Aug 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 22, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhargab Engineering Works Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Cardio Fitness (India) Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 33.2 Reaffirmed Forward Cardio Fitness (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Dodhia Techno Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Reaffirmed Dodhia Techno Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 4 Reaffirmed Global Power Systems BG CRISIL A4 3 Reaffirmed Global Power Systems LOC CRISIL A4 3 Reaffirmed Livanto Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Mascom Steel (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 42.5 Reaffirmed Nectar Crafts BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Nectar Crafts Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 5.7 Reaffirmed Nectar Crafts LOC CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed P. D. Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed P. D. Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 135 Reaffirmed PTC India Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL A1+ 17115 Assigned *interchangeable with short term bank facility to the extent of Rs.4.0 billion PTC India Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 8385 Assigned PTC India Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 3000 Assigned Punya Coal Roadlines BG CRISIL A4+ 80 - Punya Coal Roadlines LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 - Quality Flavours Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Assigned R. C. Gems Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed Credit Ranika Exports Design Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 18.4 Assigned Ranika Exports Design Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 81 Assigned Right Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Rosha Alloys (P) Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned S.N.K.M. and Sons Timbers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Senator Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 12.5 Assigned Sesa Sterlite Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 0.54 Reaffirmed Sesa Sterlite Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Sesa Sterlite Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A1+ 2.56 Reaffirmed Discounting Sesa Sterlite Ltd LOC# CRISIL A1+ 109.03 Reaffirmed Interchangeable with Buyer's Credit and Usance Letter of Credit to the extent of Rs.1.0 Billion; interchangeable with buyer's credit, Letter of Undertaking and Bank Guarantee to the extent of Rs.1.15 Billion & interchangeable with Bank guarantee, and letter of undertaking for Buyer's credit to the extent of Rs.103 Billion Sesa Sterlite Ltd LOC & BG^ CRISIL A1+ 13.25 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with letter of undertaking to the extent of Rs.1.5 Billion Sesa Sterlite Ltd Proposed Bill CRISIL A1+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Sesa Sterlite Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 3.25 Reaffirmed Sesa Sterlite Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 10 Reaffirmed Shoeline Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Credit Shoeline LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Shoeline Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Sunray Tiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Tayo Rolls Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Tayo Rolls Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aathi Velan Mills CC CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned Aathi Velan Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Loan Fac AP Refinery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 295 Reaffirmed AP Refinery Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 111.1 Reaffirmed AP Refinery Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB- 140 Reaffirmed Asha Entrade Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned Ashirwad Strips Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 125 Reaffirmed Ashirwad Strips Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ashirwad Strips Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Bhargab Engineering Works CC CRISIL C 20 Reaffirmed BVSR Harda Betul Road Projects Pvt LtdTL CRISIL BB 674.6 Reaffirmed BVSR SSG Road Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 1410 Reaffirmed Cardio Fitness (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 85 Reaffirmed Cardio Fitness (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 1.8 Reaffirmed Dharanidara Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Assigned; Suspension revoked Dharanidara Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 12.5 Assigned; Negotiation Suspension revoked Dharanidara Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Inland Bills CRISIL D 20 Assigned; Payable Suspension revoked Dharanidara Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL D 16.9 Assigned; Suspension revoked Dharanidara Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Assigned; Suspension revoked Dharanidara Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 7.5 Assigned; Suspension revoked Dharanidara Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 3.1 Assigned; Loan Fac Suspension revoked Dharanidara Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 45 Assigned; Suspension revoked Dish TV India Ltd Rupee TL# CRISIL A- 1700 Reaffirmed #Fully interchangeable with Foreign Currency Non-Resident Bank Loan, Buyer's Credit, Letter of Credit and Letter of Undertaking Dish TV India Ltd TL* CRISIL A- 1000 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit and Letter of Undertaking Dodhia Techno Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B Dodhia Techno Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 10 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Global Power Systems CC CRISIL B- 20 Upgraded from CRISIL C Global Power Systems Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 64 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL C HQ Lamps Manufacturing Co. CC CRISIL BB 210 Assigned IPCA Laboratories Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 11825 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with other fund based facilities and non-fund based facilities Jain-Ashapuri Developers Unit-II Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 200 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Jain-Ashapuri Developers Unit-II TL CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B Kalyani Renewable Energy India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 145 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kalyani Renewable Energy India Ltd TL CRISIL D 555 Reaffirmed Lease Plan India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL A(SO) 9570 Suspended Lease Plan India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A(SO) 430 Suspended Loan Fac Livanto Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Livanto Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Mascom Steel (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed Mascom Steel (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL B 17.5 Reaffirmed Mascom Steel (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 7.2 Reaffirmed Metrix Healthcare Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 52.5 Reaffirmed Metrix Healthcare Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 147.