Aug 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 26, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akash Coke Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Alchemist Foods Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Alchemist Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ankur Iron (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Arun Shanti Education Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL A2 70 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 15.25 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 35000 Reaffirmed Centrum Broking Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 650 Reaffirmed Centrum Broking Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 600 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Comet Exports Foreign CRISIL A4 36 Reaffirmed Discounting Bill Purchase Comet Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed Cosmas Pharmacls Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Deepak International Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Durovalves India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 22.5 Reaffirmed Durovalves India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1 65 Reaffirmed Durovalves India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed Exquisite Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 57.5 Reaffirmed Fauna International Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Fauna International Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Global Tanning Industries LOC CRISIL A4 3 Reaffirmed Grand Prix Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 100 Suspended Grand Prix Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 15 Suspended Industrial Filters and Fabrics Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A3 35 Reaffirmed Industrial Filters and Fabrics Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Industrial Perforation (India) Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Industrial Perforation (India) Pvt LtdProposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Loan Fac Kashi Kanchan Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Kohinoor Carpets Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Exchange Kohinoor Carpets Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Lacton Tiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 22.5 Assigned Lucas Indian Service Ltd BG# CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with Letter of Credit of up to Rs. 50 million Lucas Indian Service Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1+ 350 Reaffirmed Lucas Indian Service Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Lucas Indian Service Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed Mittapalli Spinners Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Murli Electrode Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Murli Electrode Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Muthoot Capital Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1 300 Reaffirmed Muthoot Fincorp Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1 2000 Reaffirmed Nature Bio-Foods Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 200 Suspended Pelican Rubber Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Pelican Rubber Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 170 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Premier Ispat Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 32.5 Reaffirmed Premier Ispat Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Reaffirmed Sattva Engineering Construction Pvt LtBG CRISIL A4+ 230 Reaffirmed Shanti Education Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL A2 157.5 Reaffirmed Shree Hari Chemicals Export Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended Shree Hari Chemicals Export Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended Shri Banke Bihari Polyfab Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3.5 Reaffirmed Shriniwas Engineering Auto Components BG CRISIL A3 17.5 Suspended Pvt Ltd Sigma-C Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL 200 Reaffirmed A4+(Notice of Withdrawal) SLS Mercantile Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed STCI Primary Dealer Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed United Exports Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 150 Upgraded from Discounting Fac CRISIL A4 Vision Distribution Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Muthoot Capital Services Ltd FD FA Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd FD Programme FAAA Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Car Care Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 55 Reaffirmed Aditya Car Care Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Aditya Car Care Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Agnipa Energo Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed Akash Coke Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Akash Coke Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Akash Coke Industries Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 23 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB- Akshit Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Suspended Akshit Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 15 Suspended Alchemist Foods Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Alchemist Foods Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 133 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Alchemist Foods Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 97 Reaffirmed Alchemist Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Alchemist Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 127 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Alchemist Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 143 Reaffirmed Amrutvahini Sheti & Shikshan Vikas TL CRISIL B 84 Assigned Sanstha Amrutvahini Sheti & Shikshan Vikas Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 47.5 Assigned Sanstha Amrutvahini Sheti & Shikshan Vikas Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 18.5 Assigned Sanstha Loan Fac Ankur Iron (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 75 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Ankur Iron (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 33.4 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Ankur Iron (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 6.6 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ ARC Insulation & Insulators Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 16.5 Suspended ARC Insulation & Insulators Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 32.5 Suspended Arun Shanti Education Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 63.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Arun Shanti Education Trust TL CRISIL BBB+ 166.6 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+ 20.5 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 104.45 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 19.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bajaj Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 5000 Assigned Bajaj Finance Ltd Lower Tier II BondsCRISIL AA+ 3000 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 16500 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 17000 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd Lower Tier II BondsCRISIL AA+ 4000 Reaffirmed Comet Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 47.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Comet Exports TL CRISIL B 6.3 Reaffirmed Cosmas Pharmacls Ltd CC CRISIL C 120 Reaffirmed Cosmas Pharmacls Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Cosmas Research Lab Ltd CC CRISIL D 130 Reaffirmed Cosmas Research Lab Ltd TL CRISIL D 510 Reaffirmed Cosmas Research Lab Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Durovalves India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 270 Reaffirmed Elite Automobiles Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BB- 225 Assigned Elite Vehicles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 90 Assigned Elite Vehicles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 25 Assigned Exquisite Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Global Tanning Industries CC CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Global Tanning Industries Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Purchase Global Tanning Industries Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 1.9 Reaffirmed Global Tanning Industries TL CRISIL B+ 15.1 Reaffirmed Grand Prix Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Suspended Grand Prix Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 45.5 Suspended Loan Fac Image Health Care Ltd BG CRISIL D 2.5 Reaffirmed Image Health Care Ltd CC CRISIL D 200 Reaffirmed Image Health Care Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 104.5 Reaffirmed Image Health Care Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 25 Reaffirmed Credit Industrial Filters and Fabrics Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Industrial Filters and Fabrics Pvt LtdCorporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Industrial Filters and Fabrics Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 3.