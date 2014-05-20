May 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 19, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Accurate Gauging and Instruments Pvt LBG^ CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed
^includes LC sub-limit of Rs. 5 Million
Accurate Gauging and Instruments Pvt Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Al-Fauz International Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned
Canpex Chemicals Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
Canpex Chemicals Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
Credit
Canpex Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Assigned
Canpex Chemicals Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned
Fenasia Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Fenasia Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 7 Reaffirmed
Ind Tob International Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 50 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL A4+
Karnataka Soaps & Detergents Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Narayan International Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed
Narayan International Packing Credit CRISIL A3 70 Reaffirmed
Naser Tanning Company BG CRISIL A3 1 Reaffirmed
Naser Tanning Company Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 17 Reaffirmed
Purchase
^Interchangeability between Packing Credit and Foreign Bill Purchase of Rs.10 Million
Naser Tanning Company LOC CRISIL A3 41 Reaffirmed
Naser Tanning Company Packing Credit CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed
Naveen Filters Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7.5 -
Naveen Filters Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 7.5 -
Priyanka Constructions (Baroda) Pvt LtBG CRISIL A4 100 Assigned
Rishabh Instruments Pvt. Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 30 -
S.L. Electtricals BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
Sai Balaji Paraboiled Rice Mill BG CRISIL A4 0.1 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Sai Balaji Paraboiled Rice Mill LOC CRISIL A4 2.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Samman Lal Sher Singh Papers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Schiller Healthcare India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Schiller Healthcare India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Shivalaya Construction Company Pvt LtdBG* CRISIL 700 Placed on
A4(Notice of Notice of
Withdrawal) Withdrawal
* Includes sub-limit of letter of credit Rs.100 million
Sujan Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 9.1# Reaffirmed
#Includes sub-limit of Rs.4.6 Million of Bank Guarantee.
Sulphur Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 5 Reaffirmed
Sulphur Mills Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A1+ 40 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Sulphur Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 80 Reaffirmed
Sulphur Mills Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 4.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Super Smelters Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 1900 Reaffirmed
The Asian Traders (India) Bill CRISIL A2 550 Reaffirmed
Pur-Discounting Fac
Tolar Ocean Products Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 125 Reaffirmed
Triveni Electroplast Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Unisex Agencies BG CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed
Venus Remedies Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
Venus Remedies Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 95# Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
# Fully interchangeable with Working capital Demand Loan and Sub-limit of Letter of Credit upto
Rs. 50 million.
Venus Remedies Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
Wallcera Tiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 12.5 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Accurate Gauging and Instruments Pvt CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Accurate Gauging and Instruments Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 23 Reaffirmed
Ltd Loan Fac
Accurate Gauging and Instruments Pvt TL CRISIL BB 12 Reaffirmed
Al-Fauz International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
Loan Fac
Al-Fauz International Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned
Purchase
AVC Motors CC CRISIL B+ 90 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
AVC Motors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 17 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B
AVC Motors TL CRISIL B+ 39 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
C R Broadcasting Hyderabad Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL B 10 Assigned
Fac
C R Broadcasting Hyderabad Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 107.5 Assigned
C R Broadcasting Hyderabad Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 45.3 Assigned
Loan Fac
Canpex Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 2.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Canpex Chemicals Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 20 Assigned
CSREM Trust (Centurion University of LT Loan CRISIL B+ 405 Reaffirmed
Technology and Management)
CSREM Trust (Centurion University of Overdraft Fac* CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Technology and Management)
* In the nature of Cash Credit
Down Town Charity Trust TL CRISIL BB- 186.5 Assigned
Down Town Hospital Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned
Down Town Hospital Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 121.7 Assigned
Durg Education and Charitable Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 49 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL D
Durg Education and Charitable Society TL CRISIL B 64.1 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Ethnic Agros Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 620 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Ethnic Agros Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 50 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL BB+
Ethnic Agros Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 25.4 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Ethnic Spices Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 350 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Ethnic Spices Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BBB- 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Ethnic Tobacco (India) Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 600 Upgraded from
Credit^^ CRISIL BB+
^^EPC includes sublimit of cash credit Rs.100 million and foreign bill discounting of Rs.500
million.
