Sep 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 10, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Advika International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 250 Suspended
Alcob Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Suspended
Alcob Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 35 Suspended
Anshul Steels Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Suspended
Anshul Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Suspended
Associated Aluminium Industries Pvt LtBG CRISIL A2 6 Reaffirmed
Associated Aluminium Industries Pvt LtBill Discounting CRISIL A2 100@ Reaffirmed
@interchangeable with purchase invoice financing
Associated Aluminium Industries Pvt LtLOC CRISIL A2 100^ Reaffirmed
^interchangeable with Financial Guarantee Rs. 100 million, Bond and Guarantee - Rs.50 million,
Overdraft ' Rs.20 million, Local Bill Disc ' Rs.100 million, Purchase finance invoicing ' Rs.100
million, Pre-shipment financing under export financing ' Rs.100 million, Pre-shipment financing
under export Letter of Credit ' Rs.100 million, Export Bill Disc ' 100 million
Associated Aluminium Industries Pvt LtLOC CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed
Century Mechanical Systems (India) PvtLOC* CRISIL A4+ 25 Suspended
Ltd
*Includes the sublimit of Buyers Credit for 25 Million
Chemical Process Equipments Pvt Ltd Inland Guarantees CRISIL A2 250 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A2+
Chemical Process Equipments Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A2 75 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A2+
Chemspec Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 240 Reaffirmed
Dewas Metal Sections Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed
Dewas Metal Sections Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 180 Reaffirmed
Dutch Tech Tools Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Suspended
Dutch Tech Tools Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Suspended
Easwari Knitting Works ST Bk Fac CRISIL A4+ 2 Suspended
Flexipol Foams Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 62.5 Reaffirmed
Glittek Granites Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Reaffirmed
Glittek Granites Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Glittek Granites Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Glittek Granites Ltd Standby Export CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Packing Credit
Godhani Gems Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 30 Assigned
Loan Fac
Gujarat Gas Co. Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 5500 Negative
Implications
Gujarat Gas Co. Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1000 Negative
Implications
Haripack Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
*Includes sub-limits Rs.10.00 million for bank guarantee and Rs.20.00 million for buyer's credit
Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A2 600@@ Reaffirmed
@@ Includes Sub-limit of Rs. 50 Million of Bank Guarantee for bid bond & Earnest Money
Deposit(EMD).
Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A2 100## Reaffirmed
##Fully interchangeable with Letter of credit
Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 250^^ Reaffirmed
^^Includes Sub-limit of Rs. 220 Million of Buyers credit.
Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 350*# Reaffirmed
*# Includes Sub-limit of Rs. 300 Million of Import Invoice Financing, Rs. 100 Million of
Financial Guarantees/Standby Letter Of Credit (Trade), Rs. 20 Million of Overdraft, Rs. 350
Million of Import Letter Of Credit-secured, Rs. 250 Million of Bond and Guarantees and Rs. 40
Million of export invoice financing.
Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 100$$ Reaffirmed
$$Fully interchangeable with Bank Guarantee.
