May 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 22, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anu Solar Power Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4.5 Suspended Anu Solar Power Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Apollo-Soyuz Electricals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended Apollo-Soyuz Electricals Pvt Ltd Bill CRISIL A4+ 109.5 Suspended Pur-Discounting Fac Apollo-Soyuz Electricals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended ASG Leather Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 55 Reaffirmed Credit ASG Leather Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Discounting BRT Spinners Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended Esskay Machinery Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL A4 55 Reaffirmed Esskay Machinery Pvt. Ltd. LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Flawless Jewellery Pvt Ltd Bill CRISIL A4+ 55 Placed on Pur-Discounting Notice of Fac* Withdrawal * includes Packing Credit sublimit of Rs. 35 million Flawless Jewellery Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 15 Placed on Loan Fac Notice of Withdrawal Hajee A.P.Bava & Company ConstructionsBG CRISIL A3+ 350 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Jalnidhi Bitumen Specialities Pvt. LtdBG CRISIL A4+ 2 Suspended Jalnidhi Bitumen Specialities Pvt. LtdLOC CRISIL A4+ 38 Suspended Jhamb Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Kan Victual Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended Credit Kan Victual Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended Purchase Karlo Automobiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended M.S Life Drug House Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 13 Reaffirmed Mandovi Casting Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended Mandovi Casting Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 28.5 Suspended Merit Technologies India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Miraj Drymix Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Assigned Omega Designs Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 47.5 Reaffirmed Omega Designs LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Omega Designs Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 47.5 Reaffirmed Percept Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Percept Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Percept Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Percept Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Pranjal Projects Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 110 Reaffirmed R.K.Mahajan Govt. Contractor BG CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Radiant Info Systems Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Rameshwar Cold Storage Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Ran India Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 314.5 Reaffirmed Real Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 67.5 Reaffirmed RKBK Automobiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed RKBK Automobiles Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Credit Sarada Projects Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Upgraded from CRISIL D Shakambari Niketan Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 180 Suspended Shiva Polytubes Pvt. Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Shiva Polytubes Pvt. Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Small Tiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 8.8 Suspended Sree Saravana Engineering Bhavani Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Suspended Ltd Sree Saravana Engineering Bhavani Pvt LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Ltd Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd CP CRISIL A1+(SO) 13000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.10.0 Billion) Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 220 Reaffirmed The KCP Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 660 Reaffirmed The KCP Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A2 200 Reaffirmed The KCP Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A2 200 Reaffirmed Transpek - Silox Industry Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Transpek - Silox Industry Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 168 Reaffirmed Trimex Industries Pvt. Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Trimex Sands Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 150 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- The KCP Ltd FD FA- - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aiswaryalakshmi Gold & Diamonds TL CRISIL B 7 Assigned Aiswaryalakshmi Gold & Diamonds CC CRISIL B 45 Assigned Aiswaryalakshmi Gold & Diamonds Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 8 Assigned Loan Fac Anu Solar Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75.5 Suspended Anu Solar Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 100 Suspended Apollo-Soyuz Electricals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Suspended Apollo-Soyuz Electricals Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 15.5 Suspended ARB Bearings Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 110 Suspended *Includes sub-limit of Rs.52.5 Million of FCNR loan and remaining balance in the limit is fully interchangeable with packing credit ARB Bearings Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 10 Suspended ASG Leather Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 10 Reaffirmed Auto Czars BG CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Auto Czars CC CRISIL D 35 Reaffirmed Auto Czars Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Baba Farid Vidyak Society CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 170 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Baba Farid Vidyak Society TL CRISIL BB 125 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- BRT Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Suspended BRT Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 100.7 Suspended Chemfilt CC^ CRISIL BB+ 20 Suspended ^100 per cent inter-changeability between Cash Credit and Bank Guarantee. Also includes sub-limit of Rs.5.0 million of packing credit, Rs.5.0 million of Letter of Credit and Rs.5.0 million of Foreign Bill Purchase Chemfilt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 20 Suspended Loan Fac Chemfilt Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 80 Suspended Deepak Diamonds Export Packing CRISIL BB- 46 Reaffirmed Credit Deepak Diamonds Post Shipment CRISIL BB- 204 Reaffirmed Credit Deepak Diamonds Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Delhi Aviation Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed Delhi Aviation Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 240 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Delhi Aviation Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 460 Reaffirmed Dev Priya Product Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 300 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Dev Priya Product Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Diamond Textile Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Diamond Textile Mills Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Diamond Textile Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 1160 Assigned Diamond Textile Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 36.7 Assigned Loan Fac Diamond Textile Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 210 Assigned Esskay Machinery Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B- 70 Reaffirmed Ganpat Lal Pawan Kumar Traders Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB 120 Suspended Jai Ambey Wire Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Jai Ambey Wire Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 43 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jai Ambey Wire Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 87 Reaffirmed Jalnidhi Bitumen Specialities Pvt. LtdCC CRISIL BB- 70 Suspended Jhamb Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 144.1 Assigned Jhamb Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 126.9 Assigned Loan Fac Kamakhya Cold Storage (P) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 82.6 Assigned Loan Fac Kamakhya Cold Storage (P) Ltd TL CRISIL D 117.4 Assigned Kan Victual Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 1.9 Suspended Karlo Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Suspended Karlo Automobiles Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended Kavcon Engineers Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 110 Suspended M.S Life Drug House Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Mandovi Casting Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 27 Suspended Mantri Tea Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Mantri Tea Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 0.