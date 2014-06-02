Jun 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of 30 & 31 May, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aashiana Rolling Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reassigned Accrete Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 7.5 Assigned Accrete Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned Air India SATS Airport Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 1000 Reaffirmed Allengers Medical Systems Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 220 Assigned Au Financiers (India) Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 1300 Reaffirmed Augustan Knitwear Pvt. Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 110.9 Reaffirmed Discounting Augustan Knitwear Pvt. Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed B.M. Agro Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned B.M. Trivedi BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned Bee Kay Precision (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned C. Suresh Reddy & Co BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Cholamandalam Investment and Finance ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Creative and Crofts Industries India Packing Credit CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Pvt Ltd Durga Charitable Society BG CRISIL A2 92.5 Reaffirmed Epitome Plast-O-Pack Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 45 Assigned Etco Spinners Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended Etco Spinners Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended Firstsource Solutions Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 420 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Firstsource Solutions Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A2+ 900 Upgraded from Foreign Currency# CRISIL A2 #Interchangeable with Pre-Shipment Credit in Forex Fishfa Glass Centre LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Fishfa Rubbers Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 70 Suspended ForgePro India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended ForgePro India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 55 Suspended Credit ForgePro India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Suspended G S M Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Gulzar Motors Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Gurind Systems Pvt Ltd. BG CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Gurind Systems Pvt Ltd. Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 15 Suspended Gurind Systems Pvt Ltd. LOC CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Hussain Sheth and Sons LOC CRISIL A4+ 400 Reaffirmed Hussain Sheth Ispat (S.B) LOC CRISIL A4+ 420 Reaffirmed IC Electricals Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Intech Safety Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 31 Assigned Jadhao Gears Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 53 Reaffirmed Jagdamba Polyfabes Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Jagdamba Polyfabes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Jagdamba Polyfabes Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Credit Kokuyo Camlin Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1 300 Reaffirmed Kokuyo Camlin Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A1 410 Reaffirmed Kokuyo Camlin Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A1 24 Reaffirmed Kushal Timber Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 260 Suspended Labdhi International Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Suspended Labdhi International Pvt Ltd Cheque Discounting CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended Lakhotia Transport Co. Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned M/s. Jyoti Timber - Nagpur LOC CRISIL A4 45 Assigned Maha Electronics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Manisha Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Maruti Chemicals Company Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 7.5 Assigned Marya Frozen Agro Foods Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Marya Frozen Agro Foods Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned Purchase Membrane Filters (India) Pvt Ltd BG ^ CRISIL A4+ 113 Suspended ^ includes a sub limit for letter of credit to the extent of Rs. 97.50 million Model Exims Packing Credit CRISIL A3 300 Assigned Mohit Steel Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Mohit Steel Industries Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 1500 Assigned N Mohanlal and Company Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 58.2 Assigned Loan Fac N Mohanlal and Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 106.8 Assigned Narayan Cold Storage Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Assigned Narayani Ispat Pvt. Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Narayani Ispat Pvt. Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed Narayani Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Narayani Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 900 Reaffirmed Nezami Rekha Sea Foods Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended Credit Nezami Rekha Sea Foods Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 140 Suspended Discounting Niki Agro Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Oja Automobiles Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Credit Opus Software Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ $ 107.5 Pashupati Polytex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended Pashupati Polytex Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended PICL (India) Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 70 Assigned PICL (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 150 Assigned PICL (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 10 Assigned