May 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 29, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT

(RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alpine Apparels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Alpine Apparels Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 160 Reaffirmed

Discounting Alpine Apparels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 7.3 Reaffirmed Alpine Apparels Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Bajrang Wire Products (India) Pvt. LtdLetter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed Chandak Brothers Bill Purchase - CRISIL A4 70 Suspended

Discounting Fac Chandak Brothers Export Packing CRISIL A4 170 Suspended

Credit Chandak Brothers ST Bk Fac CRISIL A4 40 Suspended Cotton World BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed Cotton World Export Packing CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed

Credit Cotton World Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed

Discounting Cotton World LOC CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed Cotton World Standby Line of CRISIL A3 17 Reaffirmed

Credit Devas Engineering Systems Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Durga Polyflex Industries LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned EPC Industrie Ltd BG CRISIL A1 10.4 Reaffirmed EPC Industrie Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed Essee Metal Containers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Assigned Euro Leder Fashion Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 75 Suspended Euro Leder Fashion Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 35 Suspended Fairdeal Steels Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL A4+ 45 Suspended Globe Panel Industries India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Hyvolt Electricals BG CRISIL A4 60 Suspended Hyvolt Electricals LOC CRISIL A4 75 Suspended Indu Packaging (Daman) Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 9 Assigned Indu Packaging (Daman) Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Integrated Defence Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Integrated Defence Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 19 Suspended Integrated Defence Products Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 44.5 Suspended

Loan Fac J Pan Tubular Components Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended J Pan Tubular Components Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended J Pan Tubular Components Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A4+ 52.5 Suspended Janalakshmi Financial Services Pvt LtdST Loan CRISIL A2+ 150 Reaffirmed Jyoti Vincom Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.8 Assigned KPG Enterprise LOC CRISIL A4+ 260 Suspended Lansh Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 23.2 Suspended Lansh Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1 Suspended Leotronic Scales Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Mahajan Overseas Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Suspended Mahajan Overseas Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended

Discounting Fac Mahajan Overseas Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended Mahajan Overseas Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 75 Suspended Malbros International Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Malbros International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Manappuram Finance Ltd ST Debt (Reduced CRISIL A1 + 15000 Reaffirmed

from Rs.30 billion) Mujawadia Tractors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Suspended Mukund Overseas Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Mukund Overseas Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned

Credit N R I Academy of Sciences BG CRISIL A3+ 196.4 Reaffirmed Narayan Industries Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 35.4 Reaffirmed Narayan Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Oasis Distilleries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 47.5 Reaffirmed Oasis Distilleries Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Patnaik Steels and Alloys Ltd BG CRISIL A4 27.5 Reaffirmed Pooja Soya Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Pooja Soya Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Pyoginam BG CRISIL A4 1.2 Reaffirmed Pyoginam Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 57 Reaffirmed

Purchase Pyoginam Packing Credit CRISIL A4 65 Reaffirmed Rourkela Steel Corporation BG CRISIL A4+ 9 Assigned Rourkela Steel Corporation Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Rukshmani Syntex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Assigned;

Suspension

revoked S R Polytex Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed Shree Jee Flour Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned;

Suspension

revoked Shree Shyam Bearings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reassigned Sri Rama Textile Spinning Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Sri Sainath Industry Pvt Ltd Packing Credit * CRISIL A4+ 370 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee Sujan Cooper Standard AVS Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 2.3 Reassigned Suma Springs Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Suryaamba Spinning Mills Ltd BG CRISIL D 2.5 Downgraded

from CRISIL A4 Suryaamba Spinning Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Downgraded

from CRISIL A4 TeamLease Services Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A2 250 Assigned Tijiya Steel Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Vishnu Saran & Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Vishnu Saran & Co. Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Vital Health Care Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 300 Upgraded from

CRISIL A4+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhay Ispat (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 200 Assigned

Loan Fac Aero Cans India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Aero Cans India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed

Loan Fac Aero Cans India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 150 Reaffirmed Aero Cans India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Alpine Apparels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 12.7 Reaffirmed Ambica Iron and Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Ambica Iron and Steel Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned

Loan Fac Bahubali Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned Bajrang Wire Products (India) Pvt. LtdCC CRISIL BB+ 300 Reaffirmed Bajrang Wire Products (India) Pvt. LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed

Loan Fac Bajrang Wire Products (India) Pvt. LtdTL CRISIL BB+ 115 Reaffirmed Chinar Syntex Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 180 Reaffirmed Cotton World LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 11 Reaffirmed Dasari Veer Raju & Gunnam Ram Chandra TL CRISIL D 70.5 Reaffirmed Rao Memorial Trus Dev Educational Society TL CRISIL D 55 Suspended Devas Engineering Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 18.5 Assigned Devas Engineering Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B- 41.5 Assigned Devas Engineering Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 90 Assigned Dhanshree Seeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended Dhanshree Seeds Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 15 Suspended Diamond Products Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Suspended Diamond Products Ltd CC CRISIL D 104.5 Suspended Diamond Products Ltd LOC CRISIL D 40 Suspended Diamond Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10.3 Suspended

