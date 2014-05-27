May 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 26, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
ABCI Infrastructures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1400 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
ABCI Infrastructures Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 1090 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL A4+
Bluebell Polymers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Suspended
Bluebell Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 4.5 Suspended
Canara Bank CDs Programme CRISIL A1+ 500000 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from Rs.400 billion)
CBM Industrie Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned
CBM Industrie Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned
Clean Air Projects (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Assigned
Deepkiran Foods Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 5 Suspended
Deepkiran Foods Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A2+ 95 Suspended
Discounting
Diamondstar Packing Credit CRISIL A4 89.1 Reaffirmed
Diamondstar Post Shipment CRISIL A4 133.8 Reaffirmed
Credit
Diamondstar Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 97.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Digital Ceramics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Echjay Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 10 Reaffirmed
Fedbank Financial Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed
Fibro Plastichem (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 1.7 Reaffirmed
FirstRand Bank Ltd CDs Programme CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed
Ganpati Traxim Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended
Loan Fac
Gardex BG CRISIL A4 6 Suspended
Gardex Foreign CRISIL A4 100 Suspended
Documentary Bills
Purchase
Gardex LOC CRISIL A4 70 Suspended
Gardex Packing Credit CRISIL A4 345 Suspended
H. N. Singh Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 83.6 Assigned
Hajee A.P.Bava & Company ConstructionsBG CRISIL A3+ 600 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Industrial Boilers Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
Industrial Boilers Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned
Kaygee Components Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 7.5 Suspended
Lahoti Overseas Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 42.5 Suspended
Credit
Lahoti Overseas Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A3 160 Suspended
Credit
Lahoti Overseas Ltd Pre Shipment Fac CRISIL A3 100 Suspended
Malayalam Cars and Services Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed
Fac
Malhotra Rubbers Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 144 Assigned
Malhotra Rubbers Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 200 Assigned
Micro Orgo Chem Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 50 Assigned
MPL Cars Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A4 350 Reaffirmed
Fac
MPL Cars Pvt Ltd Proposed Inventory CRISIL A4 32.5 Reaffirmed
Funding
P.S.R. Granites Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed
Negotiation
P.S.R. Granites Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
P.S.R. Granites Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Negotiation
P.S.R. Granites Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 32.5 Reaffirmed
Payal Petrochem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 434.2 Reaffirmed
Payal Petropack Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 280 Reaffirmed
Pragati Edible Processing Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended
R.F. Exports Foreign CRISIL A4+ 120 Upgraded from
Discounting Bill CRISIL A4
Purchase
R.F. Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 80 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Ravin Cables Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 1500 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
Rayontex Yarn Traders Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed
Royal Touch Laminates Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned
RPG Industrial Product Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
RPG Industrial Product Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Sabitri Traders Bill Purchase - CRISIL A4+ 70 Upgraded from
Discounting Fac CRISIL A4
Sabitri Traders Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Sabitri Traders Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 30 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL A4
Samay Alloys (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Assigned
Savita Oil Technologies Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 8174 Reaffirmed
SCC Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 280 Reaffirmed
Shivam Autozone (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Suspended
Shree Krishna Cold Storage Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.2 Suspended
SJ Fabricss Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
SJ Fabricss Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed
Sona Builders BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned
Sri Sainath Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Sri Sainath Constructions Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Sudhakar Irrigation Systems Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 119.2 Assigned
Forward
Sudhakar Irrigation Systems Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 2 Assigned
Sudhakar Irrigation Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned
Sudhakar Irrigation Systems Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned
Sudhakar Irrigation Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned
