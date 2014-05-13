May 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 12, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Advance Steel Tubes Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 270 Reaffirmed
Alliance One Industries India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 1500 Reaffirmed
Credit#
#Includes a sub-limits of Rs.200 million for export bills discounting, Rs.186.0 million for
financial guarantees/standby letters of credit, and Rs.20 million for pre-shipment finance under
export orders
Alliance One Industries India Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4+ 107 Reaffirmed
Alliance One Industries India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 610 Assigned
Credit*
*Fully interchangeable with foreign bill purchase (FBP)/ foreign bill discounting (FBD) and
packing credit in foreign currency (PCFC)
Armee Infotech LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned
Blessings Resorts Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Brass Copper & Alloy (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1 Reaffirmed
Brass Copper & Alloy (India) Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Brass Copper & Alloy (India) Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed
*Fully interchangeable with buyer's credit
Brass Copper & Alloy (India) Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 45 Reaffirmed
Circle Infotech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 45* Assigned
*Fully interchangeable with Buyers credit
Coppice Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 220 Reaffirmed
Expotec International Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed
Expotec International Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed
GKC Projects Ltd BG* CRISIL A3+ 13625 Downgraded
from CRISIL A2
*Includes letter of credit sublimit of Rs.1400 million
J. Kirit & Brothers LOC CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed
JSL Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3 61.9 Reaffirmed
JSL Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 13.1 Reaffirmed
Kangaro Industries Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A1 10 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Kangaro Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 10 Reaffirmed
Kanin (India) Foreign Bill CRISIL A1 10 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Kanin (India) LOC CRISIL A1 5 Reaffirmed
Kanin (India) Packing Credit CRISIL A1 80 Reaffirmed
Lekh Raj Narinder Kumar BG CRISIL A4 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Lekh Raj Narinder Kumar Packing Credit CRISIL A4 1030 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
M. Ilaiah and Company BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Omfurn India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
PBR Select Infra Projects BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
Prakash Chemicals International Pvt LtPacking Credit CRISIL A3 420 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Propack Industries (Kunal Plastics PvtBG CRISIL A4 3 Reaffirmed
Ltd.)
Propack Industries (Kunal Plastics PvtLOC CRISIL A4 27.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd.)
Punjab Lighting Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Ram Leather Apparels Export Bill CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Ram Leather Apparels LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
Ram Leather Apparels Packing Credit CRISIL A4 75 Reaffirmed
Sanwar Mal Khetawat BG CRISIL A4+ 275 Reaffirmed
Shanti Chemical Works BG CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Shanti Chemical Works LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
The Dharmapuri Roller Flour Mills BG CRISIL A3 10.7 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
The Dharmapuri Roller Flour Mills LOC CRISIL A3 75 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
U.P Asbestos Ltd BG CRISIL A4 8 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
VF Brands India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+(SO) 775 Reaffirmed
Waryam Steel Castings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Zydus Hospira Oncology Pvt. Ltd. LOC^ CRISIL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed
^Sublimit of letter of comfort and buyer's credit of Rs.300 million and bank guarantee of Rs.100
million
Zydus Hospira Oncology Pvt. Ltd. Pre Shipment CRISIL A1+ 530 Reaffirmed
Credit#
#Interchangeable with PCFC, BP, FBP, BD, FBD, PSDL
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Advance Steel Tubes Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 260 Reaffirmed
Aggarwal Charitable & Educational TrusOverdraft Fac CRISIL D 2.5 Reaffirmed
Aggarwal Charitable & Educational TrusTL CRISIL D 157.8 Reaffirmed
Ahir Salt and Allied Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed
Ahir Salt and Allied Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 10.5 Reaffirmed
Ahir Salt and Allied Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 340 Assigned
Ahir Salt and Allied Products Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 50 Assigned
Alliance One Industries India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed
Armee Infotech Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 60 Assigned
Loan Fac
Armee Infotech CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned
Bharat International Pet Foods Pvt LtdCC* CRISIL B+ 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
*interchangeble with letter of credit and buyers credit
Bharat International Pet Foods Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB-
Big Fly Hygiene Products Ltd TL CRISIL B 35# Assigned
#Includes sub limit of Letter of Credit of Rs.9.2 million.
