May 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 22, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Anu Solar Power Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4.5 Suspended
Anu Solar Power Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended
Apollo-Soyuz Electricals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended
Apollo-Soyuz Electricals Pvt Ltd Bill CRISIL A4+ 109.5 Suspended
Pur-Discounting Fac
Apollo-Soyuz Electricals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended
ASG Leather Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 55 Reaffirmed
Credit
ASG Leather Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
Discounting
BRT Spinners Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended
Esskay Machinery Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL A4 55 Reaffirmed
Esskay Machinery Pvt. Ltd. LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Flawless Jewellery Pvt Ltd Bill CRISIL A4+ 55 Placed on
Pur-Discounting Notice of
Fac* Withdrawal
* includes Packing Credit sublimit of Rs. 35 million
Flawless Jewellery Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 15 Placed on
Loan Fac Notice of
Withdrawal
Hajee A.P.Bava & Company ConstructionsBG CRISIL A3+ 350 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Jalnidhi Bitumen Specialities Pvt. LtdBG CRISIL A4+ 2 Suspended
Jalnidhi Bitumen Specialities Pvt. LtdLOC CRISIL A4+ 38 Suspended
Jhamb Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned
Kan Victual Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended
Credit
Kan Victual Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended
Purchase
Karlo Automobiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended
M.S Life Drug House Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 13 Reaffirmed
Mandovi Casting Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended
Mandovi Casting Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 28.5 Suspended
Merit Technologies India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed
Miraj Drymix Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Assigned
Omega Designs Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 47.5 Reaffirmed
Omega Designs LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Omega Designs Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 47.5 Reaffirmed
Percept Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended
Percept Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended
Percept Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended
Percept Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended
Pranjal Projects Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 110 Reaffirmed
R.K.Mahajan Govt. Contractor BG CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed
Radiant Info Systems Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Rameshwar Cold Storage Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed
Ran India Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 314.5 Reaffirmed
Real Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 67.5 Reaffirmed
RKBK Automobiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed
RKBK Automobiles Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed
Credit
Sarada Projects Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Shakambari Niketan Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 180 Suspended
Shiva Polytubes Pvt. Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended
Shiva Polytubes Pvt. Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended
Small Tiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 8.8 Suspended
Sree Saravana Engineering Bhavani Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Suspended
Ltd
Sree Saravana Engineering Bhavani Pvt LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended
Ltd
Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd CP CRISIL A1+(SO) 13000 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from Rs.10.0 Billion)
Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 220 Reaffirmed
The KCP Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 660 Reaffirmed
The KCP Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A2 200 Reaffirmed
The KCP Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A2 200 Reaffirmed
Transpek - Silox Industry Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed
Transpek - Silox Industry Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 168 Reaffirmed
Trimex Industries Pvt. Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed
Trimex Sands Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 150 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3+
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
The KCP Ltd FD FA- - Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aiswaryalakshmi Gold & Diamonds TL CRISIL B 7 Assigned
Aiswaryalakshmi Gold & Diamonds CC CRISIL B 45 Assigned
Aiswaryalakshmi Gold & Diamonds Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 8 Assigned
Loan Fac
Anu Solar Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75.5 Suspended
Anu Solar Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 100 Suspended
Apollo-Soyuz Electricals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Suspended
Apollo-Soyuz Electricals Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 15.5 Suspended
ARB Bearings Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 110 Suspended
*Includes sub-limit of Rs.52.5 Million of FCNR loan and remaining balance in the limit is fully
interchangeable with packing credit
ARB Bearings Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 10 Suspended
ASG Leather Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 10 Reaffirmed
Auto Czars BG CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed
Auto Czars CC CRISIL D 35 Reaffirmed
Auto Czars Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Baba Farid Vidyak Society CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 170 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Baba Farid Vidyak Society TL CRISIL BB 125 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
BRT Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Suspended
BRT Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 100.7 Suspended
Chemfilt CC^ CRISIL BB+ 20 Suspended
^100 per cent inter-changeability between Cash Credit and Bank Guarantee. Also includes
sub-limit of Rs.5.0 million of packing credit, Rs.5.0 million of Letter of Credit and Rs.5.0
million of Foreign Bill Purchase
Chemfilt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 20 Suspended
Loan Fac
Chemfilt Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 80 Suspended
Deepak Diamonds Export Packing CRISIL BB- 46 Reaffirmed
Credit
Deepak Diamonds Post Shipment CRISIL BB- 204 Reaffirmed
Credit
Deepak Diamonds Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Delhi Aviation Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed
Delhi Aviation Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 240 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Delhi Aviation Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 460 Reaffirmed
Dev Priya Product Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 300 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Dev Priya Product Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 60 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Diamond Textile Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned
Diamond Textile Mills Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned
Diamond Textile Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 1160 Assigned
Diamond Textile Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 36.7 Assigned
Loan Fac
Diamond Textile Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 210 Assigned
Esskay Machinery Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B- 70 Reaffirmed
Ganpat Lal Pawan Kumar Traders Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB 120 Suspended
Jai Ambey Wire Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed
Jai Ambey Wire Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 43 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Jai Ambey Wire Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 87 Reaffirmed
Jalnidhi Bitumen Specialities Pvt. LtdCC CRISIL BB- 70 Suspended
Jhamb Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 144.1 Assigned
Jhamb Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 126.9 Assigned
Loan Fac
Kamakhya Cold Storage (P) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 82.6 Assigned
Loan Fac
Kamakhya Cold Storage (P) Ltd TL CRISIL D 117.4 Assigned
Kan Victual Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 1.9 Suspended
Karlo Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Suspended
Karlo Automobiles Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended
Kavcon Engineers Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 110 Suspended
