May 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 27, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ajay Natavarlal Commodities Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 300 Assigned ANS Pvt. Ltd BG CRISIL A3 850 Reaffirmed Apollo Hospitals International Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3 90 Assigned Auto Carriage Pvt. Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended Bhuval Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 600 Reaffirmed Bindal Silk Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 6 Suspended Bindal Silk Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 4 Suspended Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed Dinshaws Dairy Foods Ltd BG* CRISIL A2+ 5 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with Letter of Credit Heena Engineering Co. Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Kirloskar Pneumatic Co. Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 4960 Reaffirmed Kumar Steel (India) LOC CRISIL A4+ 440 Reaffirmed Lila Dhar Devki Nandan BG CRISIL A4 100 Suspended Madan Trading Co Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 70 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Madan Trading Co Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 70 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Manibhai & Brothers BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Suspended Maxim Infrastructure and Real Estate BG CRISIL A4 100 Suspended Pvt Ltd Munish Kumar Bansal Contractor BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Nuberg Engineering Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 450 Reaffirmed Nuberg Engineering Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Discounting Nuberg Engineering Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed Nuberg Engineering Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Panna International Foreign CRISIL A4+ 180 Reaffirmed Discounting Bill Purchase PH Trading Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed PH Trading Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rajkamal Textiles BG CRISIL A4 1.9 Reaffirmed Ravitej Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 37.5 Reaffirmed Renaatus Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 400 Reaffirmed Rupa & Company Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 550 Assigned Rupa & Company Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 10 Assigned Rupa & Company Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A1 50 Assigned Fac Rupa & Company Ltd BG CRISIL A1 40 Assigned S. K. Age Exports Bill Purchase- CRISIL A4+ 160 Suspended Discounting Fac S. K. Age Exports LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended S. N. Tradelink Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Suspended Sambandam Siva Textiles (P) Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Sambandam Siva Textiles (P) Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Sara International Ltd Composite WC Limit CRISIL A4+ 920 Reaffirmed Sara International Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 1200 Reaffirmed Sara Textiles Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Shree Hans Alloys Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Shree Hans Alloys Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed Shree Madhav Ispat Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Shree Madhav Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Shri Santhosh Meenakshi Textiles Pvt BG CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Shri Santhosh Meenakshi Textiles Pvt LOC CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Shri Santhosh Meenakshi Textiles Pvt Standby Line of CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed Ltd Credit Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal Overdraft Fac CRISIL A1 1000 Reaffirmed SP Fabricators Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 660 Reaffirmed Sree Santhosh Garments BG CRISIL A2 2 Reaffirmed Sree Santhosh Garments Foreign CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed Discounting Bill Purchase Sree Santhosh Garments Packing Credit CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed Telecom Network Solutions Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL A3+ 75 Reaffirmed UCO Bank CD Programme CRISIL A1+ 350000 Reaffirmed Utkal Metallics Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Assigned V. K. Offshore Services India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned Valora Plywood Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 39 Assigned Vyanktesh Plastics & Packaging Pvt LtdInland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ACG Hospitality Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 200 Upgraded from CRISIL D Affable Fisheries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 75 Suspended Ajay Natavarlal Commodities Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned ANS Pvt. Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Apollo Hospitals International Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 760 Assigned Apollo Hospitals International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 250 Assigned Loan Fac Astoria Agro and Allied Industries PvtRupee TL CRISIL C 250 Reaffirmed Ltd Auto Carriage Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Suspended Auto Carriage Pvt. Ltd TL CRISIL BB 20 Suspended Bhuval Industries CC CRISIL BB 75 Reaffirmed Bhuval Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 12 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bindal Silk Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 77.5 Suspended Bindal Silk Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 3.5 Suspended Loan Fac Bindal Silk Mills Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 159.8 Suspended Bindal Silk Mills Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 10 Suspended Credit Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 110 Reaffirmed Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Columbus Premier Shoes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Assigned Devaki Agencies CC CRISIL D 90 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Devaki Agencies LT Loan CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Devaki Cement Agencies CC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Devaki Steels CC CRISIL D 120 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Devaki Traders CC CRISIL D 190 Downgraded from CRISIL BB/ Dinshaws Dairy Foods Ltd CC CRISIL A- 300 Reaffirmed Dinshaws Dairy Foods Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A- 345 Reaffirmed Eswari Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Eswari Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Loan Fac Ganesh Ginning Factory CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Genom Biotech Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL D 80 Suspended Genom Biotech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Suspended Genom Biotech Pvt Ltd Packing Credit^ CRISIL D 61.5 Suspended ^ Fully interchangeable with post-shipment credit facility Genom Biotech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 30 Suspended Loan Fac Genom Biotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 30 Suspended Heena Engineering Co. Ltd TL CRISIL BB 140.3 Assigned Heena Engineering Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 64.7 Assigned Loan Fac Heena Engineering Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Indo-German International (P) Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed Kirloskar Pneumatic Co. Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 400 Reaffirmed Kumar Steel (India) CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Kumar Steel (India) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 13.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lalchand Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 500 Reaffirmed Lila Dhar Devki Nandan CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended Manibhai & Brothers CC CRISIL BB+ 25 Suspended Maxim Infrastructure and Real Estate LT Loan CRISIL B+ 1592.4 Suspended Pvt Ltd Mirae Asset Mutual Fund's Mirae Asset Cash CRISIL AAAmfs Assigned Management Fund Mohana Cotton Ginning Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Upgraded from CRISIL B Mohana Cotton Ginning Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 65 Upgraded from CRISIL B Munish Kumar Bansal Contractor CC CRISIL B 75 Reaffirmed New Vision IT System Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 290 Suspended Nuberg Engineering Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Panna International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Panna International Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB- 15.6 Reaffirmed Fac PH Trading Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Pramod Telecom Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 35 Suspended Pramod Telecom Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 125 Suspended Pramod Telecom Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 25 Suspended Pramod Telecom Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 14.7 Suspended Rajkamal Textiles CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Rajkamal Textiles LT Loan CRISIL B+ 6.3 Reaffirmed Rajkamal Textiles Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ravitej Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 90 Reaffirmed Ravitej Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 10 Reaffirmed Renaatus Projects Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 300 Reaffirmed Renaatus Projects Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 23.4 Reaffirmed Riddhi Siddhi Cotspin Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 125 Assigned Riddhi Siddhi Cotspin Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 24 Assigned Rishabh Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 39 Suspended Rishabh Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B- 230 Suspended Fac Rishabh Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 1 Suspended Loan Fac Rupa & Company Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 100 Assigned Rupa & Company Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 2050 Assigned S. N. Tradelink Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 85 Suspended Sambandam Siva Textiles (P) Ltd CC CRISIL B 44 Reaffirmed Sambandam Siva Textiles (P) Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 38.5 Reaffirmed Sambandam Siva Textiles (P) Ltd TL CRISIL B 48.4 Reaffirmed Sambandam Siva Textiles (P) Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 90 Reaffirmed Sara International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 58 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Sara International Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 22 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Sara Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 510 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Sara Textiles Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 70 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Sara Textiles Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 130 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Sharma Chemicals & Adhesive ash Credit CRISIL B 73 Suspended Shree Hans Alloys Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Shree Hans Alloys Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 17.7 Reaffirmed Shree Hans Alloys Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 9 Reaffirmed Credit Shree Madhav Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 130 Suspended Shree Madhav Ispat Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB+ 11.5 Suspended Shree Madhav Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 90.7 Suspended Loan Fac Shree Madhav Ispat Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 20 Suspended Credit Shree Madhav Ispat Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 2.2 Suspended Shree Packers CC CRISIL B 75 Assigned Shree Packers TL CRISIL B 22.5 Assigned Shreeji Foils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60 Suspended Shri Santhosh Meenakshi Textiles Pvt LCC CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Shri Santhosh Meenakshi Textiles Pvt LTL CRISIL BBB+ 40 Reaffirmed Shri Santhosh Meenakshi Textiles Pvt LProposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 180 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal CC CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 3027.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal TL CRISIL A 2872.5 Reaffirmed SP Fabricators Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed SP Fabricators Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB 750 Reaffirmed Sree Santhosh Garments LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 40 Reaffirmed Sree Veera Brahmendra Swamy Spinning CC CRISIL D 65 Downgraded Mills Pvt Ltd from CRISIL B- Sree Veera Brahmendra Swamy Spinning TL CRISIL D 75.1 Downgraded Mills Pvt Ltd from CRISIL B- Sri Krishna Metcom Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Sri Krishna Metcom Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 86.4 Reaffirmed Telecom Network Solutions Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BBB 75 Reaffirmed Tirupati Warehouse Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed UCO Bank Tier I Perpetual CRISIL AA 6350 Reaffirmed Bonds UCO Bank Upper Tier II BondsCRISIL AA 17950 Reaffirmed UCO Bank Lower Tier II BondsCRISIL AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed UCO Bank Lower Tier II BondsCRISIL AA+ 17750 Reaffirmed Utkal Metallics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 23 Assigned Loan Fac Utkal Metallics Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned V. K. Offshore Services India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Valora Plywood Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 3.9 Assigned Valora Plywood Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned Credit Valora Plywood Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.1 Assigned Loan Fac Valora Plywood Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 12.5 Assigned Vishal Chain and Jewellery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended Vishal Chain and Jewellery Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 150 Suspended Loan Fac Vishwarupa Tubes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 120 Suspended Vishwarupa Tubes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 40 Suspended Vyanktesh Plastics & Packaging Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 