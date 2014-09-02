Sep 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 1, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.T. Trade Overseas Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 1470 Reaffirmed ADF Foods Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 8.3 Reaffirmed ADF Foods Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2+ 330 Reaffirmed Credit ADF Foods Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 13.7 Reaffirmed ADF Foods Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac ADF Foods Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A2+ 66 Reaffirmed Credit Alacrity Securities Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned Ameet Enterprises LOC CRISIL A3 410 Reaffirmed Asbesco (India) Pvt Ltd. BG CRISIL A3+ 597.5 Reaffirmed Asbesco (India) Pvt Ltd. LOC CRISIL A3+ 150 Reaffirmed Bertling Logistics India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed BMA Stainless Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ BMA Stainless Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 120 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Chowdhry Rubber & Chemical Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Chowdhry Rubber & Chemical Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 75 Reaffirmed Daawat Foods Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 116.9 Suspended LT Foods Ltd BG CRISIL A3 176 Suspended LT Foods Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 1 Suspended LT Foods Ltd Bills Payable CRISIL A3 461 Suspended LT Foods Ltd Export Post CRISIL A3 103 Suspended Shipment Credit LT Foods Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A3 72 Suspended LT Foods Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 430 Suspended LT Foods Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A3 90 Suspended Credit Manappuram Finance Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed Modern Construction Co. (Delhi) BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Modern Forgings & Alloys Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 13.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Modern Forgings & Alloys Industries Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 31.8 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Nobel Hygiene Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 46.5 Suspended Nobel Hygiene Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 60 Suspended P. R. Enterprises LOC CRISIL A3 95 Reaffirmed Padmesh Beverages BG CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Raghunath Agro industries Bills Payable CRISIL A3 17.5 Suspended Raghunath Agro industries Packing Credit CRISIL A3 282.5 Suspended Rajave Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10.5 Reaffirmed Rajave Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Rangineni Steel Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Assigned S.V.R. Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A4+ 52.6 Suspended S.V.R. Laboratories Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A4+ 35 Suspended Sahitya Bhawan Publications BG CRISIL A3 15 Assigned Sarla Handicrafts Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Sarla Handicrafts Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 55 Reaffirmed Shri Amman Steel and Alied Industries Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Shri Amman Steel and Alied Industries LOC CRISIL A3 50 Assigned Pvt Ltd Sud-Chemie India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 160 Reaffirmed Sud-Chemie India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed Swachha Beverages Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed Tanwar Industries BG CRISIL A4 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Tropilite Foods Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Vandana Ispat Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Vandana Ispat Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Vandana Rolling Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Vandana Rolling Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Vanita Agrochem (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Vanita Agrochem (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.T. Trade Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Alacrity Securities Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Ameet Enterprises CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Asbesco (India) Pvt Ltd. Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Asbesco (India) Pvt Ltd. CC CRISIL BBB 365* Reaffirmed *Includes Sub-limit of Packing Credit - Rs.95 million & Bill Discounting of Rs.120 million Asbesco (India) Pvt Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 12.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bertling Logistics India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 180 Reaffirmed BMA Stainless Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 455 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ BMA Stainless Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 45 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Chowdhry Rubber & Chemical Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 125 Reaffirmed Daawat Foods Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1209.8 Suspended Daawat Foods Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 50 Suspended Credit Daawat Foods Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 423.3 Suspended Devki Nandan J. Gupta LOC CRISIL BB+ 500 Reaffirmed Dewan Bahadur Dr. V. Verghese HospitalOverdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 3 Reaffirmed Trust Association Dewan Bahadur Dr. V. Verghese HospitalProposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 7.7 Reaffirmed Trust Association Loan Fac Dewan Bahadur Dr. V. Verghese HospitalTL CRISIL BBB- 55 Reaffirmed Trust Association Electromart Stores Pvt. Ltd. CC* CRISIL BB 65 Assigned *Includes Rs.0.5 Million of BG Electromart Stores Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 15 Assigned Loan Fac Eurokids International Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A- 100 Assigned Euroschool Properties & InfrastructureTL CRISIL A- 310 Assigned Pvt Ltd Franco Leome Shoes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Franco Leome Shoes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 12.