Sep 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 28, 29 &30 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABA Builders Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 350 Assigned; Suspension revoked Acer Granito Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 76.5 Assigned; Suspension revoked Aditya Birla Money Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed ADP Global Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Advance Metal Powder Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Ashapura Infrastructure Company BG CRISIL A4 50 - Au Housing Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed Auro Impex & Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL A4 4 Reaffirmed Auro Impex & Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 15.25 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 35000 Reaffirmed Bajaj Health Care Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 16 Assigned Bharat Stars Services (Delhi) Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A2+ 30 Assigned Bindra Sales (P) Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 350 Assigned Loan Fac BVSR PAM Road Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ BVSR PRP Road Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 14 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Centuary Fibre Plates Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1 Reaffirmed Centuary Fibre Plates Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 24.5 Reaffirmed Commander Vitrified Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 70 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Crystal Ceramic Industries Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned; Suspension revoked Dyna Automation Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A3 27.5 Reaffirmed Fiat India Automobiles Ltd BG CRISIL A1 300 Reaffirmed Fiat India Automobiles Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 700 Reaffirmed Fiat India Automobiles Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1 2000 Assigned Garden City Agro Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 2 Assigned Forward Garden City Agro Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned Gupta Textiles Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 45 Assigned; Purchase* Suspension revoked * Overall Limit capped to Rs. 85 million Gupta Textiles Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 45 Assigned; Suspension revoked * Overall Limit capped to Rs. 85 million Gupta Textiles Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 10 Assigned; Loan Fac Suspension revoked Gupta Threads Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4.7 Reaffirmed Hotel Tuli International Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Ingress Mayur Auto Ventures Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 25 Assigned Ingress Mayur Auto Ventures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Assigned Inspira Enterprise India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 100 Assigned Inspira Enterprise India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 500 Assigned Jagannath Plastics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Jagannath Plastics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed JPM Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Loan Fac JPM Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned JPM Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 120 Assigned Kalarickal Agencies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Kaveri Yarns and Fabrics Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Lala Harbhagwan Dass Memorial & Dr. BG CRISIL A4+ 6.6 Assigned Lead Ventures CC CRISIL D 45 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Prem Hospital Pvt. Ltd. Maa Joytara Rice Mill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.7 Assigned Manoj Mathew BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Modern Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned MPS Telecom Pvt Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A3+ 500 MPS Telecom Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A3+ 900 MPS Telecom Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A3+ 200 Assigned MPS Telecom Pvt Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A3+ 500 Assigned Palathra Constructions BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Pantel Technologies Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Pitambra Books Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Withdrawal Pitambra Books Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Withdrawal Prakash Steelage Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 1500 Reaffirmed Prime Energy Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 120 Assigned Prime Energy Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Printography Systems (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 14.5 Assigned Pulkit Veneer Mills Pvt. Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed Pulkit Veneer Mills Pvt. Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 270 Reaffirmed Pulkit Veneer Mills Pvt. Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed Rai Industrial Power Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Rai Industrial Power Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Rialto Exim Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 240 Assigned Credit# #Includes sublimit of Rs. 240 Million of bullion loan scheme and bank guarantee/Standby Letter of Credit. Sarita Forgings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 8 Assigned Sarjak Container Lines Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 15 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Shree Shakti Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned Shri Lal Mahal Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 2930 Assigned Shri S. M. Autade Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 140 Assigned Shriram Equipment Finance Co. Ltd ST Debt Programme* CRISIL A1+ 7000 Reaffirmed *Rs.0.75 billion short-term debt programme has liquidity backup in the form of unutilised cash credit facilities from Axis Bank Ltd. Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 11.98 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd BG Fac CRISIL A1+ 27.575 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed SNJ Distillers Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 90 Assigned Credit SNJ Sugars and Products Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3+ 45 Assigned; Credit Suspension revoked Sree Durga Cashew Factory Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned Sri Santhanalakshmi Spinners Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 95 Assigned Tej International Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Tej International Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 290 Reaffirmed Credit@ @ Includes sub-limit of Rs.200 million for foreign bill purchase Tej International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 70 Reaffirmed Teleecare Network India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 1250 Assigned; Suspension revoked Thampuran Cashews Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Foreign Currency Usha