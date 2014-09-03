Sep 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 2, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Asian Sealing Products Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Asian Sealing Products Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Asian Sealing Products Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
BMA Stainless Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
BMA Stainless Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 120 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Count N Denier Exim Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 25 Reassigned
Purchase
Count N Denier Exim Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 15 Reassigned
Japan Metal Building System Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 80 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Japan Metal Building System Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 60 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Kaytx Industries Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4 150 Assigned
*Includes the sub-limit of Rs. 50 Million for Bank Guarantee
Kirloskar Corrocoat Pvt Ltd ank Guarantee* CRISIL A3+ 150 Assigned
*Fully interchangeable with standby line of credit
Maimoon Impex L.L.P LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
Marico Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1450 Reaffirmed
Modi-Mundipharma Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 5 Assigned
Nexus Electro Steel Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed
Paralam Global Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Premier Solar Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed
Premier Solar Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed
Ratanpur Cold Storage Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.8 Reaffirmed
Sunil Chemical Industries Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed
Sunil Chemical Industries Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Sunil Chemical Industries Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed
Surfa Coats (Bangalore) Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Tube Investments of India Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed
**Interchangeable with bank guarantee.
Vama Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned
Vital Healthcare Pvt Ltd (Santacruz) BG CRISIL A4 150 -
Vital Healthcare Pvt Ltd (Santacruz) Bill Negotiation CRISIL A4 20 -
Vital Healthcare Pvt Ltd (Santacruz) Buyers Finance CRISIL A4 20 -
Vital Healthcare Pvt Ltd (Santacruz) LOC CRISIL A4 100 -
White House Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 220 * Upgraded from
Purchase CRISIL A3
* Sublimit of 90 million for FOUBP (Foreign Outward Usance Bills Purchase)
White House LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3
White House Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 230 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abdos Oils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Abdos Oils Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 140 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Asian Sealing Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 36 Reaffirmed
Asian Sealing Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 54 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Birla Institute of Technology and TL CRISIL AA+ 1150 Reaffirmed
Science
BMA Stainless Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 475 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
BMA Stainless Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 25 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB+
C.L.Gulhati & Sons Ltd CC CRISIL B- 250 Reaffirmed
C.L.Gulhati & Sons Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Count N Denier Exim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed
Count N Denier Exim Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 21.7 Reaffirmed
Count N Denier Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 23.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Count N Denier Yarns Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 7.1 Reaffirmed
Count N Denier Yarns Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 86.7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Count N Denier Yarns Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 6.2 Reaffirmed
Japan Metal Building System Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Japan Metal Building System Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 140 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB-
Kaytx Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 300 Assigned
Kedia Brothers CC CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed
Kirloskar Corrocoat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 20 Assigned
Maimoon Impex L.L.P CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned
Manglam Milk India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned
Manglam Milk India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 180 Assigned
Marico Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+ 1460 Reaffirmed
Modi-Mundipharma Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL BBB+ 42 Assigned
Modi-Mundipharma Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 225 Assigned
Nexus Electro Steel Ltd CC CRISIL C 250 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
Nexus Electro Steel Ltd LOC* CRISIL C 180 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
*Fully interchangeable with Cash Credit
Nexus Electro Steel Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 305 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B-
Nexus Electro Steel Ltd WC TL CRISIL C 250 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
Paralam Global Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Reaffirmed
Paralam Global Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 112 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Paralam Global Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 33 Reaffirmed
Premier Solar Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 63.5 Reaffirmed
Premier Solar Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Punjab National Bank Tier II Bond CRISIL AAA 15000 Assigned
Issue (Under Basel
III)
Punjab National Bank Tier-II Bond Issue CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed
(Under Basel III)
Punjab National Bank Tier-II Bond Issue CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed
(Under Basel III)
Punjab National Bank Tier-I Perpetual CRISIL AAA 26630 Reaffirmed
Bonds
Punjab National Bank Upper Tier-II BondsCRISIL AAA 75000 Reaffirmed
Punjab National Bank Lower Tier-II BondsCRISIL AAA 5600 Reaffirmed
R S Brothers Retail India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed
R S Brothers Retail India Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed
R S Brothers Retail India Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed
R S Brothers Retail India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed
Credit
R S Brothers Retail India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed
R.S.Brothers Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 700 Reaffirmed
R.S.Brothers Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
R.S.Brothers Jewellers Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed
Credit
Ratanpur Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed
Ratanpur Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Ratanpur Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 12 Reaffirmed
Ruparel Homes (India) Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BB 2000 Assigned
Shri Venkateshwara Corporation CC CRISIL BB- 102 Reaffirmed
Shri Venkateshwara Corporation TL CRISIL BB- 8 Reaffirmed
Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Assignment of CRISIL A-(SO) 70.8 Withdrawn
Receivables
December 2010 II Second loss Fac
Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Assignment of CRISIL AAA(SO) 999.9 Withdrawn
Receivables
December 2010 II Acquirer payouts
Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Assignment of CRISIL AAA(SO) 1485.4 Withdrawn
Receivables
January 2011 II Acquirer payouts
Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Assignment of CRISIL BBB(SO) 89.8 Withdrawn
Receivables
January 2011 II Second loss Fac
Society for Research & Technical StudiOverdraft Fac CRISIL B- 8 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Society for Research & Technical StudiTL CRISIL B- 65 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Sunil Chemical Industries CC CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed
Sunil Chemical Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sunil Chemical Industries Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB 4 Reaffirmed
Fac
Surfa Coats (Bangalore) Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed
Tube Investments of India Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 4000 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with short-term buyer's credit, packing credit, and working capital demand
loan
Vama Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned
Vital Healthcare Pvt Ltd (Santacruz) CC CRISIL B+ 100 -
Vital Healthcare Pvt Ltd (Santacruz) LT Loan CRISIL B+ 37 -
Vital Healthcare Pvt Ltd (Santacruz) TL CRISIL B+ 30 -
Vital Healthcare Pvt Ltd (Santacruz) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 113 -
Loan Fac
Vital Healthcare Pvt Ltd (Santacruz) WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 30 -
White House LT Loan CRISIL BBB 152.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