Polychroic Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Polychroic Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 145 Suspended Credit* Polychroic Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Suspended Polychroic Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4 42.5 Suspended Credit Polychroic Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 37.5 Suspended Credit** Prayag Polytech Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 540 Assigned Prayag Polytech Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 150 Assigned R.K. Construction Company BG CRISIL A4+ 75 Suspended Rajaram Solvex Ltd BG CRISIL A3 25 Assigned Rajni Merchants Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Suspended Rao Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended Reflexions Narayani Impex Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Purchase Reflexions Narayani Impex Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Rollwell Conveyor Components Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed S N Malu Steel Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3 Suspended S. K. B Builders India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 375 Reaffirmed S. K. B Builders India Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Saba Exports LOC CRISIL A3 11.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Salvi Chemical Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.5 Suspended Salvi Chemical Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 195 Suspended Samprash Foods Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 8.5 Reaffirmed Shri Maa Polyfabs Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3 Suspended South Indian Timbers LOC CRISIL A4 45 Assigned Spectral Services Consultants Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Spectral Services Consultants Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 2 Suspended Sreevalsam Educational Trust BG CRISIL A4 95 Assigned Sun Steel Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed Sun Steel Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Sun Steel Industries Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Credit Supreme Nonwoven Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 35 Reaffirmed Supreme Nonwoven Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 95 Reaffirmed Supreme Nonwoven Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Supreme-Treves Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 15 Reaffirmed Supreme-Treves Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 80 Reaffirmed Supreme-Treves Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 170 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Vakirakaaliamman Spinning Mills Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL D 6.5 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL A4 Sri Vakirakaaliamman Spinning Mills TL CRISIL D 89 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL A4 TCNS Ltd Foreign Demand CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Bill Purchase TCNS Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed The Federal Bank Ltd CD Programme CRISIL A1+ 80000 Reaffirmed The Federal Bank Ltd FD Programme CRISIL A1+ Reaffirmed Thiagarajar Mills (P) Ltd. Bill Discounting CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed Thiagarajar Mills (P) Ltd. LOC# CRISIL A2 318 Reaffirmed # Fully Interchangeable with Buyers Credit. Thiagarajar Mills (P) Ltd. Packing Credit CRISIL A2 720 Reaffirmed Tranformex Ferrous Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 11 Assigned Vaghasiya Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed Discounting Vaghasiya Exports Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vikas Construction BG CRISIL A4 13.3 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------ Aashiana Rolling Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Aashiana Rolling Mills Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 17.1 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Aashiana Rolling Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 32.9 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB Accrete Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Loan Fac Accrete Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Accrete Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Adi Wires Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 23.5 Reaffirmed Adi Wires Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 31.8 Reaffirmed Adinath Jewellery Exports Post Shipment CRISIL A 485 Reaffirmed Credit Adinath Jewellery Exports Pre Shipment CRISIL A 245 Reaffirmed Packing Credit* *Fully interchangeable with Gold Loan Agroha Colourtec Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 83.6 Assigned Agroha Colourtec Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 209.4 Assigned Loan Fac Agroha Colourtec Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Assigned Agroha Colourtec Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 27 Assigned Discounting Ahmednagar Municipal Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 295.3 Assigned Loan Fac Air India SATS Airport Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 1000 Reaffirmed Air India SATS Airport Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 1000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Akash Pet Containers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Loan Fac Akash Pet Containers Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Akash Pet Containers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 27 Assigned Akash Pet Containers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 33 Assigned Allengers Medical Systems Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 10 Assigned Loan Fac Allengers Medical Systems Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A- 240 Assigned Credit Allengers Medical Systems Ltd CC CRISIL A- 110 Assigned Anas Motors Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned Anirudh Foods Ltd CC CRISIL B/ 60 Suspended Au Financiers (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A 300 Reaffirmed Au Financiers (India) Ltd CC CRISIL A 7928.2 Reaffirmed Au Financiers (India) Ltd LT Loan* CRISIL A 10085.4 Reaffirmed * includes Rs.300.0 million of subordinated term loan Au Financiers (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 86.