May 15 Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 14, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Armstrong Knitting Mills BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Armstrong Knitting Mills Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Purchase Armstrong Knitting Mills Packing Credit CRISIL A4 160 Reaffirmed ASR Multimetals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed ASR Multimetals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 600 Reaffirmed ASR Multimetals Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed Clinigene International Ltd Packing Credit# CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with Buyers Credit Dayal Energy and Proteins Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Ess Pee Knit Wear Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Ess Pee Knit Wear Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 55 Reaffirmed Credit Ess Pee Knit Wear Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Credit Jayaraj International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 200 Reaffirmed Jugal Kishore Mahanta BG CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed Lotus Construction Company BG CRISIL A4+ 230 Reaffirmed Mahant Overseas Packing Credit CRISIL A4 70 Assigned Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Mynor Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Neeraj Builders BG CRISIL A4+ 100 - Nichrome India Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Plasto Eltronics Pvt Ltd Supplier Bill CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Discounting Plasto Eltronics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Plasto Eltronics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Assigned Plasto Eltronics Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 20 Assigned under LOC Rajlaxmi Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed RKB Gobal Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 450 Reaffirmed RKB Gobal Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed RKB Mining & Infrastructure LOC CRISIL A4+ 170 Reaffirmed RKBK Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed Santalall & Brothers Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned Shamal and Shamal Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Shree Sidhbali Steels Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Shree Sidhbali Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 38.5 Reaffirmed Syngene International Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 185 Reaffirmed Syngene International Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed Syngene International Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A1+ 1815 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Tata Motors Finance Ltd ST Debt* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed *The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL and Tata Motors Finance Ltd did not participate in the rating committee meeting and rating process for these instruments. Tata Motors Finance Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 21100 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A1+ 11770 Reaffirmed Tritronics India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 65 Assigned Vinoth Feeds & Poultry Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Zydus Healthcare LOC** CRISIL A1+ 120 Reaffirmed **Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Armstrong Knitting Mills LT Loan CRISIL C 31.7 Reaffirmed Armstrong Knitting Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 10.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Arrow Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 85 Assigned Arrow Textiles Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 53.4 Assigned Loan Fac Arrow Textiles Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 71.6 Assigned ASR Multimetals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 560 Reaffirmed ASR Multimetals Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed ASR Multimetals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 81.3 Reaffirmed Au Financiers India) Ltd Acquirer payouts CRISIL AAA 990.3 Withdrawn Baba Malleshwar Rice Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 68 Assigned Baba Malleshwar Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Assigned Baba Malleshwar Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL D 2 Assigned Dayal Energy and Proteins Ltd CC CRISIL BB 350 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Dayal Energy and Proteins Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 101 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Dayal Energy and Proteins Ltd TL CRISIL BB 32 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Emark Energisers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50* Upgraded from CRISIL B- *Includes sub-limits of Rs.5.0 million for letter of credit and Rs.5.0 million for Bill Discounting Emark Energisers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 6.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Emark Energisers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 33.3^ Upgraded from CRISIL B- ^Includes sub-limit of Rs.10.0 million for buyer's credit HCS Foods Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- J. B and Brothers Pvt. Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A- 2995 Reaffirmed J. B and Brothers Pvt. Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A- 135 Reaffirmed Credit J. B and Brothers Pvt. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 320 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jayaraj International Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Jugal Kishore Mahanta CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Lord Krishna Education Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 37.5 Assigned Lord Krishna Education Trust TL CRISIL D 132.5 Assigned Lotus Construction Company CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed M/s. Sri Balaji Rice Industries Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned M/s. Sri Balaji Rice Industries CC CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned M/s. Sri Balaji Rice Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Mahalakshmi Plaaza TL CRISIL D 230 Downgraded from 'CRISIL B Mahant Overseas CC* CRISIL B+ 200 Assigned *Includes sublimit of 130 million of Packing CreditPC) and 50 million of Foreign Bill PurchaseFOBP) Mahant Overseas Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Purchase Mahant Overseas Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30.5 Assigned Loan Fac Mahant Overseas TL CRISIL B+ 14.5 Assigned Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 8250 Reaffirmed Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 2750 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 1500 Reaffirmed Makkar Textile Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Makkar Textile Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 65 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B- Makkar Textile Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 76 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Millennium Aero Dynamics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 45* Notice of Withdrawal * Includes the Bank Guarantee of Rs. 10.0 Million Millennium Aero Dynamics Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B 15 Notice of Withdrawal My Mobile Payments Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 150 Assigned Loan Fac Mynor Enterprises Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 16 Assigned Namdhari Agro Fresh Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 75 Reaffirmed Namdhari Agro Fresh Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 5 Reaffirmed Neeraj Builders CC CRISIL BB- 80 - Neeraj Builders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 - Loan Fac Nichrome India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed Nichrome India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 42.5 Reaffirmed Nichrome India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Plast Alloys India) Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Plast Alloys India) Ltd TL CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Plasto Eltronics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 5.9 Assigned Plasto Eltronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Rajlaxmi Construction CC CRISIL BB 130 Reaffirmed Rajlaxmi Construction Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac RKB Gobal Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 250 Downgraded from CRISIL BB RKB Mining & Infrastructure CC CRISIL BB- 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB RKB Mining & Infrastructure Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 90 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB RKBK Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed RKBK Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 28 Reaffirmed RKBK Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 3.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sachin Finecot Fibers CC CRISIL B+ 77.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Sachin Finecot Fibers TL CRISIL B+ 21.9 Upgraded from CRISIL B Santalall & Brothers CC CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Shamal and Shamal Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Shamal and Shamal Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed Shree Sidhbali Steels Ltd CC CRISIL B 220 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Shree Sidhbali Steels Ltd TL CRISIL B 96.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Staunch Natural Resources Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Staunch Natural Resources Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sterling & Wilson Co-Gen Solutions PvtLOC* CRISIL BB 950 Assigned Ltd. * Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee of Rs.950 Million, Buyers credit of Rs.500 Million, Packing Credit of Rs.400 Million, Working Capital Loan of Rs.150 Million, and Overdraft of Rs.50 Million. Swastik Copper Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 159.97 Reaffirmed Syngene International Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL AA- 350 Reaffirmed Syngene International Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL AA- 600 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency* * *Fully interchangeable with cash credit Tata Motors Finance Ltd Perpetual Bonds* CRISIL A+ 4150 Reaffirmed *The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL and Tata Motors Finance Ltd did not participate in the rating committee meeting and rating process for these instruments. Tata Motors Finance Ltd NCDs* CRISIL AA 85000 Reaffirmed *The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL and Tata Motors Finance Ltd did not participate in the rating committee meeting and rating process for these instruments. Tata Motors Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA 14000 Reaffirmed Programme* *The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL and Tata Motors Finance Ltd did not participate in the rating committee meeting and rating process for these instruments. Tata Motors Finance Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL AA 45230 Reaffirmed loan# Tata Motors Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 103900 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 24600 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tritronics India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 100 Assigned Loan Fac Tritronics India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Assigned Vinoth Feeds & Poultry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 44 Reaffirmed Vinoth Feeds & Poultry Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 74 Reaffirmed Vinoth Feeds & Poultry Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 9.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Zydus Healthcare CC* CRISIL AA+ 200 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with working capital demand loan -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCDSO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 