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nectar Crafts CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Nectar Crafts TL CRISIL B 32.9 Reaffirmed P. D. Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 130 Reaffirmed P. D. Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pipe Distributors CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Pipe Field CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Pipe Field SME Credit CRISIL BB 3 Reaffirmed Premium Chick Feeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 370 Reaffirmed Premium Chick Feeds Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 270 Reaffirmed Proform Interiors Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL BB- 125 Assigned # includes sub-limit of Rs 10 Million for LC Proform Interiors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Loan Fac Pune Tubes Manufacturing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 114.2 Assigned Loan Fac Pune Tubes Manufacturing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 85.8 Assigned Punya Coal Roadlines CC CRISIL BB- 70 - Quality Flavours Export CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Quality Flavours Export Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Purchase R. C. Gems CC CRISIL BB- 5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB R. C. Gems Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 25 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Ranika Exports Design Standby Line of CRISIL BB 14 Assigned Credit Reliance Retail Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 20 Assigned Loan Fac Right Construction CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Right Construction Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rosha Alloys (P) Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 1 Assigned Rosha Alloys (P) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 74 Assigned Loan Fac Rosha Alloys (P) Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned S.N.K.M. and Sons Timbers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Senator Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 92.4 Assigned Senator Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 220 Assigned Sesa Sterlite Ltd Bill Discounting$ CRISIL AA+ 10.21 Reaffirmed $ Fully Interchangeable with cash credit, packing credit in foreign currency (PCFC, Letter of credit, Bank guarantee, and letter of undertaking for Buyer's credit Sesa Sterlite Ltd CC*** CRISIL AA+ 3.85 Reaffirmed *** Interchangeable with PCFC to the extent of Rs.0.12 Billion & interchangeable with buyer's credit, Letter of Undertaking and Bank Guarantee to the extent of Rs.0.60 Billion Sesa Sterlite Ltd LOC@ CRISIL AA+ 15 Reaffirmed @ Facility contracted for capital expenditure; interchangeable with Usance Letter of Credit and Buyer's Credit to the extent of Rs.4 Billion, with sublimit of Rs.2 Billion of Performance Bank Guarantee, Rs.0.5 Billion of Financial Bank Guarantee, Rs.2.5 Billion of Revolving Short Term Loan, Rs.2.5 Billion of Working Capital Demand Loan/ Cash Credit, Rs.2.5 Billion of Sale/ Purchase Bill/ Invoice Discounting& interchangeable with Letter of Undertaking to the extent of Rs.10 Billion. Sesa Sterlite Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL AA+ 7 Reaffirmed Sesa Sterlite Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA+ 2.55 Reaffirmed Sesa Sterlite Ltd Proposed Bill CRISIL AA+ 1.31 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac% % Fully interchangeable with cash credit, packing credit in foreign currency (PCFC, Letter of credit, Bank guarantee, and letter of undertaking for Buyer's credit Sesa Sterlite Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA+ 2 Reaffirmed Sesa Sterlite Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 26.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sesa Sterlite Ltd TL CRISIL AA+ 145.25 Reaffirmed Shivashakti Bio Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Assigned Shivashakti Bio Technologies Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 20 Assigned Loan Fac Shoeline TL CRISIL BB- 17.5 Assigned Shoeline Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 27.5 Assigned Loan Fac Shree Ashapura Stevedores & Cargo CC CRISIL C 500 Assigned Carriers Pvt Ltd Shriram Warehousing Pvt Ltd. TL CRISIL B- 112.4 Reaffirmed Sona Sati Organics Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 578.2 Downgraded from CRISIL B Sri Gajpati Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 60 Assigned Loan Fac Sunray Tiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Loan Fac Sunray Tiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Tayo Rolls Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 610 Reaffirmed Tayo Rolls Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 740 Reaffirmed Trimurti Foodtech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60 Reaffirmed Trimurti Foodtech Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL B- 20 Reaffirmed Trimurti Foodtech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 0.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Trimurti Foodtech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 38.2 Reaffirmed Trimurti Foodtech Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 80 Reaffirmed Universal Constructions TL CRISIL BB- 120 Assigned Urs Kar Service Centre Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Urs Kar Service Centre Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 85 Reaffirmed Fac Urs Kar Service Centre Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Varnika Jewellers CC CRISIL BB- 85 Assigned Varnika Jewellers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Loan Fac VBC Industries Ltd BG CRISIL D 27 Reaffirmed VBC Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed VBC Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL D 35 Reaffirmed Zagdu Singh Charitable Trust LT Loan CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed Zagdu Singh Charitable Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)