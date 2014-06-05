Jun 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 4, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwal Fabtex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Alliance One Industries India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 1500 Reaffirmed Credit# #Includes a sub-limits of Rs.200 million for export bills discounting, Rs.186.0 million for financial guarantees/standby letters of credit, and Rs.20 million for pre-shipment finance under export orders Alliance One Industries India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 732 Reaffirmed Credit^ ^Includes Standby limit under UCO Banks UCO Expo Gold Card Scheme of Rs.122 Million. Assam Timber Store LOC CRISIL A4 50 Assigned BGR Mining & Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 350 Reaffirmed Climax Overseas Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4 Reaffirmed Climax Overseas Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Forbes Marshall Arca Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 100 Reaffirmed Forbes Marshall Arca Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 5 Reaffirmed G.K. Sales Corporation BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Infinity Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 48.5 Assigned Inox Wind Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 6050 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ Inox Wind Ltd CP CRISIL A1 1000 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ Kamal Builders BG CRISIL A4 150 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Mahindra and Mahindra Financial ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 12320 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Midland Diesel Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Mycon Construction Ltd BG CRISIL A4 390 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Mycon Construction Ltd BG^^ CRISIL A4 120 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ ^^ Includes a sublimit of Rs.10 million for letter of credit Mycon Construction Ltd BG^^ CRISIL A4 70 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ ^^ Includes a sublimit of Rs.10 million for letter of credit Premier Ispat Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Priyanka Constructions (Baroda) Pvt LtBG CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Punch Ratna Fasteners Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 40 Assigned Regenerative Medical Services Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 22 Assigned Regenerative Medical Services Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned S K Translines Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed Shree Agencies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 3 Reaffirmed Shree Agencies Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A3 90 Reaffirmed Shree Agencies Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 140 Reaffirmed Credit Shree Agencies Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A3 2 Reaffirmed Shree Agencies Pvt Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Negotiation Spansules Formulations BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Spansules Formulations Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Sree Ayyanar Spinning and Weaving MillForeign Bill CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Ltd Purchase Sree Ayyanar Spinning and Weaving MillLOC CRISIL A4+ 165.9 Reaffirmed Ltd Teknomin Construction Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Teknomin Construction Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tribhuvan Apparels Pvt. Ltd. Export Packing CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Credit Uday Vijay Steel Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 27.4 - Uday Vijay Steel Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 9.1 - Vallabh Steels Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 265 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Vardhman Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 470 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwal Fabtex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Agarwal Fabtex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Assam Timber Store Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 32.5 Assigned Loan Fac Assam Timber Store CC CRISIL B 17.5 Assigned BGR Mining & Infra Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 650 Reaffirmed BGR Mining & Infra Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 300 Reaffirmed Climax Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Climax Overseas Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BB 58.9 Reaffirmed Climax Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Climax Overseas Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 17.1 Reaffirmed Forbes Marshall Arca Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 85 Reaffirmed G.K. Sales Corporation CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed G.K. Sales Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Immacule Lifesciences Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Immacule Lifesciences Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 75 Reaffirmed Immacule Lifesciences Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL B 347 Reaffirmed Indra Values TL CRISIL BB- 3.1 Assigned Indra Values CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Indra Values Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 26.9 Assigned Loan Fac Infinity Laboratories Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 39.9 Assigned Infinity Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Inox Wind Ltd CC# CRISIL A 3750 Upgraded from CRISIL A- #Rs.200 million is sub-limit for letter of credit/buyer's credit; Rs.450 million is sub-limit for letter of credit and bank guarantee/buyer's credit; Rs. 750 million is working capital demand loan against which letter of credit and bank guarantee/buyer's credit has been taken; Rs.300 million is sub-limit of letter of credit and bank guarantee; Rs.250 million is sub-limit of letter of credit. Inox Wind Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 450 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A- Inox Wind Ltd TL CRISIL A 1750 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Kamal Builders CC CRISIL B+ 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Kevin Metpack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Kevin Metpack Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 310 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Kevin Metpack Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Mahindra and Mahindra Financial CC CRISIL AA+ 13300 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Mahindra and Mahindra Financial LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 152190 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 28620 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Loan Fac Midland Diesel Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 Reaffirmed Midland Diesel Services Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B- 20 Reaffirmed Midland Diesel Services Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B- 34 Reaffirmed Midland Diesel Services Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B- 7.5 Reaffirmed Credit Mycon Construction Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL C 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Mycon Construction Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 20 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Premier Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 135 Reaffirmed Priyanka Constructions (Baroda) Pvt LtCC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Priyanka Constructions (Baroda) Pvt LtProposed LT Bk CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Priyanka Constructions (Baroda) Pvt LtProposed TL CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Punch Ratna Fasteners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 160 Reaffirmed Punch Ratna Fasteners Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Punch Ratna Fasteners Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 60 Reaffirmed Rajani Distributors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed Regenerative Medical Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 25 Assigned Regenerative Medical Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50.5 Assigned Loan Fac Regenerative Medical Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned S K Translines Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed S K Translines Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 18.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac S K Translines Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 16.6 Reaffirmed Sani Steels Corporation CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Shree Agencies Pvt Ltd Credit Limit Under CRISIL BBB- 56 Reaffirmed Gold Card Shree Agencies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 38.6 Reaffirmed Shree Agencies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 0.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shri Venkateshwara Corporation CC CRISIL BB- 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Shri Venkateshwara Corporation Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 6.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Shri Venkateshwara Corporation TL CRISIL BB- 13.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Sivaram Yarns Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Upgraded from CRISIL B Sivaram Yarns Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 155 Upgraded from CRISIL B Spansules Formulations CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Spansules Formulations LT Loan CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Sree Ayyanar Spinning and Weaving MillCC CRISIL BB 129 Reaffirmed Ltd Sree Ayyanar Spinning and Weaving MillTL CRISIL BB 190 Reaffirmed Ltd Sree Ayyanar Spinning and Weaving MillWC Demand Loan CRISIL BB 151 Reaffirmed Ltd Teknomin Construction Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 8.5 Reaffirmed Teknomin Construction Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 6.5 Reaffirmed against term deposits Tribhuvan Apparels Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL B 16 Reaffirmed Uday Vijay Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 52 - Uday Vijay Steel Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 23.9 - Unik Traders CC CRISIL B 200 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Vallabh Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 405 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Vallabh Steels Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 33 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Vardhman Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 746.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Vardhman Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 520.3 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Vardhman Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 63.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)