M.S Life Drug House Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed
Mandovi Casting Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 27 Suspended
Mantri Tea Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed
Mantri Tea Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 0.6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Mantri Tea Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 56.8 Reaffirmed
Merit Technologies India Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed
Miraj Drymix Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 10 Assigned
Miraj Drymix Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 60 Assigned
*includes sub-limit of letter of credit and buyer's credit of Rs.60 million
Miraj Drymix Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned
Omega Designs Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Peartree Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed
Peartree Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 27 Reaffirmed
Peartree Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 123 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Percept Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended
Percept Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended
Pranjal Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 80 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
PSR Silk Sarees India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 200 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
PSR Silk Sarees India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 125 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
PSR Silk Sarees India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 55 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B
Punit Reach Logistics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 926.8 Assigned
Punit Reach Logistics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 3.2 Assigned
Loan Fac
R.K.Mahajan Govt. Contractor CC CRISIL B+ 21 Reaffirmed
R.K.Mahajan Govt. Contractor Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 23 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
R.K.Mahajan Govt. Contractor TL CRISIL B+ 6 Reaffirmed
Radiant Info Systems Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Radiant Info Systems Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 15 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Radiant Info Systems Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Rajaram Bapu Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana CC CRISIL BB- 1391.7 Suspended
Ltd
Ramnath Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 150 Suspended
Ran India Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 275 Reaffirmed
Ran India Steels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 105 Reaffirmed
Ran India Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 190 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Richlook Garments Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL D 180 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Richlook Garments Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL D 52 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Richlook Garments Pvt. Ltd. WC TL CRISIL D 48 -
RKBK Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed
RKBK Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 1.3 Reaffirmed
Sarada Projects Ltd CC CRISIL C 10 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Sarada Projects Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 148 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL D
Sarada Projects Ltd TL CRISIL C 2 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Shakambari Niketan Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Suspended
Shakambari Niketan Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 40 Suspended
Loan Fac
Shiva Polytubes Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL BB 35 Suspended
Shiva Polytubes Pvt. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 2.2 Suspended
Loan Fac
Shiva Polytubes Pvt. Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 33.6 Suspended
Shiva Polytubes Pvt. Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 8.2 Suspended
Credit
Shivganga Charitable Trust TL CRISIL D 150 Assigned
Shree Bankey Bihari Metals CC CRISIL BB 50 Suspended
Shree Bhagwati Samarth Food Products CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Shree Bhagwati Samarth Food Products TL CRISIL B 30 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Small Tiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended
Small Tiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended
Society of Catholic Apostolate Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 92.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Society of Catholic Apostolate TL CRISIL D 127.2 Reaffirmed
Sree Saravana Engineering Bhavani Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended
Ltd
Sree Saravana Engineering Bhavani Pvt TL CRISIL BB- 39.5 Suspended
Ltd
Sri Venkateshwara Spinning Mills IndiaBG CRISIL D 4 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Sri Venkateshwara Spinning Mills IndiaCC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Sri Venkateshwara Spinning Mills IndiaLT Loan CRISIL D 76 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+(SO) 7500 Reaffirmed
Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+(SO) 7500 Reaffirmed
Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd Buyer Credit Limit*CRISIL AA+(SO) 2500 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with letter of undertaking
Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd Letter of Comfort CRISIL AA+(SO) 8900 Reaffirmed
Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd LOC CRISIL AA+(SO) 10000 Reaffirmed
Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd LOC * CRISIL AA+(SO) 5000 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with letter of undertaking
Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 180 Reaffirmed
* Fully interchangeable with working capital demand loan (WCDL) and letter of credit (LC),
export packing credit, packing credit in foreign currency (PCFC), and bank guarantee
Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A+ 800 Reaffirmed
Credit$
$ Fully interchangeable with PCFC, CC, FPB, FCBD; interchangeable with LC to the extent of
Rs.280 million
Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd LOC# CRISIL A+ 630 Reaffirmed
# Fully interchangeable with pre-shipment/post-shipment finance, bank guarantee, cash credit
(CC), and WCDL; Sublimit of Rs.308 million for SBLC
Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 420 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 750 Reaffirmed
The KCP Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB+ 700 Reaffirmed
The KCP Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 795 Reaffirmed
The KCP Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed
The KCP Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 350 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
The KCP Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 3798.8 Reaffirmed
The Pushpak Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 52.5 Suspended
The Pushpak Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 21.8 Suspended
Loan Fac
The Pushpak Textiles Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 7.5 Suspended
Credit
The Pushpak Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 27.2 Suspended
Transpek - Silox Industry Ltd CC CRISIL AA 152 Reaffirmed
Transpek - Silox Industry Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 100 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Trimex Industries Pvt. Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 300 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
*Rs.180 million interchangeable with export packing credit
Trimex Industries Pvt. Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 69.8 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Trimex Industries Pvt. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 422.2 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB-
Trimex Industries Pvt. Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB 262 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Trimex Sands Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 450 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
Trimex Sands Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 12.9 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
Trimex Sands Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 2047.4 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
Vishwakarma Builders WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 190 Reaffirmed
Viwa Drymix Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Assigned
Viwa Drymix Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 35 Assigned
White Tiger Steels (P) Ltd. CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
