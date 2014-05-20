May 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 19, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accurate Gauging and Instruments Pvt LBG^ CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed ^includes LC sub-limit of Rs. 5 Million Accurate Gauging and Instruments Pvt Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Ltd Al-Fauz International Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Canpex Chemicals Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Canpex Chemicals Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Credit Canpex Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Assigned Canpex Chemicals Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Fenasia Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Fenasia Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 7 Reaffirmed Ind Tob International Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 50 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A4+ Karnataka Soaps & Detergents Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Narayan International Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed Narayan International Packing Credit CRISIL A3 70 Reaffirmed Naser Tanning Company BG CRISIL A3 1 Reaffirmed Naser Tanning Company Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 17 Reaffirmed Purchase ^Interchangeability between Packing Credit and Foreign Bill Purchase of Rs.10 Million Naser Tanning Company LOC CRISIL A3 41 Reaffirmed Naser Tanning Company Packing Credit CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Naveen Filters Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7.5 - Naveen Filters Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 7.5 - Priyanka Constructions (Baroda) Pvt LtBG CRISIL A4 100 Assigned Rishabh Instruments Pvt. Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 30 - S.L. Electtricals BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Sai Balaji Paraboiled Rice Mill BG CRISIL A4 0.1 Upgraded from CRISIL D Sai Balaji Paraboiled Rice Mill LOC CRISIL A4 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Samman Lal Sher Singh Papers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Schiller Healthcare India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Schiller Healthcare India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Shivalaya Construction Company Pvt LtdBG* CRISIL 700 Placed on A4(Notice of Notice of Withdrawal) Withdrawal * Includes sub-limit of letter of credit Rs.100 million Sujan Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 9.1# Reaffirmed #Includes sub-limit of Rs.4.6 Million of Bank Guarantee. Sulphur Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 5 Reaffirmed Sulphur Mills Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A1+ 40 Reaffirmed Purchase Sulphur Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 80 Reaffirmed Sulphur Mills Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 4.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Super Smelters Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 1900 Reaffirmed The Asian Traders (India) Bill CRISIL A2 550 Reaffirmed Pur-Discounting Fac Tolar Ocean Products Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 125 Reaffirmed Triveni Electroplast Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Unisex Agencies BG CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Venus Remedies Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Venus Remedies Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 95# Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ # Fully interchangeable with Working capital Demand Loan and Sub-limit of Letter of Credit upto Rs. 50 million. Venus Remedies Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Wallcera Tiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 12.5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accurate Gauging and Instruments Pvt CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Accurate Gauging and Instruments Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 23 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Accurate Gauging and Instruments Pvt TL CRISIL BB 12 Reaffirmed Al-Fauz International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Loan Fac Al-Fauz International Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Purchase AVC Motors CC CRISIL B+ 90 Upgraded from CRISIL B AVC Motors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 17 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B AVC Motors TL CRISIL B+ 39 Upgraded from CRISIL B C R Broadcasting Hyderabad Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL B 10 Assigned Fac C R Broadcasting Hyderabad Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 107.5 Assigned C R Broadcasting Hyderabad Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 45.3 Assigned Loan Fac Canpex Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 2.5 Assigned Loan Fac Canpex Chemicals Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 20 Assigned CSREM Trust (Centurion University of LT Loan CRISIL B+ 405 Reaffirmed Technology and Management) CSREM Trust (Centurion University of Overdraft Fac* CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Technology and Management) * In the nature of Cash Credit Down Town Charity Trust TL CRISIL BB- 186.5 Assigned Down Town Hospital Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Down Town Hospital Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 121.7 Assigned Durg Education and Charitable Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 49 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Durg Education and Charitable Society TL CRISIL B 64.1 Upgraded from CRISIL D Ethnic Agros Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 620 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Ethnic Agros Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 50 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB+ Ethnic Agros Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 25.4 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Ethnic Spices Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 350 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Ethnic Spices Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BBB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Ethnic Tobacco (India) Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 600 Upgraded from Credit^^ CRISIL BB+ ^^EPC includes sublimit of cash credit Rs.100 million and foreign bill discounting of Rs.500 million. Ethnic Tobacco (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 45 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Ethnic Tobacco (India) Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 708.3 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Ethnic Tobacco (India) Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 120 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB+ Fenasia Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 48 Reaffirmed Fenasia Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ind Tob International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 380 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Ind Tob International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 50 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Ind Tob International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 260.