Sudhakar Plastic Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned
Sudhakar Plastic Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
Forward
Sudhakar Plastic Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned
Sudhakar Plastic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 55 Assigned
Sudhakar Plastic Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
Sudhakar Polymers Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned
Sudhakar Polymers Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned
Sudhakar Polymers Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Assigned
Sudhakar PVC Products Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
Forward
Suruchi Foods Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 24.5 Suspended
Swellco Ceramic BG CRISIL A4 8 Reaffirmed
The Spunpipe & Construction Company BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Suspended
(Baroda) Pvt Ltd
Tirupati Structurals Ltd BG CRISIL A2 115 Reaffirmed
Tirupati Structurals Ltd LOC** CRISIL A2 120 Reaffirmed
** Includes a sublimit of buyers credit of Rs.130 Million
Tirupati Structurals Ltd LOC*** CRISIL A2 130 Reaffirmed
*** Includes a sublimit of buyers credit of Rs.80 Million
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
ABCI Infrastructures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 450 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
ABCI Infrastructures Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 60 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
ALM Infotech City Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 450 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Asian Earthmovers CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed
Avis India CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned
Blue Sapphire Healthcares Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Suspended
Blue Sapphire Healthcares Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 1420 Suspended
Bluebell Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Suspended
Bluebell Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5.2 Suspended
Loan Fac
Bluebell Polymers Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 8.3 Suspended
Canara Bank Lower Tier-II BondsCRISIL AAA 34250 Reaffirmed
Canara Bank Upper Tier-II BondsCRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed
Canara Bank Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 25000 Reaffirmed
(Under Basel III)
Canara Bank Perpetual Tier-I CRISIL AAA 15896 Reaffirmed
Bonds
CBM Industrie Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
CBM Industrie Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned
Clean Air Projects (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 75 Assigned
Loan Fac
Clean Air Projects (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned
Dandapat Cold Storage Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 1.2 Suspended
Dandapat Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 83.9 Suspended
Deepkiran Foods Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A- 102.4 Suspended
Digital Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed
Digital Ceramics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Digital Ceramics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed
Echjay Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 85 Reaffirmed
Echjay Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 180 Reaffirmed
Endoc Lifecare Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed
Fibro Plastichem (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 50 Reaffirmed
Fibro Plastichem (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 2.8 Reaffirmed
Ganpati Traxim Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 350 Suspended
Gardex Proposed TL CRISIL B 229 Suspended
Genesis Poweronics India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Genesis Poweronics India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 59.9 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
H. N. Singh Construction Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 44.4 Assigned
H. N. Singh Construction CC CRISIL BB+ 22 Assigned
HIA Exports CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed
Industrial Boilers Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Assigned
Kaygee Components Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended
Kumar Autowheels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed
Kumar Autowheels Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed
Financing
Scheme(e-DFS)
Kumar Autowheels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed
Kunj Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 85 Reaffirmed
Kunj Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Lahoti Overseas Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Suspended
Maihar Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 43.9 Suspended
Maihar Alloys Pvt Ltd CC - Book Debt CRISIL B- 24 Suspended
Malhotra Rubbers Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 95 Assigned
Malhotra Rubbers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 21 Assigned
Loan Fac
Malhotra Rubbers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Assigned
Micro Orgo Chem Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned
Loan Fac
Micro Orgo Chem CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned
MPL Cars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 32.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
MPL Cars Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 35 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
National Printers (Prop. Apex ProductsBG* CRISIL BB 46.1 Suspended
Pvt. Ltd.)
*Interchangeable with cash credit of Rs. 3.00 cr
National Printers (Prop. Apex ProductsCC CRISIL BB 70 Suspended
Pvt. Ltd.)
