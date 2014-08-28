Aug 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 27, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Prints Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 6.4 Assigned Crown Steel Company LOC CRISIL A4+ 425 Reaffirmed Cura Healthcare Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Cura Healthcare Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dandapat Cold Storage Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.6 Suspension revoked G.V.D. Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7 Reaffirmed India Fashions Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed India Fashions Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed J & S Construction BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Omshree Agro Tech Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 10 Assigned Omshree Agro Tech Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 8 Assigned Forward Raka Oil Company BG CRISIL A4+ 47.5 Reaffirmed S.S. Constructions BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Saket Infraprojects Ltd BG CRISIL A3 200 Assigned Seth Construction Co BG CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Seth Construction Co Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shri Hari Gems Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned Loan Fac Shri Madhur Food Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Assigned Shri Ram Commodities BG CRISIL A4 105 Assigned Shri Ram Commodities Proposed BG CRISIL A4 75 Assigned STCI Finance Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed The Cotton and Textile Corp Packing Credit in CRISIL A4 60 Assigned Foreign Currency The Cotton and Textile Corp Foreign CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Documentary Bills Purchase The Cotton and Textile Corp LOC CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Welmech Engineering Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 45 Upgraded from CRISIL D Welmech Engineering Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 3 Upgraded from CRISIL D LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Prints Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 183.6 Assigned Aditya Prints Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 160 Assigned Al-Ahali Business Trade Links Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Arihant Syncotex Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 140 Assigned Atul Auto Ltd. CC CRISIL A- 150* Reaffirmed *Includes a sub limit of Rs 75.0 million for working capital demand loan, Rs 50.0 million for letter of credit or buyers credit and Rs 50.0 million for revolving letter of credit CCS Infotech Ltd BG CRISIL D 15 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 CCS Infotech Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B CCS Infotech Ltd LOC CRISIL D 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B CCS Infotech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 18 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B CCS Infotech Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 120 Downgraded from CRISIL B Chauhan Poultry Farm TL CRISIL B 60.4 Assigned Chauhan Poultry Farm CC CRISIL B 22 Assigned Chauhan Poultry Farm Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 17.6 Assigned Loan Fac Crown Steel Company CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Cura Healthcare Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 45 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Dandapat Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 87.4 Suspension revoked Deccan Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Deccan Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Loan Fac Edelweiss Mutual Fund Edelweiss Liquid CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed Fund Edelweiss Mutual Fund Edelweiss Ultra ST CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed Bond Fund Evergreen Drums & Cans Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 75 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Evergreen Drums & Cans Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 160 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Evergreen Drums & Cans Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 3.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B- Evergreen Drums & Cans Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 61.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B- G.V.D. Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 95 Reaffirmed G.V.D. Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 13 Reaffirmed India Fashions Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 29.1 Reaffirmed India Fashions Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 48 Reaffirmed Loan Fac J & S Construction Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Assigned Loan Fac J & S Construction CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Jawandamal Dhannamal LOC CRISIL BB+ 600 Reaffirmed Jawandamal Dhannamal Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Khetan Packfine Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Khetan Packfine Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 55 Assigned Khetan Packfine Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 45 Assigned Loan Fac Kokonut Clothing CC CRISIL B 74 Assigned Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund Kotak Liquid Fund CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund Kotak Floater ST CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed Fund Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund Kotak Liquid Fund CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund Kotak Floater ST CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed Fund Krishika Farms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Krishika Farms Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 60 Assigned Krishnaiah Motors Pvt ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Krishnaiah Motors Pvt ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Loan Fac Lakshmi Venkat Farms Ltd CC CRISIL B 42 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Venkat Farms Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 33 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Venkat Farms Ltd TL CRISIL B 39 Assigned Madurai Ayira Vaisya Manjaputhur LT Loan CRISIL BB 75 Reaffirmed Mahajana Sabai Madurai Ayira Vaisya Manjaputhur Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed Mahajana Sabai Manaf P.B. CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Manaf P.B. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Assigned Loan Fac Mayuri Broiler Breeding Farms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Mayuri Broiler Breeding Farms Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 34 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mayuri Broiler Breeding Farms Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 65 Reaffirmed Muthoot Housing Finance Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Muthoot Housing Finance Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 3815 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Muthoot Housing Finance Co. Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 735 Reaffirmed Muthoot Housing Finance Co. Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB+ 400 Reaffirmed OM Industries - Dhule Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10 Assigned Loan Fac OM Industries - Dhule Warehouse FinancingCRISIL BBB- 70 Assigned Omshree Agro Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Omshree Agro Tech Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned Omshree Agro Tech Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 18 Assigned Omshree Agro Tech Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Credit Omshree Agro Tech Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Assigned Palace Solar Energy Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A 1300 Reaffirmed Radha Sakku Agro Farms Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Radha Sakku Agro Farms Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 383 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Radha Sakku Agro Farms Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 783.8 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Radha Sakku Agro Farms Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 53.2 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Raka Oil Company CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Raka Oil Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 42.5 Assigned Loan Fac Revital Reality Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BB 3000 Assigned S.S. Constructions CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Sahara Mutual Fund Sahara Liquid Fund CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed Sahara Mutual Fund Sahara ST Bond FundCRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed Saket Infraprojects Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Assigned Samal Auto (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Samal Auto (India) Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB 227.5 Reaffirmed Samal Auto (India) Pvt Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Shiw Prasad Jyoti Prasad CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Shiw Prasad Jyoti Prasad Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Loan Fac Shri Dnyaneshwar Sahakari Sakhar CC CRISIL BB+ 400 Reaffirmed Karkhana Ltd Shri Dnyaneshwar Sahakari Sakhar LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 125.3 Reaffirmed Karkhana Ltd Shri Dnyaneshwar Sahakari Sakhar Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 324.7 Reaffirmed Karkhana Ltd Loan Fac Shri Hari Gems Packing Credit CRISIL BB+ 135 Reaffirmed Shri Hari Gems Post Shipment CRISIL BB+ 295 Reaffirmed Credit Shri Madhur Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Assigned Sonar Bangla Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Suspension revoked Sri Seetharama Raw & Boiled Rice Mill SME Credit CRISIL BB- 2.5 Assigned Sri Seetharama Raw & Boiled Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB- 56 Assigned Sri Seetharama Raw & Boiled Rice Mill LT Loan CRISIL BB- 2.5 Assigned St. Xavier's Educational Trust CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 61 Reaffirmed St. Xavier's Educational Trust LT Loan CRISIL BB- 239 Reaffirmed Standard Auto Gears Pvt. Ltd. Bill Discounting CRISIL B 30 Assigned Standard Auto Gears Pvt. Ltd. Composite WC Limit CRISIL B 30* Assigned *Cash Credit Limit including Sub limit of Rs.10 Million for Bank Guarantee Sundial Mining & Metals LLP Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Sundial Mining & Metals LLP Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Supertech Ltd NCD CRISIL BB 2000 Reaffirmed Supertech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 1913.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Supertech Ltd TL CRISIL BB 4773.1 Reaffirmed The Cotton and Textile Corp Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Loan Fac Trans Himalayan Logistics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned Trium Logistics India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed Trium Logistics India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Trium Logistics India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Varni Gems Packing Credit* CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with post-shipment credit Varni Gems Post Shipment CRISIL BB 280 Reaffirmed Credit# # Interchangeable with packing credit up to 20 per cent Venkatrama Poultries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 376 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Venkatrama Poultries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 167.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Venkatrama Poultries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 606.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Welmech Engineering Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL D Welmech Engineering Company Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 5.3 Upgraded from CRISIL D Welmech Engineering Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 52.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Welmech Engineering Company Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B- 4 Upgraded from CRISIL D Yamuna Bio Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Yamuna Bio Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 42.5 Assigned Yamuna Bio Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 32.5 Assigned Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 