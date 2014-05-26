May 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 23, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aero Club BG CRISIL A2 32.2 Reaffirmed
Aero Club Foreign LOC CRISIL A2 62.8 Reaffirmed
Aero Club LOC CRISIL A2 948 Reaffirmed
Artha Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 22 Suspended
Artha Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 3 Suspended
Loan Fac
Benara Bearings & Pistons Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Suspended
Benara Bearings & Pistons Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Suspended
Bhawani Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Suspended
Dhanesh Impex Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 60 Suspended
* Includes sub-limit of Rs.10.00 Million of Bills discounting facility.
Farista Vanijya Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Suspended
Galaxy Impex Packing Credit @ CRISIL A4+ 55 Reaffirmed
@ interchangeable with Bill purchase-discounting
Galaxy Impex Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Ganesh Granites Export Packing CRISIL A4 40 Suspended
Credit*
*Includes sub-limit of Rs.5.00 Million of Foreign Bills Discounting
Garg Casteels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Suspended
Garg Casteels Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 20 Suspended
Garg Rice Mills Packing Credit CRISIL A4 110 Suspended
Hariom Project's Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned
HDFC Securities Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 1250 Reaffirmed
HDFC Securities Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A1+ 750 Reaffirmed
Hema Engineering Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed
Hema Engineering Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 395 Reaffirmed
Himachal Aluminium and Conductors BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Interarch Building Products Pvt Ltd BG^ CRISIL A2 450 Reaffirmed
^ Includes an import letter of credit (secured) sub-limit of Rs.100 million and an import letter
of credit (unsecured) sub-limit of Rs.100 million
Interarch Building Products Pvt Ltd BG^^ CRISIL A2 250 Reaffirmed
^^ Includes a letters of credit sub-limit of Rs.100 million. The letters of credit sub-limit
includes a buyer's credit sub-limit of Rs.20 million
Interarch Building Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 360 Reaffirmed
Interarch Building Products Pvt Ltd LOC@ CRISIL A2 250 Reaffirmed
@ Includes a bank guarantee sub-limit of Rs.100 million and an LER on forward contracts
sub-limit of Rs.10 million
Interarch Building Products Pvt Ltd LOC@@ CRISIL A2 700 Reaffirmed
@@ Includes a bank guarantee sub-limit of Rs.500 million
International Steel Corporation LOC CRISIL A4+ 480 Reaffirmed
Kaygee Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended
Mangalath Cashews Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed
Mangalath Cashews Packing Credit CRISIL A4 93 Reaffirmed
Nupur Rice Mill BG CRISIL A4 2.3 Assigned
R. N. Oswal Hosiery Factory LOC CRISIL A4 9 Reaffirmed
Raghav Export BG CRISIL A4 3 Reaffirmed
Raghav Export Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
Sattva Engineering Construction Pvt LtBG* CRISIL A4+ 105 Reaffirmed
*Includes a sub-limit of Letter of Credit of Rs.20.00 million
Shilpa Electrical Engineers (India) PvLOC CRISIL A4 15 Assigned
Ltd
Shilpa Electrical Engineers (India) PvBG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned
Ltd
Shree Enterprises (India) Pvt. Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Assigned
Shri Basaveshwar Veerashaiva BG CRISIL D 200 Downgraded
Vidayavardhak Sangha from CRISIL A4
Shri Bhagyodaya Metals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10.7 Reaffirmed
Shri Bhagyodaya Metals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Sri Krishna Modern Rice Mill SME Credit CRISIL A4 2.5 Suspended
Swim Ceramic BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
Varanasi Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed
Fac
Vasista Marine Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
Credit
Vasista Marine Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 160 Assigned
VBC Associates BG CRISIL A4+ 12.7 Reaffirmed
Vineet Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 20 Suspended
Loan Fac
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aakar Containers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 150 Assigned
Loan Fac
Aero Club CC* CRISIL BBB+ 205 Reaffirmed
* Full interchange ability from cash credit to working capital demand loan up to the extent of
Rs.140 million;Full interchangeability from cash credit to working capital demand loan up to the
extent of Rs.140 million and from working capital demand loan to cash credit up to the extent of
Rs.270 million.
