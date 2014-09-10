Sep 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 9, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Goma Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Goma Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed Gopalsons Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed Hero Steels Ltd LOC $ CRISIL A1 1050 Reaffirmed $ Interchangeable with Bank guarantee and buyer's credit Hindustan Prefab Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 400 Reaffirmed Hindustan Prefab Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Innovative Clad Solutions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed J D Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Jiwan Polycot LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd CP Issue CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd CP Issue CRISIL A1+ 6000 Reduced from Rs 31.0 billion JM Financial Products Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 35000 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 1 Reaffirmed KLJ Plasticizers Ltd BG CRISIL A1 20 Reaffirmed KLJ Plasticizers Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 3620 Reaffirmed Micron Precision Screws Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Nidhi Steel Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned Nidhi Steel Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 22.5 Assigned Om Parkash Surinder Mohan BG CRISIL A4 32 Reaffirmed Rajat Wires Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 160 Reaffirmed Sri Durga Automotives BG CRISIL A4+ 35.5 Reaffirmed Subha-Soumya Cold Storage Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Trie-Viz Infracon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 550 Reaffirmed Vega Controls Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 6 Reaffirmed Vega Controls Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Allied India Iron and Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed Allied India Iron and Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Allied India Iron and Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Aspire Home Finance Corporation Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 1000 Assigned Loan Fac AVC Motors - Muktsar CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned AVC Motors - Muktsar TL CRISIL B 50 Assigned Bhima and Brother Bullion Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1300 Reaffirmed Bhima and Brother Bullion Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bhima and Brother Bullion Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 38.6 Assigned Cothas Coffee Co CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Cothas Coffee Co Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Faridabad Steel Mongers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 400 Reaffirmed Garg Poly Packs (P) Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Garg Poly Packs (P) Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Golden Falcon Industries Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 205 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Goma Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 75 Reaffirmed Goma Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 55 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Goma Engineering Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 5 Reaffirmed Gopalsons Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 84 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Gopalsons Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 72 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Gopalsons Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 104 Assigned Hero Steels Ltd CC * CRISIL A 1550 Reaffirmed * Fully Interchangeable with working capital demand loan, short-term loan, sale bill discounting and purchase bill discounting Hero Steels Ltd CC # CRISIL A 300 Reaffirmed # Fully Interchangeable with working capital demand loan, short-term loan, sale bill discounting, and purchase bill discounting and interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee to an extent of Rs.150 million Hero Steels Ltd WC TL CRISIL A 350 Reaffirmed IDFC Mutual Fund IDFC Dynamic Bond CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed Fund Indiabulls Mutual Fund Indiabulls Ultra CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed ST Fund Innovative Clad Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed Innovative Clad Solutions Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 160 Reaffirmed J D Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 190 Reaffirmed J D Ispat Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 120 Reaffirmed Jiwan Polycot CC CRISIL B 52.5 Reaffirmed Jiwan Polycot TL CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 7000 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 0.5 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 1.5 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac KLJ Plasticizers Ltd CC CRISIL A 800 Reaffirmed KLJ Plasticizers Ltd TL CRISIL A 230 Reaffirmed Meru Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Suspended Meru Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 2 Suspended Meru Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 13 Suspended Micron Precision Screws Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed Micron Precision Screws Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Micron Precision Screws Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Micron Precision Screws Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Navrang Plastic TL CRISIL B- 23 Assigned Navrang Plastic CC CRISIL B- 30 Assigned Navrang Plastic Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 22 Assigned Loan Fac Nidhi Steel Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 22.5 Assigned Nidhi Steel CC CRISIL B+ 27.5 Assigned Om Parkash Surinder Mohan CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Orient Craft Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 3194.8 Assigned Orient Craft Ltd Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 694.5 Assigned Orient Craft Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 4250 Assigned *Interchangeable with export packing credit, packing credit in foreign currency, foreign documentary bills for purchase, foreign bill negotiation, and foreign bill purchase. Orient Craft Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB+ 360.7 Assigned Pavai Alloys and Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 361.2 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Pavai Alloys and Steels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 26.2 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Pragati Sahayog Development Services CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Prompt Pulp & Fibers Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL D 22.5 Assigned Prompt Pulp & Fibers Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CRISIL D 52.5 Assigned Raj Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 29.5 Assigned Loan Fac Raj Educational Trust CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Raj Educational Trust LT Loan CRISIL BB 70.5 Assigned Rajat Wires Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 95 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Rajat Wires Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 48.6 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Rajat Wires Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 46.4 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Redhu Farms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B Redhu Farms Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 106.9 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Redhu Farms Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B Regalia Jewels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 65 Reaffirmed Roop Telsonic Ultrasonix Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Roop Telsonic Ultrasonix Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Shree Venkateshwara Shikshan Sanstha TL CRISIL D 153.8 Reaffirmed Shreyans Packaging TL CRISIL BB- 40.2 Assigned Shreyans Packaging CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Shreyans Packaging Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 4.8 Assigned Loan Fac Sri Durga Automotives CC CRISIL BB- 140 Reaffirmed Subha-Soumya Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 49 Upgraded from CRISIL D Subha-Soumya Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 50.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Subha-Soumya Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 40 Upgraded from CRISIL D Subha-Soumya Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Loan CRISIL B- 9 Assigned Trie-Viz Infracon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Union KBC Mutual Fund Union KBC Liquid CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed Fund Vaishnavi Multygrains Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Reaffirmed Vaishnavi Multygrains Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Vega Controls Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)