May 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 8, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhorosha Rice Mill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.6 Reaffirmed Bipin Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Bipin Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Bombay Highpolymer Chemical Products LOC CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Ltd Cargo Service Center India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 8 Reaffirmed CICON Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 750 Reaffirmed CICON Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Assigned Climax Synthetics Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL A4 38 Reaffirmed Climax Synthetics Pvt. Ltd. LOC CRISIL A4 42.5 Reaffirmed Cotton Blossom India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Cotton Blossom India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 478 Upgraded from CRISIL D Credit Suisse AG Rating outlook CRISIL A1+ Reaffirmed Deutsche Bank AG Rating outlook CRISIL A1+ Reaffirmed Devendran Coal International Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Fimakem India Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 3 Reaffirmed Fimakem India Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed Ganga Kaveri Seeds Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5.2 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Ganga Kaveri Seeds Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A3 1 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Gangotri Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Global Medikit Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4 40 Upgraded from CRISIL D *Sublimit of Rs.10 million for Bank guarantee J. Maheshkumar Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 90 Reaffirmed J. Maheshkumar Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 640 Reaffirmed under LOC Kaprisa International Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase* CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with gold loan to the extent of Rs.20.0 Million Kaprisa International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Karam Industries LOC* CRISIL A3+ 30 Assigned * Interchangeable with Letter of Guarantee Kumar Organic Products Ltd. LOC CRISIL A1 150 Reaffirmed Miryalguda Rice Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.7 Reaffirmed P.E.S.Engineers Pvt.Ltd. BG CRISIL A2+ 1700 Notice of Withdrawal P.E.S.Engineers Pvt.Ltd. LOC CRISIL A2+ 450 Notice of Withdrawal P.E.S.Engineers Pvt.Ltd. Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 1872 Notice of Loan Fac Withdrawal PSB Manufacturing Co. Packing Credit CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Sai Shipping Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 111 Reaffirmed Sarita Handa Exports Pvt. Ltd. Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 280 Reaffirmed SasMos HET Technologies Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed SasMos HET Technologies Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Shamshree Lifesciences Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Shiv-Parvati Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Shri Harikrishna Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Spictex Coton Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 9.5 Reaffirmed Stanley Lifestyles Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 140 Assigned Stanley Lifestyles Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Techne Infra India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed The Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church BG CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Medical Mission The Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church LOC CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Medical Mission Transpole Logistics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 160 Reaffirmed U.K.B. Electronics Pvt. Ltd. LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Vibha Overseas Exim Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 800 Reaffirmed * includes sub-limit of buyers credit of Rs.800 million Wolkem India Ltd. BG CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed Wolkem India Ltd. LOC CRISIL A2 60 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agrawal Cotex CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Barclays Investments & Loans (India) Rating outlook CRISIL AA+/CRISIL PP-MLD AA+r/Negative Outlook revised to 'Negative' from 'Stable' Bhogi Agro Traders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Suspended Bhogi Agro Traders Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 50 Suspended Bhorosha Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 70 Reaffirmed Bhorosha Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 25.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bhorosha Rice Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 24.5 Assigned Bhorosha Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B- 0.4 Assigned Bipin Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 35 Upgraded from CRISIL D Bipin Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 27.4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Bipin Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 27.6 Assigned Bombay Highpolymer Chemical Products CC CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Ltd Bombay Highpolymer Chemical Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 55 Suspended Ltd Loan Fac Cargo Service Center India Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed CICON Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed CICON Engineers Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 70 Reaffirmed Climax Synthetics Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B+ 85 Reaffirmed Cotton Blossom India Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL B- 70 Upgraded from CRISIL D ^ Cash credit to the extent of Rs.60 million interchangeable with Packing Credit Cotton Blossom India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL B- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL D Cotton Blossom India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 628.3 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Cotton Blossom India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 311.2 Upgraded from CRISIL D Cotton Blossom India Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 92 Assigned Credit Suisse Finance (India) Pvt Ltd Rating outlook CRISIL PP-MLD AA+r/Negative/CRISIL A1+ Outlook revised to 'Negative' from 'Stable' Dendi Agro Farms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Dendi Agro Farms Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 129.4 Reaffirmed Deutsche Investments India Pvt Ltd Rating outlook CRISIL PP-MLD AA+r/ Stable/CRISIL A1+ Reaffirmed Devendran Coal International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed Devendran Coal International Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 7 Reaffirmed Devendran Coal International Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB- 333 Reaffirmed Exult Agency Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Exult Agency Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Exult Agency Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Credit Fimakem India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed Fimakem India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 156.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Fimakem India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 167 Reaffirmed Ganga Kaveri Seeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 450 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Ganga Kaveri Seeds Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 93.8 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB+ Gangotri Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 220 Reaffirmed *Fully inter-changeable upto Rs.12 crore Gangotri Paper Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 140 Reaffirmed Global Medikit Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Upgraded from CRISIL D Global Medikit Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 25 Upgraded from Discounting CRISIL D Global Medikit Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D ING Vysya Bank Ltd Rating outlook CRISIL AA/FAAA/ Stable/CRISIL A1+ Reaffirmed International Management Institute Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 12.