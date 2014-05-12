May 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 9, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Associated Cashew Industries Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Credit@ @Rs 40.00 million interchangeable with Foreign bill discounting(Non-LC), Export Bill Rediscounting Scheme(Non-LC) B K Infratech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 60 Suspended Beekalene Fabrics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 6 Reaffirmed Beekalene Fabrics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 4 Reaffirmed Britex Engineering Works Packing Credit CRISIL A4 70 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ C.P. Re-Rollers Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 8.8 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ C.P. Re-Rollers Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 24.5 Assigned Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed Choice Cashew Industries Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Credit@ @Rs 20.00 million interchangeable with Foreign bill discounting(Non-LC), Export Bill Rediscounting Scheme(Non-LC) Competent Automobiles Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 25 Reaffirmed Competent Automobiles Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 160 Reaffirmed DBS Bank Ltd. CD CRISIL A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed Deventhira Spinners Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 36.3 Reaffirmed Digitronics BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed DMR Builders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Effective Teleservices Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4+ 450 Assigned Enviro Plastech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Gharda Chemicals Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 900 Reaffirmed Herald Publications Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Herald Publications Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.5 Assigned Indusind Bank Ltd. STD CRISIL A1+ Reaffirmed Indusind Bank Ltd. CD CRISIL A1+ 150000 Reaffirmed M Abdul Rehuman Kunju Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 25 Reaffirmed Purchase M Abdul Rehuman Kunju Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed M Abdul Rehuman Kunju Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Maruti Suzuki India Ltd LOC# CRISIL A1+ 8000 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with working capital demand loans/buyer's credit/packing credit/post-shipment credit/cash credit/bank guarantee facilities Metro Speciality Hospitals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 25 Reaffirmed Mono Steel (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Mono Steel (India) Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4+ 350 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Nulux Engineers Packing Credit CRISIL A4 130 Reaffirmed Omsun Power Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 90 Assigned Overseas Leather Goods Company Pvt LtdPacking Credit CRISIL A4 89.6 Reaffirmed PNB Housing Finance Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Purvanchal Construction Works Pvt. LtdBG CRISIL A4+ 270 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Purvanchal Construction Works Pvt. LtdProposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 225 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A3 Rinac India Ltd. BG CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Rugs Mart Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Purchase Rugs Mart Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Rugs Mart Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Scorodite Stainless (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Scorodite Stainless (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 87.5 Reaffirmed Shanti Structure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 95 Reaffirmed Shivang Carpets Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Purchase Shivang Carpets Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Shivang Carpets Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4 9 Reaffirmed Credit Supreme Cashew Industries Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Credit* *Interchangeable with letter of credit Supreme Cashew Industries LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Suri Shoes Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Reaffirmed Suri Shoes Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Purchase Suri Shoes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Suri Shoes Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed TVC Sky Shop Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 VRC Constructions India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1495.7 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- PNB Housing Finance Ltd FD FAAA Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- B K Infratech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Suspended Beekalene Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Beekalene Fabrics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Beekalene Fabrics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Britex Engineering Works CC CRISIL B+ 73.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Britex Engineering Works LT Loan CRISIL B+ 4 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Britex Engineering Works Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- C.P. Re-Rollers Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 284 Assigned Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 110* Reaffirmed *Includes Sub-Limit of Bill Discounting of Rs. 50 million Competent Automobiles Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 135 Reaffirmed Competent Automobiles Co. Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB 5.7 Reaffirmed Fac Competent Automobiles Co. Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 66.4 Assigned Deventhira Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Deventhira Spinners Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 25 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Digitronics CC CRISIL BB- 8 Reaffirmed Digitronics Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 2.2 Reaffirmed Digitronics TL CRISIL BB- 19.8 Reaffirmed DMR Builders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Dr. Kamakshi Memorial Hospital Pvt LtdCC CRISIL D 52.5 Reaffirmed Dr. Kamakshi Memorial Hospital Pvt LtdLT Loan CRISIL D 470.9 Reaffirmed Dr. Kamakshi Memorial Hospital Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL D 151.6 Assigned Loan Fac Effective Teleservices Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 434.4 Reaffirmed Enviro Plastech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 35 Reaffirmed Enviro Plastech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 24.