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Augustan Knitwear Pvt. Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 1.8 Upgraded from CRISIL B- AVC Motors (Nissan) CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed B.M. Agro Industries Ltd Warehouse FinancingCRISIL BB- 120 Assigned B.M. Agro Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned B.M. Trivedi CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned Balajee Arun Educational Society LT Bk Fac CRISIL BBB- 120 Assigned Bansi Mall Management Company Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 2063.9 Reaffirmed Bansi Mall Management Company Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 2000 Withdrawal Bee Kay Precision (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Assigned Brindavan Shelters Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Brindavan Shelters Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Brindavan Shelters Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Brindavan Shelters Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed C. Suresh Reddy & Co CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Lower Tier II BondsCRISIL AA- 500 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Lower Tier-II Bond CRISIL AA- 1500 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Programme Creative and Crofts Industries India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 13 Assigned Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Creative and Crofts Industries India CC CRISIL B+ 9.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Creative and Crofts Industries India Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 27.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Purchase Digboi Carbon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 60 Suspended Doonvalley Technopolis Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 750 Suspended Durga Charitable Society Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 120 Reaffirmed Durga Charitable Society Secured Overdraft CRISIL BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed Fac Durga Charitable Society TL CRISIL BBB+ 60 Reaffirmed ElectraCard Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ $ 50 ElectraCard Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ $ 30 Epitome Plast-O-Pack Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 30 Assigned Epitome Plast-O-Pack Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 32.5 Assigned Epitome Plast-O-Pack Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 62.5 Assigned Loan Fac Epitome Plast-O-Pack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Assigned ER. Umakant Goel Memorial Education TL CRISIL C 60 Assigned Society Etco Spinners Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 300 Suspended *Includes sublimit of packing credit to the extent of Rs.60.0 million; foreign bill purchase/foreign bill discounting/inland letter of credit and bill discounting to the extent of Rs.130.0 million and packing credit-foreign currency (PCFC) to the extent of Rs.60.0 million Etco Spinners Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 150 Suspended Purchase# #Includes sublimit of packing credit to the extent of Rs.90.0 million; packing credit foreign currency PCFC to the extent of Rs.75.0 million and letter of credit and bill discounting to the extent of Rs.20.0 million Etco Spinners Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 460 Suspended Loan Fac Firstsource Solutions Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac* CRISIL A- 1648.7 Reassigned * Interchangeable with Packing Credit in Foreign Currency, Pre-Shipment Credit in Forex, Standby Line of Credit to the extent of Rs.1398.7 Million Firstsource Solutions Ltd Overdraft Fac# CRISIL A- 400 Reassigned Firstsource Solutions Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL A- 681.3 Reassigned Limits Fishfa Glass Centre CC CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Fishfa Rubbers Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 10 Suspended Fishfa Rubbers Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL BB 20 Suspended *Interchangeable with cash credit ForgePro India Pvt Ltd CC * CRISIL BB+ 10 Suspended * Cash Credit is interchangeable with Export Packing Credit ForgePro India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 156.5 Suspended G S M Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed G S M Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gandhar Coals & Mines LOC * CRISIL B 125 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ * includes sub limit of cash credit of Rs.25 million Gulzar Motors Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Suspended Gulzar Motors Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 16 Suspended Loan Fac Gulzar Motors Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 9 Suspended Credit Gulzar Motors Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 20 Suspended Gurind Systems Pvt Ltd. CC CRISIL B- 65 Suspended Gurind Systems Pvt Ltd. TL CRISIL B- 22.8 Suspended Harmony Laminates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Harmony Laminates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 0.4 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Harmony Laminates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 47.6 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Hi-Tech Satluj Motors Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Loan Fac Hi-Tech Satluj Motors Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B+ 95 Assigned Hi-Tech Satluj Motors Pvt. Ltd. Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Fac Hussain Sheth and Sons CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Hussain Sheth Ispat (S.B) CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed IC Electricals Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed India Polyroads Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Suspended India Polyroads Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 22 Suspended India Trade Links CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Indian Bank Upper Tier II BondsCRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Indian Bank Lower Tier II BondsCRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Indian Bank Lower Tier II BondsCRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Intech Safety Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 3 Assigned Intech Safety Pvt Ltd SME Credit CRISIL B+ 0.5 Assigned Intech Safety Pvt Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL B+ 56.5 Assigned Intech Safety Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 8 Assigned Jadhao Gears Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 95 Reaffirmed Jadhao Gears Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 62 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jagdamba Polyfabes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed Jagdamba Polyfabes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 20.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jagdamba Polyfabes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 64.8 Reaffirmed Jayaraj Automobile Agency Inventory Funding CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned Fac Kameshwar Industries TL CRISIL B 20 Assigned Kameshwar Industries CC CRISIL B 80 Assigned Kameshwar Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Assigned Loan Fac Kokuyo Camlin Ltd External CRISIL A 152.5 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Kokuyo Camlin Ltd CC CRISIL A 220 Reaffirmed Kushal Timber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Suspended Labdhi International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Suspended Labdhi International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL BB- 80 Suspended Lakhotia Transport Co. Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 4.1 Assigned Lakhotia Transport Co. Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 0.9 Assigned Loan Fac Lakhotia Transport Co. Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 255 Assigned M Suresh Company Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A 2220 Reaffirmed Credit M Suresh Company Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CRISIL A 1480 Reaffirmed Packing Credit M Suresh Company Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A 370 Reaffirmed M Suresh Jewellery Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed Credit M Suresh Jewellery Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed Packing Credit* *Interchangeable with Gold Loan to the extent of Rs.75.0 Million M/s. Jyoti Timber - Nagpur Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 2.5 Assigned Loan Fac M/s. Jyoti Timber - Nagpur CC CRISIL B- 17.5 Assigned Ma Chhinmastika Sponge Iron Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 28.8 Suspended Ma Chhinmastika Sponge Iron Ltd CC CRISIL D 91.2 Suspended Ma Chhinmastika Sponge Iron Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 33 Suspended Ma Chhinmastika Sponge Iron Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 41.2 Suspended Loan Fac Macrocosm Infrastructure & Power Pvt CC * CRISIL D 350 Suspended * Has sub-limit of one time Letter of Credit Rs 100 million. Macrocosm Infrastructure & Power Pvt TL CRISIL D 300 Suspended Maha Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Mahaveer Parboiled Rice Industries PvtProposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 60 Suspended Ltd Loan Fac Manchester Textile Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Manchester Textile Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 175 Assigned Manglam Distillers & Bottling IndustriProposed LT Bk CRISIL D 25.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Manglam Distillers & Bottling IndustriRupee TL CRISIL D 50.9 Reaffirmed Manish Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Suspended Manish Flour Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 46.5 Suspended Manisha Construction Co. CC CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended Manisha Construction Co. Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended Maruti Chemicals Company TL CRISIL B 11.5 Assigned Maruti Chemicals Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1 Assigned Loan Fac Maruti Chemicals Company CC CRISIL B 45 Assigned Marya Frozen Agro Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 60 Assigned Marya Frozen Agro Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Meenamani Real Venture CC CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended Megastar Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Megastar Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 58 Assigned Megastar Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 72 Assigned Loan Fac Membrane Filters (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 103 Suspended Membrane Filters (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 1.2 Suspended Membrane Filters (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 12.8 Suspended Model Exims Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 200 Assigned Loan Fac Mohit Steel Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL BB 60 Suspended MSR Rice Industries CC CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed MSR Rice Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 14.