Aero Club Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 290 Reaffirmed
Aero Club TL CRISIL BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed
Aero Club WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB+ 2495 Reaffirmed
Alex Astral Power Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 180.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Alex Astral Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 2619.5 Assigned
Andhra Tobacco WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended
Artha Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 40 Suspended
Avinash Tobaccos CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
B R Sponge and Power Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Suspended
B R Sponge and Power Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 25 Suspended
B R Sponge and Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 40.1 Suspended
Loan Fac
Benara Bearings & Pistons Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Suspended
Benara Bearings & Pistons Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5.7 Suspended
Loan Fac
Bhawani Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Suspended
Chintawar Agro Industries CC CRISIL B- 40 Suspended
Chintawar Agro Industries TL CRISIL B- 12.5 Suspended
CVT Technology Solutions Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac* CRISIL B- 15 Assigned
*Treated as long term
CVT Technology Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 10 Assigned
Loan Fac
CVT Technology Solutions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 45 Assigned
Devaki Foundations CC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Devaki Foundations Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 50 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B+
Dhanesh Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Suspended
Loan Fac
Farista Vanijya Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 26 Suspended
Farista Vanijya Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 71.8 Suspended
Fortune Cars Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL C 185 Suspended
*Includes sublimit for Cheque Discounting of Rs.10.0 million
G M Infinite Dwelling (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 590 Assigned
Ganesh Granites CC CRISIL B 25 Suspended
Ganesh Granites Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 15 Suspended
Loan Fac
Garg Casteels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Suspended
Garg Casteels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 97.2 Suspended
Loan Fac
Garg Casteels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 22.8 Suspended
Garg Rice Mills CC CRISIL B- 10 Suspended
Garg Steels CC CRISIL B+ 75 Suspended
Hariom Project's Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned
HDFC Securities Ltd LT Bk Fac* CRISIL AAA 500 Reaffirmed
* Overdraft Facility
HDFC Securities Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 500 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Hema Engineering Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1230 Reaffirmed
Hema Engineering Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 770 Reaffirmed
Himachal Aluminium and Conductors CC CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed
Himachal Aluminium and Conductors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Interarch Building Products Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed
Limit**
** Interchangeable with short-term loan of Rs.150 million and loan against imports of Rs.150
million
Interarch Building Products Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed
* One-way interchangeability from FBWC limits to NFBWC limits allowed
Interarch Building Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 200 Reaffirmed
Interarch Building Products Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed
Interarch Building Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 690 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
International Steel Corporation CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed
Kaygee Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended
L. D. Solvex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 7.5 Assigned
L. D. Solvex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned
L. D. Solvex Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 2.5 Assigned
Mangalath Cashews CC CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed
Mewar University TL CRISIL BB 181.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
MFAR HOTELS & RESORTS Ltd BG CRISIL D 31.5 Reaffirmed
MFAR HOTELS & RESORTS Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed
MFAR HOTELS & RESORTS Ltd LOC CRISIL D 1.5 Reaffirmed
MFAR HOTELS & RESORTS Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 1431 Reaffirmed
MFAR HOTELS & RESORTS Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 815.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
MFAR HOTELS & RESORTS Ltd WC Loan CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed
My Fone Teleservices Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Nag Leathers Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 30 Suspended
Purchase
Nag Leathers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Suspended
Nag Leathers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 50 Suspended
Nag Leathers Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 4.6 Suspended
Nag Yang Shoes Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 60 Suspended
Purchase
Nag Yang Shoes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Suspended
Nag Yang Shoes Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 85 Suspended
Nag Yang Shoes Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 10.2 Suspended
Loan Fac
Nag Yang Shoes Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 6.5 Suspended
Nupur Rice Mill TL CRISIL B+ 37.7 Assigned
Nupur Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned
Prime Mineral Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+# 1000
Loan Fac
PRT Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 280 Downgraded
from 'CRISIL
B-
R. N. Oswal Hosiery Factory CC CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed
Raghav Export CC CRISIL B+ 52 Reaffirmed
Raghav Export TL CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed
Sattva Engineering Construction Pvt CC CRISIL BB 90 Upgraded from
Ltd CRISIL BB-
Sattva Engineering Construction Pvt LT Loan CRISIL BB 5.1 Upgraded from
Ltd CRISIL BB-
Shilpa Electrical Engineers (India) CC CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Shree Enterprises (India) Pvt. Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 9 Assigned
Shree Enterprises (India) Pvt. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 16 Assigned
Loan Fac
Shree Enterprises (India) Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned
Shri Basaveshwar Veerashaiva TL CRISIL D 777.1 Downgraded
Vidayavardhak Sangha from CRISIL B
Shri Bhagyodaya Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed
Shri Bhagyodaya Metals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 69.7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shri Bhagyodaya Metals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 9.6 Reaffirmed
Sree Narayana Gurukulam Charitable TL CRISIL D 120 Reaffirmed
Trust
Sri Krishna Modern Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 90 Suspended
Sri Krishna Modern Rice Mill TL CRISIL B+ 3.3 Suspended
Sunstar Mercantile Company Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Suspended
Sunstar Mercantile Company Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Suspended
Sunstar Mercantile Company Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Suspended
Sunstar Mercantile Company Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 43.6 Suspended
Loan Fac
Sunstar Mercantile Company Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 88.4 Suspended
Supreme Housing and Hospitality Pvt LT Loan CRISIL B 1470 Suspended
Surendra Mining Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 256 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Surendra Mining Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 552 Reaffirmed
Swim Ceramic TL CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned
Swim Ceramic CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned
Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy CC CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed
Educational Trust
Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy LT Loan CRISIL D 110 Reaffirmed
Educational Trust
Varanasi Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed
Varanasi Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Vasista Marine Packing Credit CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned
VBC Associates LT Loan CRISIL BB- 174.2 Reaffirmed
VBC Associates Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 43.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Vineet Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B- 130 Suspended
Credit
Vivekananda Vidyavardhaka Sangha PuttuCC CRISIL BBB- 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Vivekananda Vidyavardhaka Sangha PuttuTL CRISIL BBB- 113.4 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)