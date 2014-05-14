May 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 13, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ajay Industrial Corporation Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 110 Assigned Basu & Co Road Contractors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Crystal Roadways Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 98.7 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 ESBI Glasses Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed ESBI Glasses Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 7 Reaffirmed Essar Ferro Alloys Company BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Forbes & Co. Ltd LOC# CRISIL A1+ 705 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with bank guarantee up to Rs.155 million; with buyer's credit and bank guarantee up to Rs.550 million Forbes & Co. Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed GNA Axles Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed GNA Axles Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Gulshan Rai Jain II BG CRISIL A4+ 75 Assigned Gulshan Rai Jain II BG CRISIL A4+ 75 Assigned Inderjit Mehta Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 470 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Jagat Gouri Rice Mill BG CRISIL A4 1.5 Assigned Kandoi Transport Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Krishna Industries (Bhavnagar) LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Mahadeva Steel Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed Mahadeva Steel Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Model Exims (India) Pvt. Ltd. Packing Credit CRISIL A3 10 Assigned SBEM Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed SBEM Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Forward SBEM Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed SMJ Eximp Ltd BG CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed SMJ Eximp Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 700 Reaffirmed Sri Padmavati Energy Solutions (India)Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 90 Assigned Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Sri Padmavati Energy Solutions (India)Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Pvt Ltd Standard Chartered Investments and ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ Reaffirmed Loans (India) Ltd The Paper Products Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 80 Reaffirmed The Paper Products Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 360 Reaffirmed Thomas Cook (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ # 670 Thomas Cook (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ # 200 Turakhia Ferromet Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3+ 2000 Reaffirmed * Includes a sublimit for buyer's credit up to the limit of Rs.750 million Tarapur Transformers Ltd. BG CRISIL D 130 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Tarapur Transformers Ltd. LOC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ajay Industrial Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 375 Reaffirmed Anitha Texcot (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 200 Assigned Anitha Texcot (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 200 Assigned Basu & Co Road Contractors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Bhoomika Infrabuildcon Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Assigned Loan Fac Bhoomika Infrabuildcon Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 135 Assigned Binod Car World Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Binod Car World Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 14.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Chain N Chains Jewels Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Assigned Chain N Chains Jewels Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 80 Assigned Loan Fac Crystal Roadways Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 1.3 Downgraded from CRISIL B- D B Malls Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 2750 Suspended ESBI Glasses Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed ESBI Glasses Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 31.6 Reaffirmed Essar Ferro Alloys Company CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Forbes & Co. Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 370 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with packing credit and working capital loans Forbes & Co. Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL AA- 516.1 Reaffirmed Limits Forbes & Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 556.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Forbes & Co. Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 372.6 Reaffirmed GNA Axles Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 190 Reaffirmed GNA Axles Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 460 Reaffirmed GNA Axles Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 1095 Reaffirmed Gulshan Rai Jain II CC CRISIL BB 75 Assigned Gulshan Rai Jain II CC CRISIL BB 75 Assigned Hilton Motors CC CRISIL D 7 Reaffirmed Hilton Motors Inventory Funding CRISIL D 80 Reaffirmed Fac Hilton Motors TL CRISIL D 8 Reaffirmed Inderjit Mehta Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 130 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ J.C. Brothers Jewellers CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed J.C. Brothers Jewellers Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed J.C. Brothers Retail Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 620 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB J.C. Brothers Retail Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 140 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Jagat Gouri Rice Mill TL CRISIL B 31.5 Assigned Jagat Gouri Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 47 Assigned Loan Fac Jagat Gouri Rice Mill CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Kandoi Transport Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 280 Reaffirmed Krishna Industries (Bhavnagar) TL CRISIL BB- 19 Assigned Krishna Industries (Bhavnagar) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Loan Fac Krishna Industries (Bhavnagar) CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Maa Bhuasuni Roller Flour Mills CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Mahadeva Steel Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Mahadeva Steel Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 42.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mahadeva Steel Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 4.6 Reaffirmed Malabar Institute of Medical Sciences CC CRISIL BBB 45 Reaffirmed Ltd. Malabar Institute of Medical Sciences TL CRISIL BBB 563.3 Reaffirmed Ltd. Model Exims (India) Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 175 Assigned Loan Fac Model Exims (India) Pvt. Ltd. Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 15 Assigned Purchase Nilkanth Cotton Industries CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed R. K. International - Gurgaon TL CRISIL B 15 Assigned R. K. International - Gurgaon Standby Line of CRISIL B 5 Assigned Credit R. K. International - Gurgaon CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned R. K. International - Gurgaon Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 60 Assigned Loan Fac Radhika Cottex Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL 70 Notice of B(Notice of Withdrawal Withdrawal) Radhika Cottex Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL 0.7 Notice of Loan Fac B(Notice of Withdrawal Withdrawal) Rime Rich Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Loan Fac Rime Rich Foods Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Rime Rich Foods Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned SBEM Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed SBEM Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Shivali Udyog (I) Ltd CC CRISIL D 230 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Shivali Udyog (I) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 85.8 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Shree Balaji Coal Traders Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 400 Reaffirmed Shree Balaji Coal Traders Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed Shree Balaji Coal Traders Ltd Standby Fund Based CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed WC SMJ Eximp Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Sri Channabasaveshwara Swamy Rural CC CRISIL BB 20 Upgraded from Education Society(R.) CRISIL BB- Sri Channabasaveshwara Swamy Rural LT Loan CRISIL BB 96 Upgraded from Education Society(R.) CRISIL BB- Sri Padmavati Energy Solutions (India)Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Sri Padmavati Energy Solutions (India)CC CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Pvt Ltd Standard Chartered Investments and NCDs CRISIL AAA Upgraded from Loans (India) Ltd CRISIL AA+ Standard Chartered Investments and Equity-Linked CRISIL PP - Upgraded from Loans (India) Ltd Debentures MLD AAAr CRISIL PP-MLD AA+r Surya Pelle CC CRISIL BB 110 Notice of Withdrawal Suryodaya College of Engineering & CC CRISIL D 2.5 Downgraded Technology from CRISIL B- Suryodaya College of Engineering & TL CRISIL D 60 Downgraded Technology from CRISIL B- Tarapur Transformers Ltd. CC CRISIL D 120 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Tarapur Transformers Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 142.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Tarapur Transformers Ltd. Rupee TL CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- The Jorehaut Tea Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Loan Fac The Paper Products Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 55.8 Reaffirmed The Paper Products Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL AA- 1 Reaffirmed The Paper Products Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 223.2 Reaffirmed Thomas Cook (India) Ltd BG# CRISIL AA- 600 Removed from Rating watch with Developing Implications and rating Reaffirmed Thomas Cook (India) Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 2270 Removed from Rating watch with Developing Implications and rating Reaffirmed Thomas Cook (India) Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 650 Removed from Rating watch with Developing Implications and rating Reaffirmed Thomas Cook (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 160 Removed from Loan Fac Rating watch with Developing Implications and rating Reaffirmed Turakhia Ferromet Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Vishwas Tubes India Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 215 Reaffirmed Vishwas Tubes India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 3.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vishwas Tubes India Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 6.4 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.