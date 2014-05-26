May 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 23, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aero Club BG CRISIL A2 32.2 Reaffirmed Aero Club Foreign LOC CRISIL A2 62.8 Reaffirmed Aero Club LOC CRISIL A2 948 Reaffirmed Artha Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 22 Suspended Artha Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 3 Suspended Loan Fac Benara Bearings & Pistons Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Suspended Benara Bearings & Pistons Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Suspended Bhawani Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Suspended Dhanesh Impex Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 60 Suspended * Includes sub-limit of Rs.10.00 Million of Bills discounting facility. Farista Vanijya Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Suspended Galaxy Impex Packing Credit @ CRISIL A4+ 55 Reaffirmed @ interchangeable with Bill purchase-discounting Galaxy Impex Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ganesh Granites Export Packing CRISIL A4 40 Suspended Credit* *Includes sub-limit of Rs.5.00 Million of Foreign Bills Discounting Garg Casteels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Garg Casteels Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Garg Rice Mills Packing Credit CRISIL A4 110 Suspended Hariom Project's Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned HDFC Securities Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 1250 Reaffirmed HDFC Securities Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A1+ 750 Reaffirmed Hema Engineering Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Hema Engineering Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 395 Reaffirmed Himachal Aluminium and Conductors BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Interarch Building Products Pvt Ltd BG^ CRISIL A2 450 Reaffirmed ^ Includes an import letter of credit (secured) sub-limit of Rs.100 million and an import letter of credit (unsecured) sub-limit of Rs.100 million Interarch Building Products Pvt Ltd BG^^ CRISIL A2 250 Reaffirmed ^^ Includes a letters of credit sub-limit of Rs.100 million. The letters of credit sub-limit includes a buyer's credit sub-limit of Rs.20 million Interarch Building Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 360 Reaffirmed Interarch Building Products Pvt Ltd LOC@ CRISIL A2 250 Reaffirmed @ Includes a bank guarantee sub-limit of Rs.100 million and an LER on forward contracts sub-limit of Rs.10 million Interarch Building Products Pvt Ltd LOC@@ CRISIL A2 700 Reaffirmed @@ Includes a bank guarantee sub-limit of Rs.500 million International Steel Corporation LOC CRISIL A4+ 480 Reaffirmed Kaygee Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Mangalath Cashews Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Mangalath Cashews Packing Credit CRISIL A4 93 Reaffirmed Nupur Rice Mill BG CRISIL A4 2.3 Assigned R. N. Oswal Hosiery Factory LOC CRISIL A4 9 Reaffirmed Raghav Export BG CRISIL A4 3 Reaffirmed Raghav Export Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Sattva Engineering Construction Pvt LtBG* CRISIL A4+ 105 Reaffirmed *Includes a sub-limit of Letter of Credit of Rs.20.00 million Shilpa Electrical Engineers (India) PvLOC CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Ltd Shilpa Electrical Engineers (India) PvBG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Ltd Shree Enterprises (India) Pvt. Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Shri Basaveshwar Veerashaiva BG CRISIL D 200 Downgraded Vidayavardhak Sangha from CRISIL A4 Shri Bhagyodaya Metals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10.7 Reaffirmed Shri Bhagyodaya Metals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Sri Krishna Modern Rice Mill SME Credit CRISIL A4 2.5 Suspended Swim Ceramic BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Varanasi Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Fac Vasista Marine Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Credit Vasista Marine Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 160 Assigned VBC Associates BG CRISIL A4+ 12.7 Reaffirmed Vineet Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Loan Fac LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aakar Containers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 150 Assigned Loan Fac Aero Club CC* CRISIL BBB+ 205 Reaffirmed * Full interchange ability from cash credit to working capital demand loan up to the extent of Rs.140 million;Full interchangeability from cash credit to working capital demand loan up to the extent of Rs.140 million and from working capital demand loan to cash credit up to the extent of Rs.270 million. Aero Club Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 290 Reaffirmed Aero Club TL CRISIL BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed Aero Club WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB+ 2495 Reaffirmed Alex Astral Power Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 180.5 Assigned Loan Fac Alex Astral Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 2619.5 Assigned Andhra Tobacco WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended Artha Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 40 Suspended Avinash Tobaccos CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed B R Sponge and Power Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Suspended B R Sponge and Power Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 25 Suspended B R Sponge and Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 40.1 Suspended Loan Fac Benara Bearings & Pistons Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Suspended Benara Bearings & Pistons Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5.7 Suspended Loan Fac Bhawani Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Suspended Chintawar Agro Industries CC CRISIL B- 40 Suspended Chintawar Agro Industries TL CRISIL B- 12.5 Suspended CVT Technology Solutions Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac* CRISIL B- 15 Assigned *Treated as long term CVT Technology Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 10 Assigned Loan Fac CVT Technology Solutions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 45 Assigned Devaki Foundations CC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Devaki Foundations Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 50 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Dhanesh Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Suspended Loan Fac Farista Vanijya Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 26 Suspended Farista Vanijya Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 71.8 Suspended Fortune Cars Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL C 185 Suspended *Includes sublimit for Cheque Discounting of Rs.10.0 million G M Infinite Dwelling (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 590 Assigned Ganesh Granites CC CRISIL B 25 Suspended Ganesh Granites Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 15 Suspended Loan Fac Garg Casteels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Suspended Garg Casteels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 97.2 Suspended Loan Fac Garg Casteels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 22.8 Suspended Garg Rice Mills CC CRISIL B- 10 Suspended Garg Steels CC CRISIL B+ 75 Suspended Hariom Project's Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned HDFC Securities Ltd LT Bk Fac* CRISIL AAA 500 Reaffirmed * Overdraft Facility HDFC Securities Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 500 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hema Engineering Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1230 Reaffirmed Hema Engineering Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 770 Reaffirmed Himachal Aluminium and Conductors CC CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Himachal Aluminium and Conductors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Interarch Building Products Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed Limit** ** Interchangeable with short-term loan of Rs.150 million and loan against imports of Rs.150 million Interarch Building Products Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed * One-way interchangeability from FBWC limits to NFBWC limits allowed Interarch Building Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 200 Reaffirmed Interarch Building Products Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed Interarch Building Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 690 Reaffirmed Loan Fac International Steel Corporation CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Kaygee Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended L. D. Solvex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 7.5 Assigned L. D. Solvex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned L. D. Solvex Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 2.5 Assigned Mangalath Cashews CC CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Mewar University TL CRISIL BB 181.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ MFAR HOTELS & RESORTS Ltd BG CRISIL D 31.5 Reaffirmed MFAR HOTELS & RESORTS Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed MFAR HOTELS & RESORTS Ltd LOC CRISIL D 1.5 Reaffirmed MFAR HOTELS & RESORTS Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 1431 Reaffirmed MFAR HOTELS & RESORTS Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 815.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac MFAR HOTELS & RESORTS Ltd WC Loan CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed My Fone Teleservices Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Nag Leathers Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 30 Suspended Purchase Nag Leathers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Suspended Nag Leathers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 50 Suspended Nag Leathers Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 4.6 Suspended Nag Yang Shoes Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 60 Suspended Purchase Nag Yang Shoes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Suspended Nag Yang Shoes Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 85 Suspended Nag Yang Shoes Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 10.2 Suspended Loan Fac Nag Yang Shoes Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 6.5 Suspended Nupur Rice Mill TL CRISIL B+ 37.7 Assigned Nupur Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Prime Mineral Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+# 1000 Loan Fac PRT Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 280 Downgraded from 'CRISIL B- R. N. Oswal Hosiery Factory CC CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed Raghav Export CC CRISIL B+ 52 Reaffirmed Raghav Export TL CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Sattva Engineering Construction Pvt CC CRISIL BB 90 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL BB- Sattva Engineering Construction Pvt LT Loan CRISIL BB 5.1 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL BB- Shilpa Electrical Engineers (India) CC CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Pvt Ltd Shree Enterprises (India) Pvt. Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 9 Assigned Shree Enterprises (India) Pvt. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 16 Assigned Loan Fac Shree Enterprises (India) Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Shri Basaveshwar Veerashaiva TL CRISIL D 777.1 Downgraded Vidayavardhak Sangha from CRISIL B Shri Bhagyodaya Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Shri Bhagyodaya Metals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 69.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shri Bhagyodaya Metals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 9.6 Reaffirmed Sree Narayana Gurukulam Charitable TL CRISIL D 120 Reaffirmed Trust Sri Krishna Modern Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 90 Suspended Sri Krishna Modern Rice Mill TL CRISIL B+ 3.3 Suspended Sunstar Mercantile Company Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Suspended Sunstar Mercantile Company Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Suspended Sunstar Mercantile Company Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Suspended Sunstar Mercantile Company Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 43.6 Suspended Loan Fac Sunstar Mercantile Company Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 88.4 Suspended Supreme Housing and Hospitality Pvt LT Loan CRISIL B 1470 Suspended Surendra Mining Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 256 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Surendra Mining Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 552 Reaffirmed Swim Ceramic TL CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Swim Ceramic CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy CC CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Educational Trust Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy LT Loan CRISIL D 110 Reaffirmed Educational Trust Varanasi Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Varanasi Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vasista Marine Packing Credit CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned VBC Associates LT Loan CRISIL BB- 174.2 Reaffirmed VBC Associates Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 43.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vineet Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B- 130 Suspended Credit Vivekananda Vidyavardhaka Sangha PuttuCC CRISIL BBB- 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Vivekananda Vidyavardhaka Sangha PuttuTL CRISIL BBB- 113.4 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)