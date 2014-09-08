Sep 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 5, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. S. Betgeri BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned A.T. Trade Overseas Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 1390 Ameet Enterprises LOC CRISIL A3 350 CJI Porcelain Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed CJI Porcelain Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Corona Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 55000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilized for proprietary positions in the public offer ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 25000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilized for proprietary positions in the public offer ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 36000 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd ST Principal- CRISIL PP- MLD 1000 Reaffirmed Protected Market- A1+ r Linked Debentures ECL Finance Ltd ST Principal- CRISIL PP- MLD 6000 Reaffirmed Protected Market- A1+ r Linked Debentures Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue * CRISIL A1+ 20000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilized for proprietary positions in the public offer Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue * CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilized for proprietary positions in the public offer Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 48500 Reaffirmed Ganges Jute Pvt Ltd BG ^ CRISIL A2 130 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ ^ Letter of credit and bank guarantee limits are fully interchangeable Ganges Jute Pvt Ltd LOC ^ CRISIL A2 270 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ ^ Letter of credit and bank guarantee limits are fully interchangeable Ganges Jute Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 520 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ H.K. Enterprises LOC CRISIL A3 1030 Reaffirmed Innovative Tech Pack Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Kamala International Foreign Bill CRISIL A2+ 5 Assigned Discounting Kamala International Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2+ 95 Assigned Forward Kennametal India Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Lloyds Engineering Corporation Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A4+ 30.4 Assigned Premier Solar Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 150 Premier Solar Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 120 Premier Solar Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 165 Loan Fac SAR Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A2 680 Assigned Venkatadri Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.8 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. S. Betgeri Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned A.T. Trade Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 A.T. Trade Overseas Pvt Ltd LOC * CRISIL BBB- 80 * Interchangeable with Cash Credit Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Corporate Credit CCR AA- Upgraded from Rating CCR A+ Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Tax-Free Bonds - CRISIL AA- 91.4 Upgraded from 2004 CRISIL A+ Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Tax-Free Bonds - CRISIL AA- 159 Withdrawal 2005 * * Of the initial issue of Rs.1000 million, AMC has redeemed Rs.908.6 million using call option available after 5 years. Ameet Enterprises CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Biyani Shikshan Samiti Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 104 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Biyani Shikshan Samiti Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 396 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Brigade Enterprises Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 2 Assigned Loan Fac CJI Porcelain Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 105 Reaffirmed CJI Porcelain Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 11.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac CJI Porcelain Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 47.7 Reaffirmed Corona Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Corona Vitrified Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed Deepa Jewellers CC CRISIL B- 80 Downgraded from CRISIL B ECL Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 11950 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 14800 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 1200 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 9300 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Principal- CRISIL PP- MLD 11900 Reaffirmed Protected Equity- AA-r Linked Debentures ECL Finance Ltd Principal- CRISIL PP- MLD 350 Reaffirmed Protected AA-r Commoptionally convertible debentureity- Linked Debentures EMC Super Speciality Hospitals Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B 80 Upgraded from CRISIL D EMC Super Speciality Hospitals Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D EMC Super Speciality Hospitals Pvt LtdTL CRISIL B 70 Upgraded from CRISIL D Empire Spices and Foods Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Empire Spices and Foods Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 2.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Empire Spices and Foods Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 27.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Ganges Jute Pvt Ltd CC * CRISIL BBB+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB * Packing credit and cash credit are fully interchangeable Ganges Jute Pvt Ltd Packing Credit * CRISIL BBB+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB * Packing credit and cash credit are fully interchangeable Ganges Jute Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 120 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB Ganges Jute Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 191.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Gee Cee Hydro Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 239 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Gee Cee Hydro Power Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BB- 7.9 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ H.K. Enterprises CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Hector Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 71.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hector Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 178.6 Reaffirmed Himalaya Seeds CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned Innovative Tech Pack Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Assigned K N Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 45 Reaffirmed Loan Fac K N Infra Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 75 Reaffirmed Lloyds Engineering Corporation Pvt LtdProposed TL CRISIL BB 69.6 Assigned Lloyds Engineering Corporation Pvt LtdProposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 80 Assigned Lloyds Engineering Corporation Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB 70 Assigned Premier Solar Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 63.5 Premier Solar Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1.5 Loan Fac Pure Milk Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 374.8 Reaffirmed Pure Milk Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 9.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pure Milk Products Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B 110 Reaffirmed Pure Milk Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 135.4 Reaffirmed SAR Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 120 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Shiv Shankar and Company Grains Pvt LtOverdraft Fac CRISIL B 120 Reaffirmed Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 3072 Reaffirmed Credit Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB+ 4608 Reaffirmed Credit Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 7970 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Ganesh Forwarders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Sri Ganesh Forwarders Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL D 45 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Sri Ganesh Forwarders Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 35 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Sri Saraswathi Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL D 80 Reaffirmed Sri Surya Educational Society, NandyalProposed LT Bk CRISIL D 0.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Surya Educational Society, NandyalTL CRISIL D 88.5 Reaffirmed Standard Strips India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Standard Strips India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 25 Loan Fac Venkatadri Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 40 Reaffirmed Venkatadri Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL * CRISIL B- 39.2 Reaffirmed * Includes sublimit of Rs. 18.2 Millions of Letter of Credit Venkatadri Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 49 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)