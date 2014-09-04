Sep 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 3, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Prints Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 6.4 - Anjaney Alloys Ltd BG CRISIL A1 50 Reaffirmed Anjaney Alloys Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 740 Reaffirmed Anjaney Alloys Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A1 370 Reaffirmed Besto Tradelink Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Chandras' Chemical Enterprises Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A3+ 30 - Consul Consolidated P Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Consul Consolidated P Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Consul Consolidated P Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed Deccan Fine Chemicals (India) Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 684.5 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A3 Deccan Fine Chemicals (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 500 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 DF Power Systems Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A2+ 3650 Reaffirmed *Includes sub-limit of Rs.50 Million each for overdraft and short-term loan; interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs.2400 Million DF Power Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 750 Reaffirmed Durable Ceramics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Durable Transformers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue * CRISIL A1+ 25000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilized for proprietary positions in the public offer ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issues * CRISIL A1+ 40000 Withdrawn *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilized for proprietary positions in the public offer ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 36000 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd ST Principal CRISIL PP-MLD 1000 Assigned Protected Market A1+r Linked Debentures ECL Finance Ltd ST Principal CRISIL PP-MLD 6000 Reaffirmed Protected Market A1+r Linked Debentures Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilized for proprietary positions in the public offer Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issues* CRISIL A1+ 50000 Withdrawn *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilized for proprietary positions in the public offer Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 48500 Reaffirmed Fabmark Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4 35 Assigned Global Infonet Distribution Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 430 Reaffirmed Global Infonet Distribution Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 220 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Global Tanning Industries LOC CRISIL A4 3 - Hanuman Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Hanuman Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Heranba Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 140 Assigned Heranba Industries Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3+ 250 Assigned Heranba Industries Ltd Foreign CRISIL A3+ 150 Assigned Discounting Bill Purchase IDBI Bank Ltd CD Programme CRISIL A1+ 400000 Reaffirmed Intercontinental Tar Refiners Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Jalan Carbons & Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Jalan Carbons & Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 25 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Kasyap Sweetners Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed Megatech Power Equipments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 72.5 Reaffirmed MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A2 5000 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 *Interchangeable with Standby LCs, includes Rs.500 million sub-limit for BG MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A2 4997.2 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd Standby LOC** CRISIL A2 6000 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 **Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee (BG) and Standby LCs MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A2 2000 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 ^Interchangeable with BG MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 1650 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 3000 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2 790 Upgraded from Forward CRISIL A3 MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd BG$ CRISIL A2 7000 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 $ Fully interchangeable with BG and One way interchangeability with FB limits up to Rs.1400 Million Nectar Crafts BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Nectar Crafts Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 5.7 Reaffirmed Nectar Crafts LOC CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Nemi Chem LOC CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Pregna International Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed S. K. Impex Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 90 Assigned Sri Madan Gopal Bhikam Chand MarketingPacking Credit CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Pvt Ltd TD Power Systems Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 1080 Reaffirmed TD Power Systems Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 350 Reaffirmed Triple Helix Industries Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Credit Triple Helix Industries Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Negotiation Triple Helix Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Vishal Infrastructure Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 900 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- IDBI Bank Ltd FD Programme FAAA - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Prints Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 160 - Aditya Prints Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 283.6 - Amar Chitra Katha Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Amar Chitra Katha Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Withdrawal Loan Fac Anjaney Alloys Ltd CC CRISIL A 400 Reaffirmed Anjaney Alloys Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL A 1570 Reaffirmed Anjaney Alloys Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A 170 Reaffirmed B D Corporates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 157 Upgraded from CRISIL B B D Corporates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 73 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B B. D. Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B- B. D. Agro Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 24.2 Downgraded from CRISIL B- B. D. Agro Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 5.8 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B- Besto Tradelink Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Besto Tradelink Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 110 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bharath Reddy Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Chandras' Chemical Enterprises Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BBB 48 - Chandras' Chemical Enterprises Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 21 - Loan Fac Consul Consolidated P Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Consul Consolidated P Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 240 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Deccan Fine Chemicals (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 142.6 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Deccan Fine Chemicals (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 1200.7 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- DF Power Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 30 Reaffirmed DF Power Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 450 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Durable Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Durable Transformers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 63.5 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 11950 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 14800 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 1200 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 9300 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Principal CRISIL PP-MLD 11900 Reaffirmed Protected Equity AA-r Linked Debentures ECL Finance Ltd Principal CRISIL PP-MLD 350 Reaffirmed Protected AA-r Commodity Linked Debentures Fabmark Exports TL CRISIL B 1.5 Assigned Fabmark Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 3.5 Assigned Loan Fac Fabmark Exports Bill Discounting CRISIL B 35 Assigned Fabmark Exports CC CRISIL B 5 Assigned Ganesh Rice Mills (Partnership) CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Ganesh Rice Mills (Partnership) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 51.