Loan Fac Diamond Products Ltd TL CRISIL D 85.2 Suspended Durga Polyflex Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 93 Assigned

Loan Fac Durga Polyflex Industries CC CRISIL BB 22 Assigned EPC Industrie Ltd CC* CRISIL A 245 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with working capital demand loan to the extent of Rs.100 million, with letter of credit to the extent of Rs.80 million, and with bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.10 million EPC Industrie Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 144.6 Reaffirmed

Loan Fac Essee Metal Containers Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BB- 2.5 Assigned Essee Metal Containers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 36.5 Assigned Essee Metal Containers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 43 Assigned Euro Leder Fashion Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended

Loan Fac Fairdeal Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 85 Suspended Frostees Export (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 140 Suspended G P Ispat Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 50 Suspended G P Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 390 Suspended G P Ispat Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 146.2 Suspended Globe Panel Industries India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Suspended Green Concrete Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Suspended Green Concrete Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 49 Suspended Hyvolt Electricals CC CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Indu Packaging (Daman) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 85.9 Assigned

Loan Fac Indu Packaging (Daman) Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40.1 Assigned Integrated Defence Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 15 Suspended Integrated Defence Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 1.5 Suspended Inventys Research Company Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 110 Reaffirmed

Credit Inventys Research Company Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB 23.6 Reaffirmed Ishmeet Forgings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 49 Suspended Ishmeet Forgings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 11 Suspended

Loan Fac Ishmeet Forgings Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B- 10 Suspended J Pan Tubular Components Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 67.5 Suspended J Pan Tubular Components Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BB 40 Suspended Janalakshmi Financial Services Pvt LtdNCD CRISIL BBB+ 1200 Assigned Janalakshmi Financial Services Pvt LtdNCD CRISIL BBB+ 280 Reaffirmed Janalakshmi Financial Services Pvt LtdNCD CRISIL BBB+ 1400 Reaffirmed Janalakshmi Financial Services Pvt LtdNCD CRISIL BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed Janalakshmi Financial Services Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 1000 Reaffirmed

Loan Fac Janalakshmi Financial Services Pvt LtdTL CRISIL BBB+ 1350 Reaffirmed Jyoti Vincom Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 110 Assigned Jyoti Vincom Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 35.2 Assigned

Loan Fac Jyoti Vincom Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 53 Assigned Kansal Overseas TL CRISIL B 0.5 Assigned Kansal Overseas CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Kansal Overseas Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 4.5 Assigned

Loan Fac Kohinoor Printers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 25 Reaffirmed Kohinoor Printers Pvt Ltd Mortgage Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ 22.8 Reaffirmed Kohinoor Printers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 39.8 Reaffirmed

Loan Fac Kohinoor Printers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 12.4 Reaffirmed Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd Bonds* CRISIL AAA(SO) 16670 Reaffirmed *Outstanding as on March 31, 2013, refer to annexure for details Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd Bonds CRISIL AAA(SO) 733000 Withdrawn *Outstanding as on March 31, 2013, refer to annexure for details KPG Enterprise CC CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended KTC Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 100 Reaffirmed KTC Automobiles Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B- 35.1 Reaffirmed

Fac KTC Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 83.4 Reaffirmed Lansh Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 22.5 Suspended Lansh Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 4.5 Suspended Lansh Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 8.8 Suspended Leonids Electronic Retail Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 300 Suspended Leotronic Scales Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Logix Buildtech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 2000 Suspended Macrocosm Metals & Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 250 Suspended Mahajan Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 15 Suspended Mahajan Overseas Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 24 Suspended Mahajan Overseas Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 20 Suspended Mahaveer Finance India Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Mahaveer Finance India Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Malbros International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 330 Reaffirmed Malbros International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 151.9 Reaffirmed

Loan Fac Malbros International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 203.1 Reaffirmed Mamata Hospital Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended

Loan Fac Manappuram Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL A+ 905 Reaffirmed Manappuram Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL A+ 4420 Reaffirmed Manappuram Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL A+ 4000 Reaffirmed Manappuram Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL A+ 2000 Reaffirmed Manappuram Finance Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 9750 Reaffirmed Manappuram Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 3250 Reaffirmed

Loan Fac Manappuram Finance Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 200 Reaffirmed Manappuram Finance Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A+ 800 Reaffirmed Mandeep Industries CC CRISIL B 200 Suspended Mandeep Industries Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B 100 Suspended Mujawadia Tractors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 1 Suspended Mukund Overseas Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 3 Assigned