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mantri Tea Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 56.8 Reaffirmed Merit Technologies India Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Miraj Drymix Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 10 Assigned Miraj Drymix Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 60 Assigned *includes sub-limit of letter of credit and buyer's credit of Rs.60 million Miraj Drymix Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Omega Designs Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Peartree Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Peartree Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 27 Reaffirmed Peartree Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 123 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Percept Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended Percept Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended Pranjal Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 80 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ PSR Silk Sarees India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 200 Upgraded from CRISIL B PSR Silk Sarees India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 125 Upgraded from CRISIL B PSR Silk Sarees India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 55 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Punit Reach Logistics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 926.8 Assigned Punit Reach Logistics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 3.2 Assigned Loan Fac R.K.Mahajan Govt. Contractor CC CRISIL B+ 21 Reaffirmed R.K.Mahajan Govt. Contractor Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 23 Reaffirmed Loan Fac R.K.Mahajan Govt. Contractor TL CRISIL B+ 6 Reaffirmed Radiant Info Systems Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Radiant Info Systems Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 15 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Radiant Info Systems Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Rajaram Bapu Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana CC CRISIL BB- 1391.7 Suspended Ltd Ramnath Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 150 Suspended Ran India Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 275 Reaffirmed Ran India Steels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 105 Reaffirmed Ran India Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 190 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Richlook Garments Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL D 180 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Richlook Garments Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL D 52 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Richlook Garments Pvt. Ltd. WC TL CRISIL D 48 - RKBK Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed RKBK Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 1.3 Reaffirmed Sarada Projects Ltd CC CRISIL C 10 Upgraded from CRISIL D Sarada Projects Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 148 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Sarada Projects Ltd TL CRISIL C 2 Upgraded from CRISIL D Shakambari Niketan Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Suspended Shakambari Niketan Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 40 Suspended Loan Fac Shiva Polytubes Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL BB 35 Suspended Shiva Polytubes Pvt. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 2.2 Suspended Loan Fac Shiva Polytubes Pvt. Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 33.6 Suspended Shiva Polytubes Pvt. Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 8.2 Suspended Credit Shivganga Charitable Trust TL CRISIL D 150 Assigned Shree Bankey Bihari Metals CC CRISIL BB 50 Suspended Shree Bhagwati Samarth Food Products CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Pvt Ltd Shree Bhagwati Samarth Food Products TL CRISIL B 30 Assigned Pvt Ltd Small Tiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended Small Tiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended Society of Catholic Apostolate Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 92.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Society of Catholic Apostolate TL CRISIL D 127.2 Reaffirmed Sree Saravana Engineering Bhavani Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Ltd Sree Saravana Engineering Bhavani Pvt TL CRISIL BB- 39.5 Suspended Ltd Sri Venkateshwara Spinning Mills IndiaBG CRISIL D 4 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sri Venkateshwara Spinning Mills IndiaCC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sri Venkateshwara Spinning Mills IndiaLT Loan CRISIL D 76 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+(SO) 7500 Reaffirmed Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+(SO) 7500 Reaffirmed Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd Buyer Credit Limit*CRISIL AA+(SO) 2500 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with letter of undertaking Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd Letter of Comfort CRISIL AA+(SO) 8900 Reaffirmed Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd LOC CRISIL AA+(SO) 10000 Reaffirmed Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd LOC * CRISIL AA+(SO) 5000 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with letter of undertaking Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 180 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with working capital demand loan (WCDL) and letter of credit (LC), export packing credit, packing credit in foreign currency (PCFC), and bank guarantee Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A+ 800 Reaffirmed Credit$ $ Fully interchangeable with PCFC, CC, FPB, FCBD; interchangeable with LC to the extent of Rs.280 million Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd LOC# CRISIL A+ 630 Reaffirmed # Fully interchangeable with pre-shipment/post-shipment finance, bank guarantee, cash credit (CC), and WCDL; Sublimit of Rs.308 million for SBLC Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 420 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 750 Reaffirmed The KCP Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB+ 700 Reaffirmed The KCP Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 795 Reaffirmed The KCP Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed The KCP Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 350 Reaffirmed Loan Fac The KCP Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 3798.8 Reaffirmed The Pushpak Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 52.5 Suspended The Pushpak Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 21.8 Suspended Loan Fac The Pushpak Textiles Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 7.5 Suspended Credit The Pushpak Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 27.2 Suspended Transpek - Silox Industry Ltd CC CRISIL AA 152 Reaffirmed Transpek - Silox Industry Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Trimex Industries Pvt. Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 300 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- *Rs.180 million interchangeable with export packing credit Trimex Industries Pvt. Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 69.8 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Trimex Industries Pvt. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 422.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Trimex Industries Pvt. Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB 262 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Trimex Sands Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 450 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Trimex Sands Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 12.9 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Trimex Sands Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 2047.4 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Vishwakarma Builders WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 190 Reaffirmed Viwa Drymix Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Assigned Viwa Drymix Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 35 Assigned White Tiger Steels (P) Ltd. CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 