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac MSR Rice Industries TL CRISIL D 10.7 Reaffirmed N Mohanlal and Company Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 5 Assigned Naad Builders and Developers TL CRISIL B+ 71.5 Assigned Narayan Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 29 Assigned Loan Fac Narayan Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Narayani Ispat Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed Narayani Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 500 Reaffirmed Narendra Cotfibre Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 300 Suspended Narendra Cotfibre Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 50 Suspended Loan Fac Narendra International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 250 Suspended Narendra International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 100 Suspended Loan Fac Niki Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 77.5 Suspended Oja Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 270 Reaffirmed Oja Automobiles Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Fac Opus Software Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB $ 100 Opus Software Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB $ 32.5 Opus Software Solutions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB $ 160 Paragon Knits Ltd TL CRISIL B 200 Assigned Pashupati Polytex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Suspended Pashupati Polytex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 46.5 Suspended Loan Fac Pashupati Polytex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 170 Suspended Pawan Industries CC CRISIL BB 80 Suspended PICL (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 80 Assigned Loan Fac PICL (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 190 Assigned Polychroic Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 5 Suspended Polychroic Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 42 Suspended Loan Fac Polychroic Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 98 Suspended Pooja Trading Corporation CC CRISIL BB- 120 Suspended Prayag Polytech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 210 Assigned Prayag Polytech Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 715 Assigned Discounting Prayag Polytech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 484.8 Assigned Loan Fac Prayag Polytech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 50.2 Assigned R Misrilal Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Assigned R.K. Construction Company CC CRISIL BB 20 Suspended Rahu Health and Medical Tourism Pvt LtTL CRISIL BBB+ 70 Assigned Rahul Developers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 240 Suspended Rahul Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 110 Suspended Loan Fac Raj Kumar Goel Educational Foundation Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 115 Suspended Raj Kumar Goel Educational Foundation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 46.3 Suspended Loan Fac Rajaram Solvex Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 219 Assigned Rajni Merchants Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 17.5 Suspended Raki Industries CC CRISIL D 120 Assigned Rama Krishna Rice Industries CC CRISIL D 60 Reaffirmed Rama Krishna Rice Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 12 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rao Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 52 Suspended Rao Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Suspended Loan Fac Rao Construction Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 7.5 Suspended Credit Ravibala Imports & Exports Bill Purchase - CRISIL D 30 Suspended Discounting Fac Ravibala Imports & Exports LOC CRISIL D 5 Suspended Ravibala Imports & Exports Packing Credit CRISIL D 37.5 Suspended Ravibala Imports & Exports Standby Line of CRISIL D 14 Suspended Credit Reflexions Narayani Impex Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 70 Suspended Reflexions Narayani Impex Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 90 Suspended Riga Sugar Co. Ltd BG CRISIL D 17.6 Suspended Riga Sugar Co. Ltd CC CRISIL D 405 Suspended Riga Sugar Co. Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL D 44.4 Suspended Riga Sugar Co. Ltd TL CRISIL D 209.5 Suspended Rollwell Conveyor Components Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 105 Reaffirmed Rollwell Conveyor Components Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rollwell Conveyor Components Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 16 Reaffirmed S N Malu Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 45 Suspended S N Malu Steel Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B- 42 Suspended S. K. B Builders India Ltd CC CRISIL BB 115 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ S. K. B Builders India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ S. N. Milk Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Suspended S. N. Milk Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 64.3 Suspended Saba Exports CC CRISIL BBB- 1 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Saba Exports Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 111.5 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB+ Saba Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 9 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Saba Exports Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 10 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB+ Sagar Roofings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Suspended Saka Embroidery Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 50 Assigned Saka Embroidery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 27.5 Assigned Saka Embroidery Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 12.5 Assigned Loan Fac Salvi Chemical Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Suspended Salvi Chemical Industries Ltd TL CRISIL B 57 Suspended Samprash Foods Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 491 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Samprash Foods Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 10.4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Samprash Foods Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 290.1 