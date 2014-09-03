Sep 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 2, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asian Sealing Products Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Discounting Asian Sealing Products Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Asian Sealing Products Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac BMA Stainless Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ BMA Stainless Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 120 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Count N Denier Exim Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 25 Reassigned Purchase Count N Denier Exim Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 15 Reassigned Japan Metal Building System Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 80 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Japan Metal Building System Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 60 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Kaytx Industries Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4 150 Assigned *Includes the sub-limit of Rs. 50 Million for Bank Guarantee Kirloskar Corrocoat Pvt Ltd ank Guarantee* CRISIL A3+ 150 Assigned *Fully interchangeable with standby line of credit Maimoon Impex L.L.P LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Marico Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1450 Reaffirmed Modi-Mundipharma Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 5 Assigned Nexus Electro Steel Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Paralam Global Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Premier Solar Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed Premier Solar Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed Ratanpur Cold Storage Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.8 Reaffirmed Sunil Chemical Industries Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Sunil Chemical Industries Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Sunil Chemical Industries Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Surfa Coats (Bangalore) Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Tube Investments of India Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with bank guarantee. Vama Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Vital Healthcare Pvt Ltd (Santacruz) BG CRISIL A4 150 - Vital Healthcare Pvt Ltd (Santacruz) Bill Negotiation CRISIL A4 20 - Vital Healthcare Pvt Ltd (Santacruz) Buyers Finance CRISIL A4 20 - Vital Healthcare Pvt Ltd (Santacruz) LOC CRISIL A4 100 - White House Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 220 * Upgraded from Purchase CRISIL A3 * Sublimit of 90 million for FOUBP (Foreign Outward Usance Bills Purchase) White House LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 White House Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 230 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abdos Oils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Abdos Oils Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 140 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Asian Sealing Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 36 Reaffirmed Asian Sealing Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 54 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Birla Institute of Technology and TL CRISIL AA+ 1150 Reaffirmed Science BMA Stainless Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 475 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ BMA Stainless Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 25 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ C.L.Gulhati & Sons Ltd CC CRISIL B- 250 Reaffirmed C.L.Gulhati & Sons Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Count N Denier Exim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Count N Denier Exim Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 21.7 Reaffirmed Count N Denier Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 23.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Count N Denier Yarns Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 7.1 Reaffirmed Count N Denier Yarns Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 86.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Count N Denier Yarns Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 6.2 Reaffirmed Japan Metal Building System Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Japan Metal Building System Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 140 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Kaytx Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 300 Assigned Kedia Brothers CC CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed Kirloskar Corrocoat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 20 Assigned Maimoon Impex L.L.P CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Manglam Milk India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned Manglam Milk India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 180 Assigned Marico Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+ 1460 Reaffirmed Modi-Mundipharma Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL BBB+ 42 Assigned Modi-Mundipharma Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 225 Assigned Nexus Electro Steel Ltd CC CRISIL C 250 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Nexus Electro Steel Ltd LOC* CRISIL C 180 Downgraded from CRISIL B- *Fully interchangeable with Cash Credit Nexus Electro Steel Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 305 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B- Nexus Electro Steel Ltd WC TL CRISIL C 250 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Paralam Global Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Reaffirmed Paralam Global Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 112 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Paralam Global Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 33 Reaffirmed Premier Solar Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 63.5 Reaffirmed Premier Solar Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Punjab National Bank Tier II Bond CRISIL AAA 15000 Assigned Issue (Under Basel III) Punjab National Bank Tier-II Bond Issue CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed (Under Basel III) Punjab National Bank Tier-II Bond Issue CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed (Under Basel III) Punjab National Bank Tier-I Perpetual CRISIL AAA 26630 Reaffirmed Bonds Punjab National Bank Upper Tier-II BondsCRISIL AAA 75000 Reaffirmed Punjab National Bank Lower Tier-II BondsCRISIL AAA 5600 Reaffirmed R S Brothers Retail India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed R S Brothers Retail India Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed R S Brothers Retail India Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed R S Brothers Retail India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Credit R S Brothers Retail India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed R.S.Brothers Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 700 Reaffirmed R.S.Brothers Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac R.S.Brothers Jewellers Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Credit Ratanpur Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed Ratanpur Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ratanpur Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 12 Reaffirmed Ruparel Homes (India) Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BB 2000 Assigned Shri Venkateshwara Corporation CC CRISIL BB- 102 Reaffirmed Shri Venkateshwara Corporation TL CRISIL BB- 8 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Assignment of CRISIL A-(SO) 70.8 Withdrawn Receivables December 2010 II Second loss Fac Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Assignment of CRISIL AAA(SO) 999.9 Withdrawn Receivables December 2010 II Acquirer payouts Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Assignment of CRISIL AAA(SO) 1485.4 Withdrawn Receivables January 2011 II Acquirer payouts Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Assignment of CRISIL BBB(SO) 89.8 Withdrawn Receivables January 2011 II Second loss Fac Society for Research & Technical StudiOverdraft Fac CRISIL B- 8 Upgraded from CRISIL D Society for Research & Technical StudiTL CRISIL B- 65 Upgraded from CRISIL D Sunil Chemical Industries CC CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Sunil Chemical Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sunil Chemical Industries Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB 4 Reaffirmed Fac Surfa Coats (Bangalore) Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed Tube Investments of India Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 4000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with short-term buyer's credit, packing credit, and working capital demand loan Vama Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned Vital Healthcare Pvt Ltd (Santacruz) CC CRISIL B+ 100 - Vital Healthcare Pvt Ltd (Santacruz) LT Loan CRISIL B+ 37 - Vital Healthcare Pvt Ltd (Santacruz) TL CRISIL B+ 30 - Vital Healthcare Pvt Ltd (Santacruz) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 113 - Loan Fac Vital Healthcare Pvt Ltd (Santacruz) WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 30 - White House LT Loan CRISIL BBB 152.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.