P.S.R. Granites CC CRISIL B+ 10 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
P.S.R. Granites Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 12.5 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B-
P.S.R. Granites Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 7.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
P.S.R. Granites Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 35 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B-
Payal Petrochem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 120 Reaffirmed
Payal Petrochem Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 345.8 Reaffirmed
Payal Petropack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed
Powertech Global Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 17.5 Suspended
Pragati Edible Processing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Suspended
Pragati Edible Processing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 57 Suspended
PRL Projects & Infrastructure Ltd BG CRISIL D 380 Suspended
PRL Projects & Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Suspended
PRL Projects & Infrastructure Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL D 100 Suspended
PRL Projects & Infrastructure Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 10 Suspended
PRL Projects & Infrastructure Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 50 Suspended
Loan Fac
R.F. Exports LT Loan CRISIL BB- 1.1 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Radha Marketing CC CRISIL BB- 200 Assigned
Radha Marketing Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned
Loan Fac
Rajaram And Brothers CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed
Ravin Cables Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 650 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Ravin Cables Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 335 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BBB
Ravin Cables Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 15 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Rayontex Yarn Traders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed
Rayontex Yarn Traders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Revti Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 71.5 Reaffirmed
Revti Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 23.5 Reaffirmed
Royal Touch Laminates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned
Loan Fac
Royal Touch Laminates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned
RPG Industrial Product Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
RPG Industrial Product Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 70 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B+
RPG Industrial Product Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 240 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
RSV Hospital CC CRISIL B+ 5 Suspended
RSV Hospital LT Loan CRISIL B+ 43.2 Suspended
RSV Hospital Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 11.8 Suspended
Loan Fac
Ruby Builders & Promoters LT Loan CRISIL BB 370 Reaffirmed
Ruby Builders & Promoters Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed
Ruby Builders & Promoters TL CRISIL BB 282.5 Reaffirmed
Ruby Builders & Promoters Proposed TL CRISIL BB 27.5 Reaffirmed
Samay Alloys (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 17.3 Assigned
Samay Alloys (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Assigned
Savita Oil Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL AA 600 Reaffirmed
Savita Oil Technologies Ltd TL CRISIL AA 671.2 Reaffirmed
SCC Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 150 Reaffirmed
SCC Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 450 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Seth Ghasiram Gopikishan Badruka LT Loan CRISIL BB 250 Reaffirmed
Educational Society
Shivam Autozone (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Suspended
Shivam Autozone (India) Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B- 200 Suspended
Fac
Shivam Autozone (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 20 Suspended
Loan Fac
Shivam Autozone (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 210 Suspended
Shree Jalaram Knitting CC CRISIL B+ 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Shree Jalaram Knitting TL CRISIL B+ 49.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Shree Krishna Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B 39 Suspended
*Represents marketing loans
Shree Krishna Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 7.5 Suspended
Shree Krishna Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 2.7 Suspended
Shree Tirupati Enterprises CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned
Siddhi Texchem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Suspended
Siddhi Texchem Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1.1 Suspended
Loan Fac
Siddhi Texchem Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 47.5 Suspended
Siwan Tractors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed
Sona Builders CC CRISIL BB 20 Assigned
Sri Sainath Constructions CC CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed
Sri Sainath Constructions Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed
Sudhakar Irrigation Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 75 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sudhakar Irrigation Systems Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 76 Assigned
Sudhakar Irrigation Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 44 Assigned
Sudhakar Plastic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 35 Assigned
Sudhakar Polymers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 32 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sudhakar Polymers Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 108 Assigned
Sudhakar Polymers Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Assigned
Sudhakar PVC Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 68 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sudhakar PVC Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 177 Assigned
Sudhakar PVC Products Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BB+ 20 Assigned
Sudhakar PVC Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Assigned
Suruchi Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 405.5 Suspended
Suruchi Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended
Loan Fac
Swellco Ceramic CC CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Swellco Ceramic TL CRISIL B+ 87.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
The Spunpipe & Construction Company CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Suspended
(Baroda) Pvt Ltd
The Spunpipe & Construction Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 65 Suspended
(Baroda) Pvt Ltd Loan Fac
Thunga Hospital Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 20 Assigned
Thunga Hospital Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 200 Assigned
Tirupati Structurals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 175 Reaffirmed
Tirupati Structurals Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 60 Reaffirmed
VMR Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 6 Suspended
VMR Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 28 Suspended
VMR Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 26 Suspended
Yantra Green Power Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 311.9 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
