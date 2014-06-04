Jun 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 3, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aerobok Shoe Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Ambattur Clothing Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Ambattur Clothing Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 250 Reaffirmed Credit Ambattur Clothing Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 130 Reaffirmed Amrit Dwellers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Asian Leather Ltd BG CRISIL A3 3 Reaffirmed Asian Leather Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed Credit* * Fully interchangeable Asian Leather Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed Discounting* * Fully interchangeable Asian Leather Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 4 Reaffirmed Asian Leather Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed Credit Biocon Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed Biocon Ltd ST Bk Fac** CRISIL A1+ 2030 Reaffirmed **Fully interchangeable with packing credit. Brake Parts India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed Cogent Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned; Suspension revoked Fieldking Polymers LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Forbes Marshall Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Forbes Marshall Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Forbes Marshall Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Freedom Footwear Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 52 Reaffirmed Freightco India Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Assigned Freightco India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Gabriel India Ltd LOC# CRISIL A1 480 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Gabriel India Ltd CP CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed Global Wood India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 90 Suspended Jindal Spinning Mills Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Loan Fac Jindal Spinning Mills Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 54 Assigned Krohne Marshall Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 60 Reaffirmed Krohne Marshall Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 10 Reaffirmed MBG Commodities Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 2250 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Muthoot Fincorp Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 1750 Reaffirmed Muthoot Fincorp Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1 Reaffirmed Romil Impex Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed Romil Impex Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed Credit Senghani & Senghani Exim Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 78.5 Reaffirmed Siddhi Refoils & Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Siddhi Refoils & Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 500 Reaffirmed STG Refractory Services Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned TeeKnits Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 59 Reaffirmed Purchase TeeKnits Packing Credit CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Gabriel India Ltd FD FAA- 200 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aerobok Shoe Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Aerobok Shoe Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Aerobok Shoe Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 39.9 Reaffirmed Aerobok Shoe Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ambattur Clothing Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reassigned Amrit Dwellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Apotex PharmaChem India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL BBB+ 320 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Asian Leather Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Biocon Ltd CC* CRISIL AA+ 200 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with packing credit, working capital loan, letter of credit, and bank guarantee facilities. Biocon Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA+ 270 Reaffirmed BLP Energy Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB- 1000 Reaffirmed BLP Vayu (Project 1) Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 3470 Reaffirmed BLP Vayu (Project 1) Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Cogent Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 41.8 Assigned; Suspension revoked Cogent Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 1.2 Assigned; Loan Fac Suspension revoked Dharmarathina Textile Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Dharmarathina Textile Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 69 Assigned; Loan Fac Suspension Revoked Dharmarathina Textile Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 96 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Fairlie Hotels & Resorts Pvt Ltd FCNR Loan CRISIL B 80.3 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Fairlie Hotels & Resorts Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 4 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Fairlie Hotels & Resorts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 9.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Fieldking Polymers TL CRISIL B 9.4 Assigned Fieldking Polymers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5.6 Assigned Loan Fac Fieldking Polymers CC# CRISIL B 35 Assigned #Includes sub limit of Rs.10 Million of Foriegn Bill Purchase/Foreign bill discouting Forbes Marshall Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 550 Reaffirmed Forbes Marshall Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 1100 Reaffirmed Freedom Footwear Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 235 Reaffirmed Freedom Footwear Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 148 Reaffirmed Freightco India Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Freightco India Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 110 Assigned Gabriel India Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 520 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with buyers credit Gabriel India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 16.6 Withdrawal Gabriel India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 393.5 Withdrawal Loan Fac Global Farm Fresh Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 112 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Global Wood India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 20 Suspended Jindal Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 1 Assigned Jindal Spinning Mills Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Purchase Joy Guru Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B 20 Suspended *Represents marketing loans and loans to rentiers, farmers and traders Joy Guru Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 3.1 Suspended Joy Guru Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 5 Suspended Kalinga Packers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 33.5 Reaffirmed Kalinga Packers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kalinga Packers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 51 Reaffirmed Khanna Properties & Infrastructures Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 7 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Khanna Properties & Infrastructures TL CRISIL B 395 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Kissan Poultry Farm CC CRISIL D 45.9 Downgraded from CRISIL B Kissan Poultry Farm TL CRISIL D 29.1 Downgraded from CRISIL B Krohne Marshall Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 75 Reaffirmed Krohne Marshall Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 10 Reaffirmed MBG Commodities Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB MBG Commodities Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 750 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB Muthoot Fincorp Ltd CC CRISIL A 41110 Reaffirmed Muthoot Fincorp Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 2702 Reaffirmed Muthoot Fincorp Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 1998 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Muthoot Fincorp Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A 5750 Reaffirmed Muthoot Fincorp Ltd NCDs CRISIL A Reaffirmed Muthoot Fincorp Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL A Reaffirmed Bond Muthoot Fincorp Ltd NCDs CRISIL A Reaffirmed Muthoot Fincorp Ltd NCDs CRISIL A Reaffirmed Nutri Bio Pharma BG CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Nutri Bio Pharma CC CRISIL D 15 Reaffirmed Nutri Bio Pharma TL CRISIL D 45 Reaffirmed Prasha Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Prasha Technologies Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Prasha Technologies Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 90 Withdrawal Loan Fac Prasha Technologies Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Raja Motors CC CRISIL B 33 Reaffirmed Raja Motors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Raja Motors TL CRISIL B 21.5 Reaffirmed Rosebay Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 75 Reaffirmed Rosebay Polymers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 125 Reaffirmed Senghani & Senghani Exim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed Senghani & Senghani Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 6.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Siddhi Refoils & Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed Siddhi Refoils & Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 370.4 Reaffirmed Siddhi Refoils & Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac STG Refractory Services Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned STG Refractory Services Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Sunderdeep Educational Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed Sunderdeep Educational Society TL CRISIL BB 175 Reaffirmed Vanita Agrochem (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 64.4 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Vijayasree Foods CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Vijayasree Foods Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)