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac LT Foods Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1464 Suspended LT Foods Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 588 Suspended Credit LT Foods Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 1246 Suspended LT Foods Ltd Pledge Loan CRISIL BBB- 1500 Suspended LT Foods Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 354 Suspended Loan Fac LT Foods Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BBB- 88 Suspended LT Foods Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 961 Suspended LT Foods Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB- 110 Suspended Manappuram Finance Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 8750 Reaffirmed Manappuram Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 4650 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Manappuram Finance Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A+ 600 Reaffirmed Manappuram Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 3000 Reaffirmed Manappuram Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 2420 Reaffirmed Manappuram Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 2000 Reaffirmed Manappuram Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 4000 Reaffirmed Manappuram Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 905 Reaffirmed Mandovi Minerals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Mandovi Minerals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 81.9 Reaffirmed Mandovi Minerals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 68.1 Assigned Loan Fac Modern Construction Co. (Delhi) CC CRISIL BB 195 Reaffirmed Modern Construction Co. (Delhi) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 105 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Modern Construction Co. (Delhi) WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Modern Forgings & Alloys Industries CC CRISIL BB- 106.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Modern Forgings & Alloys Industries TL CRISIL BB- 35.7 Upgraded from CRISIL B Nobel Hygiene Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 210 Suspended Nobel Hygiene Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 14 Suspended Nobel Hygiene Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 200 Suspended Loan Fac Nobel Hygiene Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 15 Suspended Credit Nobel Hygiene Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 101.5 Suspended One Auto Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac One Auto Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 56 Assigned Loan Fac One Auto Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 104 Assigned Fac P. R. Enterprises CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed P. R. Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 175 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Padmesh Beverages CC CRISIL BBB- 95 Reaffirmed Padmesh Beverages Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 5 Reaffirmed Padmesh Beverages TL CRISIL BBB- 18.2 Assigned Padmesh Beverages Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 15 Assigned Loan Fac R.K. Steel Industries CC CRISIL B 150 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Raghunath Agro industries CC CRISIL BBB- 55 Suspended Raghunath Agro industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 255 Suspended Loan Fac Rajave Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 420 Reaffirmed Rajave Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 122.9 Reaffirmed Rajave Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 181 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rangineni Steel Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 49 Assigned Rangineni Steel Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 3 Assigned Loan Fac Rangineni Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned S. V. Traders Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed S.V.R. Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL BB+ 12 Suspended Sahitya Bhawan Publications Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 19.9 Assigned Loan Fac Sahitya Bhawan Publications LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 20.1 Assigned Sahitya Bhawan Publications CC CRISIL BBB- 140 Assigned Sarla Handicrafts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 15 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Sarla Handicrafts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 10 Assigned Shanta Sriram Constructions Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 150 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Shanta Sriram Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 45 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Shanta Sriram Constructions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 205 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Shri Amman Steel and Alied Industries CC CRISIL BBB- 110 Assigned Pvt Ltd Sri Lakshmi Srinivasa Agri Processing CC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL B- Sri Lakshmi Srinivasa Agri Processing Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 11 Downgraded Pvt Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL B- Sri Lakshmi Srinivasa Agri Processing TL CRISIL D 44 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL B- Sri Rama Pharmaceutical Distributors CC CRISIL BB 150 Assigned Sud-Chemie India Pvt Ltd CC** CRISIL AA 570 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- ** Interchangeable with bank guarantee Swachha Beverages Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Swachha Beverages Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Swachha Beverages Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Tanwar Industries CC CRISIL B+ 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Tropilite Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 125 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Tropilite Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Tropilite Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 40 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Vandana Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 400 Reaffirmed Vandana Ispat Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 0.6 Reaffirmed Vandana Rolling Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Vanita Agrochem (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 14 Assigned Vanita Agrochem (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.