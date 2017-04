May 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 21, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.A. Autotech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 20 Reaffirmed A.A. Autotech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 30 Reaffirmed Armaax Auto Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Aroma Agrotech Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 170 Assigned Aroma Agrotech Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 750 Assigned ASK Automotive Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 5 Reaffirmed Axleo Industries LOC CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Brightway Contractors & Developers BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Cochin Steel Industrial Complex BG CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed (Construction) Consolidated Coin Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 500 Reaffirmed Consolidated Coin Company Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Deepak Construction Co BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Ess Ess Bathroom Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+# 25 Fivebros Forgings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Fivebros Forgings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Fivebros Forgings Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with bill discounting G.S. Auto International Ltd BG CRISIL A3 25 Assigned G.S. Auto International Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 15 Assigned Haritasa Checkmate Electronics Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Hindustan Poly Foams Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 IDBI Bank Ltd CD Programme CRISIL A1+ 400000 Reaffirmed Jindal Agro Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 370 Reaffirmed Kartika Ispat Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 11 Assigned KN Interior Designs & Engineering Pvt Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 3.5 Assigned Ltd Maharashtra Engineering LOC CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Mahindra and Mahindra Financial CP CRISIL A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Mahindra and Mahindra Financial ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 12820 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Manjeet Plastic Industries LOC CRISIL A4 5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Muthoot Hotels (P) Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed National Plasto Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 12 Reaffirmed NK Power and Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 315.5 Assigned NRB Bearings Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 850 Reaffirmed Pir Panchal Construction Pvt Ltd (JoinBG CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Venture) Smruthi Organics Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Smruthi Organics Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 90 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Tiruchitambalam Projects Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned Torrent Energy Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3$ 4000 Torrent Power Ltd CP CRISIL A1+@ 1500 Torrent Power Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+@ 18000 Torrent Power Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+@ 1000 MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- IDBI Bank Ltd FD Programme FAAA - Reaffirmed Mahindra and Mahindra Financial FD FAAA - Reaffirmed Services Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.A. Autotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 130 Reaffirmed A.A. Autotech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 160 Reaffirmed Loan Fac A.A. Autotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 240 Reaffirmed Arisudana Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 350 Reaffirmed Arisudana Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 400 Reaffirmed Armaax Auto Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B+ 26.5 Assigned Armaax Auto Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 18.4 Assigned Armaax Auto Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15.1 Assigned Loan Fac Armaax Auto Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Aroma Agrotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Assigned Aroma Agrotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 30 Assigned ASK Automotive Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 730 Reaffirmed ASK Automotive Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 350 Reaffirmed Loan Fac ASK Automotive Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 945 Reaffirmed Atul Food Industries CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned Axleo Industries WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 9 Assigned Axleo Industries TL CRISIL B+ 29 Assigned Axleo Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 42 Assigned Loan Fac Axleo Industries CC CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Babylon Agro Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 321.2 Assigned Loan Fac Bawana Infra Development Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 485 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Brightway Contractors & Developers CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Brightway Contractors & Developers TL CRISIL B 13 Reaffirmed Celebrity Corporate Club LT Loan CRISIL D 60 Assigned Cochin Steel Industrial Complex CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed (Construction) Consolidated Coin Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Consolidated Coin Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 65 Reaffirmed Deepak Construction Co Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Derby Plantations Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL D 39.2 Reaffirmed Derby Plantations Pvt. Ltd TL CRISIL D 12.8 Reaffirmed Diamond Textile Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 210 Upgraded from CRISIL B Diamond Textile Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 1160 Upgraded from CRISIL B Ess Ess Bathroom Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+# 200 Ess Ess Bathroom Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+# 15 Farriti Merchandize (India) Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL BB- 140 Reaffirmed #Includes sub limit of Letter of Credit of Rs. 70 Million and Export Packing Credit of Rs.5 Million Farriti Merchandize (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 9.2 Reaffirmed Fivebros Forgings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Fivebros Forgings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 2.5 Reaffirmed G M Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 69.5 Reaffirmed G M Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac G.M.R. Spintex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Reaffirmed G.M.R. Spintex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 266.