Yarns Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Vasundhara Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Vijaya Energy Plus Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Vijex Vyapaar Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Loan Fac Vijex Vyapaar Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bajaj Finance Ltd FD Programme FAAA - Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd FD Programme FAA+ - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A H Mallick Agro Services & Cold WC Loan CRISIL D 5.6 Assigned Storage Pvt Ltd A H Mallick Agro Services & Cold TL CRISIL D 48.5 Assigned Storage Pvt Ltd A H Mallick Agro Services & Cold Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 4.4 Assigned Storage Pvt Ltd Loan Fac A H Mallick Agro Services & Cold BG CRISIL D 2.6 Assigned Storage Pvt Ltd A H Mallick Agro Services & Cold CC CRISIL D 38.9 Assigned Storage Pvt Ltd Abhijit Auto Agency India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Abhijit Auto Agency India Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Acer Granito Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 180 Assigned; Suspension revoked Acer Granito Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 9.4 Assigned; Loan Fac Suspension revoked Acer Granito Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 344.1 Assigned; Suspension revoked ADP Global Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 35 Reaffirmed ADP Global Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 30 Reaffirmed Adroit Urban Developers (P) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 266.5 Loan Fac Adroit Urban Developers (P) Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 183.5 Advance Metal Powder CC CRISIL BB- 130 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Alishan Ginning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Upgraded from CRISIL B Alishan Ginning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 8.9 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Alishan Ginning Mills Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL B+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL B Alishan Ginning Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 21.1 Upgraded from CRISIL B Amartex Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 650 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Amartex Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL D 150 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Amartex Industries Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Amartex Industries Ltd TL CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Ashapura Infrastructure Company CC CRISIL B+ 55 - Ashwamegh Infra TL CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Au Housing Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL A- 500 Assigned Au Housing Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL A- 500 Reaffirmed Au Housing Finance Ltd CC CRISIL A- 250 Reaffirmed Au Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 500 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Au Housing Finance Ltd TL^ CRISIL A- 3580.5 Reaffirmed ^Includes Rs.150.0 Million of subordinated term loan Auro Impex & Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B- 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B Auro Impex & Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL B- 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B Bajaj Finance Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+ 20.5 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 104.45 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 19.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bajaj Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 25000 Assigned Bajaj Finance Ltd Lower Tier II CRISIL AA+ 3000 Reaffirmed Bonds Bajaj Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 16500 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 17000 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd Lower Tier II CRISIL AA+ 4000 Reaffirmed Bonds Bajaj Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed Bajaj Health Care Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 94 Assigned Bajaj Health Care Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 75 Assigned Bergwerff Organic India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 110 Assigned Bergwerff Organic India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 500 Assigned Loan Fac Bhagyashree Developers TL CRISIL BB 140 Reaffirmed Bharat Stars Services (Delhi) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 20 Assigned Loan Fac Bijjaragi Motors Inventory Funding CRISIL B 50 Assigned Fac Bijjaragi Motors Proposed Inventory CRISIL B 40 Assigned Funding Bindra Sales (P) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 400 Assigned Loan Fac BVSR KP Road Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 324 Reaffirmed Loan Fac BVSR KP Road Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 426 Reaffirmed BVSR PAM Road Projects Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 138.6 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB BVSR PAM Road Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 106.4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB BVSR PRP Road Projects Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 191.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- BVSR PRP Road Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 154.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Centuary Fibre Plates Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 110 Reaffirmed *Includes sublimit of Packing Credit in Foreign Currency/Packing Credit up to the limit of Rs.10.0 Million, Foreign Discounting Bills Purchase up to the limit of Rs. 10.0 Million and Buyer's Credit up to the limit of Rs.60.0 Million. Commander Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 165 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Commander Vitrified Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 361.1 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Crystal Ceramic Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 335 Assigned; Suspension revoked Crystal Ceramic Industries Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BB 35 Assigned; Suspension revoked Crystal Ceramic Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 79.2 Assigned; Loan Fac Suspension revoked Crystal Ceramic Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 40 Assigned; Suspension revoked Crystal Ceramic Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 400.8 Assigned; Suspension revoked Dyna Automation Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Dyna Automation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dyna Automation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 22.5 Reaffirmed Eldee Motors CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Essel Mining & Industries Ltd BG ** CRISIL AA # 1250 ** Interchangeable with packing credit/ post shipment discounting/ bank guarantee/letter of credit and any other non-fund-based bank facility Essel Mining & Industries Ltd CC * CRISIL AA # 7350 * Fully interchangeable with packing credit/post shipment discounting/bank guarantee/letter of credit and any other non-fund-based bank facility Essel Mining & Industries Ltd Proposed Foreign CRISIL