Ethnic Tobacco (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 45 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB+
Ethnic Tobacco (India) Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 708.3 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Ethnic Tobacco (India) Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 120 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL BB+
Fenasia Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 48 Reaffirmed
Fenasia Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Ind Tob International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 380 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Ind Tob International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 50 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB+
Ind Tob International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 260.2 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Interlink Insurance & Reinsurance LT Bk Fac CRISIL BB 180 Downgraded
Brokers Pvt Ltd from CRISIL
BBB-
Interlink Insurance & Reinsurance Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 70 Downgraded
Brokers Pvt Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL
BBB-
JITM Trust (Centurion University of LT Loan CRISIL B+ 230 Reaffirmed
Technology and Management)
JITM Trust (Centurion University of Overdraft Fac* CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Technology and Management)
* In the nature of Cash Credit
Kanak Agro Pipes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Assigned
Kanak Agro Pipes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 50 Assigned
Karnataka Soaps & Detergents Ltd CC* CRISIL A 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL A-
*Includes a sub-limit for letter of credit and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.90 million.
Karnataka Soaps & Detergents Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 550 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL A-
Kotak Exim Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B 155* Assigned
Purchase
*Includes a sub-limit of packing credit of Rs. 110 million
Matangi Rubber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed
Matangi Rubber Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 6.6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Matangi Rubber Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 0.4 Reaffirmed
Multichem Specialities Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed
*Includes sub-limit of cash credit of Rs.40 million
Naser Tanning Company TL CRISIL BBB- 19.8 Reaffirmed
Naveen Filters Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 -
Naveen Filters Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 13.1 -
P & M and Hi Tech Infrastructures LLP CC CRISIL B- 400 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
P. R. Steels CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned
P. R. Steels TL CRISIL B 25 Assigned
Prathyusha Power Gen Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 119.5 Suspended
Credit
Prathyusha Power Gen Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 150 Suspended
Prathyusha Power Gen Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 30.5 Suspended
Priyanka Constructions (Baroda) Pvt LtProposed TL CRISIL B 40 Assigned
Priyanka Constructions (Baroda) Pvt LtCC CRISIL B 60 Assigned
Rishabh Instruments Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 -
Rishabh Instruments Pvt. Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 13 -
S.L. Electtricals Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
S.L. Electtricals CC CRISIL B 9.5 Assigned
Sai Balaji Paraboiled Rice Mill CC CRISIL B 20 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Sai Balaji Paraboiled Rice Mill Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 2.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Sai Balaji Paraboiled Rice Mill TL CRISIL B 27.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Sai Srinivasa Bottles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 95 Reaffirmed
Sai Srinivasa Bottles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Samman Lal Sher Singh Papers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 250 Reaffirmed
Schiller Healthcare India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Schiller Healthcare India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 60 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Shivalaya Construction Company Pvt LtdCC CRISIL 100 Placed on
C(Notice of Notice of
Withdrawal) Withdrawal
Sony India Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL AA 2600 Reaffirmed
Sri Venkatarama Oil Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 95 Reaffirmed
Sri Venkatarama Oil Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 300.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sri Venkatarama Oil Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 4.9 Reaffirmed
St. Lawrence Educational and CharitablProposed LT Bk CRISIL B 75.5 Assigned
Trust Loan Fac
St. Lawrence Educational and CharitablTL CRISIL B 54.5 Assigned
Trust
Sujan Industries CC CRISIL BB+ 70* Reaffirmed
*Includes sub-limit of Rs.26 million of EPC/EBD.
Sujan Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 11.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sujan Industries TL CRISIL BB+ 14.7 Reaffirmed
Sujan Industries Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 5 Reaffirmed
Credit
Sulphur Mills Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 10 Reaffirmed
Super Smelters Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 4450 Reaffirmed
Super Smelters Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 681.6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Super Smelters Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 4968.4 Reaffirmed
Tolar Ocean Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed
Tolar Ocean Products Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed
Credit
Tolar Ocean Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed
Triveni Electroplast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Triveni Electroplast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Unisex Agencies CC CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed
Universal Trust of Education & ResearcTL CRISIL D 145.1 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Venus Remedies Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 900* Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
* Sub-limit of EPC of Rs.25 million
Venus Remedies Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL BB+ 60 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Venus Remedies Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 1.2$ Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BBB
$ one-way inter changeability of Rs. 60 million from ILC to Cash Credit
Venus Remedies Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 5.576 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
% Fully interchangeable with Bank guarantee
Venus Remedies Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 921.2 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Videsh Coal Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Wallcera Tiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 71.5 Assigned
Wallcera Tiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
