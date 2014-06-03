Jun 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 2, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ASG Leather Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 55 Reaffirmed Credit ASG Leather Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Discounting ASG Leather Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed ASG Leather Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Canara Bank CDs CRISIL A1+ 500000 Reaffirmed Competent Automobiles Company Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 25 Reaffirmed Competent Automobiles Company Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 160 Reaffirmed EPlus Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Essem Jute Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Essem Jute Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Hansco Iron and Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed INOX Leisure Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 114.1 Reaffirmed INOX Leisure Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 2300 Assigned J V Commodity Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 200 Assigned Maharaja Cotspin Ltd BG CRISIL A4 6 Reaffirmed Maharaja Cotspin Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Mittal Corp Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 3440 Reaffirmed RTS Power Corporation Ltd BG CRISIL A4 411.5 Reaffirmed RTS Power Corporation Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 356.6 Reaffirmed Shree Automotive Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Shri Karvir Nivasini Mahalaxmi Ispat LOC CRISIL A4 30 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL A4+ Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 27575 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 11980 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Suraj Pulses BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Tirupati Balaji Extrusions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Vikas Road Carriers Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Vikas Road Carriers Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed VTC Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd FD Programme FAA+ Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ASG Leather Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 10 Reaffirmed Balaji Cotton Trading Company CC CRISIL B 150 Reaffirmed Canara Bank Lower Tier-II BondsCRISIL AAA 34250 Reaffirmed Canara Bank Upper Tier-II BondsCRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed Canara Bank Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 25000 Reaffirmed (Under Basel III) Canara Bank Perpetual Tier-I CRISIL AAA 15896 Reaffirmed Bonds Classic Wears Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2 Reaffirmed Classic Wears Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Reaffirmed Classic Wears Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 15.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Classic Wears Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 92.2 Reaffirmed Competent Automobiles Company Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 135 Reaffirmed Competent Automobiles Company Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed Fac Competent Automobiles Company Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 15.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Competent Automobiles Company Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 66.4 Reaffirmed EPlus Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Upgraded from CRISIL B EPlus Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Essem Jute Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Essem Jute Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 19 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Global Trading Solutions Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Hansco Iron and Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Hansco Iron and Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 28 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hansco Iron and Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 12 Reaffirmed INOX Leisure Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac INOX Leisure Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 948.7 Reaffirmed Ispat India CC CRISIL B+ 115 Suspended Ispat India TL CRISIL B+ 35 Suspended IUA Trust TL CRISIL B 75 Reaffirmed Le Merite Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 195 Reaffirmed Credit Le Merite Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 55 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Maharaja Cotspin Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Maharaja Cotspin Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 425 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Maharaja Cotspin Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 144 Reaffirmed Master Chain Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 250 Reaffirmed * Includes a sub limit for gold loan facilities of Rs.100.0 million. Master Chain Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mittal Corp Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1310 Reaffirmed Mittal Corp Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 1145.8 Reaffirmed MJR Rice Industries CC CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed MJR Rice Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac PVR Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 3483.3 Reaffirmed PVR Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 2300 Reaffirmed PVR Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 500 Reaffirmed Raj-Ratan Castings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 490 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Raj-Ratan Castings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 50 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Rathna Stores Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 870 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Rathna Stores CC CRISIL D 360 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Rathna Stores LT Loan CRISIL D 36 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Rathna Stores Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 75 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Rathna Stores Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 29 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- RTS Power Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 217.4 Reaffirmed RTS Power Corporation Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac RTS Power Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Shree Automotive Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 360 Suspended Shri Karvir Nivasini Mahalaxmi Ispat CC CRISIL B+ 120 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL BB- Shri Karvir Nivasini Mahalaxmi Ispat Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 9.5 Downgraded Pvt Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Shri Karvir Nivasini Mahalaxmi Ispat TL CRISIL B+ 2.3 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL BB- Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd BG CRISIL AA 8000 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA 60395 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 88661.3 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 53388.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA 10000 Assigned Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 92800 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA 15000 Reaffirmed Issue (Tier-II Bonds) Sri Kailasanadha Cotton Syndicate (P) CC CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed Ltd Suraj Pulses CC CRISIL B 120 Reaffirmed Suraj Pulses Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac The Nagpur Ashok CC CRISIL B 3 Reaffirmed The Nagpur Ashok TL CRISIL B 97 Reaffirmed Tirupati Balaji Extrusions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed Tirupati Balaji Extrusions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 45 Reaffirmed UNO Feeds CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- UNO Feeds LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Vikas Road Carriers Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 160 Reaffirmed Vikas Road Carriers Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed VTC Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed VTC Engineering Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed VTC Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)