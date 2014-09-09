Sep 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 8, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alamelu Balaji Spg Mills (P) Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 4.5 Reaffirmed
Anupam Colours Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned
Avinash EM Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 610 Suspended
Concept Pharmaceuticals Ltd BG CRISIL A3 45 Reaffirmed
Concept Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Finance & Investments Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Finance & Investments Ltd ST Principal- CRISIL PP-MLD 1000 Assigned
Protected Market- A1+r
Linked Debentures
Explicit Leathers Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed
Friends Auto (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL D 80 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Friends Auto (India) Ltd BG CRISIL D 2.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Housing Development Finance ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 250000 Reaffirmed
Corporation Ltd
INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd ST Debt Issue * CRISIL A1+ 20000 Assigned
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis
INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd ST Debt Issue * CRISIL A1+ 10000 Assigned
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis
INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Kalika Steel Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed
Kalika Steel Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 650 Reaffirmed
Kalika Steel Jalna Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10.2 Reaffirmed
Kerala Transport Company BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Lovely Offset Printers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed
Lovely Offset Printers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Milestone Gears Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 70 Assigned
Patchala Spintex Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 8 Reaffirmed
R Balarami Reddy & Company BG CRISIL A4 70 Suspended
Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 122.5 Suspended
Shimnit Kiwalite Industries Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 70 Assigned
Sova Ispat Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 297.5 Withdrawal
Swash Nonionics Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
Vision Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 8 Reaffirmed
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
--------------------
Housing Development Finance FD FAAA - Reaffirmed
Corporation Ltd
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A.V. Marble Palace Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 7.5 Assigned
A.V. Marble Palace CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
A.V. Marble Palace Medium TL CRISIL B+ 12.5 Assigned
Alamelu Balaji Spg Mills (P) Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 105 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Alamelu Balaji Spg Mills (P) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 81.8 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Anupam Colours Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 85 Assigned
Avinash EM Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Suspended
Blue Star Diamonds Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 1700 Suspended
Credit
Blue Star Diamonds Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB- 4900 Suspended
Credit
Blue Star Diamonds Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 50 Suspended
Loan Fac
Concept Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 65.8 Reaffirmed
Concept Pharmaceuticals Ltd Foreign Currency CRISIL BBB- 234.2 Reaffirmed
Demand Loan
Concept Pharmaceuticals Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB- 110 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Finance & Investments Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA- 250000 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Finance & Investments Ltd Preference Share CRISIL AA- 1050 Reaffirmed
Issue
Explicit Leathers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 35.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Friends Auto (India) Ltd CC CRISIL D 107.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
HAV Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Assigned
HAV Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 3 Assigned
Housing Development Finance Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 20000 Assigned
Corporation Ltd
Housing Development Finance NCD CRISIL AAA 250000 Assigned
Corporation Ltd
Housing Development Finance NCD CRISIL AAA 1528680 Reaffirmed
Corporation Ltd
Housing Development Finance NCD CRISIL AAA 250000 Reaffirmed
Corporation Ltd
Housing Development Finance Bonds CRISIL AAA 1008.5 Reaffirmed
Corporation Ltd
Housing Development Finance Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 50000 Reaffirmed
Corporation Ltd
Jasmer Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Jasmer Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 4 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B+
Jasmer Foods Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 30 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL B+
Jasmer Foods Pvt Ltd Warehouse FinancingCRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Jasmer Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 116 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Kalika Steel Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed
Kalika Steel Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 130 Reaffirmed
Kalika Steel Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 910 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Kalika Steel Jalna Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120.6 Reaffirmed
Kalika Steel Jalna Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 22.1 Reaffirmed
Kalpaka Transport Co Pvt Ltd. Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 90 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Kerala Transport Company CC CRISIL B 290 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Kerala Transport Company LT Loan CRISIL B 40 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Lokesh Machines Ltd BG CRISIL D 75 Suspended
Lokesh Machines Ltd CC CRISIL D 500 Suspended
Lokesh Machines Ltd LOC CRISIL D 125 Suspended
Lokesh Machines Ltd TL CRISIL D 553 Suspended
Lokesh Machines Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 49.1 Suspended
Lovely Offset Printers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 65 Reaffirmed
Lovely Offset Printers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed
Mahadev Profiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 11 Assigned
Loan Fac
Mahadev Profiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned
Mahadev Profiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 54 Assigned
Mahesh Edible Oil Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1150 Reaffirmed
Mahesh Edible Oil Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 452.7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Mahesh Edible Oil Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 110 Reaffirmed
Mahindra Bebanco Developers Ltd CC CRISIL A 200 Assigned
Meerut Institute of Engineering and Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 80 Suspended
Technology
MGM Minerals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 280.5 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB+
MGM Minerals Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 469.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Milestone Gears Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 350 Reaffirmed
Milestone Gears Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 275 Reaffirmed
Next Radio Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 1200 Assigned
Loan Fac
Pancham Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 180 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Pancham Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 3.4 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B+
Pancham Jewellers Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 10 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL B+
Pancham Jewellers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 6.6 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Patchala Spintex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 160 Reaffirmed
Patchala Spintex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 302.3 Reaffirmed
PNB Housing Finance Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA+ 29.34 Reaffirmed
PNB Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 10.66 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Polyhose India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A- 350 Reaffirmed
Credit
Polyhose India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 450 Reaffirmed
Pratul Automobiles Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 100 Suspended
Pratul Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 50 Suspended
Pratul Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 50 Suspended
R Balarami Reddy & Company Overdraft Fac CRISIL C 80 Suspended
Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company LCC CRISIL BB- 200 Suspended
Sahuwala Aluminiums Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60 Suspended
Sahuwala Aluminiums Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 4.9 Suspended
Loan Fac
Sahuwala Aluminiums Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 35.1 Suspended
Sattva Realtors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 520 Reaffirmed
Sattva Realtors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sova Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 750 Reaffirmed
Sova Ispat Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 826.8 Reaffirmed
Sova Ispat Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 15.7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Supreme Builders TL CRISIL D 100 Suspended
Swash Nonionics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed
Swash Nonionics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 110 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd Buyer Credit Limit*CRISIL AA+(SO) 5000 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with letter of undertaking
Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd Letter of Comfort CRISIL AA+(SO) 8900 Reaffirmed
Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd LOC ^ CRISIL AA+(SO) 17000 Reaffirmed
^Interchangeable with Buyers Credit and Bank Guarantee to the extent of Rs.2000 Million
Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd LOC * CRISIL AA+(SO) 5000 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with letter of undertaking
Uma Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Reaffirmed
Uma Ispat Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BB+ 13.5 Reaffirmed
Vision Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Vision Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 43.1 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B-
Vision Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 18.9 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
