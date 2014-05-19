May 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 16, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABS Marine Services Pvt.Ltd. BG CRISIL A2 60 Reaffirmed Adwaith Lakshmi Industries Ltd. LOC CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Bhavya Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Bhavya Constructions Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Bhavya Constructions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned BSA Steels Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 45 Suspended under LOC Dorf Ketal Speciality Catalysts India LOC & BG CRISIL A1 400 Assigned Pvt. Ltd. Galaxy Impex Packing Credit@ CRISIL A4+ 55 Reaffirmed @interchangeable with Bill purchase-discounting Haripriya Marine Export Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 340 Suspended Purchase* * Interchangeable with Packing Credit up to Rs.50.00 Million Haripriya Marine Export Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 480 Suspended Heemankshi Bakers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Suspended Heemankshi Bakers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 9950 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd ST NCD CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 70000 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Infrastructure Credit Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed Indo Col Chem Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Indo Col Chem Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 250 Reaffirmed Purchase Indo Col Chem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 208.1 Reaffirmed Indo Col Chem Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 150 Reaffirmed Innovassynth Technologies (I) Ltd. BG CRISIL A4 15 Suspended Innovassynth Technologies (I) Ltd. LOC CRISIL A4 75 Suspended JMC Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1180 Suspended Kishor Sortex and Rice Mill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems LtdBG CRISIL A1 5 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems LtdLOC CRISIL A1 10 Reaffirmed Ludhiana Beverages Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 10 Reaffirmed Ludhiana Beverages Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 50 Reaffirmed Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 120 Reaffirmed Lumax DK Auto Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 102 Reaffirmed Lumax DK Auto Industries Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1 98 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd CP CRISIL A1 500 Withdrawal Marymatha Construction Company BG CRISIL A4+ 380 Reaffirmed Mhetre Packaging Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 6 Assigned Mhetre Packaging Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 0.4 Assigned Forward Pinnacle Nexus Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 180 Assigned Pinnacle Nexus Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Loan Fac Ramlal Durgadutt Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Sai Venkateswara Enterprises Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended Savla Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A3 4 Reaffirmed Savla Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 170 Reaffirmed Sidhi Jewellers BG CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Spaceage Switchgears Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Assigned Spaceage Switchgears Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Standard Chartered Securities (India) STD CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Ltd Standard Chartered Securities (India) BG CRISIL A1+ 900 Reaffirmed Ltd Sudiva Spinners Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Sundaram Jewelry Packing Credit* CRISIL A4+ 11.9 Suspended *The facilities are fully interchangeable Sundaram Jewelry Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 77.3 Suspended Credit* *The facilities are fully interchangeable Sundaram Jewelry Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 0.8 Suspended Loan Fac Supreme Cashew Industries Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 130 Reaffirmed Credit@ @Rs.40.00 million interchangeable with foreign bill discounting (Non-LC) and export bill rediscounting scheme (Non-LC) Supreme Cashew Industries Standby Line of CRISIL A3+ 10 Assigned Credit Supreme Cashew Industries LOC# CRISIL A3+ 10 Assigned #Fully interchangeable with export packing credit Supreme Cashew Industries Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 10 Assigned Discounting$ $Letter of credit Supreme Heatreaters P Ltd. LOC & BG CRISIL A4 210 Suspended Swarna Constructions BG CRISIL A4 55 Reaffirmed Titan Paints and Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Titan Paints and Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 62.5 Reaffirmed United Fortune International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 180 Assigned United Fortune International Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Loan Fac Vijay Agro Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABS Marine Services Pvt.Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 84.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Adwaith Lakshmi Industries Ltd. CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Adwaith Lakshmi Industries Ltd. LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 41.8 Reaffirmed Adwaith Lakshmi Industries Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 49 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Anand Solvex Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Suspended Anand Solvex Ltd TL CRISIL B 7 Suspended B.D Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Suspended B.D Steels Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Bhagwan Mahaveer Cancer Hospital and LT Loan CRISIL BBB 59.7 Upgraded from Research Centre CRISIL BBB- Bhagwan Mahaveer Cancer Hospital and Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 67.8 Upgraded from Research Centre Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Bhavya Constructions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Bhavya Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned BSA Steels Pvt Ltd Adhoc Limit CRISIL BB- 35 Suspended BSA Steels Pvt Ltd CC*^ CRISIL BB- 170 Suspended *Includes sub limit of Working Capital Demand Loan of Rs.100.00 million ; ^Includes sub limit of Inland letter of Credit/Foreign letter of credit/Bank Guarantee to an extent of Rs.30.00 million Chiral Biosciences Ltd CC CRISIL D 80 Reaffirmed Chiral Biosciences Ltd LOC CRISIL D 40 Suspended Chiral Biosciences Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 60 Suspended Chiral Biosciences Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL D 60 Suspended Chiral Biosciences Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL D 61.7 Suspended Chiral Biosciences Ltd TL CRISIL D 48.3 Suspended Creative Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL B- 90 Reaffirmed Creative Educational Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 10 Reaffirmed Dinesh Seamless Tubes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Dinesh Seamless Tubes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dlecta Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 75 Reaffirmed Dlecta Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 197.7 Reaffirmed Dorf Ketal Speciality Catalysts India CC CRISIL A 500 Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd. Dorf Ketal Speciality Catalysts India External CRISIL A 450 Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd. Commercial Borrowings Dorf Ketal Speciality Catalysts India Foreign Currency TLCRISIL A 190 Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd. Dorf Ketal Speciality Catalysts India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 160 Assigned Pvt. Ltd. Loan Fac Geekay Wires Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Suspended Geekay Wires Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 25 Suspended Goa Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 55 Suspended Goa Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 27.2 Suspended Loan Fac Goa Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 17.7 Suspended Haripriya Marine Export Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Harjit Singh Dugal CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Harjit Singh Dugal Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 12.