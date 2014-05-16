May 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 15, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ambootia Tea Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
Ambootia Tea Exports Pvt Ltd Credit Limit Under CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed
Gold Card
Ambootia Tea Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Ambootia Tea Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 500 Reaffirmed
Apra Enterprises LOC CRISIL A4+ 330 Reaffirmed
Aroma Agrotech Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 70 Assigned
Aroma Agrotech Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 820 Assigned
Associated Cashew Industries Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 130 Assigned
Credit@
@Rs.40.00 million interchangeable with foreign bill discounting (Non-LC) and export bill
rediscounting scheme (Non-LC)
Associated Cashew Industries Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 13.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Associated Cashew Industries LOC# CRISIL A3+ 16.5 Assigned
#Fully interchangeable with export packing credit
Associated Cashew Industries Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 10 Assigned
Discounting$
$Letter of Credit
B. M. Foods BG CRISIL A4 8 Assigned
Bliss Enterprises BG CRISIL A4 24 Reaffirmed
Global Castings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned
Global Castings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
ISS SDB Security Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 200 Reaffirmed
Jenam Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed
Janmani International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 76.2 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
K Patel Metal Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10# Reaffirmed
# Fully inter-changeable with Bank Guarantee
K Patel Phyto Extractions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
KCS Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed
Krishna Corporation BG CRISIL A4+ 175 Reaffirmed
Kusters Calico Machinery Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Mallur Siddeswara Spinning Mills Pvt LBG CRISIL A4 3 Reaffirmed
Mallur Siddeswara Spinning Mills Pvt LLOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Marks Pryor Marking Technology Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed
Marks Pryor Marking Technology Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
MPG Hotels & Infrastructure Venutres BG CRISIL A4+ 23 Reaffirmed
(P) Ltd
Namdhari Seeds Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A2+ 380 Reaffirmed
Foreign Currency
PMJ Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 60 Assigned
Ram Dev International Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 63.5 Reaffirmed
Forward
Ram Dev International Ltd Packing Credit^^ CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed
^^ Interchangeable with export bill of purchase/export bill of discounting/export bill of
negotiation
Renjin Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
Shiel Autos BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed
Shreyas Relay Systems Ltd BG CRISIL A2 70 -
Sreenath Engg. Sales & Service Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A4 5 Assigned
Sreenath Engg. Sales & Service Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4 15 Assigned
Shri Lakshmi Defence Solutions Ltd BG CRISIL D 150 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Tirupati Jute Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Tirupati Jute Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Universal Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 60 Assigned
Vitech Equipments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed
Vitech Equipments Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Walchandnagar Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 10690 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Apra Enterprises CC CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed
Aroma Agrotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Assigned
Aroma Agrotech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 45 Assigned
Loan Fac
Aroma Agrotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 25 Assigned
Associated Cashew Industries Export Packing CRISIL BBB 20 Assigned
Credit**
**Interchangeable with cash credit
B. M. Foods TL CRISIL B+ 14.5 Assigned
B. M. Foods Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned
Loan Fac
B. M. Foods CC CRISIL B+ 47.5 Assigned
Baader Schulz Laboratories CC CRISIL BB- 105 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Baader Schulz Laboratories LOC CRISIL BB- 130 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Bliss Enterprises CC CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed
Boss Tech Rice & Agro Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 28 Assigned
Loan Fac
Boss Tech Rice & Agro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned
Boss Tech Rice & Agro Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 22 Assigned
Bush Tea Co Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 200 Reaffirmed
Cenzer Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 70 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
*Includes a sublimit for bills discounting of Rs.20.0 million.
Cenzer Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 80 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB-
Fortune Tire Tech Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 17 Reaffirmed
Fortune Tire Tech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 52.7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Fortune Tire Tech Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 80.3 Reaffirmed
Global Castings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 140 Assigned
Global Castings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 20 Assigned
Loan Fac
Global Castings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Assigned
Global Mercantile Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 150 Assigned
Hi-Can Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Reaffirmed
Hi-Can Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Hi-Can Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 46.4 Reaffirmed
ISS SDB Security Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 300 Reaffirmed
J. Kamakshi TL CRISIL D 80 Reaffirmed
Janmani International Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL D 118.8 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
*interchangeable with Cash Credit
Jenam Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed
Jenam Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
K Patel Metal Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 240* Reaffirmed
* Includes sub-limit of Rs. 30 million of packing credit, sub-limit of Rs. 60 million of letter
of credit and sub-limit of Rs. 60 million of bank guarantees
K Patel Metal Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
K Patel Metal Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 11 Reaffirmed
K Patel Phyto Extractions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70^ Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
^ Fully interchangeable with packing credit and foreign bill discounting
K Patel Phyto Extractions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 8.5 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B+
Kalika Construction BG CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed
Kalika Construction CC CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed
KCS Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Reaffirmed
Krishna Corporation CC CRISIL BB+ 105 Reaffirmed
Krishna Corporation TL CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed
Ku-Koo-Ch-Ku Poultry Farm TL CRISIL BB- 44 Assigned
Ku-Koo-Ch-Ku Poultry Farm CC CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned
Ku-Koo-Ch-Ku Poultry Farm Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 104 Assigned
Loan Fac
Kusters Calico Machinery Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed
*Sublimit of Rs.80 million for Export Packing Credit
Le Merite Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 125 Reaffirmed
Credit
Le Merite Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
M. J. Industries TL CRISIL B 12.5 Assigned
M. J. Industries CC CRISIL B 45 Assigned
M. J. Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 35 Assigned
Loan Fac
Mallur Siddeswara Spinning Mills Pvt LCC CRISIL B+ 95 Reaffirmed
Mallur Siddeswara Spinning Mills Pvt LCorporate Loan* CRISIL B+ 12.5 Reaffirmed
*Letter of credit limits 100 per cent interchangeable with cash credit limits.
