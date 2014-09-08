Sep 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 5, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A. S. Betgeri BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned
A.T. Trade Overseas Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 1390
Ameet Enterprises LOC CRISIL A3 350
CJI Porcelain Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed
CJI Porcelain Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Corona Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 55000 Assigned
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is
also utilized for proprietary positions in the public offer
ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 25000 Reaffirmed
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is
also utilized for proprietary positions in the public offer
ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 36000 Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd ST Principal- CRISIL PP- MLD 1000 Reaffirmed
Protected Market- A1+ r
Linked Debentures
ECL Finance Ltd ST Principal- CRISIL PP- MLD 6000 Reaffirmed
Protected Market- A1+ r
Linked Debentures
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue * CRISIL A1+ 20000 Assigned
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is
also utilized for proprietary positions in the public offer
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue * CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is
also utilized for proprietary positions in the public offer
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 48500 Reaffirmed
Ganges Jute Pvt Ltd BG ^ CRISIL A2 130 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3+
^ Letter of credit and bank guarantee limits are fully interchangeable
Ganges Jute Pvt Ltd LOC ^ CRISIL A2 270 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3+
^ Letter of credit and bank guarantee limits are fully interchangeable
Ganges Jute Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 520 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3+
H.K. Enterprises LOC CRISIL A3 1030 Reaffirmed
Innovative Tech Pack Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned
Kamala International Foreign Bill CRISIL A2+ 5 Assigned
Discounting
Kamala International Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2+ 95 Assigned
Forward
Kennametal India Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed
Lloyds Engineering Corporation Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A4+ 30.4 Assigned
Premier Solar Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 150
Premier Solar Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 120
Premier Solar Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 165
Loan Fac
SAR Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed
Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A2 680 Assigned
Venkatadri Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.8 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A. S. Betgeri Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned
A.T. Trade Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30
A.T. Trade Overseas Pvt Ltd LOC * CRISIL BBB- 80
* Interchangeable with Cash Credit
Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Corporate Credit CCR AA- Upgraded from
Rating CCR A+
Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Tax-Free Bonds - CRISIL AA- 91.4 Upgraded from
2004 CRISIL A+
Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Tax-Free Bonds - CRISIL AA- 159 Withdrawal
2005 *
* Of the initial issue of Rs.1000 million, AMC has redeemed Rs.908.6 million using call option
available after 5 years.
Ameet Enterprises CC CRISIL BBB- 100
Biyani Shikshan Samiti Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 104 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Biyani Shikshan Samiti Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 396 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB-
Brigade Enterprises Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 2 Assigned
Loan Fac
CJI Porcelain Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 105 Reaffirmed
CJI Porcelain Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 11.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
CJI Porcelain Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 47.7 Reaffirmed
Corona Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed
Corona Vitrified Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed
Deepa Jewellers CC CRISIL B- 80 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
ECL Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 11950 Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 14800 Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 1200 Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 9300 Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd Principal- CRISIL PP- MLD 11900 Reaffirmed
Protected Equity- AA-r
Linked Debentures
ECL Finance Ltd Principal- CRISIL PP- MLD 350 Reaffirmed
Protected AA-r
Commoptionally convertible debentureity- Linked Debentures
EMC Super Speciality Hospitals Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B 80 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
EMC Super Speciality Hospitals Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL D
EMC Super Speciality Hospitals Pvt LtdTL CRISIL B 70 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Empire Spices and Foods Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Empire Spices and Foods Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 2.8 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB
Empire Spices and Foods Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 27.2 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Ganges Jute Pvt Ltd CC * CRISIL BBB+ 60 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
* Packing credit and cash credit are fully interchangeable
Ganges Jute Pvt Ltd Packing Credit * CRISIL BBB+ 60 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
* Packing credit and cash credit are fully interchangeable
Ganges Jute Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 120 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BBB
Ganges Jute Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 191.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
Gee Cee Hydro Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 239 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Gee Cee Hydro Power Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BB- 7.9 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
H.K. Enterprises CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed
Hector Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 71.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Hector Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 178.6 Reaffirmed
Himalaya Seeds CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned
Innovative Tech Pack Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Assigned
K N Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 45 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
K N Infra Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 75 Reaffirmed
Lloyds Engineering Corporation Pvt LtdProposed TL CRISIL BB 69.6 Assigned
Lloyds Engineering Corporation Pvt LtdProposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 80 Assigned
Lloyds Engineering Corporation Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB 70 Assigned
Premier Solar Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 63.5
Premier Solar Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1.5
Loan Fac
Pure Milk Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 374.8 Reaffirmed
Pure Milk Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 9.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Pure Milk Products Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B 110 Reaffirmed
Pure Milk Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 135.4 Reaffirmed
SAR Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 120 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Shiv Shankar and Company Grains Pvt LtOverdraft Fac CRISIL B 120 Reaffirmed
Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 3072 Reaffirmed
Credit
Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB+ 4608 Reaffirmed
Credit
Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 7970 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sri Ganesh Forwarders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Sri Ganesh Forwarders Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL D 45 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Sri Ganesh Forwarders Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 35 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Sri Saraswathi Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL D 80 Reaffirmed
Sri Surya Educational Society, NandyalProposed LT Bk CRISIL D 0.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sri Surya Educational Society, NandyalTL CRISIL D 88.5 Reaffirmed
Standard Strips India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150
Standard Strips India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 25
Loan Fac
Venkatadri Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 40 Reaffirmed
Venkatadri Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL * CRISIL B- 39.2 Reaffirmed
* Includes sublimit of Rs. 18.2 Millions of Letter of Credit
Venkatadri Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 49 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)