May 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 26, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABCI Infrastructures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1400 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ ABCI Infrastructures Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 1090 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A4+ Bluebell Polymers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Suspended Bluebell Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 4.5 Suspended Canara Bank CDs Programme CRISIL A1+ 500000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.400 billion) CBM Industrie Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned CBM Industrie Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Clean Air Projects (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Deepkiran Foods Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 5 Suspended Deepkiran Foods Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A2+ 95 Suspended Discounting Diamondstar Packing Credit CRISIL A4 89.1 Reaffirmed Diamondstar Post Shipment CRISIL A4 133.8 Reaffirmed Credit Diamondstar Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 97.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Digital Ceramics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Echjay Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 10 Reaffirmed Fedbank Financial Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Fibro Plastichem (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 1.7 Reaffirmed FirstRand Bank Ltd CDs Programme CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Ganpati Traxim Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Loan Fac Gardex BG CRISIL A4 6 Suspended Gardex Foreign CRISIL A4 100 Suspended Documentary Bills Purchase Gardex LOC CRISIL A4 70 Suspended Gardex Packing Credit CRISIL A4 345 Suspended H. N. Singh Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 83.6 Assigned Hajee A.P.Bava & Company ConstructionsBG CRISIL A3+ 600 Assigned Pvt Ltd Industrial Boilers Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Industrial Boilers Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Kaygee Components Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 7.5 Suspended Lahoti Overseas Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 42.5 Suspended Credit Lahoti Overseas Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A3 160 Suspended Credit Lahoti Overseas Ltd Pre Shipment Fac CRISIL A3 100 Suspended Malayalam Cars and Services Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Fac Malhotra Rubbers Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 144 Assigned Malhotra Rubbers Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 200 Assigned Micro Orgo Chem Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 50 Assigned MPL Cars Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A4 350 Reaffirmed Fac MPL Cars Pvt Ltd Proposed Inventory CRISIL A4 32.5 Reaffirmed Funding P.S.R. Granites Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed Negotiation P.S.R. Granites Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed P.S.R. Granites Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Negotiation P.S.R. Granites Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 32.5 Reaffirmed Payal Petrochem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 434.2 Reaffirmed Payal Petropack Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 280 Reaffirmed Pragati Edible Processing Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended R.F. Exports Foreign CRISIL A4+ 120 Upgraded from Discounting Bill CRISIL A4 Purchase R.F. Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 80 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Ravin Cables Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 1500 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Rayontex Yarn Traders Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Royal Touch Laminates Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned RPG Industrial Product Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 RPG Industrial Product Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Sabitri Traders Bill Purchase - CRISIL A4+ 70 Upgraded from Discounting Fac CRISIL A4 Sabitri Traders Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Sabitri Traders Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 30 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A4 Samay Alloys (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Savita Oil Technologies Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 8174 Reaffirmed SCC Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 280 Reaffirmed Shivam Autozone (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Shree Krishna Cold Storage Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.2 Suspended SJ Fabricss Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed SJ Fabricss Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Sona Builders BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Sri Sainath Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Sri Sainath Constructions Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Sudhakar Irrigation Systems Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 119.2 Assigned Forward Sudhakar Irrigation Systems Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 2 Assigned Sudhakar Irrigation Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned Sudhakar Irrigation Systems Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Sudhakar Irrigation Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned Sudhakar Plastic Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned Sudhakar Plastic Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Forward Sudhakar Plastic Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned Sudhakar Plastic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 55 Assigned Sudhakar Plastic Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Sudhakar Polymers Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Sudhakar Polymers Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Sudhakar Polymers Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Assigned Sudhakar PVC Products Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Forward Suruchi Foods Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 24.5 Suspended Swellco Ceramic BG CRISIL A4 8 Reaffirmed The Spunpipe & Construction Company BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Suspended (Baroda) Pvt Ltd Tirupati Structurals Ltd BG CRISIL A2 115 Reaffirmed Tirupati Structurals Ltd LOC** CRISIL A2 120 Reaffirmed ** Includes a sublimit of buyers credit of Rs.130 Million Tirupati Structurals Ltd LOC*** CRISIL A2 130 Reaffirmed *** Includes a sublimit of buyers credit of Rs.80 Million LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABCI Infrastructures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 450 Upgraded from CRISIL BB ABCI Infrastructures Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BB ALM Infotech City Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 450 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Asian Earthmovers CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Avis India CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Blue Sapphire Healthcares Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Suspended Blue Sapphire Healthcares Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 1420 Suspended Bluebell Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Suspended Bluebell Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5.2 Suspended Loan Fac Bluebell Polymers Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 8.3 Suspended Canara Bank Lower Tier-II BondsCRISIL AAA 34250 Reaffirmed Canara Bank Upper Tier-II BondsCRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed Canara Bank Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 25000 Reaffirmed (Under Basel III) Canara Bank Perpetual Tier-I CRISIL AAA 15896 Reaffirmed Bonds CBM Industrie Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned CBM Industrie Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Clean Air Projects (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 75 Assigned Loan Fac Clean Air Projects (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Dandapat Cold Storage Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 1.2 Suspended Dandapat Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 83.9 Suspended Deepkiran Foods Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A- 102.4 Suspended Digital Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Digital Ceramics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Digital Ceramics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Echjay Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 85 Reaffirmed Echjay Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 180 Reaffirmed Endoc Lifecare Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Fibro Plastichem (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 50 Reaffirmed Fibro Plastichem (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 2.8 Reaffirmed Ganpati Traxim Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 350 Suspended Gardex Proposed TL CRISIL B 229 Suspended Genesis Poweronics India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 