AA # 1450 Currency TL Essel Mining & Industries Ltd WC Demand Loan ** CRISIL AA # 450 ** Interchangeable with packing credit/ post shipment discounting/ bank guarantee/letter of credit and any other non-fund-based bank facility Essel Mining & Industries Ltd NCD CRISIL AA # 10000 Fiat India Automobiles Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 5000 Reaffirmed *Rs.1000 million interchangeable with letter of credit. Fiat India Automobiles Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 9000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac G P Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Assigned Garden City Agro Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 10.6 Assigned Garden City Agro Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 24.9 Assigned Garden City Agro Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B 17.5 Assigned Discounting Garden City Agro Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 17.5 Assigned Gupta Threads Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Gupta Threads Ltd TL CRISIL BB 265.3 Reaffirmed Guru Kirpa Rice Mills CC CRISIL B+ 140 - Guru Kirpa Rice Mills Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 40 - Fac Hotel Tuli International CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Ingress Mayur Auto Ventures Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 35 Assigned Ingress Mayur Auto Ventures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 30 Assigned J. R. Agritech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 51 Assigned J. R. Agritech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 86 Assigned Jagannath Plastics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Jagannath Plastics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 25 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Jagannath Plastics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Jagannath Plastics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 25 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Jatileshwar Rice Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 105 Assigned Loan Fac Jay Mahakali Ginning CC CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B K. C. Solvent Extractions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 340 Reaffirmed K. C. Solvent Extractions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 102.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac K. C. Solvent Extractions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 37.1 Reaffirmed K. P. Industries CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed K.C. Rice Mills CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Kalarickal Agencies Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Kalarickal Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Kataria Movers CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Kataria Movers LT Loan CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Kaveri Yarns and Fabrics Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 140 Reaffirmed Kaveri Yarns and Fabrics Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 24 Reaffirmed Kaveri Yarns and Fabrics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 16 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lala Harbhagwan Dass Memorial & Dr. TL CRISIL BB 78.4 Assigned Prem Hospital Pvt. Ltd. Lead Ventures Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 1.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Lead Ventures WC TL CRISIL D 15 - Maa Joytara Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL B+ 5.5 Assigned Maa Joytara Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 98.3 Assigned Loan Fac Maa Joytara Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 44.5 Assigned Magnamind Ventures Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 13 Assigned Loan Fac Magnamind Ventures Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 67 Assigned Manoj Mathew Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned MNR Dairy Farms TL CRISIL B- 250 Assigned Modern Construction Co. CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Mohanlal Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 600 Reaffirmed MPS Telecom Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 300 MPS Telecom Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BBB 700 Assigned MPS Telecom Pvt Ltd CC * CRISIL BBB 300 Assigned * Interchangeable with LC Nabha Power Ltd NCD# CRISIL AAA (SO)10000 Assigned #The common independent director on CRISIL's and the guarantor, Larsen & Toubro Limited's Boards did not participate in the rating committee meeting and the rating process of these instruments Ninaniya Estates Ltd TL CRISIL B 325 Assigned P G Industry Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned Palathra Constructions Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Pantel Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 70 Assigned Loan Fac Pantel Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Assigned Patel Copper Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 28.8 Assigned Patel Copper Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Assigned Patel Copper Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 26.2 Assigned Loan Fac Patson Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned Pitambra Books Pvt Ltd TL - 76 Suspended Pitambra Books Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 250 Withdrawal PN Memorial Neuro Centre & Research CC CRISIL BBB- 130 Upgraded from Institute Ltd CRISIL BB+ PN Memorial Neuro Centre & Research Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 59 Upgraded from Institute Ltd Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ PN Memorial Neuro Centre & Research TL CRISIL BBB- 56 Upgraded from Institute Ltd CRISIL BB+ Prakash Steelage Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1800 Reaffirmed Prime Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 22 Assigned Loan Fac Prime Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 58 Assigned Printography Systems (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 37.5 Assigned Loan Fac Printography Systems (India) Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BBB- 5 Assigned Printography Systems (India) Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB- 8 Assigned Printography Systems (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Assigned Pulkit Veneer Mills Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 34 Reaffirmed Rai Industrial Power Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 20 Assigned Loan Fac Rai Industrial Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 80 Assigned Rheoplast Technology Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Rheoplast Technology Pvt. Ltd. Foreign LOC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Rialto Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 90 Assigned Loan Fac Rialto Exim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 250 Assigned Rialto Exim Pvt Ltd Gold Loan* CRISIL BB 420 Assigned *Includes sublimit of Rs. 200 Million of packing credit/Export Bill purchase/Export Bill Discounting; fully changeable to CC. Rinki Plastics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 1.