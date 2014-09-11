Sep 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 10, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advika International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 250 Suspended Alcob Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Suspended Alcob Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 35 Suspended Anshul Steels Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Anshul Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Suspended Associated Aluminium Industries Pvt LtBG CRISIL A2 6 Reaffirmed Associated Aluminium Industries Pvt LtBill Discounting CRISIL A2 100@ Reaffirmed @interchangeable with purchase invoice financing Associated Aluminium Industries Pvt LtLOC CRISIL A2 100^ Reaffirmed ^interchangeable with Financial Guarantee Rs. 100 million, Bond and Guarantee - Rs.50 million, Overdraft ' Rs.20 million, Local Bill Disc ' Rs.100 million, Purchase finance invoicing ' Rs.100 million, Pre-shipment financing under export financing ' Rs.100 million, Pre-shipment financing under export Letter of Credit ' Rs.100 million, Export Bill Disc ' 100 million Associated Aluminium Industries Pvt LtLOC CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed Century Mechanical Systems (India) PvtLOC* CRISIL A4+ 25 Suspended Ltd *Includes the sublimit of Buyers Credit for 25 Million Chemical Process Equipments Pvt Ltd Inland Guarantees CRISIL A2 250 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Chemical Process Equipments Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A2 75 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Chemspec Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 240 Reaffirmed Dewas Metal Sections Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Dewas Metal Sections Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 180 Reaffirmed Dutch Tech Tools Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Suspended Dutch Tech Tools Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Easwari Knitting Works ST Bk Fac CRISIL A4+ 2 Suspended Flexipol Foams Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 62.5 Reaffirmed Glittek Granites Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Glittek Granites Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Glittek Granites Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Glittek Granites Ltd Standby Export CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Packing Credit Godhani Gems Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 30 Assigned Loan Fac Gujarat Gas Co. Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 5500 Negative Implications Gujarat Gas Co. Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1000 Negative Implications Haripack Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed *Includes sub-limits Rs.10.00 million for bank guarantee and Rs.20.00 million for buyer's credit Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A2 600@@ Reaffirmed @@ Includes Sub-limit of Rs. 50 Million of Bank Guarantee for bid bond & Earnest Money Deposit(EMD). Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A2 100## Reaffirmed ##Fully interchangeable with Letter of credit Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 250^^ Reaffirmed ^^Includes Sub-limit of Rs. 220 Million of Buyers credit. Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 350*# Reaffirmed *# Includes Sub-limit of Rs. 300 Million of Import Invoice Financing, Rs. 100 Million of Financial Guarantees/Standby Letter Of Credit (Trade), Rs. 20 Million of Overdraft, Rs. 350 Million of Import Letter Of Credit-secured, Rs. 250 Million of Bond and Guarantees and Rs. 40 Million of export invoice financing. Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 100$$ Reaffirmed $$Fully interchangeable with Bank Guarantee. HNB Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 600 Reaffirmed J. M. Financial & Investment CP Issue^ CRISIL A1+ 10000 Assigned Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd J. M. Financial & Investment ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd K.R. Thanga Maalikai BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Kanan Knitwear Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 55 Reaffirmed Purchase Kanan Knitwear LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Kanan Knitwear Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 115 Reaffirmed Kunjal Synergies Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 175 Reaffirmed Kunjal Synergies Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 430 Reaffirmed Kunjal Synergies Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 450 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lanford Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Assigned M.G. Industries BG CRISIL A4 20 Suspended M.R.Roller Flour Mill Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 12 Suspended Credit M/s. P. Venkateswara Rao LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended M/s. P. Venkateswara Rao Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Suspended Naveen Cotton Mill Pvt. Ltd. LOC CRISIL A4 15 Suspended Popular Wheelers (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Premier Steel Complex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 90 Suspended Pro Minerals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed R M Knitters Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 1 Suspended Rasandik Auto Components Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10 Assigned Rasandik Auto Components Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Assigned Shivam Autotech Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 391.1 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Shri Siddarth Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Smriti Apparels Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Suspended Smriti Apparels Pvt Ltd Packing Credit@ CRISIL A4+ 75 Suspended @Fully interchangeable with foreign bill purchase Solaris Ceramics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 45 Reaffirmed Solaris Ceramics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed Solaris Ceramics Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Bhagavathy Traders BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Sukruta Agencies BG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Survival Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Suspended Survival Technologies Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Survival Technologies Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended TVS Credit Services Ltd ST Debt* CRISIL A1+ 2000 Upgraded from CRISIL A1 Enhanced from 1.0 Billion; *including commercial paper Vast India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Vega Solar Energy Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Suspended Vega Solar Energy Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Suspended Versatile Mobile Distributors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Yazdani Steel & Power Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 42.6 Upgraded from CRISIL D Yogashri Heavy Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended Yogashri Heavy Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Yokogawa India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 2700 Reaffirmed Yokogawa India Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 70 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Youngman Woollen Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended Loan Fac Alcob Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Suspended Alcob Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 25 Suspended Ambe Agro Industries Ltd CC Book Debt CRISIL BBB- 25 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Ambe