac Velloils Lubricant And Petrochem Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.