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Rinki Plastics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 125 Downgraded from CRISIL B Rinki Plastics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 2 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Rinki Plastics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 3.8 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Rinki Plastics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 147.7 Downgraded from CRISIL B Sarita Forgings Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Sarita Forgings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 67 Reaffirmed Sarita Forgings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 7.2 Reaffirmed Sarita Forgings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 35.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sarjak Container Lines Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB 184 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Sarjak Container Lines Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 2 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Sarjak Container Lines Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 49 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Shivkrupa Cotton Industries CC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B Shivkrupa Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 20 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Shivkrupa Cotton Industries TL CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B Shree Shakti Construction CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Shri Amman Steel and Alied Industries CC CRISIL BBB- 110 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Shri Kalka Agro Industries TL CRISIL B 15 Assigned Shri Kalka Agro Industries CC CRISIL B 72.5 Assigned Shri Kalka Agro Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Assigned Loan Fac Shri Lal Mahal Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 500 Assigned Shri Lal Mahal Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 8570 Assigned Shri S. M. Autade Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 93 Assigned Shriram Automall India Ltd CC CRISIL AA 250 Reaffirmed Shriram Equipment Finance Co. Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL AA 6.5 Reaffirmed loan* *Rs.0.75 billion short-term debt programme has liquidity backup in the form of unutilised cash credit facilities from Axis Bank Ltd. Shriram Equipment Finance Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 12.7925 Reaffirmed Shriram Equipment Finance Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 5.7075 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shriram Equipment Finance Co. Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA 2000 Reaffirmed Shriram Equipment Finance Co. Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 10000 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 88.6613 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 53.3887 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd CC/WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA 60.395 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd BG Fac CRISIL AA 8 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA 30000 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 102800 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA 15000 Reaffirmed Issue (Tier-II Bonds) SNJ Distillers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 600 Assigned SNJ Distillers Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 460 Assigned SNJ Sugars and Products Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 525 Assigned; Suspension revoked SNJ Sugars and Products Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 300 Assigned; Suspension revoked Sree Durga Cashew Factory CC CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Sri Santhanalakshmi Spinners Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 45 Assigned Sri Surya Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL BB- 115.5 Assigned Sri Surya Educational Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 34.5 Assigned Subra Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Suketu Organics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 35 Reaffirmed Suketu Organics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 7 Reaffirmed Suketu Organics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 64.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Suketu Organics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 23.2 Reaffirmed Suminter India Organics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 450 Assigned Suminter India Organics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 100 Assigned Loan Fac Surefire Die-Casting Technologies Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 30.4 Assigned Ltd Surefire Die-Casting Technologies Pvt TL CRISIL B+ 139.6 Assigned Ltd Suresh Angadi Education Foundation Rupee TL CRISIL BB 170 Reaffirmed Suryoday Cotex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 15.8 Assigned Suryoday Cotex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Suryoday Cotex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 44.2 Assigned Loan Fac Tej International Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed Credit# # Includes sub-limit of Rs.30 million for cash credit Teleecare Network India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 210 Assigned; Suspension revoked Teleecare Network India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 90 Assigned; Loan Fac Suspension revoked Thampuran Cashews Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Thampuran Cashews CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Usha Yarns Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed Usha Yarns Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 80.3 Reaffirmed UTI Capital Protection Oriented SchemeUTI Capital CRISIL AAA (SO)- Assigned - Series IV-II Protection Oriented Scheme - Series IV-II Vansh Education Charitable Trust LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Varasiddhi Infrastructures Project Loan CRISIL D 75 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Varasiddhi Infrastructures Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 25 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Vasundhara Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 110 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Vasundhara Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 89 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Vasundhara Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 46 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB- Vijaya Energy Plus Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Assigned Vijex Vyapaar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 12 Assigned Vinayak Polypipes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 30 Assigned Vinayak Polypipes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 17.5 Assigned Vinayak Polypipes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 42.5 Assigned Loan Fac Vinita Synthetic Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Vinita Synthetic Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 10.6 Assigned Viorica Hotels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 750 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)