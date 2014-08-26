Aug 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 25, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amara Raja Electronics Ltd BG* CRISIL A4+ 12 Reaffirmed *Bank Guarantee and Letter of Credit from State Bank of India are interchangeable Amara Raja Electronics Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed Amara Raja Electronics Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 86 Reaffirmed *Bank Guarantee and Letter of Credit from State Bank of India are interchangeable Autotech Non-Wovens Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Loan Fac Autotech Non-Wovens Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned B.B.K. Leathers Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 170 Reaffirmed Credit B.B.K. Leathers Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Negotiation B.B.K. Leathers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed B.B.K. Leathers Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3+ 38 Assigned Credit BBK Shoes BG CRISIL A3+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Bhagabati Build & Constructions Pvt LtBG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Cambata Aviation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 450 Reaffirmed Charming Printing and Graphics Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A4 130 Reaffirmed ETA Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 4412.5 Reaffirmed ETA Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 974 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Excel Industries Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed Excel Industries Ltd Inland Guarantees CRISIL A2+ 35 Reaffirmed Excel Industries Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A2+ 390 Reaffirmed Excel Industries Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A2+ 10 Reaffirmed Excel Industries Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A2+ 100 Reaffirmed Excel Industries Ltd Supplier Bill CRISIL A2+ 100 Reaffirmed Discounting Gautam Technocast BG CRISIL A4+ 14 Reaffirmed Gautam Technocast LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Geena Garments Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Discounting Geena Garments Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 54.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Geena Garments Standby Line of CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Credit Hercules Pigments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Huhtamaki PPL Ltd* STD^ CRISIL A1+ 220 Reaffirmed ^Includes commercial paper programme; Removed from Rating Watch with Negative Implications Huhtamaki PPL Ltd* LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 80 Reaffirmed Huhtamaki PPL Ltd* Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 360 Reaffirmed Igloo Dairy Services Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed Jash Engineering Ltd. BG CRISIL A3+ 140 Reaffirmed Jash Engineering Ltd. LOC CRISIL A3+ 80 Reaffirmed Jash Engineering Ltd. Proposed BG CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 48250 Reaffirmed Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Kamani Oil Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1100 Reaffirmed Kamani Oil Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 2100 Reaffirmed KPL Steel Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 27.5 Assigned KSS Petron Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5527 Reaffirmed KSS Petron Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 1517.5 Reaffirmed KSS Petron Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 180.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac M/s Ranju Automobiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Muthoot Fincorp Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1 2000 Reaffirmed Muthoot Fincorp Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1 2000 Reaffirmed Navinya Shipping Services Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Polar Star Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Positive Packaging Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ $ 5 Reaffirmed Positive Packaging Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ $ 150 Reaffirmed Shree Hari Spintex Ltd BG CRISIL A4 6.4 Reaffirmed Shriram Foundry Ltd LOC CRISIL 40 Notice of A2(Notice of Withdrawal Withdrawal) Shriram Foundry Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL 30 Notice of A2(Notice of Withdrawal Withdrawal) Sprint Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4+ 189.6 Reaffirmed Discounting Bill Purchase Sprint Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Sprint Exports Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Credit Swarna Constructions BG CRISIL A4 97.5 Reaffirmed Swarna Constructions Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Venus Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Venus Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 38 Reaffirmed Victus Dyeings Export Packing CRISIL A3 138 Reaffirmed Credit Victus Dyeings Standby Line of CRISIL A3 12 Reaffirmed Credit Vijay Steels Standby Line of CRISIL A4 2.2 Reaffirmed Credit MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Excel Industries Ltd FD FA 135 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amara Raja Electronics Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 163.5 Reaffirmed Amara Raja Electronics Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 102.1 Reaffirmed Amara Raja Electronics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 19.9 Assigned Loan Fac Autotech Non-Wovens Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 96.3 Assigned Autotech Non-Wovens Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 19.4 Assigned Loan Fac Autotech Non-Wovens Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 14.3 Assigned B.B.K. Leathers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Balaji Stake Rice Industries CC CRISIL D 85 Reaffirmed BBK Shoes Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 22.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac BBK Shoes TL CRISIL BBB 55 Reaffirmed Bhagabati Build & Constructions Pvt LtCC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Bhagabati Build & Constructions Pvt LtStandby Line of CRISIL B 13.5 Assigned Credit Bharathi Rajaa Hospital & Research CC CRISIL B- 12.5 Reaffirmed Centre Pvt Ltd Bharathi Rajaa Hospital & Research LT Loan CRISIL B- 21 Reaffirmed Centre Pvt Ltd Bharathi Rajaa Hospital & Research Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 146.5 Reaffirmed Centre Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Cambata Aviation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Charming Printing and Graphics Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Crescent Innovative Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed Crescent Innovative Packaging Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 337.7 Reaffirmed Deco Gold Glazed Tiles Ltd TL CRISIL D 59.6 Assigned Deco Gold Glazed Tiles Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 0.4 Assigned Loan Fac Deco Gold Glazed Tiles Ltd BG CRISIL D 15 Assigned Deco Gold Glazed Tiles Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Assigned Deepjyot Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Deepjyot Engineers Pvt Ltd TL# CRISIL B 36 Assigned #Includes sub-limit of Rs.23 million of one-time letter of credit DSR Agrotech (P) Ltd. TL CRISIL B- 62 Assigned ETA Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 950 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Excel Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 650 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with export packing credit, foreign bills discounting and inland bills discounting Excel Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A- 200 Reaffirmed Gautam Technocast CC CRISIL BB+ 100* Reaffirmed * interchangeable with bill discounting to the extent of Rs 10 Million Gautam Technocast Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gautam Technocast Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 143 Assigned Gayatri Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25.1 Reaffirmed Gayatri Infrastructure Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 23.8 Reaffirmed Gayatri Infrastructure Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 101.