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac G.M.R. Spintex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 190.9 Reaffirmed G.S. Auto International Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 307.5 Assigned G.S. Auto International Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB- 240 Assigned G.S. Auto International Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 262.5 Assigned Gangetic Hotels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 1400 Downgraded from CRISIL B Hari Om Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 170 Assigned Haritasa Checkmate Electronics Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Hindustan Poly Foams Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ IDBI Bank Ltd Upper Tier II BondsCRISIL AA 36362 Reaffirmed IDBI Bank Ltd Tier I Perpetual CRISIL AA 27088 Reaffirmed Bonds IDBI Bank Ltd Senior/Lower CRISIL AA+ 50000 Reaffirmed Tier-II Bonds IDBI Bank Ltd Lower Tier-II BondsCRISIL AA+ 90416.8 Reaffirmed IDBI Bank Ltd Omni Bonds CRISIL AA+ 154795 Reaffirmed IDBI Bank Ltd Flexi Bonds CRISIL AA+ 4659.6 Reaffirmed J. Ramachandraiah LT Loan CRISIL D 70 Reaffirmed Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust Tax-Free Bond* CRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed * Non-convertible tax-free bond Jindal Agro Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 85 Reaffirmed Jindal Agro Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jindal Agro Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed Kartika Ispat Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 10.4 Assigned Kartika Ispat Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 120 Assigned * Rs. 50 Millions of sublimit of letter of credit Keerthi Rice Industries CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Keerthi Rice Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed KN Interior Designs & Engineering Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Ltd M.P.S.Steel Castings Pvt.Ltd. CC CRISIL D 330 Reaffirmed M.P.S.Steel Castings Pvt.Ltd. LOC CRISIL D 477.2 Reaffirmed M.P.S.Steel Castings Pvt.Ltd. LT Loan CRISIL D 219.5 Reaffirmed M.P.S.Steel Castings Pvt.Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 3.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac M/s. Mahavishnu Rice Industries CC CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed M/s. Mahavishnu Rice Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Maharashtra Engineering WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Maharashtra Engineering TL CRISIL B+ 31.4 Assigned Maharashtra Engineering Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 8.6 Assigned Loan Fac Maharashtra Engineering CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Mahindra and Mahindra Financial NCDs CRISIL AA+ 95510 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 10500 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Programme Mahindra and Mahindra Financial CC CRISIL AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Mahindra and Mahindra Financial LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 140440 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 26000 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Loan Fac Mahindra Gears & Transmissions Pvt LtdCC* CRISIL A+# 320 * Interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs.70 million Mahindra Gears & Transmissions Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL A+# 17.8 Loan Fac Mahindra Gears & Transmissions Pvt LtdRupee TL CRISIL A+# 502.2 Manipur Tea Co. Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 48 Reaffirmed Manipur Tea Co. Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 14.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Manipur Tea Co. Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 1.3 Reaffirmed Manjeet Plastic Industries CC CRISIL B 14 Upgraded from CRISIL D Manjeet Plastic Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 36 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Muthoot Hotels (P) Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BB+ 320 Reaffirmed National Plasto Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed National Plasto Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 21.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac National Plasto Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 115 Reaffirmed NK Power and Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 69.5 Assigned NRB Bearings Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 200 Reaffirmed NRB Bearings Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 3320 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with bill discounting, letter of credit, bank guarantee, packing credit in foreign currency, buyer's credit, and working capital demand loan. Optival Health Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 750 Reaffirmed Pace Non Woven Fabric Products CC CRISIL D 35 Reaffirmed Pace Non Woven Fabric Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 28.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pace Non Woven Fabric Products Standby Line of CRISIL D 3.5 Reaffirmed Credit Regency Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 135 Assigned Ritemed Pharma Retail Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 126 Reaffirmed Ritemed Pharma Retail Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 44 Reaffirmed Ruttonpore Plantations Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 55 Reaffirmed Ruttonpore Plantations Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 5.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ruttonpore Plantations Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 13.1 Reaffirmed Sarathy Motors (Kollam) CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Shree Gautam Labdhi Trade Links CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Shree Padmavati Rice Pulse and Oil MilCC CRISIL BB- 85 Reaffirmed Shree Padmavati Rice Pulse and Oil MilProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Padmavati Rice Pulse and Oil MilTL CRISIL BB- 16.2 Reaffirmed Shyamji Food Industries CC CRISIL B+ 57 Assigned Shyamji Food Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 13 Assigned Loan Fac Siddharth Properties CC CRISIL C 290 Assigned Siddharth Properties TL CRISIL C 430 Assigned Smruthi Organics Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 240 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Smruthi Organics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 230.4 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Smruthi Organics Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 114.6 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Smruthi Organics Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB- 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Southern Health Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Southern Health Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 37.4 Reaffirmed Southern Health Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 32.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tiruchitambalam Projects Ltd CC CRISIL BB 250 Assigned Torrent Energy Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB-$ 39430 Torrent Power Ltd NCD CRISIL AA@ 2000 Torrent Power Ltd NCD CRISIL AA@ 3000 Torrent Power Ltd NCD CRISIL AA@ 3500 Torrent Power Ltd CC@ CRISIL AA@ 8500 @ Rs.8.50 billion is interchangeable with Non Fund Based facilities Torrent Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA@ 966 Loan Fac Torrent Power Ltd TL CRISIL AA@ 38534 Vitarich Agro Food (India) Ltd. TL CRISIL BB+ 3.5 Assigned Vitarich Agro Food (India) Ltd. CC CRISIL BB+ 35 Assigned Vitarich Agro Food (India) Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 26.5 Assigned Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.