May 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 7, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alclad Fabrication Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 11 Reaffirmed Alclad Fabrication Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 11 Reaffirmed Armstrong Spinning Mills Pvt.Ltd. BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Armstrong Spinning Mills Pvt.Ltd. LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Arora Textiles Pvt. Ltd. LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Ashok Iron Works Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 150 Reaffirmed Ashok Iron Works Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2+ 300 Reaffirmed Ashok Iron Works Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed ASSRM & Co Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Bhagwati Lumbers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 130 Reaffirmed Bhagwati Lumbers Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Carrier Wheels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ DM Corporation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 300 Reaffirmed East Coast Engineering Company BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Eastern Piling and Construction Pvt LtBG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Impex Associates Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Credit* * Includes export packing credit of Rs. 21 Million Impex Diamonds Packing Credit* CRISIL A4+ 230 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with bill purchase-discounting facility Jsons Foundry Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 30 Suspended KCC Buildcon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1465 Reaffirmed Kiwi Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. Foreign CRISIL A3 33 Reaffirmed Discounting Bill Purchase Kiwi Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. Packing Credit CRISIL A3 217 Reaffirmed L&T Shipbuilding Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1 1300 Reaffirmed ^100% two way interchangeability between Letter of credit & Bank Guarantee limits is permitted L&T Shipbuilding Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1 6800 Reaffirmed Lion Foods Pvt Ltd Packing Credit# CRISIL A4 100 Assigned #Includes sub-limit of Rs.10 million for cash credit Manpho Exports LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed NCC Urban Infrastructure Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Radhika Exports Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Radhika Exports LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Radhika Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 75 Assigned Rankas Texfab Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed Rankas Texfab Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Rankas Texfab Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 115 Reaffirmed Rupal Plastics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Rupal Plastics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 37.5 Reaffirmed Rupal Plastics Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed S. V. S. Projects Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Suspended Sanjivani Paranteral Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed Sanjivani Paranteral Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Purchase Discounting Sri Chennakesava Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 230 Assigned T.Abdul Wahid & Co Export Packing CRISIL A4 240 Reaffirmed Credit T.Abdul Wahid & Co Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed T.Abdul Wahid & Co Standby LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Thadey Leather Company Export Packing CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Credit Thadey Leather Company LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Thadey Leather Company Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac UltraTech Cement Ltd Buyer's Credit CRISIL A1+ 500.5 Reaffirmed Limit UltraTech Cement Ltd BG* CRISIL A1+ 3750 Reaffirmed * Consortium led by State Bank of India UltraTech Cement Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 8750 Reaffirmed * Consortium led by State Bank of India UltraTech Cement Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 102.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Western Precicast P Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10 Suspended Zuari Cement Ltd. LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 9Planets Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 41 Assigned 9Planets Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 150 Assigned Aditya Rice Industries CC CRISIL B+ 25 Suspended Aditya Rice Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended Aditya Rice Industries Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 15 Suspended Aerolam Insulations Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 37 Assigned Aerolam Insulations Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 36 Assigned Alclad Fabrication Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 27 Reaffirmed Alclad Fabrication Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 23 Assigned Loan Fac Andhra Riceoil Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 177 Suspended Armstrong Spinning Mills Pvt.Ltd. CC CRISIL BB- 200 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Armstrong Spinning Mills Pvt.Ltd. LT Loan CRISIL BB- 105.6 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Armstrong Spinning Mills Pvt.Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 86.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Arora Textiles Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BB- 44 Reaffirmed Arora Textiles Pvt. Ltd. Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 6 Reaffirmed Credit Ashok Iron Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 300 Reaffirmed Ashok Iron Works Pvt Ltd External CRISIL A- 212 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Ashok Iron Works Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 126.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac ASSRM & Co CC CRISIL B+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Bhagwati Lumbers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Bhagwati Lumbers Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Bhoolaxmi Industries CC CRISIL B 30 Suspended Bhoolaxmi Industries LT Loan CRISIL B 25 Suspended Bhoolaxmi Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Suspended Loan Fac C B Ranwade Patil TL CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned C B Ranwade Patil CC CRISIL BB- 29 Assigned C B Ranwade Patil Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 41 Assigned Loan Fac Carrier Wheels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 233.2 Assigned Loan Fac Carrier Wheels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 24.3 Assigned Carrier Wheels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 42.5 Assigned Cosmos Infra Engineering (India) Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 170 Reaffirmed Cosmos Infra Engineering (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 150 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Cosmos Infra Engineering (India) Ltd TL CRISIL B 270 Reaffirmed Devarshee Complex Project Loan CRISIL B- 95 Assigned Devarshee