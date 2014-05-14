May 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 13, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ajay Industrial Corporation Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 110 Assigned
Basu & Co Road Contractors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Crystal Roadways Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 98.7 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4
ESBI Glasses Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed
ESBI Glasses Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 7 Reaffirmed
Essar Ferro Alloys Company BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
Forbes & Co. Ltd LOC# CRISIL A1+ 705 Reaffirmed
# Interchangeable with bank guarantee up to Rs.155 million; with buyer's
credit and bank guarantee up to Rs.550 million
Forbes & Co. Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed
GNA Axles Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed
GNA Axles Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed
Gulshan Rai Jain II BG CRISIL A4+ 75 Assigned
Inderjit Mehta Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 470 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Jagat Gouri Rice Mill BG CRISIL A4 1.5 Assigned
Kandoi Transport Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Krishna Industries (Bhavnagar) LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
Mahadeva Steel Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed
Mahadeva Steel Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Model Exims (India) Pvt. Ltd. Packing Credit CRISIL A3 10 Assigned
SBEM Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
SBEM Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Forward
SBEM Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
SMJ Eximp Ltd BG CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed
SMJ Eximp Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 700 Reaffirmed
Sri Padmavati Energy Solutions (India)Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 90 Assigned
Pvt Ltd Loan Fac
Sri Padmavati Energy Solutions (India)Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Standard Chartered Investments and ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ Reaffirmed
Loans (India) Ltd
The Paper Products Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 80 Reaffirmed
The Paper Products Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 360 Reaffirmed
Thomas Cook (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ # 670
Thomas Cook (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ # 200
Turakhia Ferromet Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3+ 2000 Reaffirmed
* Includes a sublimit for buyer's credit up to the limit of Rs.750 million
Tarapur Transformers Ltd. BG CRISIL D 130 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Tarapur Transformers Ltd. LOC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ajay Industrial Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 375 Reaffirmed
Anitha Texcot (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 200 Assigned
Basu & Co Road Contractors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Bhoomika Infrabuildcon Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Bhoomika Infrabuildcon Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 135 Assigned
Binod Car World Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Upgraded
from
CRISIL B+
Binod Car World Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 14.5 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B+
Chain N Chains Jewels Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Assigned
Chain N Chains Jewels Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 80 Assigned
Loan Fac
Crystal Roadways Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 1.3 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B-
D B Malls Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 2750 Suspended
ESBI Glasses Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
ESBI Glasses Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 31.6 Reaffirmed
Essar Ferro Alloys Company CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed
Forbes & Co. Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 370 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with packing credit and working capital loans
Forbes & Co. Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL AA- 516.1 Reaffirmed
Limits
Forbes & Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 556.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Forbes & Co. Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 372.6 Reaffirmed
GNA Axles Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 190 Reaffirmed
GNA Axles Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 460 Reaffirmed
GNA Axles Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 1095 Reaffirmed
Gulshan Rai Jain II CC CRISIL BB 75 Assigned
Hilton Motors CC CRISIL D 7 Reaffirmed
Hilton Motors Inventory Funding CRISIL D 80 Reaffirmed
Fac
Hilton Motors TL CRISIL D 8 Reaffirmed
Inderjit Mehta Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 130 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
J.C. Brothers Jewellers CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed
J.C. Brothers Jewellers Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed
J.C. Brothers Retail Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 620 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
J.C. Brothers Retail Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 140 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Jagat Gouri Rice Mill TL CRISIL B 31.5 Assigned
Jagat Gouri Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 47 Assigned
Loan Fac
Jagat Gouri Rice Mill CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned
Kandoi Transport Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 280 Reaffirmed
Krishna Industries (Bhavnagar) TL CRISIL BB- 19 Assigned
Krishna Industries (Bhavnagar) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned
Loan Fac
Krishna Industries (Bhavnagar) CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned
Maa Bhuasuni Roller Flour Mills CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed
Mahadeva Steel Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed
Mahadeva Steel Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 42.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Mahadeva Steel Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 4.6 Reaffirmed
Malabar Institute of Medical Sciences CC CRISIL BBB 45 Reaffirmed
Ltd.
Malabar Institute of Medical Sciences TL CRISIL BBB 563.3 Reaffirmed
Ltd.
Model Exims (India) Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 175 Assigned
Loan Fac
Model Exims (India) Pvt. Ltd. Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 15 Assigned
Purchase
Nilkanth Cotton Industries CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed
R. K. International - Gurgaon TL CRISIL B 15 Assigned
R. K. International - Gurgaon Standby Line of CRISIL B 5 Assigned
Credit
R. K. International - Gurgaon CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned
R. K. International - Gurgaon Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 60 Assigned
Loan Fac
Radhika Cottex Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL 70 Notice of
B(Notice of Withdrawal
Withdrawal)
Radhika Cottex Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL 0.7 Notice of
Loan Fac B(Notice of Withdrawal
Withdrawal)
Rime Rich Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned
Loan Fac
Rime Rich Foods Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned
Rime Rich Foods Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned
SBEM Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed
SBEM Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed
Shivali Udyog (I) Ltd CC CRISIL D 230 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Shivali Udyog (I) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 85.8 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB-
Shree Balaji Coal Traders Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 400 Reaffirmed
Shree Balaji Coal Traders Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed
Shree Balaji Coal Traders Ltd Standby Fund Based CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed
WC
SMJ Eximp Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed
Sri Channabasaveshwara Swamy Rural CC CRISIL BB 20 Upgraded from
Education Society(R.) CRISIL BB-
Sri Channabasaveshwara Swamy Rural LT Loan CRISIL BB 96 Upgraded from
Education Society(R.) CRISIL BB-
Sri Padmavati Energy Solutions (India)Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned
Pvt Ltd Loan Fac
Sri Padmavati Energy Solutions (India)CC CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Standard Chartered Investments and NCDs CRISIL AAA Upgraded from
Loans (India) Ltd CRISIL AA+
Standard Chartered Investments and Equity-Linked CRISIL PP - Upgraded from
Loans (India) Ltd Debentures MLD AAAr CRISIL PP-MLD
AA+r
Surya Pelle CC CRISIL BB 110 Notice of
Withdrawal
Suryodaya College of Engineering & CC CRISIL D 2.5 Downgraded
Technology from CRISIL
B-
Suryodaya College of Engineering & TL CRISIL D 60 Downgraded
Technology from CRISIL
B-
Tarapur Transformers Ltd. CC CRISIL D 120 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Tarapur Transformers Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 142.5 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB-
Tarapur Transformers Ltd. Rupee TL CRISIL D 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
The Jorehaut Tea Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
The Paper Products Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 55.8 Reaffirmed
The Paper Products Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL AA- 1 Reaffirmed
The Paper Products Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 223.2 Reaffirmed
Thomas Cook (India) Ltd BG# CRISIL AA- 600 Removed from
Rating watch
with Developing
Implications
and rating
Reaffirmed
Thomas Cook (India) Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 2270 Removed from
Rating watch
with Developing
Implications
and rating
Reaffirmed
Thomas Cook (India) Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 650 Removed from
Rating watch
with Developing
Implications
and rating
Reaffirmed
Thomas Cook (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 160 Removed from
Loan Fac Rating watch
with Developing
Implications
and rating
Reaffirmed
Turakhia Ferromet Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed
Vishwas Tubes India Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 215 Reaffirmed
Vishwas Tubes India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 3.6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Vishwas Tubes India Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 6.4 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