Loan Fac Mukund Overseas CC CRISIL BB- 37 Assigned N R I Academy of Sciences Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 90 Reaffirmed N R I Academy of Sciences Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 125.9 Reaffirmed

Loan Fac N R I Academy of Sciences TL CRISIL BBB 197.7 Reaffirmed Nideeshwaram Avenue LLP CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Assigned Oasis Distilleries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 415 Reaffirmed Oasis Distilleries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed

Loan Fac Oasis Distilleries Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed

Credit Oasis Distilleries Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 190 Reaffirmed P. R. Steels CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned P. R. Steels TL CRISIL B 15 Assigned Patnaik Steels and Alloys Ltd CC CRISIL B- 300 Upgraded from

CRISIL C Patnaik Steels and Alloys Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 33.1 Upgraded from

Loan Fac CRISIL C Patnaik Steels and Alloys Ltd TL CRISIL B- 1026.9 Upgraded from

CRISIL C Pooja Soya Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed Pooja Soya Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed

Loan Fac Pyoginam Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 40.5 Reaffirmed Quest Life Sciences Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 14.5 Assigned Quest Life Sciences Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 3.5 Assigned Quest Life Sciences Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Radiant Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Radiant Udyog Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Rajesh Filaments Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B 60 Suspended * Completely interchangeable with packing credit and bill purchase Rajesh Filaments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 14.6 Suspended

Loan Fac Rajesh Filaments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 17.5 Suspended Rohit Automobiles - Ara CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Rohit Automobiles - Ara TL CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Rourkela Steel Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 36 Assigned

Loan Fac Rourkela Steel Corporation CC CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned Rukshmani Syntex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 215 Assigned;

Suspension

revoked Rukshmani Syntex Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 383 Assigned;

Suspension

revoked S.R. Overseas TL CRISIL B 30 Assigned S.R. Overseas CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned S.R. Overseas Export Packing CRISIL B 110 Assigned

Credit Saurashtra Jinning Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 18.4 Assigned Saurashtra Jinning Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 67.5 Assigned Saurashtra Jinning Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 4.1 Assigned

Loan Fac Sektra Marketing Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 105 Assigned Shree Jee Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned;

Suspension

revoked Shree Jee Flour Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 2.7 Assigned;

Suspension

revoked Shree Shyam Bearings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 220 Reaffirmed Shree Shyam Bearings Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed Shri Gajanan Food Industries CC CRISIL BB- 60 Upgraded from

CRISIL B+ Shri Gajanan Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB- 60 Upgraded from

CRISIL B+ Siddhivinayak Aesthetics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Siddhivinayak Aesthetics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Soltex Petro Products Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 130 Notice of

Withdrawal Soltex Petro Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 130 Notice of

Loan Fac Withdrawal Sri Rama Textile Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Suspended Sri Rama Textile Spinning Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 79 Suspended Sri Rama Textile Spinning Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 60 Suspended

Loan Fac SRM Transports India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 29.8 Reaffirmed SRM Transports India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 7.9 Reaffirmed

Loan Fac SRM Transports India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 162.3 Reaffirmed Sujan Cooper Standard AVS Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Sujan Cooper Standard AVS Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 32.7 Reaffirmed Suma Springs Pvt Ltd TL* CRISIL BB 20 Assigned *Includes a sublimit of 19.1 Million for Capex Letter of Credit Suma Springs Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 5 Assigned Suma Springs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 25 Assigned Suryaamba Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Downgraded

from CRISIL B- Suryaamba Spinning Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 138.2 Downgraded

from CRISIL B- TeamLease Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 200 Assigned

Loan Fac Tijiya Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 120 Reaffirmed Universal Coatings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 55 Reaffirmed Universal Converters Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 69 Reaffirmed Vasantha Rice Industries CC CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed Vasantha Rice Industries SME Credit CRISIL B 2.5 Reaffirmed Vasantha Rice Industries TL CRISIL B 24 Reaffirmed Vishnu Saran & Co. TL CRISIL BB 5 Assigned Vishnu Saran & Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5 Assigned

Loan Fac Vitagreen Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 28 Reaffirmed Vitagreen Products Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B- 22 Reaffirmed Vital Health Care Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 400 Upgraded from

CRISIL BB+ Vital Health Care Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 120 Upgraded from

CRISIL BB+ Vitthal Distilleries Ltd CC CRISIL D 48 Reaffirmed Vitthal Distilleries Ltd TL CRISIL D 282 Reaffirmed VL Raka Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed VL Raka Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Wellwisher Trexim Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 116.5 Assigned Wellwisher Trexim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Wellwisher Trexim Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 63.5 Assigned

Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)