Agro Industries Ltd CC Stock CRISIL BBB- 145 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Ambe Agro Industries Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 20 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB+ Anshul Steels Ltd CC CRISIL B 160 Suspended Anshul Steels Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 46 Suspended Loan Fac Anshul Steels Ltd TL CRISIL B 53 Suspended Anugraha Fashion Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 33 Suspended Anugraha Fashion Mill Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 100 Suspended Purchase Anugraha Fashion Mill Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 318.6 Suspended Anugraha Fashion Mill Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 175 Suspended Associated Aluminium Industries Pvt LtCC CRISIL BBB+ 30* Reaffirmed * interchangeable with Packing credit / Bill discount-purchase Rs. 5.0 million Associated Aluminium Industries Pvt LtProposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bharath Cement Products (RMC Division)CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 95 Suspended Bharath Cement Products (RMC Division)Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Suspended Loan Fac Blaze Gold Jewels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Century Mechanical Systems (India) PvtCC CRISIL BB 67.5 Suspended Ltd Century Mechanical Systems (India) PvtTL CRISIL BB 37.5 Suspended Ltd Charisma Builders LT Loan CRISIL BB- 15.1 Reaffirmed Charisma Builders Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 185 Reaffirmed Charisma Builders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 9.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Charisma Builders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 380 Withdrawal Loan Fac Charisma Builders TL CRISIL BB- 10.5 Assigned Chemical Process Equipments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Chemical Process Equipments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 3.3 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A- Chemical Process Equipments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 16.7 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Chemspec Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 105.8 Reaffirmed Chemspec Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 104.2 Reaffirmed D.S. Enterprises CC CRISIL B 150 Suspended Dewas Metal Sections Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Dewas Metal Sections Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 110 Reaffirmed Dutch Tech Tools Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL B 35 Suspended ^includes Export packing credit/Packing credit in foreign currency/foreign bill discounting Dutch Tech Tools Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 27 Suspended Loan Fac Dutch Tech Tools Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 40 Suspended Easwari Knitting Works CC* CRISIL BB+ 80 Suspended *Includes packing credit sublimit Rs. 8 Million Easwari Knitting Works LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 153 Suspended Easwari Knitting Works Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 2.1 Suspended Loan Fac Flexipol Foams Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 47.5 Reaffirmed Flexipol Foams Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 28.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Flexipol Foams Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 6 Reaffirmed Credit Flexipol Foams Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 13.8 Reaffirmed Glittek Granites Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Godhani Gems Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 433.9 Assigned Credit Godhani Gems Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB 1020.3 Assigned Credit Godhani Gems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 537.8 Assigned Loan Fac Godhani Gems Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 108 Assigned Credit Gujarat Gas Co. Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 1750 Negative Implications Haripack Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 130** Reaffirmed **Includes Sub-limit of Rs. 100 Million of Bill Discounting, Foreign Currency Non-Resident of USD 2 Million, Buyers Credit of Rs. 80 Million, Working Capital Demand Loan INR/USD of Rs. 130 Million, Export Packing credit(EPC)/Packing credit in Foreign Currency of Rs. 50 Million, Foreign Bill Discounting/Foreign bill Purchase/Foreign Usance Bill Discounted/Foreign Bill Negotiation/Post Shipment Credit/Post Shipment Credit in Foreign Currency of Rs.50 Million and Bank Guarantee of Rs. 100 Million. Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100# Reaffirmed #Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee. Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 14.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 49.5 Reaffirmed Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 15.6 Reaffirmed Hindustan Unilever Ltd Proposed Fund CRISIL AAA 6830 Reaffirmed Based Bk Limits Hindustan Unilever Ltd WC Demand Loan^ CRISIL AAA 3170 Reaffirmed ^HUL is authorized by its Board to borrow up to Rs.10 billion under the multiple Banking arrangement and this amount is interchangeable with overdraft, export packing credit, pre-shipment credit, letter of credit and bank guarantee HNB Engineers Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 420 Reaffirmed * Includes sub limit of Rs.100 million of letter of credit Hotel East Palace Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 10 Suspended Hotel East Palace Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 140 Suspended HRA Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 75 Suspended HRA Paper Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 160 Suspended Indus Palms Hotels & Resorts Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 50 Assigned K G Pipes Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Suspended K G Pipes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Suspended K G Pipes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Suspended K G Pipes Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 15 Suspended Credit K.R. Thanga Maalikai CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Kanan Knitwear Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 29 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kanan Knitwear TL CRISIL BB+ 46 Reaffirmed Khedut Agro Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 7 Assigned Khedut Agro Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Khedut Agro Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 28 Assigned Loan Fac Kunjal Synergies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 45 Reaffirmed Lalbhai Kalidas & Co. Post Shipment CRISIL B+ 164 Reassigned Credit Lalbhai Kalidas & Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 6 Reassigned Loan Fac Lanford Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 71.2 Assigned Lanford Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned M.G. Industries CC CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended M.G. Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended Loan Fac M.R.Roller Flour Mill CC CRISIL BB 80 Suspended M.R.Roller Flour Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 58 Suspended Loan Fac M/s. P. Venkateswara Rao Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 45 Suspended M/s. P. Venkateswara Rao Proposed Overdraft CRISIL BB 35 Suspended Fac Mahabir Poultry & Breeding Farm CC CRISIL B 32.8 Suspended Mahabir Poultry & Breeding Farm Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 27.2 Suspended Loan Fac Mahabir Poultry & Breeding Farm TL CRISIL B 25.2 Suspended Malabar Ornaments (P) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Mallikarjun Agro Plants & Industries CC CRISIL B+ 110 Suspended Pvt Ltd Mallikarjun Agro Plants & Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 185.3 Suspended Pvt Ltd Mata Rani Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 120 Suspended N.N.Saha & Sons Agro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Naveen Cotton Mill Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B- 150 Suspended Naveen Cotton Mill Pvt. Ltd. Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 8.9 Suspended Naveen Cotton Mill Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL B- 145.8 Suspended P. J. Exports CC CRISIL B- 45 Upgraded from CRISIL D P. J. Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL B- 65 Upgraded from Discounting CRISIL D P. J. Exports Packing Credit CRISIL B- 80 Upgraded from CRISIL D P. J. Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 20 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Pashankar Auto Wheels Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 160 Suspended *includes an Electronic Dealer Finance System (EDFS) sub limit of Rs.140.00 Million Pashankar Auto Wheels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 120 Suspended Pate Developers TL CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed Polylon Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 250 Suspended Polylon Fabrics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 15 Suspended Loan Fac Polylon Fabrics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 150 Suspended Polymech Components Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL D 70 Suspended *Fully Interchangeable with letter of credit Polymech Components Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 9.8 Suspended Popular Wheelers (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 185 Reaffirmed Popular Wheelers (India) Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 125 Reaffirmed Fac Popular Wheelers (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 2.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Popular Wheelers (India) Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 45 Reaffirmed Credit Popular Wheelers (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 20.3 Assigned Premier Steel Complex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 140 Suspended Premier Steel Complex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 20 Suspended Pro Minerals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 850 Reaffirmed Pro Minerals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 370 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pro Minerals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 4620 Assigned R M Knitters Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 82.5 Suspended R M Knitters Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 116.5 Suspended Rasandik Auto Components Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 142 Assigned Rasandik Auto Components Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 45 Assigned Roland Ceramic CC CRISIL B+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B Roland Ceramic Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10.6 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Roland Ceramic TL CRISIL B+ 51.6 Upgraded from CRISIL B Satyam Petrochemicals CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Shivam Autotech Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 1050 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB *Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loans Shivam Autotech Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 379.9 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Shree Ambe Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 135 Assigned Shree Badri Kedar Papers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Suspended Shree Badri Kedar Papers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 30 Suspended Shree Badri Kedar Papers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 51.7 Suspended Shri Khargandhi Dairy Products Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB- 130 Suspended Shri Siddarth Industries CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed SNJ Breweries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 930 Assigned SNJ Breweries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 350 Assigned SNJ Breweries Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB 200 Assigned Solaris Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 180 Reaffirmed Solaris Ceramics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 138.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Solaris Ceramics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 124.5 Assigned Sri Bhagavathy Traders CC CRISIL BB+ 3 Reaffirmed Sri Bhagavathy Traders LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 38 Reaffirmed Sri Bhagavathy Traders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 122.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sukruta Agencies LT Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended Sukruta Agencies Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 80 Suspended Sukruta Agencies Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Suspended Loan Fac Survival Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 37.5 Suspended Survival Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 68 Suspended Loan Fac Survival Technologies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 12 Suspended Technology Frontiers (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Technology Frontiers (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 35 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Technology Frontiers (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 25 Assigned Loan Fac TVS Credit Services Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 1000 Assigned Vast India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Suspended Vast India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 46 Suspended Loan Fac Vast India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 23 Suspended Vega Solar Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Suspended Vega Solar Energy Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 11 Suspended Versatile Mobile Distributors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Vidyaa Vikas Educational and CharitablLT Loan CRISIL D 172.5 Suspended Trust Vidyaa Vikas Educational and CharitablOverdraft Fac CRISIL D 30 Suspended Trust Yash Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 78 Suspended Yash Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Suspended Yash Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 142 Suspended Yazdani Steel & Power Ltd CC CRISIL C 157.7 Upgraded from CRISIL D Yazdani Steel & Power Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL C 75.8 Upgraded from CRISIL D Yazdani Steel & Power Ltd WC TL CRISIL C 121.9 Assigned Yazdani Steel & Power Ltd TL CRISIL C 497.7 Assigned Yazdani Steel & Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 76.7 Assigned Loan Fac Yogashri Heavy Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Yogashri Heavy Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 20.9 Suspended Yokogawa India Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 100 Reaffirmed Youngman Woollen Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 280 Reaffirmed Youngman Woollen Mills Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BB+ 62.5 Reaffirmed Youngman Woollen Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 126 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Youngman Woollen Mills Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BB+ 36.5 Reaffirmed Youngman Woollen Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 190 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)