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ganesh Rice Mills (Partnership) TL CRISIL B+ 63.4 Reaffirmed Getech Equipments International Pvt LtCC CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Getech Equipments International Pvt LtExport Packing CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Credit Getech Equipments International Pvt LtProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Getech Equipments International Pvt LtTL CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Global Infonet Distribution Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BBB+ 900 Reaffirmed Global Infonet Distribution Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 350 Reaffirmed Global Infonet Distribution Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Global Tanning Industries CC CRISIL B+ 25 - Global Tanning Industries Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 45 - Purchase Global Tanning Industries Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 1.9 - Global Tanning Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 49 - Loan Fac Global Tanning Industries TL CRISIL B+ 16.1 - Goldseal-Saargummi India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 250 Assigned Loan Fac Gupta Fibres CC CRISIL B 25 Assigned Gupta Fibres TL CRISIL B 28.5 Assigned Hanuman Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 107.5 Reaffirmed Hanuman Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Hanuman Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 42.5 Reaffirmed Heranba Industries Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL BBB 585 Assigned IDBI Bank Ltd Upper Tier II CRISIL AA 36362 Reaffirmed Bonds IDBI Bank Ltd Tier I Perpetual CRISIL AA 27088 Reaffirmed Bonds IDBI Bank Ltd Infrastructure CRISIL AA+ 10000 Assigned Bond Issue IDBI Bank Ltd Senior/Lower Tier CRISIL AA+ 50000 Reaffirmed II Bonds IDBI Bank Ltd Lower Tier II BondsCRISIL AA+ 90416.8 Reaffirmed IDBI Bank Ltd Omni Bonds CRISIL AA+ 154795 Reaffirmed IDBI Bank Ltd Flexi Bonds CRISIL AA+ 4659.6 Reaffirmed Intercontinental Tar Refiners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Intercontinental Tar Refiners Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 90 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Intercontinental Tar Refiners Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Intercontinental Tar Refiners Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 135 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- J.R.D. International Ltd CC CRISIL BB 85 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Jalan Carbons & Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Jalan Carbons & Chemicals Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B 12 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB- Josan Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 370 Reaffirmed Josan Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Josan Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed Josan Foods Pvt Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed JPC Infra Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 6 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB JPC Infra Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 208 Downgraded from CRISIL BB K R Rubberite Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed K R Rubberite Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Loan Fac K R Rubberite Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Kasyap Sweetners Ltd CC CRISIL A- 550 Reaffirmed Kasyap Sweetners Ltd TL CRISIL A- 400 Reaffirmed Keshava Reddy Educational Trust LT Loan CRISIL D 35 Reaffirmed Khazanchi Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 102 Assigned Khazanchi Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 23 Assigned Maa Tarini Transport Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Maa Tarini Transport Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 46.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Megatech Power Equipments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 112.5 Reaffirmed MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 882.8 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL BBB+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- #Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan (WCDL) and Bill Discounting MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd CC@ CRISIL BBB+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- @Interchangeable with WCDL/FCNR(B) Nectar Crafts CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Nectar Crafts Foreign LOC CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Nectar Crafts TL CRISIL B 32.9 Reaffirmed Nemi Chem CC CRISIL B+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B Nemi Chem Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Pregna International Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Pregna International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Punjab Sind Dairy Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Punjab Sind Dairy Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Punjab Sind Dairy Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed S. K. Impex Proposed Overdraft CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Fac Service Master Clean Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Assigned Sheetal Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 300 Reaffirmed Sheetal Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A- 3428 Reaffirmed Credit Sheetal Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A- 4763 Reaffirmed Credit* *Interchangeable with export packing credit to the extent of Rs.702.8 Million Sheetal Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 2887 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sheetal Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A- 620 Reaffirmed Sheetal Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A- 1202 Reaffirmed Credit Sheetal Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 300 Reaffirmed Sri Madan Gopal Bhikam Chand MarketingCC CRISIL B- 20 Assigned Pvt Ltd Sri Madan Gopal Bhikam Chand MarketingForeign Bill CRISIL B- 60 Assigned Pvt Ltd Purchase Suprabha Construction Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 45 Assigned Suprabha Construction Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 45 Assigned Suprabha Construction Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 10 Assigned Loan Fac Sutariya Gems Pvt Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL BB- 120 - Sutariya Gems Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BB- 25 - Sutariya Gems Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BB- 75 - Credit TD Power Systems Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 700 Reaffirmed Triple Helix Industries CC CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Triple Helix Industries TL CRISIL BB- 3.5 Reaffirmed Unnathi Projects Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 65 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Vardhman Knit CC CRISIL B+ 60 * Assigned * Includes sub-limit of Rs.40 Million for Packing Credit Vardhman Knit TL CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Vishal Infrastructure Ltd BG* CRISIL BB+ 130 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB * Cash Credit Sublimit Vishal Infrastructure Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 100 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB Vishal Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 170 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)