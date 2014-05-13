May 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 12, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advance Steel Tubes Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 270 Reaffirmed Alliance One Industries India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 1500 Reaffirmed Credit# #Includes a sub-limits of Rs.200 million for export bills discounting, Rs.186.0 million for financial guarantees/standby letters of credit, and Rs.20 million for pre-shipment finance under export orders Alliance One Industries India Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4+ 107 Reaffirmed Alliance One Industries India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 610 Assigned Credit* *Fully interchangeable with foreign bill purchase (FBP)/ foreign bill discounting (FBD) and packing credit in foreign currency (PCFC) Armee Infotech LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Blessings Resorts Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Brass Copper & Alloy (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1 Reaffirmed Brass Copper & Alloy (India) Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed Purchase Brass Copper & Alloy (India) Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with buyer's credit Brass Copper & Alloy (India) Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 45 Reaffirmed Circle Infotech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 45* Assigned *Fully interchangeable with Buyers credit Coppice Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 220 Reaffirmed Expotec International Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed Expotec International Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed GKC Projects Ltd BG* CRISIL A3+ 13625 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 *Includes letter of credit sublimit of Rs.1400 million J. Kirit & Brothers LOC CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed JSL Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3 61.9 Reaffirmed JSL Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 13.1 Reaffirmed Kangaro Industries Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A1 10 Reaffirmed Discounting Kangaro Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 10 Reaffirmed Kanin (India) Foreign Bill CRISIL A1 10 Reaffirmed Discounting Kanin (India) LOC CRISIL A1 5 Reaffirmed Kanin (India) Packing Credit CRISIL A1 80 Reaffirmed Lekh Raj Narinder Kumar BG CRISIL A4 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Lekh Raj Narinder Kumar Packing Credit CRISIL A4 1030 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ M. Ilaiah and Company BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Omfurn India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed PBR Select Infra Projects BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Prakash Chemicals International Pvt LtPacking Credit CRISIL A3 420 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Propack Industries (Kunal Plastics PvtBG CRISIL A4 3 Reaffirmed Ltd.) Propack Industries (Kunal Plastics PvtLOC CRISIL A4 27.5 Reaffirmed Ltd.) Punjab Lighting Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Ram Leather Apparels Export Bill CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Purchase Ram Leather Apparels LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Ram Leather Apparels Packing Credit CRISIL A4 75 Reaffirmed Sanwar Mal Khetawat BG CRISIL A4+ 275 Reaffirmed Shanti Chemical Works BG CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Shanti Chemical Works LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 The Dharmapuri Roller Flour Mills BG CRISIL A3 10.7 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ The Dharmapuri Roller Flour Mills LOC CRISIL A3 75 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ U.P Asbestos Ltd BG CRISIL A4 8 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ VF Brands India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+(SO) 775 Reaffirmed Waryam Steel Castings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Zydus Hospira Oncology Pvt. Ltd. LOC^ CRISIL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed ^Sublimit of letter of comfort and buyer's credit of Rs.300 million and bank guarantee of Rs.100 million Zydus Hospira Oncology Pvt. Ltd. Pre Shipment CRISIL A1+ 530 Reaffirmed Credit# #Interchangeable with PCFC, BP, FBP, BD, FBD, PSDL LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advance Steel Tubes Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 260 Reaffirmed Aggarwal Charitable & Educational TrusOverdraft Fac CRISIL D 2.5 Reaffirmed Aggarwal Charitable & Educational TrusTL CRISIL D 157.8 Reaffirmed Ahir Salt and Allied Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Ahir Salt and Allied Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 10.5 Reaffirmed Ahir Salt and Allied Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 340 Assigned Ahir Salt and Allied Products Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Alliance One Industries India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed Armee Infotech Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Loan Fac Armee Infotech CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Bharat International Pet Foods Pvt LtdCC* CRISIL B+ 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- *interchangeble with letter of credit and buyers credit Bharat International Pet Foods Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Big Fly Hygiene Products Ltd TL CRISIL B 35# Assigned #Includes sub limit of Letter of Credit of Rs.9.2 million. Big Fly Hygiene Products Ltd CC CRISIL B 65 Assigned Big Fly Hygiene Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Assigned Loan Fac Blessings Resorts Pvt Ltd TL* CRISIL B- 290 Reaffirmed *Sub Limit of Rs.80.0 million Of Foreign Letter of Credit Brass Copper & Alloy (India) Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 5 Reaffirmed Purchase Brass Copper & Alloy (India) Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 15 Reaffirmed Brass Copper & Alloy (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Brass Copper & Alloy (India) Ltd Proposed Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 54 Assigned Fac Circle Infotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned D V S Steels and Alloys Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL B+ 90 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- D V S Steels and Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- D V S Steels and Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Devi Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 400 Reaffirmed GKC Projects Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 4637 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ GKC Projects Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 4088 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB+ JSL Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed JSL Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 56 Reaffirmed Kangaro Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A 210 Reaffirmed Kangaro Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 43.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kangaro Industries Ltd TL CRISIL A 231.8 Reaffirmed Kanin (India) CC CRISIL A 30 Reaffirmed Kanin (India) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lekh Raj Narinder Kumar Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 279.9 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BB- Lekh Raj Narinder Kumar Packing Credit CRISIL B+ 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Lekh Raj Narinder Kumar TL CRISIL B+ 90 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- M. Ilaiah and Company Overdraft Fac CRISIL C 50 Reaffirmed Mahindra World City (Jaipur) Ltd NCD CRISIL A 2500 Reaffirmed Omfurn India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Omfurn India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 52.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Omfurn India Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 17.5 Assigned PBR Select Infra Projects Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Fac Phoolchand Bhagatsingh CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Assigned Phoolchand Bhagatsingh Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 110 Assigned Loan Fac Prakash Chemicals International Pvt LtProposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 50 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Propack Industries (Kunal Plastics PvtCC* CRISIL B- 70 Downgraded Ltd.) from CRISIL B *Includes sublimit of Rs. 30.0 million of Export Packing Credit (EPC) Propack Industries (Kunal Plastics PvtTL CRISIL B- 100 Downgraded Ltd.) from CRISIL B Punjab Lighting Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Punjab Lighting Industries Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 3 Reaffirmed Pure Milk Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 380 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Pure Milk Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 90 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Ranga Raju Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 160 Reaffirmed Ranga Raju Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac S.P. Sortex Rice Exports India Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed S.P. Sortex Rice Exports India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 15.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac S.P. Sortex Rice Exports India Ltd TL CRISIL B 32.9 Assigned Sanwar Mal Khetawat CC CRISIL BB+ 25 Reaffirmed Select Motors CC CRISIL BB- 82.5 Reaffirmed Select Motors Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Select Motors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 37.5 Assigned Loan Fac Shanti Chemical Works CC CRISIL BB- 70 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Shanti Chemical Works LT Loan CRISIL BB- 1.1 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Shanti Chemical Works Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 11.3 Assigned Loan Fac Srinivas Papers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 200 Assigned Loan Fac Sudhir Mandke Developers Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Sudhir Mandke Developers TL CRISIL BB- 200 Assigned The Dharmapuri Roller Flour Mills CC CRISIL BBB- 130 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ The Dharmapuri Roller Flour Mills LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 10.8 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ The Dharmapuri Roller Flour Mills Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 40 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ The Dharmapuri Roller Flour Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 50 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ U.P Asbestos Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL B+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB U.P Asbestos Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 320 Downgraded from CRISIL BB U.P Asbestos Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 252 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Ujjwal Autowheels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed VF Brands India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AAA(SO) 922 Upgraded from CRISIL AA+(SO) VF Brands India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AAA(SO) 43 Upgraded from CRISIL AA+(SO) Waryam Steel Castings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 99 Reaffirmed Waryam Steel Castings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL BB+ 81 Assigned Zydus Hospira Oncology Pvt. Ltd. CC** CRISIL AA- 20 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with pre-shipment credit (PC), packing credit in foreign currency (PCFC), bill purchase (BP), foreign bill purchase (FBP), bill discounting (BD), foreign bill discounting (FBD), and post shipment demand loan (PSDL) Zydus Hospira Oncology Pvt. Ltd. WC Demand Loan* CRISIL AA- 235 Reaffirmed *Sublimit of Rs.94 million overdraft; interchangeable with pre-shipment credit, letter of credit and bank guarantee -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)