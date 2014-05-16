May 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 15, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambootia Tea Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Ambootia Tea Exports Pvt Ltd Credit Limit Under CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Gold Card Ambootia Tea Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed Purchase Ambootia Tea Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 500 Reaffirmed Apra Enterprises LOC CRISIL A4+ 330 Reaffirmed Aroma Agrotech Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 70 Assigned Aroma Agrotech Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 820 Assigned Associated Cashew Industries Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 130 Assigned Credit@ @Rs.40.00 million interchangeable with foreign bill discounting (Non-LC) and export bill rediscounting scheme (Non-LC) Associated Cashew Industries Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 13.5 Assigned Loan Fac Associated Cashew Industries LOC# CRISIL A3+ 16.5 Assigned #Fully interchangeable with export packing credit Associated Cashew Industries Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 10 Assigned Discounting$ $Letter of Credit B. M. Foods BG CRISIL A4 8 Assigned Bliss Enterprises BG CRISIL A4 24 Reaffirmed Global Castings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Global Castings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned ISS SDB Security Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 200 Reaffirmed Jenam Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed Janmani International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 76.2 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 K Patel Metal Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10# Reaffirmed # Fully inter-changeable with Bank Guarantee K Patel Phyto Extractions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ KCS Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Krishna Corporation BG CRISIL A4+ 175 Reaffirmed Kusters Calico Machinery Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Mallur Siddeswara Spinning Mills Pvt LBG CRISIL A4 3 Reaffirmed Mallur Siddeswara Spinning Mills Pvt LLOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Marks Pryor Marking Technology Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Marks Pryor Marking Technology Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed MPG Hotels & Infrastructure Venutres BG CRISIL A4+ 23 Reaffirmed (P) Ltd Namdhari Seeds Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A2+ 380 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency PMJ Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 60 Assigned Ram Dev International Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 63.5 Reaffirmed Forward Ram Dev International Ltd Packing Credit^^ CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed ^^ Interchangeable with export bill of purchase/export bill of discounting/export bill of negotiation Renjin Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Shiel Autos BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Shreyas Relay Systems Ltd BG CRISIL A2 70 - Sreenath Engg. Sales & Service Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Sreenath Engg. Sales & Service Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Shri Lakshmi Defence Solutions Ltd BG CRISIL D 150 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Tirupati Jute Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Tirupati Jute Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Universal Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 60 Assigned Vitech Equipments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Vitech Equipments Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Walchandnagar Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 10690 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apra Enterprises CC CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed Aroma Agrotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Assigned Aroma Agrotech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 45 Assigned Loan Fac Aroma Agrotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 25 Assigned Associated Cashew Industries Export Packing CRISIL BBB 20 Assigned Credit** **Interchangeable with cash credit B. M. Foods TL CRISIL B+ 14.5 Assigned B. M. Foods Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Loan Fac B. M. Foods CC CRISIL B+ 47.5 Assigned Baader Schulz Laboratories CC CRISIL BB- 105 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Baader Schulz Laboratories LOC CRISIL BB- 130 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Bliss Enterprises CC CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed Boss Tech Rice & Agro Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 28 Assigned Loan Fac Boss Tech Rice & Agro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Boss Tech Rice & Agro Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 22 Assigned Bush Tea Co Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 200 Reaffirmed Cenzer Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- *Includes a sublimit for bills discounting of Rs.20.0 million. Cenzer Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 80 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Fortune Tire Tech Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 17 Reaffirmed Fortune Tire Tech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 52.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Fortune Tire Tech Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 80.3 Reaffirmed Global Castings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 140 Assigned Global Castings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 20 Assigned Loan Fac Global Castings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Assigned Global Mercantile Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 150 Assigned Hi-Can Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Reaffirmed Hi-Can Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hi-Can Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 46.4 Reaffirmed ISS SDB Security Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 300 Reaffirmed J. Kamakshi TL CRISIL D 80 Reaffirmed Janmani International Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL D 118.8 Downgraded from CRISIL B- *interchangeable with Cash Credit Jenam Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Jenam Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac K Patel Metal Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 240* Reaffirmed * Includes sub-limit of Rs. 30 million of packing credit, sub-limit of Rs. 60 million of letter of credit and sub-limit of Rs. 60 million of bank guarantees K Patel Metal Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac K Patel Metal Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 11 Reaffirmed K Patel Phyto Extractions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70^ Upgraded from CRISIL B+ ^ Fully interchangeable with packing credit and foreign bill discounting K Patel Phyto Extractions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 8.