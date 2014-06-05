Jun 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 4, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Agarwal Fabtex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed
Alliance One Industries India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 1500 Reaffirmed
Credit#
#Includes a sub-limits of Rs.200 million for export bills discounting, Rs.186.0 million for
financial guarantees/standby letters of credit, and Rs.20 million for pre-shipment finance under
export orders
Alliance One Industries India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 732 Reaffirmed
Credit^
^Includes Standby limit under UCO Banks UCO Expo Gold Card Scheme of Rs.122 Million.
Assam Timber Store LOC CRISIL A4 50 Assigned
BGR Mining & Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 350 Reaffirmed
Climax Overseas Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4 Reaffirmed
Climax Overseas Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
Forbes Marshall Arca Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 100 Reaffirmed
Forbes Marshall Arca Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 5 Reaffirmed
G.K. Sales Corporation BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Infinity Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 48.5 Assigned
Inox Wind Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 6050 Upgraded from
CRISIL A2+
Inox Wind Ltd CP CRISIL A1 1000 Upgraded from
CRISIL A2+
Kamal Builders BG CRISIL A4 150 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Mahindra and Mahindra Financial ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 12320 Reaffirmed
Services Ltd
Midland Diesel Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed
Mycon Construction Ltd BG CRISIL A4 390 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Mycon Construction Ltd BG^^ CRISIL A4 120 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
^^ Includes a sublimit of Rs.10 million for letter of credit
Mycon Construction Ltd BG^^ CRISIL A4 70 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
^^ Includes a sublimit of Rs.10 million for letter of credit
Premier Ispat Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Priyanka Constructions (Baroda) Pvt LtBG CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed
Punch Ratna Fasteners Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 40 Assigned
Regenerative Medical Services Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 22 Assigned
Regenerative Medical Services Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
S K Translines Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed
Shree Agencies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 3 Reaffirmed
Shree Agencies Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A3 90 Reaffirmed
Shree Agencies Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 140 Reaffirmed
Credit
Shree Agencies Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A3 2 Reaffirmed
Shree Agencies Pvt Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed
Negotiation
Spansules Formulations BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed
Spansules Formulations Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed
Sree Ayyanar Spinning and Weaving MillForeign Bill CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed
Ltd Purchase
Sree Ayyanar Spinning and Weaving MillLOC CRISIL A4+ 165.9 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Teknomin Construction Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed
Teknomin Construction Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Tribhuvan Apparels Pvt. Ltd. Export Packing CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed
Credit
Uday Vijay Steel Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 27.4 -
Uday Vijay Steel Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 9.1 -
Vallabh Steels Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 265 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Vardhman Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 470 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Agarwal Fabtex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed
Agarwal Fabtex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Assam Timber Store Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 32.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Assam Timber Store CC CRISIL B 17.5 Assigned
BGR Mining & Infra Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 650 Reaffirmed
BGR Mining & Infra Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 300 Reaffirmed
Climax Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed
Climax Overseas Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BB 58.9 Reaffirmed
Climax Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Climax Overseas Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 17.1 Reaffirmed
Forbes Marshall Arca Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 85 Reaffirmed
G.K. Sales Corporation CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed
G.K. Sales Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Immacule Lifesciences Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed
Immacule Lifesciences Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 75 Reaffirmed
Immacule Lifesciences Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL B 347 Reaffirmed
Indra Values TL CRISIL BB- 3.1 Assigned
Indra Values CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
Indra Values Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 26.9 Assigned
Loan Fac
Infinity Laboratories Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 39.9 Assigned
Infinity Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
Inox Wind Ltd CC# CRISIL A 3750 Upgraded from
CRISIL A-
#Rs.200 million is sub-limit for letter of credit/buyer's credit; Rs.450 million is sub-limit
for letter of credit and bank guarantee/buyer's credit; Rs. 750 million is working capital
demand loan against which letter of credit and bank guarantee/buyer's credit has been taken;
Rs.300 million is sub-limit of letter of credit and bank guarantee; Rs.250 million is sub-limit
of letter of credit.
Inox Wind Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 450 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL A-
Inox Wind Ltd TL CRISIL A 1750 Upgraded from
CRISIL A-
Kamal Builders CC CRISIL B+ 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Kevin Metpack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Kevin Metpack Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 310 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B-
Kevin Metpack Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 60 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Mahindra and Mahindra Financial CC CRISIL AA+ 13300 Reaffirmed
Services Ltd
Mahindra and Mahindra Financial LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 152190 Reaffirmed
Services Ltd
Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 28620 Reaffirmed
Services Ltd Loan Fac
Midland Diesel Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 Reaffirmed
Midland Diesel Services Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B- 20 Reaffirmed
Midland Diesel Services Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B- 34 Reaffirmed
Midland Diesel Services Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B- 7.5 Reaffirmed
Credit
Mycon Construction Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL C 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Mycon Construction Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 20 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB-
Premier Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 135 Reaffirmed
Priyanka Constructions (Baroda) Pvt LtCC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed
Priyanka Constructions (Baroda) Pvt LtProposed LT Bk CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Priyanka Constructions (Baroda) Pvt LtProposed TL CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed
Punch Ratna Fasteners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 160 Reaffirmed
Punch Ratna Fasteners Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Punch Ratna Fasteners Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 60 Reaffirmed
Rajani Distributors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed
Regenerative Medical Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 25 Assigned
Regenerative Medical Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Regenerative Medical Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned
S K Translines Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed
S K Translines Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 18.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
S K Translines Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 16.6 Reaffirmed
Sani Steels Corporation CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
Shree Agencies Pvt Ltd Credit Limit Under CRISIL BBB- 56 Reaffirmed
Gold Card
Shree Agencies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 38.6 Reaffirmed
Shree Agencies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 0.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shri Venkateshwara Corporation CC CRISIL BB- 60 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Shri Venkateshwara Corporation Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 6.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Shri Venkateshwara Corporation TL CRISIL BB- 13.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Sivaram Yarns Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Sivaram Yarns Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 155 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Spansules Formulations CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed
Spansules Formulations LT Loan CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed
Sree Ayyanar Spinning and Weaving MillCC CRISIL BB 129 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Sree Ayyanar Spinning and Weaving MillTL CRISIL BB 190 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Sree Ayyanar Spinning and Weaving MillWC Demand Loan CRISIL BB 151 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Teknomin Construction Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 8.5 Reaffirmed
Teknomin Construction Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 6.5 Reaffirmed
against term
deposits
Tribhuvan Apparels Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL B 16 Reaffirmed
Uday Vijay Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 52 -
Uday Vijay Steel Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 23.9 -
Unik Traders CC CRISIL B 200 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B+
Vallabh Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 405 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Vallabh Steels Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 33 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB+
Vardhman Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 746.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Vardhman Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 520.3 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Vardhman Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 63.2 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB+
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