Big Fly Hygiene Products Ltd CC CRISIL B 65 Assigned
Big Fly Hygiene Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Loan Fac
Blessings Resorts Pvt Ltd TL* CRISIL B- 290 Reaffirmed
*Sub Limit of Rs.80.0 million Of Foreign Letter of Credit
Brass Copper & Alloy (India) Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 5 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Brass Copper & Alloy (India) Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 15 Reaffirmed
Brass Copper & Alloy (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Brass Copper & Alloy (India) Ltd Proposed Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 54 Assigned
Fac
Circle Infotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned
D V S Steels and Alloys Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL B+ 90 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
D V S Steels and Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
D V S Steels and Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB-
Devi Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 400 Reaffirmed
GKC Projects Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 4637 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
GKC Projects Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 4088 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BBB+
JSL Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed
JSL Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 56 Reaffirmed
Kangaro Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A 210 Reaffirmed
Kangaro Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 43.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Kangaro Industries Ltd TL CRISIL A 231.8 Reaffirmed
Kanin (India) CC CRISIL A 30 Reaffirmed
Kanin (India) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 35 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Lekh Raj Narinder Kumar Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 279.9 Downgraded
Fac from CRISIL
BB-
Lekh Raj Narinder Kumar Packing Credit CRISIL B+ 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Lekh Raj Narinder Kumar TL CRISIL B+ 90 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
M. Ilaiah and Company Overdraft Fac CRISIL C 50 Reaffirmed
Mahindra World City (Jaipur) Ltd NCD CRISIL A 2500 Reaffirmed
Omfurn India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed
Omfurn India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 52.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Omfurn India Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 17.5 Assigned
PBR Select Infra Projects Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed
Fac
Phoolchand Bhagatsingh CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Assigned
Phoolchand Bhagatsingh Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 110 Assigned
Loan Fac
Prakash Chemicals International Pvt LtProposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 50 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB+
Propack Industries (Kunal Plastics PvtCC* CRISIL B- 70 Downgraded
Ltd.) from CRISIL B
*Includes sublimit of Rs. 30.0 million of Export Packing Credit (EPC)
Propack Industries (Kunal Plastics PvtTL CRISIL B- 100 Downgraded
Ltd.) from CRISIL B
Punjab Lighting Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed
Punjab Lighting Industries Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 3 Reaffirmed
Pure Milk Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 380 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Pure Milk Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 90 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Ranga Raju Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 160 Reaffirmed
Ranga Raju Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
S.P. Sortex Rice Exports India Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed
S.P. Sortex Rice Exports India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 15.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
S.P. Sortex Rice Exports India Ltd TL CRISIL B 32.9 Assigned
Sanwar Mal Khetawat CC CRISIL BB+ 25 Reaffirmed
Select Motors CC CRISIL BB- 82.5 Reaffirmed
Select Motors Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed
Select Motors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 37.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Shanti Chemical Works CC CRISIL BB- 70 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Shanti Chemical Works LT Loan CRISIL BB- 1.1 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Shanti Chemical Works Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 11.3 Assigned
Loan Fac
Srinivas Papers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 200 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sudhir Mandke Developers Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Sudhir Mandke Developers TL CRISIL BB- 200 Assigned
The Dharmapuri Roller Flour Mills CC CRISIL BBB- 130 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
The Dharmapuri Roller Flour Mills LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 10.8 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
The Dharmapuri Roller Flour Mills Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 40 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
The Dharmapuri Roller Flour Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 50 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB+
U.P Asbestos Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL B+ 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
U.P Asbestos Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 320 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
U.P Asbestos Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 252 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Ujjwal Autowheels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed
VF Brands India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AAA(SO) 922 Upgraded from
CRISIL AA+(SO)
VF Brands India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AAA(SO) 43 Upgraded from
CRISIL AA+(SO)
Waryam Steel Castings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 99 Reaffirmed
Waryam Steel Castings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL BB+ 81 Assigned
Zydus Hospira Oncology Pvt. Ltd. CC** CRISIL AA- 20 Reaffirmed
**Interchangeable with pre-shipment credit (PC), packing credit in foreign currency (PCFC), bill
purchase (BP), foreign bill purchase (FBP), bill discounting (BD), foreign bill discounting
(FBD), and post shipment demand loan (PSDL)
Zydus Hospira Oncology Pvt. Ltd. WC Demand Loan* CRISIL AA- 235 Reaffirmed
*Sublimit of Rs.94 million overdraft; interchangeable with pre-shipment credit, letter of credit
and bank guarantee
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