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Interlink Insurance & Reinsurance LT Bk Fac CRISIL BB 180 Downgraded Brokers Pvt Ltd from CRISIL BBB- Interlink Insurance & Reinsurance Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 70 Downgraded Brokers Pvt Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- JITM Trust (Centurion University of LT Loan CRISIL B+ 230 Reaffirmed Technology and Management) JITM Trust (Centurion University of Overdraft Fac* CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Technology and Management) * In the nature of Cash Credit Kanak Agro Pipes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Assigned Kanak Agro Pipes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 50 Assigned Karnataka Soaps & Detergents Ltd CC* CRISIL A 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A- *Includes a sub-limit for letter of credit and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.90 million. Karnataka Soaps & Detergents Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 550 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A- Kotak Exim Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B 155* Assigned Purchase *Includes a sub-limit of packing credit of Rs. 110 million Matangi Rubber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Matangi Rubber Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 6.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Matangi Rubber Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 0.4 Reaffirmed Multichem Specialities Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed *Includes sub-limit of cash credit of Rs.40 million Naser Tanning Company TL CRISIL BBB- 19.8 Reaffirmed Naveen Filters Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 - Naveen Filters Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 13.1 - P & M and Hi Tech Infrastructures LLP CC CRISIL B- 400 Upgraded from CRISIL D P. R. Steels CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned P. R. Steels TL CRISIL B 25 Assigned Prathyusha Power Gen Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 119.5 Suspended Credit Prathyusha Power Gen Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 150 Suspended Prathyusha Power Gen Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 30.5 Suspended Priyanka Constructions (Baroda) Pvt LtProposed TL CRISIL B 40 Assigned Priyanka Constructions (Baroda) Pvt LtCC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Rishabh Instruments Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 - Rishabh Instruments Pvt. Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 13 - S.L. Electtricals Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30.5 Assigned Loan Fac S.L. Electtricals CC CRISIL B 9.5 Assigned Sai Balaji Paraboiled Rice Mill CC CRISIL B 20 Upgraded from CRISIL D Sai Balaji Paraboiled Rice Mill Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Sai Balaji Paraboiled Rice Mill TL CRISIL B 27.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Sai Srinivasa Bottles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 95 Reaffirmed Sai Srinivasa Bottles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Samman Lal Sher Singh Papers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 250 Reaffirmed Schiller Healthcare India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Schiller Healthcare India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Shivalaya Construction Company Pvt LtdCC CRISIL 100 Placed on C(Notice of Notice of Withdrawal) Withdrawal Sony India Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL AA 2600 Reaffirmed Sri Venkatarama Oil Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 95 Reaffirmed Sri Venkatarama Oil Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 300.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Venkatarama Oil Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 4.9 Reaffirmed St. Lawrence Educational and CharitablProposed LT Bk CRISIL B 75.5 Assigned Trust Loan Fac St. Lawrence Educational and CharitablTL CRISIL B 54.5 Assigned Trust Sujan Industries CC CRISIL BB+ 70* Reaffirmed *Includes sub-limit of Rs.26 million of EPC/EBD. Sujan Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 11.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sujan Industries TL CRISIL BB+ 14.7 Reaffirmed Sujan Industries Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 5 Reaffirmed Credit Sulphur Mills Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 10 Reaffirmed Super Smelters Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 4450 Reaffirmed Super Smelters Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 681.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Super Smelters Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 4968.4 Reaffirmed Tolar Ocean Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Tolar Ocean Products Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Credit Tolar Ocean Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Triveni Electroplast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Triveni Electroplast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Unisex Agencies CC CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed Universal Trust of Education & ResearcTL CRISIL D 145.1 Downgraded from CRISIL B Venus Remedies Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 900* Downgraded from CRISIL BBB * Sub-limit of EPC of Rs.25 million Venus Remedies Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL BB+ 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Venus Remedies Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 1.2$ Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB $ one-way inter changeability of Rs. 60 million from ILC to Cash Credit Venus Remedies Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 5.576 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB % Fully interchangeable with Bank guarantee Venus Remedies Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 921.2 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Videsh Coal Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Wallcera Tiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 71.5 Assigned Wallcera Tiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)