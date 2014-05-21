May 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 20, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Beekaylon Synthetics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 35 Reaffirmed Beekaylon Synthetics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Consolidated Shipping Line (India) PvtNon FBL CRISIL A3 3 Reaffirmed Ltd Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 750 Reaffirmed Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 40 Reaffirmed Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd Packing Credit** CRISIL A1+ 1480 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with bill discounting facility of Rs.730 Million Invention India (Exports) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Reaffirmed Invention India (Exports) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Invention India (Exports) Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 42.5 Reaffirmed Jyoti Plastic Works Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed Jyoti Plastic Works Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Maheshwari Mining Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 320 Reaffirmed Maheshwari Mining Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Metro Telworks Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 110.8 Assigned New Diamond Fabtrends Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Pahal Engineers BG CRISIL A4 42.5 Assigned Randwin Exim Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Notice of Withdrawal Randwin Exim Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 50 Notice of Credit Withdrawal Randwin Exim Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Notice of Withdrawal Randwin Exim Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4 50 Notice of Credit Withdrawal Rockman Industries Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A1+ 250 Notice of Withdrawal Rockman Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 150 Notice of Withdrawal Rockman Industries Ltd Proposed Bill CRISIL A1+ 130 Withdrawal Discounting Fac Shakunt Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Shashi Structural Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Shree Prabhu Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Shri Vaari Electricals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Siddhi Refoils & Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Siddhi Refoils & Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 395 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Spartan Engineering Industries Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4+ 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Spartan Engineering Industries Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A4+ 120 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 SSF Plastics India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 SSF Plastics India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 27.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 The Muslim Educational Society (Regd.)BG CRISIL A4+ 53.5 Upgraded from Calicut CRISIL A4 TJSB Sahakari Bank Ltd. BG CRISIL A2+ 950 Reaffirmed TJSB Sahakari Bank Ltd. Proposed BG CRISIL A2+ 600 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Altrade Minerals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Assigned Altrade Minerals Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B 200 Assigned Credit Baid Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Baid Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 65 Reaffirmed Baid Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 299.8 Assigned Baid Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Assigned Beekaylon Synthetics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 450^ Reaffirmed ^Includes a sub-limit of Rs.50 Million for Packing Credit/Packing Credit Foreign Currency and Rs.100 Million for foreign bill discounting Beekaylon Synthetics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 164.5 Assigned Beekaylon Synthetics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 930.5* Assigned *Includes a sub-limit of Rs.570 Million for Inland Letter of Credit Consolidated Shipping Line (India) PvtCC CRISIL BBB- 26 Reaffirmed Ltd Consolidated Shipping Line (India) PvtProposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 11 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Consolidated Shipping Line (India) PvtProposed TL CRISIL BBB- 10 Assigned Ltd Durga Seeds Farm (REGD.) CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned HGS International Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ HGS International Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 350 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB+ HGS International Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 830 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Post Shipment Credit of Rs.450 Million and LC limit of Rs.100 Million Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd Packing Credit^ CRISIL A+ 350 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with CC limits of Rs.250 Million Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 925 Reaffirmed Imperial Malts Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 125 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Imperial Malts Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 48.8 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Imperial Malts Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 136.2 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Invention India (Exports) Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Discounting Invention India (Exports) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Assigned Loan Fac Ishwarcharan Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 140 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Ishwarcharan Builders Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 160 Assigned JP Morgan Mutual Fund JPMorgan India CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed Treasury Fund JP Morgan Mutual Fund JPMorgan India ST CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed Income Fund JP Morgan Mutual Fund JPMorgan India CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed Liquid Fund JP Morgan Mutual Fund JPMorgan India CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed Active Bond Fund Jyoti Plastic Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Jyoti Plastic Works Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 9.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jyoti Plastic Works Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 7.5 Reaffirmed Credit Jyoti Plastic Works Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 28 Assigned Kamran Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Kamran Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned Credit Kathpal Solvex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 120 Reaffirmed Kathpal Solvex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 12.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kathpal Solvex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 4.9 Assigned Kathpal Solvex Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B- 8 Assigned Credit KHR Infrastructures Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 32.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac KHR Infrastructures Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 42.9 Reaffirmed Maheshwari Mining Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed Maheshwari Mining Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Mahindra Composites Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ # 55 Reaffirmed Mahindra Composites Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ # 30 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with post-shipment credit Metro Telworks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 34.2 Assigned Metro Telworks Pvt Ltd Standby Letter of CRISIL BBB 120 Assigned Comfort Metro Telworks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 35 Assigned New Diamond Fabtrends Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 48 Reaffirmed New Diamond Fabtrends Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 52 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pahal Engineers TL CRISIL B+ 1.7 Assigned Pahal Engineers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 43.3 Assigned Loan Fac Pahal Engineers CC CRISIL B+ 42.5 Assigned Rockman Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 400 Notice of Withdrawal * Interchangeable with bank guarantee Rockman Industries Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 380 Withdrawal Shakunt Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 102.5 Reaffirmed Shakunt Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 49.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shakunt Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 17 Reaffirmed Shashi Structural Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 110 Reaffirmed Shashi Structural Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 7.5 Reaffirmed Shashi Structural Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 122.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Mukt Jewellers Baroda Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Shree Mukt Jewellers Baroda Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 310 Reaffirmed Shree Prabhu Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 65 Assigned Shree Prabhu Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Shri Vaari Electricals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed Shri Vaari Electricals Pvt Ltd Medium TL CRISIL BB 4 Reaffirmed Shri Vaari Electricals Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 5 Assigned Siddhi Refoils & Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Siddhi Refoils & Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 310 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Spartan Engineering Industries Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB+ 300 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Spartan Engineering Industries Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 57.3 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Spartan Engineering Industries Pvt LtdRupee TL CRISIL BB+ 36.8 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Spartan Engineering Industries Pvt LtdWC Demand Loan CRISIL BB+ 25.9 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Sri Vela Smelters Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 270 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Sri Vela Smelters Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 70 Reaffirmed Sri Vela Smelters Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL D 159.1 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- SSF Plastics India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 400 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ SSF Plastics India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 112.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ The Muslim Educational Society (Regd.)Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from Calicut CRISIL B The Muslim Educational Society (Regd.)TL CRISIL BB 156.7 Upgraded from Calicut CRISIL B Tirupati Cotton CC CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed Tirupati Cotton TL CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed United Bank of India Tier I CRISIL A @ 3000 Perpetual Bonds United Bank of India Lower Tier II CRISIL AA- @ 2000 Bonds United Bank of India Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA- @ 5000 (Under Basel III) Zen Turnkey Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Zen Turnkey Solutions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)