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Industrial Filters and Fabrics Pvt LtdTL CRISIL BBB- 103.8 Reaffirmed Industrial Perforation (India) Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Industrial Perforation (India) Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Loan Fac Kanaka Durga Cotton Mills CC CRISIL D 70 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Kanaka Durga Cotton Mills TL CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Karo Coils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 15.5 Assigned Karo Coils Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 86.5 Assigned Kashi Kanchan Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Kashi Kanchan Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Loan Fac Khurinji Homes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 165 Reaffirmed Khurinji Homes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 85 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kohinoor Carpets CC CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Kohinoor Carpets Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 32.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kohinoor Carpets TL CRISIL B 32.7 Assigned Kolhapur Municipal Corporation Corporate Credit CCR BBB Assigned Rating Kumar Drinks CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Kumar Drinks Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Loan Fac Lacton Tiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Lacton Tiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Loan Fac Lacton Tiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 27.5 Assigned Lucas Indian Service Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 160 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan of up to Rs. 60 million Lucas Indian Service Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 250 Reaffirmed Maa Anandamoyee Himghar Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 67.5 Assigned Maa Anandamoyee Himghar Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 33 Assigned Loan Fac Maa Anandamoyee Himghar Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 1 Assigned Maa Anandamoyee Himghar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 28.5 Assigned Maa Chinnamasta Food Processor Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL B 116.3 Assigned Loan Fac Metcut Toolings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Reaffirmed Metcut Toolings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 15 Reaffirmed Metcut Toolings Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 16.8 Reaffirmed Metcut Toolings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 67.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac MITS Mega Food Park Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 200 Assigned Loan Fac Mittapalli Spinners Ltd CC CRISIL B- 150 Suspended Mittapalli Spinners Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 408 Suspended Mittapalli Spinners Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 1.4 Suspended Loan Fac MJ & Sons Distilliery & Breweries Pvt CC CRISIL D 170 Reaffirmed Ltd MJ & Sons Distilliery & Breweries Pvt LT Loan CRISIL D 470 Reaffirmed Ltd Murli Electrode Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended Murli Electrode Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Murli Electrode Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15.2 Suspended Loan Fac Murli Electrode Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 14.8 Suspended Muthoot Capital Services Ltd CC CRISIL A 2825 Reaffirmed Muthoot Capital Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 2250 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Muthoot Capital Services Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A 1775 Reaffirmed Muthoot Capital Services Ltd WC TL CRISIL A 650 Reaffirmed Muthoot Fincorp Ltd CC CRISIL A 43270 Reaffirmed Muthoot Fincorp Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 1945 Reaffirmed Muthoot Fincorp Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 6595 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Muthoot Fincorp Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A 1500 Reaffirmed Muthoot Fincorp Ltd Subordinated Debt #CRISIL A 3000 Reaffirmed # Earlier rated as Subordinate bond Muthoot Fincorp Ltd NCD CRISIL A 3000 Reaffirmed Muthoot Fincorp Ltd NCD CRISIL A 2000 Reaffirmed Muthoot Fincorp Ltd NCD CRISIL A 2000 Reaffirmed Muthoot Fincorp Ltd NCD CRISIL A 1000 Reaffirmed Muthoot Fincorp Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL A 750 Reaffirmed Bond Nature Bio-Foods Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Suspended NRI Academy CC CRISIL D 70 Reaffirmed NRI Academy LT Loan CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Om Sai Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Om Sai Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 36 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Om Sai Cotton Industries TL CRISIL B 14 Reaffirmed Oriclean Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 110 Reaffirmed Oriclean Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 15.3 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Orient Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Orient Ispat Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 40.8 Reaffirmed Origin Corporation TL CRISIL BB+ 9.1 Assigned Origin Corporation CC CRISIL BB+ 61.5 Assigned Origin Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 4.4 Assigned Loan Fac Park Health Systems Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 137 Reaffirmed Park Health Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 43 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pelican Rubber Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 230 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Pelican Rubber Ltd LOC CRISIL B+ 70* Downgraded from CRISIL BB *Rs. 70.0 Million of letter of credit interchangeable with cash credit Pelican Rubber Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Credit Pelican Rubber Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20.3 Assigned Loan Fac Premier Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 165 Reaffirmed Premier Ispat Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 9.1 Assigned Premier Ispat Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 30.9 Assigned Rajesh Gems and Jewels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 500 Suspended RDS & Sons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned RDS & Sons Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 54.8 Assigned Sattva Engineering Construction Pvt LtCC CRISIL BB 170 Reaffirmed Sattva Engineering Construction Pvt LtLT Loan CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Shanti Education Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 101.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shanti Education Society TL CRISIL BBB+ 891 Reaffirmed Shree Hari Chemicals Export Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 160 Suspended *Includes packing credit sub-limit of up to a maximum of Rs.60.0 million and bills discounting sub-limit of up to a maximum of Rs.60.0 million Shree Hari Chemicals Export Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 205.7 Suspended Loan Fac Shree Hari Chemicals Export Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 34 Suspended Shri Banke Bihari Polyfab Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Shri Banke Bihari Polyfab Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 34.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shri Banke Bihari Polyfab Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 20.5 Reaffirmed Shriniwas Engineering Auto Components CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Suspended Pvt Ltd Shriniwas Engineering Auto Components Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 2400 Suspended Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Shriniwas Engineering Auto Components TL CRISIL BBB- 282.5 Suspended Pvt Ltd Shubban Properties - Vision City Proposed TL CRISIL B 4.7 Suspended Shubban Properties - Vision City TL CRISIL B 115.3 Suspended Sigma-C Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BB 49 Reaffirmed Sigma-C Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 11 Reaffirmed Loan Fac SLS Mercantile Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Upgraded from CRISIL B SLS Mercantile Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Swarn Shikha Jewellers CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed United Exports CC CRISIL BB- 300 Upgraded from CRISIL B United Exports Packing Credit CRISIL BB- 300 Upgraded from CRISIL B United Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 31.1 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B United Exports TL CRISIL BB- 218.9 Upgraded from CRISIL B Vishnu Carriers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Vishnu Carriers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Reaffirmed Vishnu Carriers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vishnu Carriers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 8 Reaffirmed Vision Distribution Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Suspended Vision Distribution Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Suspended Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 