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac HCY Warehousing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 300 Assigned Loan Fac** ** [The proposed long term bank loan facilities will be jointly and severally held by the two SPVs ' IndoSpace FWS Industrial Park Pvt Ltd, and HCY Warehousing Pvt Ltd] HCY Warehousing Pvt Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL BBB 300 Assigned Discounting Loan* (SO)# # (So) as the lease rental discounting loan has a debt service reserve account and escrow mechanism. ; * [The lease rental discounting loan is jointly and severally held by the two special-purpose vehicles (SPVs) ' IndoSpace FWS Industrial Park Pvt Ltd, and HCY Warehousing Pvt Ltd] Heemankshi Bakers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 62.5 Suspended Heemankshi Bakers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 15.9 Suspended HVR Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 170 Assigned Loan Fac Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd CC CRISIL AA 49000 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 161545.5Reaffirmed Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 55004.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 93000 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA 5000 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Bond CRISIL AA 10000 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Infrastructure Credit Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 4500 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Infrastructure Credit Ltd CC CRISIL AA 1500 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Infrastructure Credit Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 3500 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Infrastructure Credit Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 10000 Assigned Loan Fac Indo Col Chem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Indo Col Chem Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed Indo Col Chem Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Credit Indo Col Chem Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 50 Assigned IndoSpace FWS Industrial Park Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 300 Assigned Loan Fac** ** [The proposed long term bank loan facilities will be jointly and severally held by the two SPVs ' IndoSpace FWS Industrial Park Pvt Ltd, and HCY Warehousing Pvt Ltd] IndoSpace FWS Industrial Park Pvt Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL BBB 300 Assigned Discounting Loan* (SO)# # (So) as the lease rental discounting loan has a debt service reserve account and escrow mechanism. ; * [The lease rental discounting loan is jointly and severally held by the two special-purpose vehicles (SPVs) ' IndoSpace FWS Industrial Park Pvt Ltd, and HCY Warehousing Pvt Ltd] Innovassynth Technologies (I) Ltd. CC CRISIL B 170 Suspended Innovassynth Technologies (I) Ltd. TL CRISIL B 20 Suspended JMC Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 150 Suspended JMC Constructions Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL C 190 Suspended Kishor Sortex and Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Kishor Sortex and Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Loan Fac Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems LtdCC CRISIL A- 50 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 130.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ludhiana Beverages Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 350 Reaffirmed Ludhiana Beverages Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL A 110 Reaffirmed Ludhiana Beverages Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A 45 Reaffirmed Credit Ludhiana Beverages Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 62.4 Assigned Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd TL CRISIL A 500 Reaffirmed Mahindra Bebanco Developers Ltd NCD CRISIL A 400 Reaffirmed Mahindra Bebanco Developers Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A 200 Reaffirmed Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 5000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 5000 Reaffirmed Marymatha Construction Company Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed Marymatha Construction Company Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB 430 Reaffirmed Meghalaya Bitchem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 75 Suspended Meghalaya Bitchem Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 15 Suspended Mhetre Packaging Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 23.6 Assigned Mhetre Packaging Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Loan Fac Mhetre Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Polaris Financial Technology Ltd Corporate Credit CCR AA- Removed from Rating Rating Watch with Developing Implications PSR & Sons CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed PSR & Sons TL CRISIL BB+ 13.2 Reaffirmed R. K. Ganapathi Chettiar CC CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Ramlal Durgadutt Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 85 Assigned Fac Ramlal Durgadutt Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 5 Assigned Sai Venkateswara Enterprises TL CRISIL BB- 80 Suspended Saritha Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B- 80 Suspended Saritha Cotton Industries TL CRISIL B- 20 Suspended Savla Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 95 Reaffirmed Savla Chemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shinde and Sons BG CRISIL D 25 Reaffirmed Shinde and Sons CC CRISIL D 22 Reaffirmed Shinde and Sons WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 28 Reaffirmed Shiv Polymers - Delhi CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Shiv Polymers - Delhi Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 149.9 Assigned Loan Fac Shiva Structures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 60 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Shiva Structures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Shiva Structures Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 250 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Sidhi Jewellers CC CRISIL B 200 Suspended Soorya Cashew Factory CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Spaceage Switchgears Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 110 Assigned Sri Aditya Hi- Tech Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB- 70 Suspended Sri Aditya Hi- Tech Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Suspended Loan Fac Sri Aditya Hi- Tech Rice Mill WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 15 Suspended Sri Shiva Parvathi Industries CC CRISIL B 20 Suspended Sri Shiva Parvathi Industries LT Loan CRISIL B 30 Suspended Standard Chartered Securities (India) CC CRISIL AA+ 800 Reaffirmed Ltd Standard Chartered Securities (India) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 800 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Sudiva Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 125 Suspended Sudiva Spinners Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 263 Suspended Sumit Exports Post Shipment CRISIL BB 127 Reaffirmed Credit Sumit Exports Pre Shipment Fac CRISIL BB 53 Reaffirmed Supreme Cashew Industries Export Packing CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed Credit** **Interchangeable with cash credit Supreme Heatreaters P Ltd. CC CRISIL B+ 105 Suspended Supreme Heatreaters P Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 113.4 Suspended Loan Fac Swarna Constructions Secured Overdraft CRISIL C 55 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL B+ Titan Paints and Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 65 Reaffirmed Titan Paints and Chemicals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 9.3 Reaffirmed Titan Paints and Chemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 6.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac TPG Wholesale Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 90.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac TPG Wholesale Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 2535 Assigned V. D. Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Vijay Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Suspended Vijay Agro Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 57.5 Suspended Vishnu Sugar Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 750 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 