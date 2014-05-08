May 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 7, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alclad Fabrication Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 11 Reaffirmed
Alclad Fabrication Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 11 Reaffirmed
Armstrong Spinning Mills Pvt.Ltd. BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Armstrong Spinning Mills Pvt.Ltd. LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Arora Textiles Pvt. Ltd. LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
Ashok Iron Works Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 150 Reaffirmed
Ashok Iron Works Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2+ 300 Reaffirmed
Ashok Iron Works Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed
ASSRM & Co Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed
Bhagwati Lumbers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 130 Reaffirmed
Bhagwati Lumbers Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Carrier Wheels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
DM Corporation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 300 Reaffirmed
East Coast Engineering Company BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Eastern Piling and Construction Pvt LtBG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Impex Associates Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed
Credit*
* Includes export packing credit of Rs. 21 Million
Impex Diamonds Packing Credit* CRISIL A4+ 230 Reaffirmed
*Fully interchangeable with bill purchase-discounting facility
Jsons Foundry Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 30 Suspended
KCC Buildcon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1465 Reaffirmed
Kiwi Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. Foreign CRISIL A3 33 Reaffirmed
Discounting Bill
Purchase
Kiwi Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. Packing Credit CRISIL A3 217 Reaffirmed
L&T Shipbuilding Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1 1300 Reaffirmed
^100% two way interchangeability between Letter of credit & Bank Guarantee limits is permitted
L&T Shipbuilding Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1 6800 Reaffirmed
Lion Foods Pvt Ltd Packing Credit# CRISIL A4 100 Assigned
#Includes sub-limit of Rs.10 million for cash credit
Manpho Exports LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
NCC Urban Infrastructure Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Radhika Exports Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed
Discounting Fac
Radhika Exports LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed
Radhika Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 75 Assigned
Rankas Texfab Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed
Rankas Texfab Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Rankas Texfab Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 115 Reaffirmed
Rupal Plastics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
Rupal Plastics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 37.5 Reaffirmed
Rupal Plastics Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed
S. V. S. Projects Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Suspended
Sanjivani Paranteral Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed
Sanjivani Paranteral Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Discounting
Sri Chennakesava Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 230 Assigned
T.Abdul Wahid & Co Export Packing CRISIL A4 240 Reaffirmed
Credit
T.Abdul Wahid & Co Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed
T.Abdul Wahid & Co Standby LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed
Thadey Leather Company Export Packing CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Credit
Thadey Leather Company LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Thadey Leather Company Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
UltraTech Cement Ltd Buyer's Credit CRISIL A1+ 500.5 Reaffirmed
Limit
UltraTech Cement Ltd BG* CRISIL A1+ 3750 Reaffirmed
* Consortium led by State Bank of India
UltraTech Cement Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 8750 Reaffirmed
* Consortium led by State Bank of India
UltraTech Cement Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 102.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Western Precicast P Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10 Suspended
Zuari Cement Ltd. LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
9Planets Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 41 Assigned
9Planets Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 150 Assigned
Aditya Rice Industries CC CRISIL B+ 25 Suspended
Aditya Rice Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended
Aditya Rice Industries Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 15 Suspended
Aerolam Insulations Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 37 Assigned
Aerolam Insulations Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 36 Assigned
Alclad Fabrication Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 27 Reaffirmed
Alclad Fabrication Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 23 Assigned
Loan Fac
Andhra Riceoil Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 177 Suspended
Armstrong Spinning Mills Pvt.Ltd. CC CRISIL BB- 200 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Armstrong Spinning Mills Pvt.Ltd. LT Loan CRISIL BB- 105.6 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Armstrong Spinning Mills Pvt.Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 86.8 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B+
Arora Textiles Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BB- 44 Reaffirmed
Arora Textiles Pvt. Ltd. Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 6 Reaffirmed
Credit
Ashok Iron Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 300 Reaffirmed
Ashok Iron Works Pvt Ltd External CRISIL A- 212 Reaffirmed
Commercial
Borrowings
Ashok Iron Works Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 126.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
ASSRM & Co CC CRISIL B+ 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Bhagwati Lumbers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed
Bhagwati Lumbers Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed
Bhoolaxmi Industries CC CRISIL B 30 Suspended
Bhoolaxmi Industries LT Loan CRISIL B 25 Suspended
Bhoolaxmi Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Suspended
Loan Fac
C B Ranwade Patil TL CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned
C B Ranwade Patil CC CRISIL BB- 29 Assigned
C B Ranwade Patil Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 41 Assigned
Loan Fac
Carrier Wheels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 233.2 Assigned
Loan Fac
Carrier Wheels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 24.3 Assigned
Carrier Wheels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 42.5 Assigned
Cosmos Infra Engineering (India) Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 170 Reaffirmed
Cosmos Infra Engineering (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 150 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Cosmos Infra Engineering (India) Ltd TL CRISIL B 270 Reaffirmed
Devarshee Complex Project Loan CRISIL B- 95 Assigned