Mallur Siddeswara Spinning Mills Pvt LProposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 72.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Mallur Siddeswara Spinning Mills Pvt LWC TL CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed
Mansha Agencies Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed
Mansha Agencies Pvt. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Marks Pryor Marking Technology Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB 85 Reaffirmed
Mosaram Enterprises Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 12 Assigned
Mosaram Enterprises Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Assigned
Mosaram Enterprises Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB+ 120 Assigned
Financing
Scheme(e-DFS)
MPG Hotels & Infrastructure Venutres CC CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed
(P) Ltd
MPG Hotels & Infrastructure Venutres FCNR (B) LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 269.3 Reaffirmed
(P) Ltd
MPG Hotels & Infrastructure Venutres LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 756 Reaffirmed
(P) Ltd
Namdhari Seeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 320 Reaffirmed
Parekh Aluminex Ltd CC CRISIL D 3450 Reaffirmed
Parekh Aluminex Ltd LOC CRISIL D 550 Reaffirmed
Parekh Aluminex Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 900 Reaffirmed
Parekh Aluminex Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 8550 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
PMJ Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 15 Assigned
Ram Dev International Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 545 Reaffirmed
*Includes a sub-limit of packing credit/foreign bill exchange/foreign discounting of bills of
Rs.270 million.
Ram Dev International Ltd CC** CRISIL BBB- 1270 Reaffirmed
**Includes a sub-limit of export packing credit (sublimit of foreign bill purchase of Rs.160
million) of Rs.550 million
Ram Dev International Ltd CC*** CRISIL BBB- 340 Reaffirmed
***Includes a sublimit of packing credit limit/foreign documentary bill purchase/foreign
documentary bill negotiate up to Rs.163 million and foreign documentary bill discounting up to
Rs.100 million
Ram Dev International Ltd CC# CRISIL BBB- 500 Reaffirmed
#Includes a sub limit of export packing credit (sub-limit of foreign bill purchase of Rs.66.7
million) Rs.233.3 million
Ram Dev International Ltd CC& CRISIL BBB- 180 Reaffirmed
& includes a sublimit of overdraft bill discounting of Rs.30 million
Ram Dev International Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 155 Reaffirmed
Credit
Ram Dev International Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 153.9 Reaffirmed
Renjin Construction Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 32.5 Reaffirmed
Renjin Construction Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 5.1 Reaffirmed
Renjin Construction Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 2.4 Reaffirmed
Sangath Infrastructures Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sangath Infrastructures Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 140 Assigned
Shakti Industries (Ahmedgarh) CC CRISIL B 95 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Shakti Industries (Ahmedgarh) TL CRISIL B 9 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Shiel Autos CC CRISIL BB- 62.5 Reaffirmed
Shreyas Relay Systems Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 280 -
Shri Lakshmi Defence Solutions Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Shri Lakshmi Defence Solutions Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 11 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB-
Shri Lakshmi Defence Solutions Ltd TL CRISIL D 39 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Sreenath Engg. Sales & Service Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sreenath Engg. Sales & Service Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B 35 Assigned
Superhouse Education Foundation LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 347 Reaffirmed
Teckbond Laboratories Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed
Teckbond Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50* Reaffirmed
*Letter of credit is fully interchangeable with bank guarantee
Teckbond Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed
Teckbond Laboratories Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 19 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Teckbond Laboratories Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 6 Reaffirmed
Tirupati Jute Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 113 Reaffirmed
Tirupati Jute Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 24.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Tirupati Jute Industries Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 27.5 Reaffirmed
United Wire Products CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed
United Wire Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 3.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
United Wire Products TL CRISIL B+ 6.5 Reaffirmed
Universal Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned
Vikram Hospital Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 36.6 Reaffirmed
Vikram Hospital Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 455.1 Reaffirmed
Vikram Hospital Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 55.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Vitech Equipments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 39.6 Reaffirmed
Vitech Equipments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 4.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Vitech Equipments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 6.3 Reaffirmed
Walchandnagar Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 1880 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with packing credit
Walchandnagar Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 45 Reaffirmed
Walchandnagar Industries Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BBB+ 450 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