HNB Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 600 Reaffirmed
J. M. Financial & Investment CP Issue^ CRISIL A1+ 10000 Assigned
Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd
J. M. Financial & Investment ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd
K.R. Thanga Maalikai BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Kanan Knitwear Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 55 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Kanan Knitwear LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Kanan Knitwear Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 115 Reaffirmed
Kunjal Synergies Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 175 Reaffirmed
Kunjal Synergies Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 430 Reaffirmed
Kunjal Synergies Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 450 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Lanford Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Assigned
M.G. Industries BG CRISIL A4 20 Suspended
M.R.Roller Flour Mill Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 12 Suspended
Credit
M/s. P. Venkateswara Rao LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended
M/s. P. Venkateswara Rao Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Suspended
Naveen Cotton Mill Pvt. Ltd. LOC CRISIL A4 15 Suspended
Popular Wheelers (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
Premier Steel Complex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 90 Suspended
Pro Minerals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed
R M Knitters Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 1 Suspended
Rasandik Auto Components Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10 Assigned
Rasandik Auto Components Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Assigned
Shivam Autotech Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 391.1 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3+
Shri Siddarth Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed
Smriti Apparels Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Suspended
Smriti Apparels Pvt Ltd Packing Credit@ CRISIL A4+ 75 Suspended
@Fully interchangeable with foreign bill purchase
Solaris Ceramics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 45 Reaffirmed
Solaris Ceramics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed
Solaris Ceramics Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sri Bhagavathy Traders BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed
Sukruta Agencies BG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended
Survival Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Suspended
Survival Technologies Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended
Survival Technologies Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended
TVS Credit Services Ltd ST Debt* CRISIL A1+ 2000 Upgraded from
CRISIL A1
Enhanced from 1.0 Billion; *including commercial paper
Vast India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended
Vega Solar Energy Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Suspended
Vega Solar Energy Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Suspended
Versatile Mobile Distributors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Yazdani Steel & Power Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 42.6 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Yogashri Heavy Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended
Yogashri Heavy Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended
Yokogawa India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 2700 Reaffirmed
Yokogawa India Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 70 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Youngman Woollen Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended
Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended
Loan Fac
Alcob Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Suspended
Alcob Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 25 Suspended
Ambe Agro Industries Ltd CC Book Debt CRISIL BBB- 25 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Ambe Agro Industries Ltd CC Stock CRISIL BBB- 145 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Ambe Agro Industries Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 20 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL BB+
Anshul Steels Ltd CC CRISIL B 160 Suspended
Anshul Steels Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 46 Suspended
Loan Fac
Anshul Steels Ltd TL CRISIL B 53 Suspended
Anugraha Fashion Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 33 Suspended
Anugraha Fashion Mill Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 100 Suspended
Purchase
Anugraha Fashion Mill Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 318.6 Suspended
Anugraha Fashion Mill Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 175 Suspended
Associated Aluminium Industries Pvt LtCC CRISIL BBB+ 30* Reaffirmed
* interchangeable with Packing credit / Bill discount-purchase Rs. 5.0 million
Associated Aluminium Industries Pvt LtProposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Bharath Cement Products (RMC Division)CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 95 Suspended
Bharath Cement Products (RMC Division)Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Blaze Gold Jewels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed
Century Mechanical Systems (India) PvtCC CRISIL BB 67.5 Suspended
Ltd
Century Mechanical Systems (India) PvtTL CRISIL BB 37.5 Suspended
Ltd
Charisma Builders LT Loan CRISIL BB- 15.1 Reaffirmed
Charisma Builders Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 185 Reaffirmed
Charisma Builders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 9.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Charisma Builders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 380 Withdrawal
Loan Fac
Charisma Builders TL CRISIL BB- 10.5 Assigned
Chemical Process Equipments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL A-
Chemical Process Equipments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 3.3 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL A-
Chemical Process Equipments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 16.7 Downgraded
from CRISIL A-
Chemspec Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 105.8 Reaffirmed
Chemspec Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 104.2 Reaffirmed
D.S. Enterprises CC CRISIL B 150 Suspended
Dewas Metal Sections Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed
Dewas Metal Sections Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 110 Reaffirmed
Dutch Tech Tools Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL B 35 Suspended
^includes Export packing credit/Packing credit in foreign currency/foreign bill discounting
Dutch Tech Tools Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 27 Suspended
Loan Fac
Dutch Tech Tools Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 40 Suspended
Easwari Knitting Works CC* CRISIL BB+ 80 Suspended
*Includes packing credit sublimit Rs. 8 Million
Easwari Knitting Works LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 153 Suspended
Easwari Knitting Works Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 2.1 Suspended
Loan Fac
Flexipol Foams Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 47.5 Reaffirmed
Flexipol Foams Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 28.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Flexipol Foams Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 6 Reaffirmed
Credit
Flexipol Foams Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 13.8 Reaffirmed
Glittek Granites Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed
Godhani Gems Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 433.9 Assigned
Credit
Godhani Gems Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB 1020.3 Assigned
Credit
Godhani Gems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 537.8 Assigned
Loan Fac
Godhani Gems Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 108 Assigned
Credit
Gujarat Gas Co. Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 1750 Negative
Implications
Haripack Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed
Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 130** Reaffirmed
**Includes Sub-limit of Rs. 100 Million of Bill Discounting, Foreign Currency Non-Resident of
USD 2 Million, Buyers Credit of Rs. 80 Million, Working Capital Demand Loan INR/USD of Rs. 130
Million, Export Packing credit(EPC)/Packing credit in Foreign Currency of Rs. 50 Million,
Foreign Bill Discounting/Foreign bill Purchase/Foreign Usance Bill Discounted/Foreign Bill
Negotiation/Post Shipment Credit/Post Shipment Credit in Foreign Currency of Rs.50 Million and
Bank Guarantee of Rs. 100 Million.
Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100# Reaffirmed
#Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee.
Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 14.9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 49.5 Reaffirmed
Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 15.6 Reaffirmed
Hindustan Unilever Ltd Proposed Fund CRISIL AAA 6830 Reaffirmed
Based Bk Limits
Hindustan Unilever Ltd WC Demand Loan^ CRISIL AAA 3170 Reaffirmed
^HUL is authorized by its Board to borrow up to Rs.10 billion under the multiple Banking
arrangement and this amount is interchangeable with overdraft, export packing credit,
pre-shipment credit, letter of credit and bank guarantee
HNB Engineers Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 420 Reaffirmed
* Includes sub limit of Rs.100 million of letter of credit
Hotel East Palace Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 10 Suspended
Hotel East Palace Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 140 Suspended
HRA Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 75 Suspended
HRA Paper Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 160 Suspended
Indus Palms Hotels & Resorts Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 50 Assigned
K G Pipes Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Suspended
K G Pipes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Suspended
K G Pipes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Suspended
K G Pipes Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 15 Suspended
Credit
K.R. Thanga Maalikai CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Kanan Knitwear Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 29 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Kanan Knitwear TL CRISIL BB+ 46 Reaffirmed
Khedut Agro Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 7 Assigned
Khedut Agro Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned
Khedut Agro Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 28 Assigned
Loan Fac
Kunjal Synergies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 45 Reaffirmed
Lalbhai Kalidas & Co. Post Shipment CRISIL B+ 164 Reassigned
Credit
Lalbhai Kalidas & Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 6 Reassigned
Loan Fac
Lanford Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 71.2 Assigned
Lanford Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned
M.G. Industries CC CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended
M.G. Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended
Loan Fac
M.R.Roller Flour Mill CC CRISIL BB 80 Suspended
M.R.Roller Flour Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 58 Suspended
Loan Fac
M/s. P. Venkateswara Rao Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 45 Suspended
M/s. P. Venkateswara Rao Proposed Overdraft CRISIL BB 35 Suspended
Fac
Mahabir Poultry & Breeding Farm CC CRISIL B 32.8 Suspended
Mahabir Poultry & Breeding Farm Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 27.2 Suspended
Loan Fac
Mahabir Poultry & Breeding Farm TL CRISIL B 25.2 Suspended
Malabar Ornaments (P) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed
Mallikarjun Agro Plants & Industries CC CRISIL B+ 110 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Mallikarjun Agro Plants & Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 185.3 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Mata Rani Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 120 Suspended
N.N.Saha & Sons Agro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Naveen Cotton Mill Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B- 150 Suspended
Naveen Cotton Mill Pvt. Ltd. Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 8.9 Suspended
Naveen Cotton Mill Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL B- 145.8 Suspended
P. J. Exports CC CRISIL B- 45 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
P. J. Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL B- 65 Upgraded from
Discounting CRISIL D
P. J. Exports Packing Credit CRISIL B- 80 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
P. J. Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 20 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL D
Pashankar Auto Wheels Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 160 Suspended
*includes an Electronic Dealer Finance System (EDFS) sub limit of Rs.140.00 Million
Pashankar Auto Wheels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 120 Suspended
Pate Developers TL CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed
Polylon Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 250 Suspended
Polylon Fabrics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 15 Suspended
Loan Fac
Polylon Fabrics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 150 Suspended
Polymech Components Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL D 70 Suspended
*Fully Interchangeable with letter of credit
Polymech Components Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 9.8 Suspended
Popular Wheelers (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 185 Reaffirmed
Popular Wheelers (India) Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 125 Reaffirmed
Fac
Popular Wheelers (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 2.9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Popular Wheelers (India) Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 45 Reaffirmed
Credit
Popular Wheelers (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 20.3 Assigned
Premier Steel Complex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 140 Suspended