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Enviro Plastech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 63.2 Reaffirmed Gharda Chemicals Ltd FB Fac* CRISIL AA- 1000 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ *Fully interchangeable between cash credit facility, working capital demand loan, packing credit, and bill discounting Herald Publications Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 51.7 Assigned Herald Publications Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 65 Assigned Herald Publications Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL B 17.8 Assigned Ideal Dealers Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BBB 110 Reaffirmed Ideal Dealers Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL BBB 120 Assigned Ideal Dealers Pvt. Ltd. Channel Financing CRISIL BBB 300 Assigned Kakumanu Seeds LT Loan CRISIL B+ 72.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Kkrishna Vaahan Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 120 Assigned Loan Fac Krishna Valley Power Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 1 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Krishna Valley Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 92.2 Upgraded from CRISIL D Maruti Suzuki India Ltd CC# CRISIL AAA 22000 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with working capital demand loans/buyer's credit/packing credit/post-shipment credit/cash credit/bank guarantee facilities Metro Speciality Hospitals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Metro Speciality Hospitals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 500.4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB Metro Speciality Hospitals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 49.6 Assigned Mono Steel (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 650 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Mono Steel (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 900 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Mono Steel (India) Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 750 Assigned NSN Reddy Rice Industry CC CRISIL B+ 340 Upgraded from CRISIL B- NSN Reddy Rice Industry LT Loan CRISIL B+ 6 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Omsun Power Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 55 Assigned Loan Fac Omsun Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55 Assigned Overseas Leather Goods Company Pvt LtdForeign Bill CRISIL B 18.4 Reaffirmed Purchase* *One way changeable to packing credit from foreign bill purchase / foreign bill discounting up to Rs.17 million Overseas Leather Goods Company Pvt LtdTL CRISIL B 5.9 Reaffirmed PCH Global Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 400 Suspended PCH Global Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 100 Suspended PCH Retail Ltd CC CRISIL D 990 Suspended PCH Retail Ltd LOC CRISIL D 127.5 Suspended PCH Retail Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 945 Suspended PNB Housing Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 30750 Reaffirmed PNB Housing Finance Ltd Lower Tier II CRISIL AA+ 3000 Reaffirmed Bonds PNB Housing Finance Ltd Bonds CRISIL AA+ 11000 Reaffirmed PNB Housing Finance Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA+ 29340 Reaffirmed PNB Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 4000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Prashanth Poultry Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 96 Assigned Loan Fac Prashanth Poultry Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 25 Assigned Prashanth Poultry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Assigned Prashanth Poultry Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 44 Assigned Pride Coke Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 171.8 Reaffirmed Pride Coke Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pride Coke Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 22.6 Assigned Priti Gems Exports Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BB 330 Reaffirmed Credit Priti Gems Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 170 Assigned Loan Fac Purvanchal Construction Works Pvt. LtdCC CRISIL BB 5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Rami Chandidas Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed Rami Chandidas Rice Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 44 Reaffirmed Rinac India Ltd. CC CRISIL BB+ 160 Reaffirmed Rinac India Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 224 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Samal Auto (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Samal Auto (India) Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Samal Auto (India) Pvt Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL BB 10 Assigned San Sidh Agro Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed San Sidh Agro Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Scorodite Stainless (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 180 Reaffirmed Scorodite Stainless (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 13.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Scorodite Stainless (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 46.7 Reaffirmed Self Store CC CRISIL B+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Self Store Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 3 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Shanti Structure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Shanti Structure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shivang Carpets Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL C 90 Reaffirmed Shivang Carpets Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 11 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Suri Shoes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 43.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Suri Shoes Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 35 Reaffirmed Credit SUS Agro Foods India Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL B 82.8 Assigned SUS Agro Foods India Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B 35 Assigned SUS Agro Foods India Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2.2 Assigned Loan Fac TPC Techno Power Corporation LLP Bill Discounting CRISIL D 80 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 TPC Techno Power Corporation LLP CC CRISIL D 45 Downgraded from CRISIL B TPC Techno Power Corporation LLP LOC & BG CRISIL D 25 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 TSI Business Parks (Hyderabad) Pvt LtdLease Rental CRISIL A-(SO) 2529.5 Reaffirmed Discounting Loan TSI Business Parks (Hyderabad) Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL A-(SO) 420.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac TSI Business Parks (Hyderabad) Pvt LtdTL CRISIL BBB- 520.5 Assigned TVC Life Sciences Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- TVC Life Sciences Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 30 Assigned Loan Fac TVC Sky Shop Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 300 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- V Care Seeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended V Care Seeds Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 12.1 Suspended V Care Seeds Pvt Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended VRC Constructions India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 380 Reaffirmed VRC Constructions India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed VRC Constructions India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 4.3 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)