Jun 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 5, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 500 Reduced from Rs.2.25 Billion Automobile Kapoor's India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15.7 Reaffirmed Benara Udyog Ltd BG CRISIL A3 11 Reaffirmed Benara Udyog Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 14 Reaffirmed Purchase Benara Udyog Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Benara Udyog Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 14 Reaffirmed Benara Udyog Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Corrosion Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 80 Assigned D.D.Builders Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Eastern Foods (P) Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Fascination India Export Packing CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Credit * * Both side interchangeable between Export Packing Credit and Foreign Bill Purchase upto Rs.5 million Fascination India Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Purchase * * Both side interchangeable between Export Packing Credit and Foreign Bill Purchase upto Rs.5 million Gehlot Enterprises Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 37.5 Reaffirmed Credit Grip Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 160 Reaffirmed Grip Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Kartar Agro Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Maxwell LOC CRISIL A4 130 Assigned MMP Industries Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 30 Assigned MMP Industries Ltd LOC% CRISIL A3 80 Assigned Nizmar Hotels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Pan Overseas Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 25 Downgraded Purchase from CRISIL A3+ Pan Overseas Packing Credit CRISIL A3 95 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Patel Motors (Indore) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 11 Reaffirmed PCK Cotton Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Reaffirmed Penguin Apparels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 3 Reaffirmed Penguin Apparels Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 20 Upgraded from Discounting CRISIL A3 Penguin Apparels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Sourz Foods (India) Pvt Ltd Bk Loan Fac CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Sourz Foods (India) Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Sourz Foods (India) Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 35 Assigned Spaceage Switchgears Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Sunrise Copper Pvt Ltd LOC * CRISIL A4+ 120 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 * Fully interchangeable with buyer's credit Sunrise Metallic India Pvt Ltd LOC * CRISIL A4+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 * Fully interchangeable with buyer's credit Trimex Sands Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 250 Reaffirmed Uma Exports Ltd. Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 560 Reaffirmed Purchase Uma Exports Ltd. Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Uma Udyog Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed Purchase Veekay Polycoats Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 710 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABC Cotspin Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 2700 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC & WC Demand CRISIL AA 2250 Reaffirmed loan^ ^Fully interchangeable with packing credit in foreign currency, letter of credit and bank Automobile Kapoor's India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 87.5 Reaffirmed Automobile Kapoor's India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 66.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Automobile Kapoor's India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 2.5 Assigned Benara Udyog Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Benara Udyog Ltd Overdraft Fac* CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed *Long term facility Benara Udyog Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 16.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Benara Udyog Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 27.7 Reaffirmed Bhanu International Resorts and HotelsLT Loan CRISIL B- 200 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Candy Spirits Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 21 Assigned Candy Spirits Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 110 Assigned Candy Spirits Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 19 Assigned Loan Fac Corrosion Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Assigned D.D.Builders Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 144.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Data Sons CC CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed Durgapur Chemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 2.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Durgapur Chemicals Ltd TL CRISIL D 407.9 Reaffirmed Eastern Foods (P) Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 160 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Fascination India TL CRISIL B- 30 Reaffirmed Gehlot Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 250 Reaffirmed Gehlot Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 37.5 Reaffirmed Gehlot Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 140 Reaffirmed Gehlot Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Grip Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Grip Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed J. R. Textiles CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed J. R. Textiles Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac J. R. Textiles TL CRISIL BB- 29 Reaffirmed Kamna Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Kamna Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 31.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kamna Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 88.6 Reaffirmed Kartar Agro Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed Kartar Agro Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 35 Assigned Kartar Agro Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Kolkata Municipal Corporation Corporate Credit CCR A+ Reaffirmed Rating Kolkata Municipal Corporation Bond CRISIL A+ 100 Reaffirmed Logic Transware (I) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Mahadev Pulses Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Mahadev Pulses Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 4 Assigned Maxwell CC CRISIL B- 45 Assigned MMP Industries Ltd CC@ CRISIL BBB- 250 Assigned MMP Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 5.3 Assigned Loan Fac MMP Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 64.7 Assigned Nirmala Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Nirmala Automobiles Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 120 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Nirmala Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 2 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Nirmala Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 8 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Nizmar Hotels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 3.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Nizmar Hotels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 150 Upgraded from CRISIL D NM Coconut Oil Mercchants CC CRISIL BB- 85 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ NM Coconut Oil Mercchants Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 35 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Pan Overseas Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB Patel Motors (Indore) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 669 Reaffirmed PCK Cotton Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL B+ 130 Reaffirmed PCK Cotton Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 64 Reaffirmed Loan Fac PCK Cotton Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Penguin Apparels Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 55 Reaffirmed Credit Penguin Apparels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 74.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Penguin Apparels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 13.2 Assigned Loan Fac Radhadevi Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 63 Assigned Loan Fac Radhadevi Industries CC CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned Radhadevi Industries LT Loan CRISIL BB- 12 Assigned Silver & Art Palace CC CRISIL BB 180 Reaffirmed Spaceage Switchgears Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Spaceage Switchgears Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 190 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sunrise Metallic India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 250 Upgraded from CRISIL B Sunrise Metallic India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 2.9 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Term Loan has been fully repaid Tejraj Promoters & Builders Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Tejraj Realtors TL CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed Trimex Sands Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 600 Reaffirmed Trimex Sands Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 2616.2 Reaffirmed ULCCS IT Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 1260 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Veekay Polycoats Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 595 Upgraded from CRISIL B Veekay Polycoats Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 399.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Veekay Polycoats Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 545.3 Upgraded from CRISIL B Vijaya Sai Cotton Corporation CC CRISIL B 50 Upgraded from CRISIL D -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)