Devarshee Complex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 45 Assigned
Loan Fac
DM Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
DM Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B- 7.9 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
DM Corporation Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 492.1 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
DM Corporation Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 360 Assigned
East Coast Engineering Company CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed
Eastern Piling and Construction Pvt LtCC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
J H V Sugar Ltd CC CRISIL B- 500 Assigned
J. S. Fourwheel Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 120 Reaffirmed
J. S. Fourwheel Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB+ 312.5 Reaffirmed
Fac
J. S. Fourwheel Motors Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 50 Assigned
Jsons Foundry Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 245 Suspended
*Includes Sub-Limit as : Packing Credit of Rs.180 Million, Inland/Import Letter Of Credit of
Rs.120 Million
Jsons Foundry Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 3.2 Suspended
Loan Fac
Jsons Foundry Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 361.8 Suspended
Kandukuri Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 13 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Kandukuri Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 48 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Kandukuri Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 3.2 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL BB
Kandukuri Industries Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 2 Downgraded
Credit from CRISIL BB
Kandukuri Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 115 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
KCC Buildcon Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 385 Reaffirmed
* one way interchangeable with bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.35 million
L&T Shipbuilding Ltd BG^ CRISIL A+ 5200 Reaffirmed
^100% two way interchangeability between Letter of credit & Bank Guarantee limits is permitted
L&T Shipbuilding Ltd FB Fac* CRISIL A+ 3500 Reaffirmed
* One way interchangeability of upto 50% from Fund Based Working Capital limits to Non Fund
Based Working Capital limits is permitted
L&T Shipbuilding Ltd Proposed BG# CRISIL A+ 5050 Reaffirmed
# Including sub-limit if any towards Letter of credit
L&T Shipbuilding Ltd Proposed Fund CRISIL A+ 4000 Reaffirmed
Based Bk Limits
L&T Shipbuilding Ltd BG@ CRISIL A+ 4150 Reaffirmed
@ Includes a sub-limit of Rs 3000 million towards Letter of credit
L&T Shipbuilding Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA (SO)25310 Reaffirmed
Lion Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 14.6 Assigned
Lion Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 35.4 Assigned
Loan Fac
Manpho Exports CC CRISIL B- 40 Reaffirmed
Manpho Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 15 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Marvel Associates Proposed TL CRISIL B 120 Suspended
Max Hypermarket India Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 281.7 Reaffirmed
Max Hypermarket India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 798.3 Reaffirmed
Max Hypermarket India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan* CRISIL BB 170 Reaffirmed
*Fully interchangeable with Cash Credit; interchangeable with Letter of Credit to Rs.10 Million
and Bank Guarantee to Rs.5 Million
NCC Urban Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed
NCC Urban Infrastructure Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 500 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
PCH Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL D 640 Suspended
PCH Corporation Ltd LOC CRISIL D 100 Suspended
PCH Corporation Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 160 Suspended
PCH Corporation Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL D 200 Suspended
PCH Corporation Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL D 150 Suspended
PCH Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL D 350 Suspended
Prathyusha Educational Trust CC CRISIL D 20 Suspended
Prathyusha Educational Trust TL CRISIL D 302 Suspended
Pride Coke Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 160 Reaffirmed
Pride Coke Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 41.4 Reaffirmed
Rajadheepam Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 79.4 Reaffirmed
Rajadheepam Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 57.9 Reaffirmed
Rankas Texfab Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed
Rankas Texfab Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 57.7 Reaffirmed
Rupal Plastics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed
S. V. S. Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Suspended
Sanjivani Paranteral Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 450 Reaffirmed
Sanjivani Paranteral Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 130 Reaffirmed
Sri Chennakesava Constructions Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned
Suseela Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL D 100 Suspended
T.Abdul Wahid & Co Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 26.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
T.Abdul Wahid & Co TL CRISIL B+ 23.6 Reaffirmed
Tanu Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed
Tanu Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed
Fac
The Jorehaut Tea Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed
The Jorehaut Tea Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed
The Jorehaut Tea Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 20 Assigned
Loan Fac
UltraTech Cement Ltd CP CRISIL AA+ 30000 Enhanced from
Rs.4.0 Billion
UltraTech Cement Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 7500 Reaffirmed
UltraTech Cement Ltd External CRISIL AAA 31534.3 Reaffirmed
Commercial
Borrowings
UltraTech Cement Ltd CC Limit* CRISIL AAA 7500 Reaffirmed
* Consortium led by State Bank of India
UltraTech Cement Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AAA 4500 Reaffirmed
UltraTech Cement Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 6103 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Vanshpati Smriti Shiksha Samiti Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 35 Reaffirmed
Vanshpati Smriti Shiksha Samiti Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 42 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Vanshpati Smriti Shiksha Samiti TL CRISIL BB+ 123 Reaffirmed
Western Precicast P Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 202 Suspended
*Includes Sub-Limit as :Packing Credit of Rs.150 Million, Letter Of Credit of Rs. 100 Million.
Western Precicast P Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 38.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Western Precicast P Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 109.5 Suspended
Zuari Cement Ltd. NCD CRISIL AA 5000 Withdrawal
Zuari Cement Ltd. CC CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed
Zuari Cement Ltd. LT Loan CRISIL AA 3250 Reaffirmed
Zuari Cement Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 6000 Assigned
Loan Fac
Zuari Cement Ltd. Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA 500 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)