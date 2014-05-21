May 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 20, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Beekaylon Synthetics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 35 Reaffirmed
Beekaylon Synthetics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed
Consolidated Shipping Line (India) PvtNon FBL CRISIL A3 3 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 750 Reaffirmed
Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 40 Reaffirmed
Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd Packing Credit** CRISIL A1+ 1480 Reaffirmed
**Interchangeable with bill discounting facility of Rs.730 Million
Invention India (Exports) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Reaffirmed
Invention India (Exports) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
Invention India (Exports) Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 42.5 Reaffirmed
Jyoti Plastic Works Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed
Jyoti Plastic Works Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed
Maheshwari Mining Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 320 Reaffirmed
Maheshwari Mining Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Metro Telworks Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 110.8 Assigned
New Diamond Fabtrends Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
Pahal Engineers BG CRISIL A4 42.5 Assigned
Randwin Exim Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Notice of
Withdrawal
Randwin Exim Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 50 Notice of
Credit Withdrawal
Randwin Exim Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Notice of
Withdrawal
Randwin Exim Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4 50 Notice of
Credit Withdrawal
Rockman Industries Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A1+ 250 Notice of
Withdrawal
Rockman Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 150 Notice of
Withdrawal
Rockman Industries Ltd Proposed Bill CRISIL A1+ 130 Withdrawal
Discounting Fac
Shakunt Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed
Shashi Structural Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed
Shree Prabhu Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
Shri Vaari Electricals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed
Siddhi Refoils & Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Siddhi Refoils & Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 395 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Spartan Engineering Industries Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4+ 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL A3
Spartan Engineering Industries Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A4+ 120 Downgraded
from CRISIL A3
SSF Plastics India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 10 Upgraded from
CRISIL A2
SSF Plastics India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 27.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL A2
The Muslim Educational Society (Regd.)BG CRISIL A4+ 53.5 Upgraded from
Calicut CRISIL A4
TJSB Sahakari Bank Ltd. BG CRISIL A2+ 950 Reaffirmed
TJSB Sahakari Bank Ltd. Proposed BG CRISIL A2+ 600 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Altrade Minerals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Assigned
Altrade Minerals Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B 200 Assigned
Credit
Baid Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed
Baid Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 65 Reaffirmed
Baid Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 299.8 Assigned
Baid Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Assigned
Beekaylon Synthetics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 450^ Reaffirmed
^Includes a sub-limit of Rs.50 Million for Packing Credit/Packing Credit Foreign Currency and
Rs.100 Million for foreign bill discounting
Beekaylon Synthetics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 164.5 Assigned
Beekaylon Synthetics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 930.5* Assigned
*Includes a sub-limit of Rs.570 Million for Inland Letter of Credit
Consolidated Shipping Line (India) PvtCC CRISIL BBB- 26 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Consolidated Shipping Line (India) PvtProposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 11 Reaffirmed
Ltd Loan Fac
Consolidated Shipping Line (India) PvtProposed TL CRISIL BBB- 10 Assigned
Ltd
Durga Seeds Farm (REGD.) CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned
HGS International Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB+
HGS International Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 350 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BBB+
HGS International Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB+
Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 830 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with Post Shipment Credit of Rs.450 Million and LC limit of Rs.100 Million
Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd Packing Credit^ CRISIL A+ 350 Reaffirmed
^Interchangeable with CC limits of Rs.250 Million
Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 925 Reaffirmed
Imperial Malts Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 125 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Imperial Malts Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 48.8 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BBB-
Imperial Malts Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 136.2 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Invention India (Exports) Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Invention India (Exports) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Assigned
Loan Fac
Ishwarcharan Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 140 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB+
Ishwarcharan Builders Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 160 Assigned
JP Morgan Mutual Fund JPMorgan India CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed
Treasury Fund
JP Morgan Mutual Fund JPMorgan India ST CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed
Income Fund
JP Morgan Mutual Fund JPMorgan India CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed
Liquid Fund
JP Morgan Mutual Fund JPMorgan India CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed
Active Bond Fund
Jyoti Plastic Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed
Jyoti Plastic Works Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 9.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Jyoti Plastic Works Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 7.5 Reaffirmed
Credit
Jyoti Plastic Works Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 28 Assigned
Kamran Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
Kamran Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned
Credit
Kathpal Solvex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 120 Reaffirmed
Kathpal Solvex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 12.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Kathpal Solvex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 4.9 Assigned
Kathpal Solvex Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B- 8 Assigned
Credit
KHR Infrastructures Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 32.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
KHR Infrastructures Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 42.9 Reaffirmed
Maheshwari Mining Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed
Maheshwari Mining Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 20 Assigned
Mahindra Composites Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ # 55 Reaffirmed
Mahindra Composites Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ # 30 Reaffirmed
*Fully interchangeable with post-shipment credit
Metro Telworks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 34.2 Assigned
Metro Telworks Pvt Ltd Standby Letter of CRISIL BBB 120 Assigned
Comfort
Metro Telworks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 35 Assigned
New Diamond Fabtrends Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 48 Reaffirmed
New Diamond Fabtrends Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 52 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Pahal Engineers TL CRISIL B+ 1.7 Assigned
Pahal Engineers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 43.3 Assigned
Loan Fac
Pahal Engineers CC CRISIL B+ 42.5 Assigned
Rockman Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 400 Notice of
Withdrawal
* Interchangeable with bank guarantee
Rockman Industries Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 380 Withdrawal
Shakunt Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 102.5 Reaffirmed
Shakunt Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 49.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shakunt Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 17 Reaffirmed
Shashi Structural Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 110 Reaffirmed
Shashi Structural Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 7.5 Reaffirmed
Shashi Structural Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 122.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shree Mukt Jewellers Baroda Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed
Shree Mukt Jewellers Baroda Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 310 Reaffirmed
Shree Prabhu Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 65 Assigned
Shree Prabhu Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Shri Vaari Electricals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed
Shri Vaari Electricals Pvt Ltd Medium TL CRISIL BB 4 Reaffirmed
Shri Vaari Electricals Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 5 Assigned
Siddhi Refoils & Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Siddhi Refoils & Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 310 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Spartan Engineering Industries Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB+ 300 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Spartan Engineering Industries Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 57.3 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BBB-
Spartan Engineering Industries Pvt LtdRupee TL CRISIL BB+ 36.8 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Spartan Engineering Industries Pvt LtdWC Demand Loan CRISIL BB+ 25.9 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Sri Vela Smelters Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 270 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Sri Vela Smelters Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 70 Reaffirmed
Sri Vela Smelters Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL D 159.1 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
SSF Plastics India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 400 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB+
SSF Plastics India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 112.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB+
The Muslim Educational Society (Regd.)Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from
Calicut CRISIL B
The Muslim Educational Society (Regd.)TL CRISIL BB 156.7 Upgraded from
Calicut CRISIL B
Tirupati Cotton CC CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed
Tirupati Cotton TL CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed
United Bank of India Tier I CRISIL A @ 3000
Perpetual Bonds
United Bank of India Lower Tier II CRISIL AA- @ 2000
Bonds
United Bank of India Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA- @ 5000
(Under Basel III)
Zen Turnkey Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned
Zen Turnkey Solutions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)