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Shajahans Jewellers CC CRISIL B 200 Assigned Shantikunj Solvent Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 180 Assigned Shantikunj Solvent Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 12.3 Assigned Shiv Shakti Industries (Unit II) TL CRISIL B 180 Assigned Shivam Offset TL CRISIL D 58.3 Assigned Shree Ganesh Threads Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended Shree Ganesh Threads Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 5 Suspended Shree Ganesh Threads Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 65 Suspended Shri Amrut Cotton Industries TL CRISIL B 20.1 Assigned Shri Amrut Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Shri Amrut Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2.5 Assigned Loan Fac Shri Laxminarayan Industrial TL CRISIL D 100 Assigned Co-operative Service Society Ltd Shri Maa Polyfabs Ltd CC CRISIL B- 42.8 Suspended Shri Maa Polyfabs Ltd TL CRISIL B- 64.2 Suspended Shri Ram Impex (India) Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL B+ 150* Assigned; Suspension revoked * Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit and Foreign currency loan. Interchangeable with Cash Credit limit up to Rs.100 Million. Siva Engineering Company BG CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed Siva Engineering Company CC CRISIL D 170 Reaffirmed Siva Engineering Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 53.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac South Indian Timbers CC CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Southern Ferro Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed Southern Ferro Steels Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Spectral Services Consultants Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Suspended Sreevalsam Educational Trust TL CRISIL B 470 Assigned Sreevalsam Educational Trust Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 35 Assigned Sri Selvakumar Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 95 Reaffirmed Sri Selvakumar Mills Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Sri Selvakumar Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Siddhi Foods Agro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Suspended Sri Vakirakaaliamman Spinning Mills CC CRISIL D 300 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL B+ Sri Vakirakaaliamman Spinning Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 19.5 Downgraded Pvt Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Sri Viswasanthi Educational CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Institutions Pvt Ltd Sri Viswasanthi Educational Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 27 Reaffirmed Institutions Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Sri Viswasanthi Educational TL CRISIL BB 45.1 Reaffirmed Institutions Pvt Ltd Stangl Pickles & Preserves Bill Purchase - CRISIL D 50 Suspended Discounting Fac Stangl Pickles & Preserves LOC CRISIL D 8 Suspended Stangl Pickles & Preserves Packing Credit CRISIL D 25 Suspended Sukhdev Vaishno Dhaba CC CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Sukhdev Vaishno Dhaba TL CRISIL BB- 78.5 Reaffirmed Sun Steel Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed Sun Steel Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 107 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Supreme Nonwoven Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 330 Outlook revised from Positive and rating reaffirmed Supreme Nonwoven Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 256.1 Outlook Loan Fac revised from Positive and rating reaffirmed Supreme Nonwoven Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 394.6 Outlook revised from Positive and rating reaffirmed Supreme-Treves Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BBB+ 40 Reaffirmed Supreme-Treves Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 350 Reaffirmed Supreme-Treves Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 237.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Supreme-Treves Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 916.6 Reaffirmed T. M. Patel Processing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned T. M. Patel Processing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 20.6 Assigned Tata Sons Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AAA 500 Reaffirmed TCNS Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed TCNS Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed Credit TCNS Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Thiagarajar Mills (P) Ltd. CC* CRISIL BBB+ 342 Reaffirmed *Rs 125 Million interchangeable with Export Packing Credit and Rs.200 Million of Bill discounting facility. Thiagarajar Mills (P) Ltd. TL CRISIL BBB+ 320 Reaffirmed Tranformex Ferrous Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 44.5 Assigned Tranformex Ferrous Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 24.5 Assigned Loan Fac Vijayasree Cotton Syndicate CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Vikas Construction TL CRISIL B+ 86.7 Assigned Vikas Construction CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Vikram Tea Processor Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB+ 60 Assigned Vikram Tea Processor Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 25.7 Assigned Vikram Tea Processor Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 300 Assigned Vikram Tea Processor Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 34.3 Assigned Loan Fac Vinayaka Microns (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 8 Assigned Vinayaka Microns (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 82 Assigned Vinayaka Microns (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Loan Fac Vinayaka Microns (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 8.1 Assigned Vinayaka Microns (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 51.9 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 