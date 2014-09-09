Sep 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 8, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alamelu Balaji Spg Mills (P) Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 4.5 Reaffirmed Anupam Colours Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Avinash EM Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 610 Suspended Concept Pharmaceuticals Ltd BG CRISIL A3 45 Reaffirmed Concept Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance & Investments Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance & Investments Ltd ST Principal- CRISIL PP-MLD 1000 Assigned Protected Market- A1+r Linked Debentures Explicit Leathers Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Friends Auto (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL D 80 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Friends Auto (India) Ltd BG CRISIL D 2.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Housing Development Finance ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 250000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd ST Debt Issue * CRISIL A1+ 20000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd ST Debt Issue * CRISIL A1+ 10000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Kalika Steel Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Kalika Steel Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 650 Reaffirmed Kalika Steel Jalna Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10.2 Reaffirmed Kerala Transport Company BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Lovely Offset Printers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Lovely Offset Printers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Milestone Gears Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 70 Assigned Patchala Spintex Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 8 Reaffirmed R Balarami Reddy & Company BG CRISIL A4 70 Suspended Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 122.5 Suspended Shimnit Kiwalite Industries Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 70 Assigned Sova Ispat Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 297.5 Withdrawal Swash Nonionics Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Vision Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 8 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: -------------------- Housing Development Finance FD FAAA - Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.V. Marble Palace Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 7.5 Assigned A.V. Marble Palace CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned A.V. Marble Palace Medium TL CRISIL B+ 12.5 Assigned Alamelu Balaji Spg Mills (P) Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 105 Upgraded from CRISIL B Alamelu Balaji Spg Mills (P) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 81.8 Upgraded from CRISIL B Anupam Colours Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 85 Assigned Avinash EM Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Suspended Blue Star Diamonds Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 1700 Suspended Credit Blue Star Diamonds Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB- 4900 Suspended Credit Blue Star Diamonds Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 50 Suspended Loan Fac Concept Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 65.8 Reaffirmed Concept Pharmaceuticals Ltd Foreign Currency CRISIL BBB- 234.2 Reaffirmed Demand Loan Concept Pharmaceuticals Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB- 110 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance & Investments Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA- 250000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance & Investments Ltd Preference Share CRISIL AA- 1050 Reaffirmed Issue Explicit Leathers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 35.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Friends Auto (India) Ltd CC CRISIL D 107.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- HAV Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Assigned HAV Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 3 Assigned Housing Development Finance Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 20000 Assigned Corporation Ltd Housing Development Finance NCD CRISIL AAA 250000 Assigned Corporation Ltd Housing Development Finance NCD CRISIL AAA 1528680 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Housing Development Finance NCD CRISIL AAA 250000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Housing Development Finance Bonds CRISIL AAA 1008.5 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Housing Development Finance Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 50000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Jasmer Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Jasmer Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Jasmer Foods Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 30 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL B+ Jasmer Foods Pvt Ltd Warehouse FinancingCRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Jasmer Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 116 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Kalika Steel Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Kalika Steel Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 130 Reaffirmed Kalika Steel Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 910 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kalika Steel Jalna Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120.6 Reaffirmed Kalika Steel Jalna Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 22.1 Reaffirmed Kalpaka Transport Co Pvt Ltd. Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 90 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Kerala Transport Company CC CRISIL B 290 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Kerala Transport Company LT Loan CRISIL B 40 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Lokesh Machines Ltd BG CRISIL D 75 Suspended Lokesh Machines Ltd CC CRISIL D 500 Suspended Lokesh Machines Ltd LOC CRISIL D 125 Suspended Lokesh Machines Ltd TL CRISIL D 553 Suspended Lokesh Machines Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 49.1 Suspended Lovely Offset Printers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 65 Reaffirmed Lovely Offset Printers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Mahadev Profiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 11 Assigned Loan Fac Mahadev Profiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned Mahadev Profiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 54 Assigned Mahesh Edible Oil Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1150 Reaffirmed Mahesh Edible Oil Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 452.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mahesh Edible Oil Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 110 Reaffirmed Mahindra Bebanco Developers Ltd CC CRISIL A 200 Assigned Meerut Institute of Engineering and Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 80 Suspended Technology MGM Minerals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 280.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ MGM Minerals Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 469.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Milestone Gears Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 350 Reaffirmed Milestone Gears Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 275 Reaffirmed Next Radio Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 1200 Assigned Loan Fac Pancham Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 180 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Pancham Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 3.4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Pancham Jewellers Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 10 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL B+ Pancham Jewellers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 6.6 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Patchala Spintex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 160 Reaffirmed Patchala Spintex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 302.3 Reaffirmed PNB Housing Finance Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA+ 29.34 Reaffirmed PNB Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 10.66 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Polyhose India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A- 350 Reaffirmed Credit Polyhose India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 450 Reaffirmed Pratul Automobiles Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 100 Suspended Pratul Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 50 Suspended Pratul Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 50 Suspended R Balarami Reddy & Company Overdraft Fac CRISIL C 80 Suspended Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company LCC CRISIL BB- 200 Suspended Sahuwala Aluminiums Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60 Suspended Sahuwala Aluminiums Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 4.9 Suspended Loan Fac Sahuwala Aluminiums Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 35.1 Suspended Sattva Realtors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 520 Reaffirmed Sattva Realtors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sova Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 750 Reaffirmed Sova Ispat Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 826.8 Reaffirmed Sova Ispat Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 15.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Supreme Builders TL CRISIL D 100 Suspended Swash Nonionics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed Swash Nonionics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 110 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd Buyer Credit Limit*CRISIL AA+(SO) 5000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with letter of undertaking Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd Letter of Comfort CRISIL AA+(SO) 8900 Reaffirmed Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd LOC ^ CRISIL AA+(SO) 17000 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with Buyers Credit and Bank Guarantee to the extent of Rs.2000 Million Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd LOC * CRISIL AA+(SO) 5000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with letter of undertaking Uma Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Reaffirmed Uma Ispat Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BB+ 13.5 Reaffirmed Vision Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Vision Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 43.1 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Vision Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 18.9 Upgraded from CRISIL B- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.