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Kalika Construction BG CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Kalika Construction CC CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed KCS Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Reaffirmed Krishna Corporation CC CRISIL BB+ 105 Reaffirmed Krishna Corporation TL CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Ku-Koo-Ch-Ku Poultry Farm TL CRISIL BB- 44 Assigned Ku-Koo-Ch-Ku Poultry Farm CC CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned Ku-Koo-Ch-Ku Poultry Farm Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 104 Assigned Loan Fac Kusters Calico Machinery Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed *Sublimit of Rs.80 million for Export Packing Credit Le Merite Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 125 Reaffirmed Credit Le Merite Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac M. J. Industries TL CRISIL B 12.5 Assigned M. J. Industries CC CRISIL B 45 Assigned M. J. Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 35 Assigned Loan Fac Mallur Siddeswara Spinning Mills Pvt LCC CRISIL B+ 95 Reaffirmed Mallur Siddeswara Spinning Mills Pvt LCorporate Loan* CRISIL B+ 12.5 Reaffirmed *Letter of credit limits 100 per cent interchangeable with cash credit limits. Mallur Siddeswara Spinning Mills Pvt LProposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 72.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mallur Siddeswara Spinning Mills Pvt LWC TL CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Mansha Agencies Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed Mansha Agencies Pvt. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Marks Pryor Marking Technology Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB 85 Reaffirmed Mosaram Enterprises Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 12 Assigned Mosaram Enterprises Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Assigned Mosaram Enterprises Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB+ 120 Assigned Financing Scheme(e-DFS) MPG Hotels & Infrastructure Venutres CC CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed (P) Ltd MPG Hotels & Infrastructure Venutres FCNR (B) LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 269.3 Reaffirmed (P) Ltd MPG Hotels & Infrastructure Venutres LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 756 Reaffirmed (P) Ltd Namdhari Seeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 320 Reaffirmed Parekh Aluminex Ltd CC CRISIL D 3450 Reaffirmed Parekh Aluminex Ltd LOC CRISIL D 550 Reaffirmed Parekh Aluminex Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 900 Reaffirmed Parekh Aluminex Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 8550 Reaffirmed Loan Fac PMJ Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 15 Assigned Ram Dev International Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 545 Reaffirmed *Includes a sub-limit of packing credit/foreign bill exchange/foreign discounting of bills of Rs.270 million. Ram Dev International Ltd CC** CRISIL BBB- 1270 Reaffirmed **Includes a sub-limit of export packing credit (sublimit of foreign bill purchase of Rs.160 million) of Rs.550 million Ram Dev International Ltd CC*** CRISIL BBB- 340 Reaffirmed ***Includes a sublimit of packing credit limit/foreign documentary bill purchase/foreign documentary bill negotiate up to Rs.163 million and foreign documentary bill discounting up to Rs.100 million Ram Dev International Ltd CC# CRISIL BBB- 500 Reaffirmed #Includes a sub limit of export packing credit (sub-limit of foreign bill purchase of Rs.66.7 million) Rs.233.3 million Ram Dev International Ltd CC& CRISIL BBB- 180 Reaffirmed & includes a sublimit of overdraft bill discounting of Rs.30 million Ram Dev International Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 155 Reaffirmed Credit Ram Dev International Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 153.9 Reaffirmed Renjin Construction Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 32.5 Reaffirmed Renjin Construction Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 5.1 Reaffirmed Renjin Construction Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 2.4 Reaffirmed Sangath Infrastructures Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Loan Fac Sangath Infrastructures Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 140 Assigned Shakti Industries (Ahmedgarh) CC CRISIL B 95 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Shakti Industries (Ahmedgarh) TL CRISIL B 9 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Shiel Autos CC CRISIL BB- 62.5 Reaffirmed Shreyas Relay Systems Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 280 - Shri Lakshmi Defence Solutions Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Shri Lakshmi Defence Solutions Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 11 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Shri Lakshmi Defence Solutions Ltd TL CRISIL D 39 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Sreenath Engg. Sales & Service Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Assigned Loan Fac Sreenath Engg. Sales & Service Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B 35 Assigned Superhouse Education Foundation LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 347 Reaffirmed Teckbond Laboratories Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Teckbond Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50* Reaffirmed *Letter of credit is fully interchangeable with bank guarantee Teckbond Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Teckbond Laboratories Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 19 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Teckbond Laboratories Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 6 Reaffirmed Tirupati Jute Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 113 Reaffirmed Tirupati Jute Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 24.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tirupati Jute Industries Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 27.5 Reaffirmed United Wire Products CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed United Wire Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 3.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac United Wire Products TL CRISIL B+ 6.5 Reaffirmed Universal Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Vikram Hospital Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 36.6 Reaffirmed Vikram Hospital Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 455.1 Reaffirmed Vikram Hospital Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 55.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vitech Equipments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 39.6 Reaffirmed Vitech Equipments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 4.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vitech Equipments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 6.3 Reaffirmed Walchandnagar Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 1880 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with packing credit Walchandnagar Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 45 Reaffirmed Walchandnagar Industries Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BBB+ 450 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)