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB International Management Institute TL CRISIL BB+ 427.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB J. Maheshkumar Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed J. Maheshkumar Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BBB 170 Reaffirmed J. Maheshkumar Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kamakshya Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Suspended Kamakshya Agro Products Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B 4.5 Suspended Credit Kamakshya Agro Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 24.9 Suspended Kaneriya Sand & Aggregates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 8.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Kaneriya Sand & Aggregates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 41.1 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Karam Industries CC CRISIL BBB 60 Assigned Kiwi Alloys Ltd CC CRISIL B 42.5 Reaffirmed Kiwi Alloys Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kiwi Alloys Ltd TL CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed Kumar Organic Products Ltd. CC CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed Kumar Organic Products Ltd. LT Loan CRISIL A- 120 Reaffirmed Kumar Organic Products Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 121.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Miryalguda Rice Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 122.5 Reaffirmed Miryalguda Rice Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 7.5 Reaffirmed Miryalguda Rice Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Nirmal Lifestyle Ltd NCD CRISIL BB+ (SO)2970 Assigned P.E.S.Engineers Pvt.Ltd. CC CRISIL A- 97 Notice of Withdrawal P.E.S.Engineers Pvt.Ltd. Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A- 101 Notice of Withdrawal P.E.S.Engineers Pvt.Ltd. Secured Overdraft CRISIL A- 120 Notice of Fac Withdrawal P.E.S.Engineers Pvt.Ltd. WC TL CRISIL A- 60 Withdrawal P.S. Seth Sons Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 170 Reaffirmed Priyadarshini Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL D 390 Suspended Priyadarshini Spinning Mills Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 140 Suspended Priyadarshini Spinning Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 14 Suspended Loan Fac Priyadarshini Spinning Mills Ltd TL CRISIL D 585.3 Suspended PSB Manufacturing Co. CC CRISIL B+ 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- PSB Manufacturing Co. TL CRISIL B+ 14 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Purulia Metal Casting Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 350 Assigned Purulia Metal Casting Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Rising Education Society TL CRISIL D 250 Reaffirmed Sahuwala High Pressure Cylinder (P) LtCC CRISIL D 180 Suspended Sahuwala High Pressure Cylinder (P) LtLT Loan CRISIL D 420 Suspended Sai Shipping Company Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Sai Shipping Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 7.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sai Srinivasa Ginning Mill CC CRISIL B- 34.5 Reaffirmed Sai Srinivasa Ginning Mill TL CRISIL B- 23 Reaffirmed Sandeep Texturisers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 200 Suspended Saraf Yarn Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 62.5 Suspended Sarita Handa Exports Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL BB+ 140 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- SasMos HET Technologies Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Shamshree Lifesciences Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Shamshree Lifesciences Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 78.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shamshree Lifesciences Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 92.5 Reaffirmed Shiv-Parvati Construction Standby Line of CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Credit Shiv-Parvati Construction Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 35 Assigned Loan Fac Shiv-Parvati Construction CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Shri Harikrishna Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Shri Harikrishna Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Shri Harikrishna Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 171.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shri Harikrishna Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 153.2 Reaffirmed Shriram Food Products CC CRISIL BB 215 Reaffirmed Shriram Food Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shriram Food Products TL CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed Sidhi Vinayak Metal and Salt Company CC CRISIL B 70 Suspended Pvt Ltd Sidhi Vinayak Metal and Salt Company Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 4 Suspended Pvt Ltd Siemens Financial Services Pvt Ltd Corporate Credit CCR AAA Reaffirmed Rating Sneha Farms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 3300 Reaffirmed Sneha Farms Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 2520 Reaffirmed Sneha Foods & Feeds Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 910 Reaffirmed Sneha Foods & Feeds Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 208.2 Reaffirmed Spictex Coton Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed Spictex Coton Mills Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Spictex Coton Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Spictex Coton Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 118.8 Assigned Loan Fac Spictex Coton Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 46.7 Assigned Sri Sai Raja Rajeswari Spinning Mills LT Loan CRISIL D 304.5 Suspended Pvt Ltd Srivenkata Ramanjaneya Trading CompanyCC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Srivenkata Ramanjaneya Trading CompanySME Credit CRISIL B+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Srivenkata Ramanjaneya Trading CompanyTL CRISIL B+ 5.5 Reaffirmed Srivenkata Ramanjaneya Trading CompanyWC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Stanley Lifestyles Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 230 Assigned Techne Infra India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 27.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Techne Infra India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 7.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B The Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Medical Mission The Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church LT Loan CRISIL B 308.5 Reaffirmed Medical Mission The Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 49 Assigned Medical Mission Loan Fac Titania Products Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B 50 Assigned Fac Titania Products Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B 10 Assigned Credit Toyop Relief Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 100 Suspended Toyop Relief Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 150 Suspended Toyop Relief Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 50 Suspended Loan Fac Toyop Relief Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 54 Suspended Transpole Logistics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1000 Reaffirmed Transpole Logistics Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BBB 1000 Reaffirmed U.K.B. Electronics Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL BB+ 12.5 Assigned U.K.B. Electronics Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BB+ 177.5 Assigned Varun Breeding Farms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 105.7 Reaffirmed Varun Breeding Farms Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 68.7 Reaffirmed Vibha Overseas Exim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 180 Reaffirmed Vikas Udyog CC CRISIL B 47 Reaffirmed Vikas Udyog Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 19.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vikas Udyog TL CRISIL B 3.8 Reaffirmed Wolkem India Ltd. CC CRISIL BBB+ 185 Reaffirmed Wolkem India Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 18.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Wolkem India Ltd. Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 103.2 Reaffirmed Wolkem India Ltd. Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 270 Reaffirmed Credit -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)