Premier Steel Complex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 20 Suspended
Pro Minerals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 850 Reaffirmed
Pro Minerals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 370 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Pro Minerals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 4620 Assigned
R M Knitters Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 82.5 Suspended
R M Knitters Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 116.5 Suspended
Rasandik Auto Components Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 142 Assigned
Rasandik Auto Components Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 45 Assigned
Roland Ceramic CC CRISIL B+ 20 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Roland Ceramic Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10.6 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B
Roland Ceramic TL CRISIL B+ 51.6 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Satyam Petrochemicals CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed
Shivam Autotech Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 1050 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
*Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loans
Shivam Autotech Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 379.9 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
Shree Ambe Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 135 Assigned
Shree Badri Kedar Papers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Suspended
Shree Badri Kedar Papers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 30 Suspended
Shree Badri Kedar Papers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 51.7 Suspended
Shri Khargandhi Dairy Products Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB- 130 Suspended
Shri Siddarth Industries CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed
SNJ Breweries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 930 Assigned
SNJ Breweries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 350 Assigned
SNJ Breweries Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB 200 Assigned
Solaris Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 180 Reaffirmed
Solaris Ceramics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 138.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Solaris Ceramics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 124.5 Assigned
Sri Bhagavathy Traders CC CRISIL BB+ 3 Reaffirmed
Sri Bhagavathy Traders LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 38 Reaffirmed
Sri Bhagavathy Traders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 122.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sukruta Agencies LT Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended
Sukruta Agencies Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 80 Suspended
Sukruta Agencies Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Suspended
Loan Fac
Survival Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 37.5 Suspended
Survival Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 68 Suspended
Loan Fac
Survival Technologies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 12 Suspended
Technology Frontiers (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Technology Frontiers (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 35 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Technology Frontiers (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 25 Assigned
Loan Fac
TVS Credit Services Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 1000 Assigned
Vast India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Suspended
Vast India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 46 Suspended
Loan Fac
Vast India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 23 Suspended
Vega Solar Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Suspended
Vega Solar Energy Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 11 Suspended
Versatile Mobile Distributors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Vidyaa Vikas Educational and CharitablLT Loan CRISIL D 172.5 Suspended
Trust
Vidyaa Vikas Educational and CharitablOverdraft Fac CRISIL D 30 Suspended
Trust
Yash Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 78 Suspended
Yash Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Suspended
Yash Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 142 Suspended
Yazdani Steel & Power Ltd CC CRISIL C 157.7 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Yazdani Steel & Power Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL C 75.8 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Yazdani Steel & Power Ltd WC TL CRISIL C 121.9 Assigned
Yazdani Steel & Power Ltd TL CRISIL C 497.7 Assigned
Yazdani Steel & Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 76.7 Assigned
Loan Fac
Yogashri Heavy Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended
Yogashri Heavy Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 20.9 Suspended
Yokogawa India Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 100 Reaffirmed
Youngman Woollen Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 280 Reaffirmed
Youngman Woollen Mills Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BB+ 62.5 Reaffirmed
Youngman Woollen Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 126 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Youngman Woollen Mills Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BB+ 36.5 Reaffirmed
Youngman Woollen Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 190 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