Upgraded from CRISIL D Genesis Poweronics India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 59.9 Upgraded from CRISIL D H. N. Singh Construction Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 44.4 Assigned H. N. Singh Construction CC CRISIL BB+ 22 Assigned HIA Exports CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Industrial Boilers Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Assigned Kaygee Components Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended Kumar Autowheels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Kumar Autowheels Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Kumar Autowheels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Kunj Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 85 Reaffirmed Kunj Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lahoti Overseas Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Suspended Maihar Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 43.9 Suspended Maihar Alloys Pvt Ltd CC - Book Debt CRISIL B- 24 Suspended Malhotra Rubbers Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 95 Assigned Malhotra Rubbers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 21 Assigned Loan Fac Malhotra Rubbers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Assigned Micro Orgo Chem Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Loan Fac Micro Orgo Chem CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned MPL Cars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 32.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- MPL Cars Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 35 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- National Printers (Prop. Apex ProductsBG* CRISIL BB 46.1 Suspended Pvt. Ltd.) *Interchangeable with cash credit of Rs. 3.00 cr National Printers (Prop. Apex ProductsCC CRISIL BB 70 Suspended Pvt. Ltd.) P.S.R. Granites CC CRISIL B+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL B- P.S.R. Granites Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 12.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- P.S.R. Granites Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 7.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B- P.S.R. Granites Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 35 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Payal Petrochem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 120 Reaffirmed Payal Petrochem Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 345.8 Reaffirmed Payal Petropack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed Powertech Global Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 17.5 Suspended Pragati Edible Processing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Suspended Pragati Edible Processing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 57 Suspended PRL Projects & Infrastructure Ltd BG CRISIL D 380 Suspended PRL Projects & Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Suspended PRL Projects & Infrastructure Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL D 100 Suspended PRL Projects & Infrastructure Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 10 Suspended PRL Projects & Infrastructure Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 50 Suspended Loan Fac R.F. Exports LT Loan CRISIL BB- 1.1 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Radha Marketing CC CRISIL BB- 200 Assigned Radha Marketing Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Loan Fac Rajaram And Brothers CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Ravin Cables Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 650 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Ravin Cables Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 335 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB Ravin Cables Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 15 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Rayontex Yarn Traders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Rayontex Yarn Traders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Revti Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 71.5 Reaffirmed Revti Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 23.5 Reaffirmed Royal Touch Laminates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Loan Fac Royal Touch Laminates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned RPG Industrial Product Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ RPG Industrial Product Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 70 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ RPG Industrial Product Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 240 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ RSV Hospital CC CRISIL B+ 5 Suspended RSV Hospital LT Loan CRISIL B+ 43.2 Suspended RSV Hospital Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 11.8 Suspended Loan Fac Ruby Builders & Promoters LT Loan CRISIL BB 370 Reaffirmed Ruby Builders & Promoters Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Ruby Builders & Promoters TL CRISIL BB 282.5 Reaffirmed Ruby Builders & Promoters Proposed TL CRISIL BB 27.5 Reaffirmed Samay Alloys (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 17.3 Assigned Samay Alloys (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Assigned Savita Oil Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL AA 600 Reaffirmed Savita Oil Technologies Ltd TL CRISIL AA 671.2 Reaffirmed SCC Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 150 Reaffirmed SCC Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 450 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Seth Ghasiram Gopikishan Badruka LT Loan CRISIL BB 250 Reaffirmed Educational Society Shivam Autozone (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Suspended Shivam Autozone (India) Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B- 200 Suspended Fac Shivam Autozone (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 20 Suspended Loan Fac Shivam Autozone (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 210 Suspended Shree Jalaram Knitting CC CRISIL B+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B Shree Jalaram Knitting TL CRISIL B+ 49.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Shree Krishna Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B 39 Suspended *Represents marketing loans Shree Krishna Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 7.5 Suspended Shree Krishna Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 2.7 Suspended Shree Tirupati Enterprises CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned Siddhi Texchem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Suspended Siddhi Texchem Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1.1 Suspended Loan Fac Siddhi Texchem Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 47.5 Suspended Siwan Tractors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed Sona Builders CC CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Sri Sainath Constructions CC CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Sri Sainath Constructions Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Sudhakar Irrigation Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 75 Assigned Loan Fac Sudhakar Irrigation Systems Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 76 Assigned Sudhakar Irrigation Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 44 Assigned Sudhakar Plastic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 35 Assigned Sudhakar Polymers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 32 Assigned Loan Fac Sudhakar Polymers Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 108 Assigned Sudhakar Polymers Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Assigned Sudhakar PVC Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 68 Assigned Loan Fac Sudhakar PVC Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 177 Assigned Sudhakar PVC Products Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BB+ 20 Assigned Sudhakar PVC Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Assigned Suruchi Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 405.5 Suspended Suruchi Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended Loan Fac Swellco Ceramic CC CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Swellco Ceramic TL CRISIL B+ 87.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B- The Spunpipe & Construction Company CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Suspended (Baroda) Pvt Ltd The Spunpipe & Construction Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 65 Suspended (Baroda) Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Thunga Hospital Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 20 Assigned Thunga Hospital Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 200 Assigned Tirupati Structurals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 175 Reaffirmed Tirupati Structurals Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 60 Reaffirmed VMR Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 6 Suspended VMR Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 28 Suspended VMR Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 26 Suspended Yantra Green Power Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 311.9 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 