Complex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 45 Assigned Loan Fac DM Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ DM Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B- 7.9 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ DM Corporation Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 492.1 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ DM Corporation Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 360 Assigned East Coast Engineering Company CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Eastern Piling and Construction Pvt LtCC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed J H V Sugar Ltd CC CRISIL B- 500 Assigned J. S. Fourwheel Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 120 Reaffirmed J. S. Fourwheel Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB+ 312.5 Reaffirmed Fac J. S. Fourwheel Motors Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 50 Assigned Jsons Foundry Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 245 Suspended *Includes Sub-Limit as : Packing Credit of Rs.180 Million, Inland/Import Letter Of Credit of Rs.120 Million Jsons Foundry Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 3.2 Suspended Loan Fac Jsons Foundry Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 361.8 Suspended Kandukuri Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 13 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Kandukuri Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 48 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Kandukuri Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 3.2 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Kandukuri Industries Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 2 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB Kandukuri Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 115 Downgraded from CRISIL BB KCC Buildcon Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 385 Reaffirmed * one way interchangeable with bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.35 million L&T Shipbuilding Ltd BG^ CRISIL A+ 5200 Reaffirmed ^100% two way interchangeability between Letter of credit & Bank Guarantee limits is permitted L&T Shipbuilding Ltd FB Fac* CRISIL A+ 3500 Reaffirmed * One way interchangeability of upto 50% from Fund Based Working Capital limits to Non Fund Based Working Capital limits is permitted L&T Shipbuilding Ltd Proposed BG# CRISIL A+ 5050 Reaffirmed # Including sub-limit if any towards Letter of credit L&T Shipbuilding Ltd Proposed Fund CRISIL A+ 4000 Reaffirmed Based Bk Limits L&T Shipbuilding Ltd BG@ CRISIL A+ 4150 Reaffirmed @ Includes a sub-limit of Rs 3000 million towards Letter of credit L&T Shipbuilding Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA (SO)25310 Reaffirmed Lion Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 14.6 Assigned Lion Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 35.4 Assigned Loan Fac Manpho Exports CC CRISIL B- 40 Reaffirmed Manpho Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Marvel Associates Proposed TL CRISIL B 120 Suspended Max Hypermarket India Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 281.7 Reaffirmed Max Hypermarket India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 798.3 Reaffirmed Max Hypermarket India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan* CRISIL BB 170 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with Cash Credit; interchangeable with Letter of Credit to Rs.10 Million and Bank Guarantee to Rs.5 Million NCC Urban Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed NCC Urban Infrastructure Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 500 Reaffirmed Loan Fac PCH Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL D 640 Suspended PCH Corporation Ltd LOC CRISIL D 100 Suspended PCH Corporation Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 160 Suspended PCH Corporation Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL D 200 Suspended PCH Corporation Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL D 150 Suspended PCH Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL D 350 Suspended Prathyusha Educational Trust CC CRISIL D 20 Suspended Prathyusha Educational Trust TL CRISIL D 302 Suspended Pride Coke Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 160 Reaffirmed Pride Coke Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 41.4 Reaffirmed Rajadheepam Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 79.4 Reaffirmed Rajadheepam Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 57.9 Reaffirmed Rankas Texfab Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Rankas Texfab Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 57.7 Reaffirmed Rupal Plastics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed S. V. S. Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Suspended Sanjivani Paranteral Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 450 Reaffirmed Sanjivani Paranteral Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 130 Reaffirmed Sri Chennakesava Constructions Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Suseela Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL D 100 Suspended T.Abdul Wahid & Co Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 26.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac T.Abdul Wahid & Co TL CRISIL B+ 23.6 Reaffirmed Tanu Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Tanu Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed Fac The Jorehaut Tea Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed The Jorehaut Tea Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed The Jorehaut Tea Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 20 Assigned Loan Fac UltraTech Cement Ltd CP CRISIL AA+ 30000 Enhanced from Rs.4.0 Billion UltraTech Cement Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 7500 Reaffirmed UltraTech Cement Ltd External CRISIL AAA 31534.3 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings UltraTech Cement Ltd CC Limit* CRISIL AAA 7500 Reaffirmed * Consortium led by State Bank of India UltraTech Cement Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AAA 4500 Reaffirmed UltraTech Cement Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 6103 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vanshpati Smriti Shiksha Samiti Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 35 Reaffirmed Vanshpati Smriti Shiksha Samiti Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 42 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vanshpati Smriti Shiksha Samiti TL CRISIL BB+ 123 Reaffirmed Western Precicast P Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 202 Suspended *Includes Sub-Limit as :Packing Credit of Rs.150 Million, Letter Of Credit of Rs. 100 Million. Western Precicast P Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 38.5 Suspended Loan Fac Western Precicast P Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 109.5 Suspended Zuari Cement Ltd. NCD CRISIL AA 5000 Withdrawal Zuari Cement Ltd. CC CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed Zuari Cement Ltd. LT Loan CRISIL AA 3250 Reaffirmed Zuari Cement Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 6000 Assigned Loan Fac Zuari Cement Ltd. Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA 500 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 