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gayatri Infrastructure Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Geena Garments Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed Credit Hercules Pigments Pvt Ltd Fund & NFBL CRISIL BBB- 75 Reaffirmed Hercules Pigments Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Huhtamaki PPL Ltd* CC CRISIL AA- 55.8 Reaffirmed Huhtamaki PPL Ltd* Proposed WC Fac CRISIL AA- 1 Reaffirmed Huhtamaki PPL Ltd* WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 223.2 Reaffirmed Igloo Dairy Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Igloo Dairy Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 24 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Igloo Dairy Services Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 306 Assigned Jash Engineering Ltd. CC CRISIL BBB 220 Reaffirmed Jash Engineering Ltd. Standby LOC CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Jash Engineering Ltd. TL CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd CC# CRISIL AA 8000 Reaffirmed # Rs.125 million is interchangeable between fund-based and non-fund-based limits Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd LOC & BG^ CRISIL AA 9400 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with fund-based limits; however, overall fund-based limits will not exceed Rs.8000 million Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd Proposed BG^@ CRISIL AA 1350 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with fund-based limits; however, overall fund-based limits will not exceed Rs.8000 million; @ Interchangeable with letter of credit Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 2000 Assigned Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 600 Reaffirmed Kamani Oil Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed Khurinji Homes Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 160 Reaffirmed Khurinji Homes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Kirpa Rice Mills CC CRISIL B+ 290 Reaffirmed KPL Steel Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 77.5 Assigned KPL Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 45 Assigned KSS Petron Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 5910 Reaffirmed KSS Petron Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Lenz Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 19 Reaffirmed Lenz Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Lenz Ceramic Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 120 Reaffirmed LMMFs Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital CC CRISIL A 30 Reaffirmed LMMFs Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital LT Loan CRISIL A 730 Reaffirmed M/s Ranju Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 105 Assigned Motil Devi Organic Food Industries PvtCC CRISIL B 10 Assigned Ltd Motil Devi Organic Food Industries PvtTL CRISIL B 50 Assigned Ltd Muthoot Fincorp Ltd CC CRISIL A 43270 Reaffirmed Muthoot Fincorp Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 1945 Reaffirmed Muthoot Fincorp Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 6595 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Muthoot Fincorp Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A 1500 Reaffirmed Muthoot Fincorp Ltd Subordinate Bond CRISIL A 3000 Assigned Muthoot Fincorp Ltd NCD CRISIL A 3000 Assigned Muthoot Fincorp Ltd NCD CRISIL A 2000 Outlook revised from Negative' and rating reaffirmed Muthoot Fincorp Ltd NCD CRISIL A 2000 Outlook revised from Negative' and rating reaffirmed Muthoot Fincorp Ltd NCD CRISIL A 1000 Outlook revised from Negative' and rating reaffirmed Muthoot Fincorp Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL A 750 Outlook Bond revised from Negative' and rating reaffirmed Muthoot Fincorp Ltd NCD CRISIL A 1000 Reaffirmed Muthoot Fincorp Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL A 750 Reaffirmed Bond Nalanda Management Institutes Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 79 Reaffirmed Navinya Shipping Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned NECX Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed NECX Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 4.5 Reaffirmed NECX Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Padam Cars Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BB- 300 Assigned Palaniappa Marketing Agencies CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Polar Star Post Shipment CRISIL BB- 170 Reaffirmed Credit Positive Packaging Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL A- $ 450 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with Export Packing Credit for upto Rs 180 Million; Interchangeable with Export Bill Discounting for upto Rs 150 Million. Positive Packaging Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A- $ 650 Reaffirmed Positive Packaging Industries Ltd External CRISIL A- $ 491 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Positive Packaging Industries Ltd LOC** CRISIL A- $ 200 Reaffirmed **Fully Interchangeable with fund-based limits. Positive Packaging Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- $ 604 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Print Tex India CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Print Tex India TL CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Prudential Sugar Corporation Ltd. Proposed CC Limit CRISIL C 21.6 Assigned Prudential Sugar Corporation Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 178.4 Assigned Loan Fac Rachana Life Spaces Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 100 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Rachana Life Spaces TL CRISIL B+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Ram Cotex CC CRISIL B 65 Assigned Ram Cotex TL CRISIL B 20 Assigned Samartha Leisures & Restaurants Pvt LtCC CRISIL B 3 Upgraded from CRISIL D Samartha Leisures & Restaurants Pvt LtProposed LT Bk CRISIL B 11 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Samartha Leisures & Restaurants Pvt LtTL CRISIL B 49 Upgraded from CRISIL D Satyam Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Satyam Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Hari Spintex Ltd CC CRISIL B 115 Reaffirmed Shree Hari Spintex Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Hari Spintex Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 150 Reaffirmed Shriram Foundry Ltd Credit CRISIL BBB+ 145 Notice of Withdrawal Shriram Foundry Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 315 Notice of Loan Fac Withdrawal Shriram Foundry Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 150 Withdrawal Sprint Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 66 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Swarna Constructions Secured Overdraft CRISIL C 85 Assigned Fac Tuff Tubes Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Tuff Tubes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 77 Reaffirmed Tuff Tubes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 60 Reaffirmed Venus Autoworks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Venus Autoworks Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 95 Assigned Fac Venus Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed Venus Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 7 Assigned Victus Dyeings LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 36 Reaffirmed Victus Dyeings Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB- 62.9 Reaffirmed Vijay Steels CC CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Vijay Steels Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 8.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vijay Steels TL CRISIL B+ 9.7 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.